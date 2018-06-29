|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
|Uni.
|$148,024,610
|-
|4,475
|-
|$33,078
|$148,024,610
|$170
|1
|2
|1
|Incredibles 2
|BV
|$80,347,651
|-56.0%
|4,410
|-
|$18,219
|$349,794,341
|-
|2
|3
|2
|Ocean's 8
|WB
|$11,546,462
|-39.1%
|3,656
|-489
|$3,158
|$100,282,222
|$70
|3
|4
|3
|Tag
|WB (NL)
|$8,251,230
|-44.8%
|3,382
|-
|$2,440
|$30,418,775
|$28
|2
|5
|5
|Deadpool 2
|Fox
|$5,271,882
|-39.3%
|2,420
|-792
|$2,178
|$304,172,203
|$110
|6
|6
|4
|Solo: A Star Wars Story
|BV
|$4,507,532
|-54.9%
|2,338
|-844
|$1,928
|$202,639,402
|-
|5
|7
|7
|Hereditary
|A24
|$3,628,688
|-47.1%
|2,002
|-996
|$1,813
|$34,820,653
|-
|3
|8
|6
|Superfly
|Col.
|$3,404,964
|-50.4%
|2,220
|-
|$1,534
|$15,321,359
|$16
|2
|9
|8
|Avengers: Infinity War
|BV
|$2,584,228
|-52.5%
|1,456
|-708
|$1,775
|$669,568,677
|-
|9
|10
|15
|Won't You Be My Neighbor?
|Focus
|$1,821,089
|+81.6%
|348
|+252
|$5,233
|$4,076,867
|-
|3
|11
|10
|Book Club
|Par.
|$953,955
|-47.8%
|672
|-984
|$1,420
|$64,693,167
|-
|6
|12
|23
|Rampage (2018)
|WB (NL)
|$923,183
|+244.3%
|291
|+3
|$3,172
|$97,512,363
|$120
|11
|13
|11
|Gotti
|VE
|$804,068
|-53.2%
|466
|-37
|$1,725
|$3,245,759
|-
|2
|14
|9
|Adrift
|STX
|$787,929
|-64.2%
|871
|-1,058
|$905
|$29,090,864
|$35
|4
|15
|19
|Overboard (2018)
|PNT
|$552,979
|+27.0%
|325
|-256
|$1,701
|$49,376,956
|-
|8
|16
|25
|American Animals
|Orch.
|$547,128
|+159.7%
|339
|+267
|$1,614
|$1,432,552
|-
|4
|17
|17
|RBG
|Magn.
|$428,027
|-14.1%
|207
|-83
|$2,068
|$10,866,757
|-
|8
|18
|20
|Breaking In (2018)
|Uni.
|$368,655
|-14.5%
|223
|-281
|$1,653
|$45,780,170
|$6
|7
|19
|24
|Hearts Beat Loud
|G&S
|$288,241
|+16.8%
|104
|+21
|$2,772
|$763,912
|-
|3
|20
|22
|First Reformed
|A24
|$221,321
|-35.8%
|151
|-122
|$1,466
|$2,850,999
|-
|6
|21
|N
|TCM: West Side Story
|Fathom
|$214,212
|-
|616
|-
|$348
|$214,212
|-
|1
|22
|21
|A Quiet Place
|Par.
|$163,384
|-54.6%
|215
|-182
|$760
|$186,860,889
|$17
|12
|23
|18
|Life of the Party
|WB (NL)
|$121,772
|-72.8%
|188
|-420
|$648
|$52,243,225
|-
|7
|24
|N
|The Catcher Was a Spy
|IFC
|$114,771
|-
|46
|-
|$2,495
|$114,771
|-
|1
|25
|30
|Pandas
|WB
|$96,379
|+11.0%
|35
|-
|$2,754
|$2,395,732
|-
|12
|26
|28
|The Seagull
|SPC
|$95,606
|-30.1%
|145
|-66
|$659
|$1,055,956
|-
|7
|27
|29
|Ready Player One
|WB
|$94,744
|-29.1%
|162
|-39
|$585
|$136,827,816
|-
|13
|28
|16
|Upgrade
|BH Tilt
|$94,240
|-81.8%
|101
|-545
|$933
|$11,482,640
|-
|4
|29
|43
|The Greatest Showman
|Fox
|$86,939
|+210.1%
|22
|+2
|$3,952
|$174,183,091
|$84
|27
|30
|13
|A Wrinkle in Time
|BV
|$82,294
|-95.1%
|90
|-155
|$914
|$100,382,220
|-
|16
|31
|27
|Black Panther
|BV
|$75,725
|-47.8%
|115
|-31
|$658
|$699,747,193
|-
|19
|32
|14
|Hotel Artemis
|Global Road
|$71,554
|-92.9%
|163
|-2,136
|$439
|$6,557,528
|-
|3
|33
|26
|Show Dogs
|Global Road
|$68,804
|-60.4%
|135
|-289
|$510
|$17,299,121
|-
|6
|34
|31
|2001: A Space Odyssey (2018 re-release)
|WB
|$64,945
|-25.1%
|5
|-8
|$12,989
|$1,015,944
|-
|6
|35
|34
|Isle Of Dogs
|FoxS
|$57,352
|+0.9%
|69
|-16
|$831
|$31,795,364
|-
|14
|36
|N
|The Accidental Detective 2: In Action
|CJ
|$47,367
|-
|11
|-
|$4,306
|$47,367
|-
|1
|37
|32
|The Rider
|SPC
|$42,281
|-41.5%
|54
|-40
|$783
|$2,204,915
|-
|11
|38
|N
|Lobster Cop
|CL
|$35,015
|-
|12
|-
|$2,918
|$35,015
|-
|1
|39
|36
|I Can Only Imagine
|RAtt.
|$33,909
|-32.5%
|72
|-14
|$471
|$83,410,922
|$7
|15
|40
|N
|Boundaries
|SPC
|$29,552
|-
|5
|-
|$5,910
|$29,552
|-
|1
|41
|N
|The King (2018)
|Osci.
|$29,050
|-
|2
|-
|$14,525
|$29,050
|-
|1
|42
|38
|Disobedience
|BST
|$25,317
|-33.0%
|27
|-20
|$938
|$3,422,011
|-
|9
|43
|40
|Mountain
|Greenwich
|$24,760
|-19.9%
|29
|+2
|$854
|$225,955
|-
|7
|44
|46
|Summer 1993
|Osci.
|$22,500
|+11.7%
|17
|-
|$1,324
|$133,226
|-
|5
|45
|39
|Eating Animals
|IFC
|$22,200
|-35.7%
|2
|-
|$11,100
|$61,534
|-
|2
|46
|N
|Damsel
|Magn.
|$20,291
|-
|3
|-
|$6,764
|$20,291
|-
|1
|47
|37
|Super Troopers 2
|Fox
|$20,289
|-52.7%
|36
|-18
|$564
|$30,587,007
|$13.5
|10
|48
|47
|The Gospel According to André
|Magn.
|$19,941
|+0.3%
|20
|-2
|$997
|$343,252
|-
|5
|49
|33
|Believer
|WGUSA
|$15,601
|-74.9%
|7
|-12
|$2,229
|$345,157
|-
|3
|50
|42
|Let the Sunshine In
|IFC
|$14,468
|-48.9%
|16
|-11
|$904
|$837,571
|-
|9
|51
|51
|The Miracle Season
|Mirr/LD
|$14,298
|+21.3%
|30
|+12
|$477
|$10,210,112
|-
|12
|52
|41
|On Chesil Beach
|BST
|$14,089
|-51.0%
|24
|-49
|$587
|$714,482
|-
|6
|53
|52
|The Guardians
|MBox
|$13,221
|+13.0%
|6
|-3
|$2,204
|$103,400
|-
|8
|54
|N
|Izzy Gets the Fuck Across Town
|Shout!
|$10,559
|-
|15
|-
|$704
|$10,559
|-
|1
|55
|80
|Rodin
|Cohen
|$9,886
|+484.3%
|8
|+6
|$1,236
|$26,597
|-
|4
|56
|-
|Half the Picture
|Grav.
|$9,762
|-
|1
|-
|$9,762
|$21,589
|-
|3
|57
|50
|Nancy (2018)
|Gold.
|$9,467
|-24.3%
|11
|-
|$861
|$50,393
|-
|3
|58
|53
|The Death of Stalin
|IFC
|$9,032
|-14.1%
|7
|-3
|$1,290
|$8,009,970
|-
|16
|59
|N
|Araby
|Ghop
|$8,668
|-
|1
|-
|$8,668
|$8,668
|-
|1
|60
|45
|Beast
|RAtt.
|$7,780
|-62.6%
|9
|-40
|$864
|$780,438
|-
|7
|61
|58
|Hubble 3D
|WB
|$7,598
|+34.2%
|6
|+2
|$1,266
|$52,303,143
|-
|432
|62
|44
|How Long Will I Love U
|WGUSA
|$7,501
|-71.9%
|5
|-10
|$1,500
|$740,121
|-
|5
|63
|62
|Chappaquiddick
|ENTMP
|$5,956
|+22.0%
|8
|-6
|$745
|$17,381,058
|-
|12
|64
|71
|1945
|Men.
|$5,825
|+108.0%
|4
|-1
|$1,456
|$737,554
|-
|34
|65
|64
|Bag of Marbles
|Gaum.
|$5,709
|+39.5%
|4
|+1
|$1,427
|$377,902
|-
|14
|66
|73
|The Doctor from India
|Zeit.
|$5,615
|+116.5%
|5
|+2
|$1,123
|$40,456
|-
|10
|67
|60
|Westwood: Punk, Icon, Activist
|Greenwich
|$5,545
|+3.9%
|5
|+3
|$1,109
|$24,551
|-
|3
|68
|63
|The Leisure Seeker
|SPC
|$4,562
|+0.4%
|7
|+1
|$652
|$3,217,130
|-
|28
|69
|66
|Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat
|Magn.
|$4,069
|+1.3%
|11
|-2
|$370
|$151,132
|-
|7
|70
|65
|Itzhak
|Greenwich
|$3,502
|-13.0%
|3
|-1
|$1,167
|$575,414
|-
|16
|71
|57
|Mary Shelley
|IFC
|$3,452
|-42.1%
|10
|-7
|$345
|$92,123
|-
|5
|72
|N
|Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts
|Icar.
|$3,296
|-
|1
|-
|$3,296
|$3,296
|-
|1
|73
|56
|En el Septimo Dia (On the Seventh Day)
|CGld
|$3,266
|-53.2%
|2
|-
|$1,633
|$36,398
|-
|3
|74
|N
|Spiral
|Cohen
|$3,258
|-
|2
|-
|$1,629
|$3,258
|-
|1
|75
|59
|A Kid Like Jake
|IFC
|$2,801
|-47.6%
|8
|-5
|$350
|$32,946
|-
|4
|76
|48
|A Beautiful Planet
|Imax
|$2,516
|-87.2%
|7
|-3
|$359
|$14,440,533
|-
|113
|77
|102
|The Endless
|WGUSA
|$2,212
|+1,967.3%
|1
|-
|$2,212
|$270,625
|-
|12
|78
|83
|The Misandrists
|Cartilage
|$1,906
|+31.0%
|5
|+2
|$381
|$15,710
|-
|5
|79
|61
|Gabriel and the Mountain
|Strand
|$1,835
|-63.0%
|2
|-
|$918
|$10,529
|-
|2
|80
|78
|Intersection (2018)
|Indic.
|$1,384
|-28.7%
|1
|-1
|$1,384
|$3,637
|-
|2
|81
|-
|Mrs. Hyde
|Cartilage
|$1,103
|-
|2
|-
|$552
|$13,316
|-
|9
|82
|55
|Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf
|Argo.
|$1,078
|-85.7%
|1
|-2
|$1,078
|$24,288
|-
|2
|83
|75
|Zama
|Strand
|$941
|-57.0%
|2
|-1
|$471
|$190,278
|-
|11
|84
|84
|Goodland
|PDF
|$840
|-38.7%
|1
|-
|$840
|$32,140
|-
|6
|85
|67
|Breath
|FR
|$809
|-79.1%
|2
|-8
|$405
|$30,829
|-
|4
|86
|86
|Ganja & Hess (2018 re-release)
|KL
|$647
|-21.5%
|2
|-
|$324
|$15,821
|-
|4
|87
|90
|Journey to the South Pacific
|Imax
|$636
|+18.4%
|1
|-
|$636
|$7,630,965
|-
|238
|88
|-
|Ava
|Ghop
|$624
|-
|1
|-
|$624
|$8,471
|-
|7
|89
|-
|Under the Sea 3D
|WB
|$608
|-
|3
|-
|$203
|$35,915,109
|-
|488
|90
|-
|Born to Be Wild (IMAX)
|WB
|$556
|-
|3
|-
|$185
|$25,727,300
|-
|377
|91
|-
|Space Station 3-D (IMAX)
|Imax
|$556
|-
|2
|-
|$278
|$93,339,349
|-
|836
|92
|76
|Jet Trash
|Indic.
|$480
|-75.7%
|1
|-1
|$480
|$19,517
|-
|9
|93
|94
|The Day After
|CGld
|$475
|+43.9%
|1
|-1
|$475
|$21,982
|-
|7
|94
|93
|Western
|CGld
|$441
|+21.2%
|2
|+1
|$221
|$41,042
|-
|19
|95
|-
|Sweet Country (2018)
|Gold.
|$412
|-
|1
|-
|$412
|$104,297
|-
|12
|96
|95
|Filmworker
|KL
|$334
|+2.1%
|3
|-
|$111
|$86,341
|-
|7
|97
|72
|Bye Bye Germany
|FM
|$315
|-88.3%
|2
|-1
|$158
|$56,969
|-
|11
|98
|69
|The Quest of Alain Ducasse
|Magn.
|$276
|-92.0%
|1
|-2
|$276
|$9,511
|-
|3
|99
|100
|Lu Over the Wall
|GK
|$152
|-29.6%
|2
|-
|$76
|$109,698
|-
|7
|100
|-
|Hitler's Hollywood
|KL
|$118
|-
|1
|-
|$118
|$39,513
|-
|9
|101
|74
|Claire's Camera
|CGld
|$112
|-95.3%
|1
|-1
|$112
|$81,335
|-
|16
|TOTAL (101 MOVIES):
|$277,369,167
|+2.4%
|33,020
|-5,537
|$8,400
