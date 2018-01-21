|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|Sony
|$20,040,000
|-28.7%
|3,704
|-145
|$5,410
|$316,985,148
|$90
|5
|2
|N
|12 Strong
|WB
|$16,500,000
|-
|3,002
|-
|$5,496
|$16,500,000
|-
|1
|3
|N
|Den of Thieves
|STX
|$15,320,000
|-
|2,432
|-
|$6,299
|$15,320,000
|-
|1
|4
|2
|The Post
|Fox
|$12,150,000
|-37.2%
|2,851
|+32
|$4,262
|$45,191,402
|$50
|5
|5
|4
|The Greatest Showman
|Fox
|$11,000,000
|-11.8%
|2,823
|-115
|$3,897
|$113,480,607
|$84
|5
|6
|7
|Paddington 2
|WB
|$8,240,000
|-25.1%
|3,702
|-
|$2,226
|$25,041,233
|-
|2
|7
|3
|The Commuter
|LGF
|$6,685,000
|-51.2%
|2,892
|-
|$2,312
|$25,708,529
|-
|2
|8
|6
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|BV
|$6,566,000
|-44.6%
|2,456
|-634
|$2,673
|$604,284,476
|-
|6
|9
|5
|Insidious: The Last Key
|Uni.
|$5,945,000
|-52.1%
|2,546
|-604
|$2,335
|$58,728,265
|$10
|3
|10
|N
|Forever My Girl
|RAtt.
|$4,703,070
|-
|1,115
|-
|$4,218
|$4,703,070
|$3.5
|1
|11
|8
|Proud Mary
|SGem
|$3,650,000
|-63.3%
|2,125
|-
|$1,718
|$16,931,604
|$14
|2
|12
|20
|Phantom Thread
|Focus
|$3,370,000
|+193.6%
|896
|+834
|$3,761
|$6,182,729
|-
|4
|13
|9
|Pitch Perfect 3
|Uni.
|$3,110,000
|-48.1%
|1,772
|-733
|$1,755
|$100,622,045
|$45
|5
|14
|10
|Darkest Hour
|Focus
|$3,065,000
|-31.3%
|1,341
|-352
|$2,286
|$41,129,177
|-
|9
|15
|13
|I, Tonya
|Neon
|$3,023,416
|-10.1%
|799
|+282
|$3,784
|$14,672,133
|-
|7
|16
|15
|The Shape of Water
|FoxS
|$2,200,000
|-22.4%
|853
|+130
|$2,579
|$30,209,047
|-
|8
|17
|16
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$2,000,000
|-20.6%
|954
|-68
|$2,096
|$32,077,357
|-
|11
|18
|14
|Coco
|BV
|$1,911,000
|-42.6%
|878
|-484
|$2,177
|$200,727,300
|-
|9
|19
|11
|Molly's Game
|STX
|$1,710,000
|-55.8%
|1,091
|-617
|$1,567
|$24,368,509
|-
|4
|20
|12
|Ferdinand
|Fox
|$1,660,000
|-53.0%
|1,212
|-942
|$1,370
|$79,146,216
|$111
|6
|21
|21
|Call Me by Your Name
|SPC
|$1,505,553
|+111.8%
|815
|+641
|$1,847
|$9,202,928
|-
|9
|22
|17
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$1,321,420
|-25.3%
|675
|+23
|$1,958
|$39,180,655
|-
|12
|23
|19
|Wonder
|LGF
|$570,000
|-52.9%
|496
|-474
|$1,149
|$129,924,701
|-
|10
|24
|26
|Hostiles
|ENTMP
|$392,000
|+43.5%
|49
|+7
|$8,000
|$1,372,301
|-
|5
|25
|18
|All the Money in the World
|TriS
|$385,000
|-68.5%
|374
|-1,034
|$1,029
|$24,114,091
|-
|4
|26
|N
|Mary and the Witch's Flower
|GK
|$329,097
|-
|161
|-
|$2,044
|$1,496,528
|-
|1
|27
|24
|Thor: Ragnarok
|BV
|$249,000
|-32.9%
|184
|-58
|$1,353
|$313,447,531
|$180
|12
|28
|30
|Daddy's Home 2
|Par.
|$215,000
|+7.9%
|183
|-18
|$1,175
|$103,547,780
|$69
|11
|29
|22
|The Disaster Artist
|A24
|$198,578
|-57.0%
|147
|-224
|$1,351
|$20,749,613
|-
|8
|31
|29
|Condorito: La Pelicula
|LGF
|$70,000
|-71.8%
|134
|-19
|$522
|$394,446
|-
|2
|30
|25
|Downsizing
|Par.
|$70,000
|-76.8%
|134
|-278
|$522
|$24,314,309
|$68
|5
|32
|36
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$43,808
|-17.8%
|37
|-3
|$1,184
|$5,576,597
|-
|16
|33
|40
|Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
|SPC
|$37,658
|+14.4%
|16
|+7
|$2,354
|$193,232
|-
|4
|34
|44
|Happy End
|SPC
|$30,535
|+33.7%
|18
|+7
|$1,696
|$161,915
|-
|5
|35
|49
|Jane (2017)
|Abr.
|$13,101
|-31.0%
|12
|-6
|$1,092
|$1,627,188
|-
|14
|36
|52
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$7,754
|-33.0%
|5
|-8
|$1,551
|$694,971
|-
|16
|37
|54
|My Friend Dahmer
|FR
|$5,500
|-43.0%
|2
|-
|$2,750
|$1,327,841
|-
|12
|38
|77
|Thelma
|Orch.
|$4,701
|+184.6%
|3
|-1
|$1,567
|$145,694
|-
|11
|39
|N
|Kangaroo
|Abr.
|$2,562
|-
|2
|-
|$1,281
|$2,562
|-
|1
|40
|42
|The Insult
|Cohen
|$2,529
|-89.7%
|3
|-
|$843
|$66,709
|-
|2
|41
|68
|Vazante
|MBox
|$708
|-79.7%
|1
|-
|$708
|$6,242
|-
|2
|42
|83
|BPM (Beats Per Minute)
|Orch.
|$310
|-50.9%
|1
|-2
|$310
|$97,185
|-
|14
|TOTAL (42 MOVIES):
|$138,303,300
|-12.9%
|42,896
|+38
|$3,224
