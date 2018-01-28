Adjuster:

January 26-28, 2018
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Maze Runner: The Death Cure Fox $23,500,000 - 3,787 - $6,205 $23,500,000 $62 1
2 1 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Sony $16,400,000 -15.9% 3,553 -151 $4,616 $338,057,203 $90 6
3 23 Hostiles ENTMP $10,205,000 +1,658.7% 2,816 +2,697 $3,624 $12,052,795 - 6
4 5 The Greatest Showman Fox $9,500,000 -10.8% 2,663 -160 $3,567 $126,475,232 $84 6
5 4 The Post Fox $8,850,000 -24.5% 2,640 -211 $3,352 $58,535,923 $50 6
6 2 12 Strong WB $8,635,000 -45.4% 3,018 +16 $2,861 $29,759,610 - 2
7 3 Den of Thieves STX $8,360,000 -45.0% 2,432 - $3,438 $28,502,445 - 2
8 16 The Shape of Water FoxS $5,700,000 +160.7% 1,854 +1,001 $3,074 $37,678,745 - 9
9 6 Paddington 2 WB $5,570,000 -30.5% 2,792 -910 $1,995 $32,020,416 - 3
10 N Padmaavat VPD $4,272,998 - 324 - $13,188 $4,780,239 - 1
11 8 Star Wars: The Last Jedi BV $4,184,000 -36.2% 1,745 -711 $2,398 $610,725,821 - 7
12 10 Forever My Girl RAtt. $3,706,991 -12.7% 1,424 +310 $2,603 $9,266,150 $3.5 2
13 17 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FoxS $3,600,000 +87.8% 1,457 +503 $2,471 $37,010,951 - 12
14 7 The Commuter LGF $3,450,000 -47.8% 1,811 -1,081 $1,905 $31,427,189 - 3
15 9 Insidious: The Last Key Uni. $3,215,000 -45.3% 1,901 -645 $1,691 $63,475,300 $10 4
16 14 I, Tonya Neon $2,969,280 +3.8% 960 +161 $3,093 $18,844,022 - 8
17 12 Phantom Thread Focus $2,890,000 -11.0% 1,021 +125 $2,831 $10,623,809 - 5
18 15 Darkest Hour Focus $2,164,000 -20.7% 1,333 -8 $1,623 $45,197,407 - 10
19 22 Lady Bird A24 $1,924,788 +61.2% 1,172 +497 $1,642 $41,647,880 - 13
20 18 Coco BV $1,486,000 -22.2% 621 -257 $2,393 $202,753,237 - 10
21 11 Proud Mary SGem $1,365,000 -61.8% 1,003 -1,122 $1,361 $19,288,868 $14 3
22 21 Call Me by Your Name SPC $1,345,422 -6.4% 815 - $1,651 $11,355,962 - 10
23 13 Pitch Perfect 3 Uni. $1,325,000 -56.2% 1,039 -733 $1,275 $102,674,130 $45 6
24 19 Ferdinand Fox $950,000 -43.7% 675 -537 $1,407 $80,480,854 $111 7
25 20 Molly's Game STX $900,000 -44.5% 556 -535 $1,619 $25,901,433 - 5
26 24 Wonder LGF $430,000 -19.9% 349 -147 $1,232 $130,562,440 - 11
27 25 All the Money in the World TriS $225,000 -40.5% 227 -147 $991 $24,530,907 - 5
28 27 Thor: Ragnarok BV $183,000 -22.0% 150 -34 $1,220 $313,696,009 $180 13
29 - Get Out Uni. $170,000 - 468 - $363 $175,856,870 $4.5 24
30 28 Daddy's Home 2 Par. $150,000 -28.8% 145 -38 $1,034 $103,748,484 $69 12
31 26 Mary and the Witch's Flower GK $137,087 -60.7% 77 -84 $1,780 $1,785,784 - 2
32 30 The Disaster Artist A24 $104,108 -40.5% 84 -63 $1,239 $20,915,962 - 9
33 35 Downsizing Par. $70,000 -0.1% 113 -21 $619 $24,417,408 $68 6
34 45 The Insult Cohen $60,872 +162.1% 10 +7 $6,087 $143,712 - 3
35 38 The Florida Project A24 $55,289 +42.1% 33 -4 $1,675 $5,656,330 - 17
36 41 Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool SPC $35,918 +1.9% 19 +3 $1,890 $247,751 - 5
37 42 Happy End SPC $21,792 -28.3% 14 -4 $1,557 $198,481 - 6
38 33 Condorito: La Pelicula LGF $17,500 -77.0% 36 -98 $486 $437,122 - 3
39 56 Faces Places Cohen $14,068 +44.0% 10 +3 $1,407 $722,829 - 17
40 53 Jane (2017) Abr. $12,221 +5.5% 9 -3 $1,358 $1,644,129 - 15
41 N Desolation PDF $10,640 - 2 - $5,320 $10,640 - 1
42 77 The Breadwinner GK $4,247 +51.9% 4 - $1,062 $255,920 - 11
43 94 Vazante MBox $3,888 +395.9% 4 +3 $972 $10,799 - 3
44 71 Birdboy: The Forgotten Children GK $3,017 -19.1% 2 -3 $1,509 $34,484 - 7
45 60 My Friend Dahmer FR $1,500 -79.5% 1 -1 $1,500 $1,338,071 - 13
46 96 BPM (Beats Per Minute) Orch. $1,432 +418.8% 4 +3 $358 $98,825 - 15
TOTAL (46 MOVIES):$138,180,058+2.1%45,173+1,092$3,059 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


