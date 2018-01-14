|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|Sony
|$27,035,000
|-27.4%
|3,849
|+48
|$7,024
|$283,170,909
|$90
|4
|2
|15
|The Post
|Fox
|$18,600,000
|+995.4%
|2,819
|+2,783
|$6,598
|$23,089,237
|$50
|4
|3
|N
|The Commuter
|LGF
|$13,450,000
|-
|2,892
|-
|$4,651
|$13,450,000
|-
|1
|4
|2
|Insidious: The Last Key
|Uni.
|$12,135,000
|-59.0%
|3,150
|+34
|$3,852
|$48,375,140
|$10
|2
|5
|4
|The Greatest Showman
|Fox
|$11,800,000
|-14.3%
|2,938
|-404
|$4,016
|$94,553,868
|$84
|4
|6
|3
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|BV
|$11,275,000
|-52.5%
|3,090
|-1,142
|$3,649
|$591,549,584
|-
|5
|7
|N
|Paddington 2
|WB
|$10,620,000
|-
|3,702
|-
|$2,869
|$10,620,000
|-
|1
|8
|N
|Proud Mary
|SGem
|$10,000,000
|-
|2,125
|-
|$4,706
|$10,000,000
|$14
|1
|9
|5
|Pitch Perfect 3
|Uni.
|$5,655,000
|-45.1%
|2,505
|-953
|$2,257
|$94,651,225
|$45
|4
|10
|8
|Darkest Hour
|Focus
|$4,525,000
|-25.2%
|1,693
|-40
|$2,673
|$35,737,552
|-
|8
|11
|7
|Molly's Game
|STX
|$3,885,000
|-43.3%
|1,708
|+100
|$2,275
|$20,715,167
|-
|3
|12
|6
|Ferdinand
|Fox
|$3,400,000
|-55.8%
|2,154
|-1,002
|$1,578
|$75,428,094
|$111
|5
|13
|12
|I, Tonya
|Neon
|$3,302,120
|+35.0%
|517
|+261
|$6,387
|$10,000,936
|-
|6
|14
|9
|Coco
|BV
|$2,992,000
|-44.4%
|1,362
|-532
|$2,197
|$196,535,440
|-
|8
|15
|11
|The Shape of Water
|FoxS
|$2,700,000
|-14.0%
|723
|-81
|$3,734
|$26,421,892
|-
|7
|16
|20
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$2,300,000
|+226.2%
|1,022
|+712
|$2,250
|$28,508,459
|-
|10
|17
|16
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$1,685,930
|+7.2%
|652
|+90
|$2,586
|$36,902,139
|-
|11
|18
|13
|Wonder
|LGF
|$1,210,000
|-49.2%
|970
|-288
|$1,247
|$128,598,574
|-
|9
|19
|10
|All the Money in the World
|TriS
|$1,165,000
|-67.4%
|1,408
|-715
|$827
|$22,991,060
|-
|3
|20
|28
|Phantom Thread
|Focus
|$1,145,000
|+376.6%
|62
|+56
|$18,468
|$2,226,778
|-
|3
|21
|18
|Call Me by Your Name
|SPC
|$715,559
|-4.2%
|174
|+57
|$4,112
|$7,231,154
|-
|8
|22
|19
|The Disaster Artist
|A24
|$448,475
|-39.9%
|371
|-107
|$1,209
|$20,312,582
|-
|7
|23
|58
|Marshall
|ORF
|$405,566
|+7,314.4%
|378
|+337
|$1,073
|$9,889,754
|$12
|14
|24
|22
|Thor: Ragnarok
|BV
|$371,000
|-28.0%
|242
|-83
|$1,533
|$313,012,320
|$180
|11
|25
|14
|Downsizing
|Par.
|$305,000
|-86.2%
|412
|-1,608
|$740
|$24,103,239
|$68
|4
|26
|27
|Hostiles
|ENTMP
|$276,000
|+2.8%
|42
|-4
|$6,571
|$821,468
|-
|4
|27
|N
|Condorito: La Pelicula
|LGF
|$236,000
|-
|153
|-
|$1,542
|$236,000
|-
|1
|28
|23
|Daddy's Home 2
|Par.
|$180,000
|-62.0%
|201
|-228
|$896
|$103,231,955
|$69
|10
|29
|36
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$51,100
|-19.0%
|40
|+3
|$1,278
|$5,499,045
|-
|15
|30
|43
|Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
|SPC
|$33,322
|+45.7%
|9
|+5
|$3,702
|$130,438
|-
|3
|31
|N
|The Insult
|Cohen
|$24,957
|-
|3
|-
|$8,319
|$24,957
|-
|1
|32
|48
|Happy End
|SPC
|$24,590
|+79.5%
|11
|+5
|$2,235
|$118,085
|-
|4
|33
|42
|Jane (2017)
|Abr.
|$19,239
|-23.5%
|18
|-1
|$1,069
|$1,587,560
|-
|13
|34
|46
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$9,327
|-53.7%
|8
|-5
|$1,166
|$670,448
|-
|15
|35
|N
|Freak Show
|IFC
|$6,024
|-
|1
|-
|$6,024
|$6,024
|-
|1
|36
|56
|My Friend Dahmer
|FR
|$5,000
|-19.2%
|2
|-
|$2,500
|$1,314,571
|-
|11
|37
|N
|Vazante
|MBox
|$3,511
|-
|1
|-
|$3,511
|$3,511
|-
|1
|38
|60
|Thelma
|Orch.
|$1,629
|-60.5%
|4
|-4
|$407
|$139,775
|-
|10
|39
|81
|Let there be Light
|ADC
|$1,271
|+1,769.1%
|2
|-
|$636
|$7,212,145
|-
|12
|40
|71
|BPM (Beats Per Minute)
|Orch.
|$693
|-37.4%
|3
|-4
|$231
|$96,212
|-
|13
|TOTAL (40 MOVIES):
|$151,998,313
|-8.1%
|41,416
|+2,256
|$3,670
