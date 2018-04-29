Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


April 27-29, 2018
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Avengers: Infinity War BV $250,000,000 - 4,474 - $55,878 $250,000,000 - 1
2 1 A Quiet Place Par. $10,650,000 -49.1% 3,565 -243 $2,987 $148,173,301 $17 4
3 3 I Feel Pretty STX $8,130,000 -49.3% 3,440 - $2,363 $29,573,561 $32 2
4 2 Rampage (2018) WB (NL) $7,105,000 -64.6% 3,508 -607 $2,025 $77,930,557 $120 3
5 8 Black Panther BV $4,381,000 -11.2% 1,650 -280 $2,655 $688,009,489 - 11
6 4 Super Troopers 2 Fox $3,600,000 -76.3% 2,125 +87 $1,694 $22,084,929 $13.5 2
7 5 Truth or Dare Uni. $3,210,000 -58.8% 2,420 -648 $1,326 $35,316,995 $3.5 3
8 7 Blockers Uni. $2,945,000 -56.9% 2,324 -810 $1,267 $53,215,490 $21 4
9 6 Ready Player One WB $2,435,000 -67.2% 2,365 -843 $1,030 $130,683,218 - 5
10 9 Traffik LGF $1,620,000 -58.9% 1,046 - $1,549 $6,752,274 - 2
11 10 Isle Of Dogs FoxS $1,400,000 -59.6% 1,001 -946 $1,399 $27,020,723 - 6
12 12 I Can Only Imagine RAtt. $766,243 -68.5% 970 -1,024 $790 $81,072,828 $7 7
13 14 Chappaquiddick ENTMP $704,000 -61.6% 704 -751 $1,000 $15,817,841 - 4
14 18 A Wrinkle in Time BV $658,000 -10.1% 371 -294 $1,774 $94,607,046 - 8
15 13 Tyler Perry's Acrimony LGF $646,000 -67.1% 540 -608 $1,196 $42,228,543 - 5
16 15 Sherlock Gnomes Par. $625,000 -55.9% 731 -728 $855 $40,589,000 $59 6
17 16 The Miracle Season Mirr/LD $288,000 -74.4% 430 -692 $670 $9,438,646 - 4
18 17 Beirut BST $257,779 -74.3% 237 -518 $1,088 $4,502,155 - 3
19 N Disobedience BST $241,276 - 5 - $48,255 $241,276 - 1
20 28 Lean on Pete A24 $240,380 +36.4% 167 +98 $1,439 $665,110 - 4
21 - The Death of Stalin IFC $210,478 - 150 -60 $1,403 $7,202,952 - 8
22 24 Peter Rabbit Sony $210,000 -25.7% 229 -115 $917 $114,564,694 $50 12
23 34 The Rider SPC $188,338 +164.2% 37 +28 $5,090 $357,672 - 3
24 N Kings (2018) Orch. $173,113 - 214 - $809 $173,113 - 1
25 22 Love, Simon Fox $125,000 -75.0% 173 -318 $723 $40,492,904 $17 7
26 27 Finding Your Feet RAtt. $123,790 -31.1% 102 -89 $1,214 $1,158,116 - 5
27 29 The Leisure Seeker SPC $104,759 -37.4% 117 -66 $895 $2,889,625 - 17
28 30 The Greatest Showman Fox $90,000 -39.5% 146 -23 $616 $173,669,508 $84 19
29 42 Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami KL $41,059 +3.7% 19 +10 $2,161 $182,432 - 3
30 N Let the Sunshine In IFC $40,267 - 2 - $20,134 $40,267 - 1
31 33 Final Portrait SPC $37,620 -48.5% 69 -31 $545 $374,721 - 6
32 45 Itzhak Greenwich $34,620 +20.5% 30 -3 $1,154 $383,105 - 8
33 43 Midnight Sun Global Road $30,958 -15.6% 93 +3 $333 $9,525,003 - 6
34 63 Ghost Stories IFC $28,032 +134.1% 12 +11 $2,336 $45,128 - 2
35 36 Strangers: Prey at Night Aviron $23,000 -66.6% 62 -28 $371 $24,367,368 - 8
36 66 Godard Mon Amour Cohen $14,747 +34.1% 17 +13 $867 $31,912 - 2
37 81 After Auschwitz Passion Rive $14,331 +213.2% 11 +10 $1,303 $26,045 - 3
38 55 Back to Burgundy MBox $13,760 -17.9% 10 -6 $1,376 $186,116 - 6
39 N Zoo Wars PDF $8,910 - 12 - $743 $8,910 - 1
40 N Duck Butter Orch. $3,360 - 2 - $1,680 $3,360 - 1
41 78 Lou Andreas-Salomé, the Audacity to be Free CLS $3,310 -34.6% 2 +1 $1,655 $9,730 - 2
42 72 The Devil and Father Amorth Orch. $2,543 -67.5% 6 -2 $424 $13,432 - 2
43 73 Getting Grace Hann. $2,313 -67.8% 5 -2 $463 $181,549 - 6
44 82 Outside In Orch. $1,463 -59.5% 3 -4 $488 $67,392 - 5
45 - Blood Feast Hann. $1,178 - 2 -1 $589 $8,312 $1.2 4
46 101 The Hurricane Heist ENTMP $645 -39.0% 5 - $129 $6,111,642 $35 8
47 106 Flower Orch. $116 -77.3% 1 - $116 $327,347 - 7
TOTAL (47 MOVIES):$301,430,388+140.8%33,604-9,187$8,970 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


