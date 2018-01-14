Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


January 12-14, 2018
Weekend

<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Sony $27,035,000 -27.4% 3,849 +48 $7,024 $283,170,909 $90 4
2 15 The Post Fox $18,600,000 +995.4% 2,819 +2,783 $6,598 $23,089,237 $50 4
3 N The Commuter LGF $13,450,000 - 2,892 - $4,651 $13,450,000 - 1
4 2 Insidious: The Last Key Uni. $12,135,000 -59.0% 3,150 +34 $3,852 $48,375,140 $10 2
5 4 The Greatest Showman Fox $11,800,000 -14.3% 2,938 -404 $4,016 $94,553,868 $84 4
6 3 Star Wars: The Last Jedi BV $11,275,000 -52.5% 3,090 -1,142 $3,649 $591,549,584 - 5
7 N Paddington 2 WB $10,620,000 - 3,702 - $2,869 $10,620,000 - 1
8 N Proud Mary SGem $10,000,000 - 2,125 - $4,706 $10,000,000 $14 1
9 5 Pitch Perfect 3 Uni. $5,655,000 -45.1% 2,505 -953 $2,257 $94,651,225 $45 4
10 8 Darkest Hour Focus $4,525,000 -25.2% 1,693 -40 $2,673 $35,737,552 - 8
11 7 Molly's Game STX $3,885,000 -43.3% 1,708 +100 $2,275 $20,715,167 - 3
12 6 Ferdinand Fox $3,400,000 -55.8% 2,154 -1,002 $1,578 $75,428,094 $111 5
13 12 I, Tonya Neon $3,302,120 +35.0% 517 +261 $6,387 $10,000,936 - 6
14 9 Coco BV $2,992,000 -44.4% 1,362 -532 $2,197 $196,535,440 - 8
15 11 The Shape of Water FoxS $2,700,000 -14.0% 723 -81 $3,734 $26,421,892 - 7
16 20 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FoxS $2,300,000 +226.2% 1,022 +712 $2,250 $28,508,459 - 10
17 16 Lady Bird A24 $1,685,930 +7.2% 652 +90 $2,586 $36,902,139 - 11
18 13 Wonder LGF $1,210,000 -49.2% 970 -288 $1,247 $128,598,574 - 9
19 10 All the Money in the World TriS $1,165,000 -67.4% 1,408 -715 $827 $22,991,060 - 3
20 28 Phantom Thread Focus $1,145,000 +376.6% 62 +56 $18,468 $2,226,778 - 3
21 18 Call Me by Your Name SPC $715,559 -4.2% 174 +57 $4,112 $7,231,154 - 8
22 19 The Disaster Artist A24 $448,475 -39.9% 371 -107 $1,209 $20,312,582 - 7
23 58 Marshall ORF $405,566 +7,314.4% 378 +337 $1,073 $9,889,754 $12 14
24 22 Thor: Ragnarok BV $371,000 -28.0% 242 -83 $1,533 $313,012,320 $180 11
25 14 Downsizing Par. $305,000 -86.2% 412 -1,608 $740 $24,103,239 $68 4
26 27 Hostiles ENTMP $276,000 +2.8% 42 -4 $6,571 $821,468 - 4
27 N Condorito: La Pelicula LGF $236,000 - 153 - $1,542 $236,000 - 1
28 23 Daddy's Home 2 Par. $180,000 -62.0% 201 -228 $896 $103,231,955 $69 10
29 36 The Florida Project A24 $51,100 -19.0% 40 +3 $1,278 $5,499,045 - 15
30 43 Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool SPC $33,322 +45.7% 9 +5 $3,702 $130,438 - 3
31 N The Insult Cohen $24,957 - 3 - $8,319 $24,957 - 1
32 48 Happy End SPC $24,590 +79.5% 11 +5 $2,235 $118,085 - 4
33 42 Jane (2017) Abr. $19,239 -23.5% 18 -1 $1,069 $1,587,560 - 13
34 46 Faces Places Cohen $9,327 -53.7% 8 -5 $1,166 $670,448 - 15
35 N Freak Show IFC $6,024 - 1 - $6,024 $6,024 - 1
36 56 My Friend Dahmer FR $5,000 -19.2% 2 - $2,500 $1,314,571 - 11
37 N Vazante MBox $3,511 - 1 - $3,511 $3,511 - 1
38 60 Thelma Orch. $1,629 -60.5% 4 -4 $407 $139,775 - 10
39 81 Let there be Light ADC $1,271 +1,769.1% 2 - $636 $7,212,145 - 12
40 71 BPM (Beats Per Minute) Orch. $693 -37.4% 3 -4 $231 $96,212 - 13
TOTAL (40 MOVIES):$151,998,313-8.1%41,416+2,256$3,670 
<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 

* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


back to
Weekend Index Page