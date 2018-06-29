Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


June 22-24, 2018
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Uni. $148,024,610 - 4,475 - $33,078 $148,024,610 $170 1
2 1 Incredibles 2 BV $80,347,651 -56.0% 4,410 - $18,219 $349,794,341 - 2
3 2 Ocean's 8 WB $11,546,462 -39.1% 3,656 -489 $3,158 $100,282,222 $70 3
4 3 Tag WB (NL) $8,251,230 -44.8% 3,382 - $2,440 $30,418,775 $28 2
5 5 Deadpool 2 Fox $5,271,882 -39.3% 2,420 -792 $2,178 $304,172,203 $110 6
6 4 Solo: A Star Wars Story BV $4,507,532 -54.9% 2,338 -844 $1,928 $202,639,402 - 5
7 7 Hereditary A24 $3,628,688 -47.1% 2,002 -996 $1,813 $34,820,653 - 3
8 6 Superfly Col. $3,404,964 -50.4% 2,220 - $1,534 $15,321,359 $16 2
9 8 Avengers: Infinity War BV $2,584,228 -52.5% 1,456 -708 $1,775 $669,568,677 - 9
10 15 Won't You Be My Neighbor? Focus $1,821,089 +81.6% 348 +252 $5,233 $4,076,867 - 3
11 10 Book Club Par. $953,955 -47.8% 672 -984 $1,420 $64,693,167 - 6
12 23 Rampage (2018) WB (NL) $923,183 +244.3% 291 +3 $3,172 $97,512,363 $120 11
13 11 Gotti VE $804,068 -53.2% 466 -37 $1,725 $3,245,759 - 2
14 9 Adrift STX $787,929 -64.2% 871 -1,058 $905 $29,090,864 $35 4
15 19 Overboard (2018) PNT $552,979 +27.0% 325 -256 $1,701 $49,376,956 - 8
16 25 American Animals Orch. $547,128 +159.7% 339 +267 $1,614 $1,432,552 - 4
17 17 RBG Magn. $428,027 -14.1% 207 -83 $2,068 $10,866,757 - 8
18 20 Breaking In (2018) Uni. $368,655 -14.5% 223 -281 $1,653 $45,780,170 $6 7
19 24 Hearts Beat Loud G&S $288,241 +16.8% 104 +21 $2,772 $763,912 - 3
20 22 First Reformed A24 $221,321 -35.8% 151 -122 $1,466 $2,850,999 - 6
21 N TCM: West Side Story Fathom $214,212 - 616 - $348 $214,212 - 1
22 21 A Quiet Place Par. $163,384 -54.6% 215 -182 $760 $186,860,889 $17 12
23 18 Life of the Party WB (NL) $121,772 -72.8% 188 -420 $648 $52,243,225 - 7
24 N The Catcher Was a Spy IFC $114,771 - 46 - $2,495 $114,771 - 1
25 30 Pandas WB $96,379 +11.0% 35 - $2,754 $2,395,732 - 12
26 28 The Seagull SPC $95,606 -30.1% 145 -66 $659 $1,055,956 - 7
27 29 Ready Player One WB $94,744 -29.1% 162 -39 $585 $136,827,816 - 13
28 16 Upgrade BH Tilt $94,240 -81.8% 101 -545 $933 $11,482,640 - 4
29 43 The Greatest Showman Fox $86,939 +210.1% 22 +2 $3,952 $174,183,091 $84 27
30 13 A Wrinkle in Time BV $82,294 -95.1% 90 -155 $914 $100,382,220 - 16
31 27 Black Panther BV $75,725 -47.8% 115 -31 $658 $699,747,193 - 19
32 14 Hotel Artemis Global Road $71,554 -92.9% 163 -2,136 $439 $6,557,528 - 3
33 26 Show Dogs Global Road $68,804 -60.4% 135 -289 $510 $17,299,121 - 6
34 31 2001: A Space Odyssey (2018 re-release) WB $64,945 -25.1% 5 -8 $12,989 $1,015,944 - 6
35 34 Isle Of Dogs FoxS $57,352 +0.9% 69 -16 $831 $31,795,364 - 14
36 N The Accidental Detective 2: In Action CJ $47,367 - 11 - $4,306 $47,367 - 1
37 32 The Rider SPC $42,281 -41.5% 54 -40 $783 $2,204,915 - 11
38 N Lobster Cop CL $35,015 - 12 - $2,918 $35,015 - 1
39 36 I Can Only Imagine RAtt. $33,909 -32.5% 72 -14 $471 $83,410,922 $7 15
40 N Boundaries SPC $29,552 - 5 - $5,910 $29,552 - 1
41 N The King (2018) Osci. $29,050 - 2 - $14,525 $29,050 - 1
42 38 Disobedience BST $25,317 -33.0% 27 -20 $938 $3,422,011 - 9
43 40 Mountain Greenwich $24,760 -19.9% 29 +2 $854 $225,955 - 7
44 46 Summer 1993 Osci. $22,500 +11.7% 17 - $1,324 $133,226 - 5
45 39 Eating Animals IFC $22,200 -35.7% 2 - $11,100 $61,534 - 2
46 N Damsel Magn. $20,291 - 3 - $6,764 $20,291 - 1
47 37 Super Troopers 2 Fox $20,289 -52.7% 36 -18 $564 $30,587,007 $13.5 10
48 47 The Gospel According to André Magn. $19,941 +0.3% 20 -2 $997 $343,252 - 5
49 33 Believer WGUSA $15,601 -74.9% 7 -12 $2,229 $345,157 - 3
50 42 Let the Sunshine In IFC $14,468 -48.9% 16 -11 $904 $837,571 - 9
51 51 The Miracle Season Mirr/LD $14,298 +21.3% 30 +12 $477 $10,210,112 - 12
52 41 On Chesil Beach BST $14,089 -51.0% 24 -49 $587 $714,482 - 6
53 52 The Guardians MBox $13,221 +13.0% 6 -3 $2,204 $103,400 - 8
54 N Izzy Gets the Fuck Across Town Shout! $10,559 - 15 - $704 $10,559 - 1
55 80 Rodin Cohen $9,886 +484.3% 8 +6 $1,236 $26,597 - 4
56 - Half the Picture Grav. $9,762 - 1 - $9,762 $21,589 - 3
57 50 Nancy (2018) Gold. $9,467 -24.3% 11 - $861 $50,393 - 3
58 53 The Death of Stalin IFC $9,032 -14.1% 7 -3 $1,290 $8,009,970 - 16
59 N Araby Ghop $8,668 - 1 - $8,668 $8,668 - 1
60 45 Beast RAtt. $7,780 -62.6% 9 -40 $864 $780,438 - 7
61 58 Hubble 3D WB $7,598 +34.2% 6 +2 $1,266 $52,303,143 - 432
62 44 How Long Will I Love U WGUSA $7,501 -71.9% 5 -10 $1,500 $740,121 - 5
63 62 Chappaquiddick ENTMP $5,956 +22.0% 8 -6 $745 $17,381,058 - 12
64 71 1945 Men. $5,825 +108.0% 4 -1 $1,456 $737,554 - 34
65 64 Bag of Marbles Gaum. $5,709 +39.5% 4 +1 $1,427 $377,902 - 14
66 73 The Doctor from India Zeit. $5,615 +116.5% 5 +2 $1,123 $40,456 - 10
67 60 Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist Greenwich $5,545 +3.9% 5 +3 $1,109 $24,551 - 3
68 63 The Leisure Seeker SPC $4,562 +0.4% 7 +1 $652 $3,217,130 - 28
69 66 Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat Magn. $4,069 +1.3% 11 -2 $370 $151,132 - 7
70 65 Itzhak Greenwich $3,502 -13.0% 3 -1 $1,167 $575,414 - 16
71 57 Mary Shelley IFC $3,452 -42.1% 10 -7 $345 $92,123 - 5
72 N Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts Icar. $3,296 - 1 - $3,296 $3,296 - 1
73 56 En el Septimo Dia (On the Seventh Day) CGld $3,266 -53.2% 2 - $1,633 $36,398 - 3
74 N Spiral Cohen $3,258 - 2 - $1,629 $3,258 - 1
75 59 A Kid Like Jake IFC $2,801 -47.6% 8 -5 $350 $32,946 - 4
76 48 A Beautiful Planet Imax $2,516 -87.2% 7 -3 $359 $14,440,533 - 113
77 102 The Endless WGUSA $2,212 +1,967.3% 1 - $2,212 $270,625 - 12
78 83 The Misandrists Cartilage $1,906 +31.0% 5 +2 $381 $15,710 - 5
79 61 Gabriel and the Mountain Strand $1,835 -63.0% 2 - $918 $10,529 - 2
80 78 Intersection (2018) Indic. $1,384 -28.7% 1 -1 $1,384 $3,637 - 2
81 - Mrs. Hyde Cartilage $1,103 - 2 - $552 $13,316 - 9
82 55 Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf Argo. $1,078 -85.7% 1 -2 $1,078 $24,288 - 2
83 75 Zama Strand $941 -57.0% 2 -1 $471 $190,278 - 11
84 84 Goodland PDF $840 -38.7% 1 - $840 $32,140 - 6
85 67 Breath FR $809 -79.1% 2 -8 $405 $30,829 - 4
86 86 Ganja & Hess (2018 re-release) KL $647 -21.5% 2 - $324 $15,821 - 4
87 90 Journey to the South Pacific Imax $636 +18.4% 1 - $636 $7,630,965 - 238
88 - Ava Ghop $624 - 1 - $624 $8,471 - 7
89 - Under the Sea 3D WB $608 - 3 - $203 $35,915,109 - 488
90 - Born to Be Wild (IMAX) WB $556 - 3 - $185 $25,727,300 - 377
91 - Space Station 3-D (IMAX) Imax $556 - 2 - $278 $93,339,349 - 836
92 76 Jet Trash Indic. $480 -75.7% 1 -1 $480 $19,517 - 9
93 94 The Day After CGld $475 +43.9% 1 -1 $475 $21,982 - 7
94 93 Western CGld $441 +21.2% 2 +1 $221 $41,042 - 19
95 - Sweet Country (2018) Gold. $412 - 1 - $412 $104,297 - 12
96 95 Filmworker KL $334 +2.1% 3 - $111 $86,341 - 7
97 72 Bye Bye Germany FM $315 -88.3% 2 -1 $158 $56,969 - 11
98 69 The Quest of Alain Ducasse Magn. $276 -92.0% 1 -2 $276 $9,511 - 3
99 100 Lu Over the Wall GK $152 -29.6% 2 - $76 $109,698 - 7
100 - Hitler's Hollywood KL $118 - 1 - $118 $39,513 - 9
101 74 Claire's Camera CGld $112 -95.3% 1 -1 $112 $81,335 - 16
TOTAL (101 MOVIES):$277,369,167+2.4%33,020-5,537$8,400 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


