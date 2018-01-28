|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Maze Runner: The Death Cure
|Fox
|$23,500,000
|-
|3,787
|-
|$6,205
|$23,500,000
|$62
|1
|2
|1
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|Sony
|$16,400,000
|-15.9%
|3,553
|-151
|$4,616
|$338,057,203
|$90
|6
|3
|23
|Hostiles
|ENTMP
|$10,205,000
|+1,658.7%
|2,816
|+2,697
|$3,624
|$12,052,795
|-
|6
|4
|5
|The Greatest Showman
|Fox
|$9,500,000
|-10.8%
|2,663
|-160
|$3,567
|$126,475,232
|$84
|6
|5
|4
|The Post
|Fox
|$8,850,000
|-24.5%
|2,640
|-211
|$3,352
|$58,535,923
|$50
|6
|6
|2
|12 Strong
|WB
|$8,635,000
|-45.4%
|3,018
|+16
|$2,861
|$29,759,610
|-
|2
|7
|3
|Den of Thieves
|STX
|$8,360,000
|-45.0%
|2,432
|-
|$3,438
|$28,502,445
|-
|2
|8
|16
|The Shape of Water
|FoxS
|$5,700,000
|+160.7%
|1,854
|+1,001
|$3,074
|$37,678,745
|-
|9
|9
|6
|Paddington 2
|WB
|$5,570,000
|-30.5%
|2,792
|-910
|$1,995
|$32,020,416
|-
|3
|10
|N
|Padmaavat
|VPD
|$4,272,998
|-
|324
|-
|$13,188
|$4,780,239
|-
|1
|11
|8
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|BV
|$4,184,000
|-36.2%
|1,745
|-711
|$2,398
|$610,725,821
|-
|7
|12
|10
|Forever My Girl
|RAtt.
|$3,706,991
|-12.7%
|1,424
|+310
|$2,603
|$9,266,150
|$3.5
|2
|13
|17
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$3,600,000
|+87.8%
|1,457
|+503
|$2,471
|$37,010,951
|-
|12
|14
|7
|The Commuter
|LGF
|$3,450,000
|-47.8%
|1,811
|-1,081
|$1,905
|$31,427,189
|-
|3
|15
|9
|Insidious: The Last Key
|Uni.
|$3,215,000
|-45.3%
|1,901
|-645
|$1,691
|$63,475,300
|$10
|4
|16
|14
|I, Tonya
|Neon
|$2,969,280
|+3.8%
|960
|+161
|$3,093
|$18,844,022
|-
|8
|17
|12
|Phantom Thread
|Focus
|$2,890,000
|-11.0%
|1,021
|+125
|$2,831
|$10,623,809
|-
|5
|18
|15
|Darkest Hour
|Focus
|$2,164,000
|-20.7%
|1,333
|-8
|$1,623
|$45,197,407
|-
|10
|19
|22
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$1,924,788
|+61.2%
|1,172
|+497
|$1,642
|$41,647,880
|-
|13
|20
|18
|Coco
|BV
|$1,486,000
|-22.2%
|621
|-257
|$2,393
|$202,753,237
|-
|10
|21
|11
|Proud Mary
|SGem
|$1,365,000
|-61.8%
|1,003
|-1,122
|$1,361
|$19,288,868
|$14
|3
|22
|21
|Call Me by Your Name
|SPC
|$1,345,422
|-6.4%
|815
|-
|$1,651
|$11,355,962
|-
|10
|23
|13
|Pitch Perfect 3
|Uni.
|$1,325,000
|-56.2%
|1,039
|-733
|$1,275
|$102,674,130
|$45
|6
|24
|19
|Ferdinand
|Fox
|$950,000
|-43.7%
|675
|-537
|$1,407
|$80,480,854
|$111
|7
|25
|20
|Molly's Game
|STX
|$900,000
|-44.5%
|556
|-535
|$1,619
|$25,901,433
|-
|5
|26
|24
|Wonder
|LGF
|$430,000
|-19.9%
|349
|-147
|$1,232
|$130,562,440
|-
|11
|27
|25
|All the Money in the World
|TriS
|$225,000
|-40.5%
|227
|-147
|$991
|$24,530,907
|-
|5
|28
|27
|Thor: Ragnarok
|BV
|$183,000
|-22.0%
|150
|-34
|$1,220
|$313,696,009
|$180
|13
|29
|-
|Get Out
|Uni.
|$170,000
|-
|468
|-
|$363
|$175,856,870
|$4.5
|24
|30
|28
|Daddy's Home 2
|Par.
|$150,000
|-28.8%
|145
|-38
|$1,034
|$103,748,484
|$69
|12
|31
|26
|Mary and the Witch's Flower
|GK
|$137,087
|-60.7%
|77
|-84
|$1,780
|$1,785,784
|-
|2
|32
|30
|The Disaster Artist
|A24
|$104,108
|-40.5%
|84
|-63
|$1,239
|$20,915,962
|-
|9
|33
|35
|Downsizing
|Par.
|$70,000
|-0.1%
|113
|-21
|$619
|$24,417,408
|$68
|6
|34
|45
|The Insult
|Cohen
|$60,872
|+162.1%
|10
|+7
|$6,087
|$143,712
|-
|3
|35
|38
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$55,289
|+42.1%
|33
|-4
|$1,675
|$5,656,330
|-
|17
|36
|41
|Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
|SPC
|$35,918
|+1.9%
|19
|+3
|$1,890
|$247,751
|-
|5
|37
|42
|Happy End
|SPC
|$21,792
|-28.3%
|14
|-4
|$1,557
|$198,481
|-
|6
|38
|33
|Condorito: La Pelicula
|LGF
|$17,500
|-77.0%
|36
|-98
|$486
|$437,122
|-
|3
|39
|56
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$14,068
|+44.0%
|10
|+3
|$1,407
|$722,829
|-
|17
|40
|53
|Jane (2017)
|Abr.
|$12,221
|+5.5%
|9
|-3
|$1,358
|$1,644,129
|-
|15
|41
|N
|Desolation
|PDF
|$10,640
|-
|2
|-
|$5,320
|$10,640
|-
|1
|42
|77
|The Breadwinner
|GK
|$4,247
|+51.9%
|4
|-
|$1,062
|$255,920
|-
|11
|43
|94
|Vazante
|MBox
|$3,888
|+395.9%
|4
|+3
|$972
|$10,799
|-
|3
|44
|71
|Birdboy: The Forgotten Children
|GK
|$3,017
|-19.1%
|2
|-3
|$1,509
|$34,484
|-
|7
|45
|60
|My Friend Dahmer
|FR
|$1,500
|-79.5%
|1
|-1
|$1,500
|$1,338,071
|-
|13
|46
|96
|BPM (Beats Per Minute)
|Orch.
|$1,432
|+418.8%
|4
|+3
|$358
|$98,825
|-
|15
|TOTAL (46 MOVIES):
|$138,180,058
|+2.1%
|45,173
|+1,092
|$3,059
|