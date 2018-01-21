Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


January 19-21, 2018
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Sony $20,040,000 -28.7% 3,704 -145 $5,410 $316,985,148 $90 5
2 N 12 Strong WB $16,500,000 - 3,002 - $5,496 $16,500,000 - 1
3 N Den of Thieves STX $15,320,000 - 2,432 - $6,299 $15,320,000 - 1
4 2 The Post Fox $12,150,000 -37.2% 2,851 +32 $4,262 $45,191,402 $50 5
5 4 The Greatest Showman Fox $11,000,000 -11.8% 2,823 -115 $3,897 $113,480,607 $84 5
6 7 Paddington 2 WB $8,240,000 -25.1% 3,702 - $2,226 $25,041,233 - 2
7 3 The Commuter LGF $6,685,000 -51.2% 2,892 - $2,312 $25,708,529 - 2
8 6 Star Wars: The Last Jedi BV $6,566,000 -44.6% 2,456 -634 $2,673 $604,284,476 - 6
9 5 Insidious: The Last Key Uni. $5,945,000 -52.1% 2,546 -604 $2,335 $58,728,265 $10 3
10 N Forever My Girl RAtt. $4,703,070 - 1,115 - $4,218 $4,703,070 $3.5 1
11 8 Proud Mary SGem $3,650,000 -63.3% 2,125 - $1,718 $16,931,604 $14 2
12 20 Phantom Thread Focus $3,370,000 +193.6% 896 +834 $3,761 $6,182,729 - 4
13 9 Pitch Perfect 3 Uni. $3,110,000 -48.1% 1,772 -733 $1,755 $100,622,045 $45 5
14 10 Darkest Hour Focus $3,065,000 -31.3% 1,341 -352 $2,286 $41,129,177 - 9
15 13 I, Tonya Neon $3,023,416 -10.1% 799 +282 $3,784 $14,672,133 - 7
16 15 The Shape of Water FoxS $2,200,000 -22.4% 853 +130 $2,579 $30,209,047 - 8
17 16 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FoxS $2,000,000 -20.6% 954 -68 $2,096 $32,077,357 - 11
18 14 Coco BV $1,911,000 -42.6% 878 -484 $2,177 $200,727,300 - 9
19 11 Molly's Game STX $1,710,000 -55.8% 1,091 -617 $1,567 $24,368,509 - 4
20 12 Ferdinand Fox $1,660,000 -53.0% 1,212 -942 $1,370 $79,146,216 $111 6
21 21 Call Me by Your Name SPC $1,505,553 +111.8% 815 +641 $1,847 $9,202,928 - 9
22 17 Lady Bird A24 $1,321,420 -25.3% 675 +23 $1,958 $39,180,655 - 12
23 19 Wonder LGF $570,000 -52.9% 496 -474 $1,149 $129,924,701 - 10
24 26 Hostiles ENTMP $392,000 +43.5% 49 +7 $8,000 $1,372,301 - 5
25 18 All the Money in the World TriS $385,000 -68.5% 374 -1,034 $1,029 $24,114,091 - 4
26 N Mary and the Witch's Flower GK $329,097 - 161 - $2,044 $1,496,528 - 1
27 24 Thor: Ragnarok BV $249,000 -32.9% 184 -58 $1,353 $313,447,531 $180 12
28 30 Daddy's Home 2 Par. $215,000 +7.9% 183 -18 $1,175 $103,547,780 $69 11
29 22 The Disaster Artist A24 $198,578 -57.0% 147 -224 $1,351 $20,749,613 - 8
31 29 Condorito: La Pelicula LGF $70,000 -71.8% 134 -19 $522 $394,446 - 2
30 25 Downsizing Par. $70,000 -76.8% 134 -278 $522 $24,314,309 $68 5
32 36 The Florida Project A24 $43,808 -17.8% 37 -3 $1,184 $5,576,597 - 16
33 40 Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool SPC $37,658 +14.4% 16 +7 $2,354 $193,232 - 4
34 44 Happy End SPC $30,535 +33.7% 18 +7 $1,696 $161,915 - 5
35 49 Jane (2017) Abr. $13,101 -31.0% 12 -6 $1,092 $1,627,188 - 14
36 52 Faces Places Cohen $7,754 -33.0% 5 -8 $1,551 $694,971 - 16
37 54 My Friend Dahmer FR $5,500 -43.0% 2 - $2,750 $1,327,841 - 12
38 77 Thelma Orch. $4,701 +184.6% 3 -1 $1,567 $145,694 - 11
39 N Kangaroo Abr. $2,562 - 2 - $1,281 $2,562 - 1
40 42 The Insult Cohen $2,529 -89.7% 3 - $843 $66,709 - 2
41 68 Vazante MBox $708 -79.7% 1 - $708 $6,242 - 2
42 83 BPM (Beats Per Minute) Orch. $310 -50.9% 1 -2 $310 $97,185 - 14
TOTAL (42 MOVIES):$138,303,300-12.9%42,896+38$3,224 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


