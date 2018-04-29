|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Avengers: Infinity War
|BV
|$250,000,000
|-
|4,474
|-
|$55,878
|$250,000,000
|-
|1
|2
|1
|A Quiet Place
|Par.
|$10,650,000
|-49.1%
|3,565
|-243
|$2,987
|$148,173,301
|$17
|4
|3
|3
|I Feel Pretty
|STX
|$8,130,000
|-49.3%
|3,440
|-
|$2,363
|$29,573,561
|$32
|2
|4
|2
|Rampage (2018)
|WB (NL)
|$7,105,000
|-64.6%
|3,508
|-607
|$2,025
|$77,930,557
|$120
|3
|5
|8
|Black Panther
|BV
|$4,381,000
|-11.2%
|1,650
|-280
|$2,655
|$688,009,489
|-
|11
|6
|4
|Super Troopers 2
|Fox
|$3,600,000
|-76.3%
|2,125
|+87
|$1,694
|$22,084,929
|$13.5
|2
|7
|5
|Truth or Dare
|Uni.
|$3,210,000
|-58.8%
|2,420
|-648
|$1,326
|$35,316,995
|$3.5
|3
|8
|7
|Blockers
|Uni.
|$2,945,000
|-56.9%
|2,324
|-810
|$1,267
|$53,215,490
|$21
|4
|9
|6
|Ready Player One
|WB
|$2,435,000
|-67.2%
|2,365
|-843
|$1,030
|$130,683,218
|-
|5
|10
|9
|Traffik
|LGF
|$1,620,000
|-58.9%
|1,046
|-
|$1,549
|$6,752,274
|-
|2
|11
|10
|Isle Of Dogs
|FoxS
|$1,400,000
|-59.6%
|1,001
|-946
|$1,399
|$27,020,723
|-
|6
|12
|12
|I Can Only Imagine
|RAtt.
|$766,243
|-68.5%
|970
|-1,024
|$790
|$81,072,828
|$7
|7
|13
|14
|Chappaquiddick
|ENTMP
|$704,000
|-61.6%
|704
|-751
|$1,000
|$15,817,841
|-
|4
|14
|18
|A Wrinkle in Time
|BV
|$658,000
|-10.1%
|371
|-294
|$1,774
|$94,607,046
|-
|8
|15
|13
|Tyler Perry's Acrimony
|LGF
|$646,000
|-67.1%
|540
|-608
|$1,196
|$42,228,543
|-
|5
|16
|15
|Sherlock Gnomes
|Par.
|$625,000
|-55.9%
|731
|-728
|$855
|$40,589,000
|$59
|6
|17
|16
|The Miracle Season
|Mirr/LD
|$288,000
|-74.4%
|430
|-692
|$670
|$9,438,646
|-
|4
|18
|17
|Beirut
|BST
|$257,779
|-74.3%
|237
|-518
|$1,088
|$4,502,155
|-
|3
|19
|N
|Disobedience
|BST
|$241,276
|-
|5
|-
|$48,255
|$241,276
|-
|1
|20
|28
|Lean on Pete
|A24
|$240,380
|+36.4%
|167
|+98
|$1,439
|$665,110
|-
|4
|21
|-
|The Death of Stalin
|IFC
|$210,478
|-
|150
|-60
|$1,403
|$7,202,952
|-
|8
|22
|24
|Peter Rabbit
|Sony
|$210,000
|-25.7%
|229
|-115
|$917
|$114,564,694
|$50
|12
|23
|34
|The Rider
|SPC
|$188,338
|+164.2%
|37
|+28
|$5,090
|$357,672
|-
|3
|24
|N
|Kings (2018)
|Orch.
|$173,113
|-
|214
|-
|$809
|$173,113
|-
|1
|25
|22
|Love, Simon
|Fox
|$125,000
|-75.0%
|173
|-318
|$723
|$40,492,904
|$17
|7
|26
|27
|Finding Your Feet
|RAtt.
|$123,790
|-31.1%
|102
|-89
|$1,214
|$1,158,116
|-
|5
|27
|29
|The Leisure Seeker
|SPC
|$104,759
|-37.4%
|117
|-66
|$895
|$2,889,625
|-
|17
|28
|30
|The Greatest Showman
|Fox
|$90,000
|-39.5%
|146
|-23
|$616
|$173,669,508
|$84
|19
|29
|42
|Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami
|KL
|$41,059
|+3.7%
|19
|+10
|$2,161
|$182,432
|-
|3
|30
|N
|Let the Sunshine In
|IFC
|$40,267
|-
|2
|-
|$20,134
|$40,267
|-
|1
|31
|33
|Final Portrait
|SPC
|$37,620
|-48.5%
|69
|-31
|$545
|$374,721
|-
|6
|32
|45
|Itzhak
|Greenwich
|$34,620
|+20.5%
|30
|-3
|$1,154
|$383,105
|-
|8
|33
|43
|Midnight Sun
|Global Road
|$30,958
|-15.6%
|93
|+3
|$333
|$9,525,003
|-
|6
|34
|63
|Ghost Stories
|IFC
|$28,032
|+134.1%
|12
|+11
|$2,336
|$45,128
|-
|2
|35
|36
|Strangers: Prey at Night
|Aviron
|$23,000
|-66.6%
|62
|-28
|$371
|$24,367,368
|-
|8
|36
|66
|Godard Mon Amour
|Cohen
|$14,747
|+34.1%
|17
|+13
|$867
|$31,912
|-
|2
|37
|81
|After Auschwitz
|Passion Rive
|$14,331
|+213.2%
|11
|+10
|$1,303
|$26,045
|-
|3
|38
|55
|Back to Burgundy
|MBox
|$13,760
|-17.9%
|10
|-6
|$1,376
|$186,116
|-
|6
|39
|N
|Zoo Wars
|PDF
|$8,910
|-
|12
|-
|$743
|$8,910
|-
|1
|40
|N
|Duck Butter
|Orch.
|$3,360
|-
|2
|-
|$1,680
|$3,360
|-
|1
|41
|78
|Lou Andreas-Salomé, the Audacity to be Free
|CLS
|$3,310
|-34.6%
|2
|+1
|$1,655
|$9,730
|-
|2
|42
|72
|The Devil and Father Amorth
|Orch.
|$2,543
|-67.5%
|6
|-2
|$424
|$13,432
|-
|2
|43
|73
|Getting Grace
|Hann.
|$2,313
|-67.8%
|5
|-2
|$463
|$181,549
|-
|6
|44
|82
|Outside In
|Orch.
|$1,463
|-59.5%
|3
|-4
|$488
|$67,392
|-
|5
|45
|-
|Blood Feast
|Hann.
|$1,178
|-
|2
|-1
|$589
|$8,312
|$1.2
|4
|46
|101
|The Hurricane Heist
|ENTMP
|$645
|-39.0%
|5
|-
|$129
|$6,111,642
|$35
|8
|47
|106
|Flower
|Orch.
|$116
|-77.3%
|1
|-
|$116
|$327,347
|-
|7
|TOTAL (47 MOVIES):
|$301,430,388
|+140.8%
|33,604
|-9,187
|$8,970
|