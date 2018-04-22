Adjuster:

April 20-22, 2018
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 2 A Quiet Place Par. $22,000,000 -33.3% 3,808 +219 $5,777 $132,358,711 $17 3
2 1 Rampage (2018) WB (NL) $21,000,000 -41.3% 4,115 +14 $5,103 $66,600,066 $120 2
3 N I Feel Pretty STX $16,220,000 - 3,440 - $4,715 $16,220,000 $32 1
4 N Super Troopers 2 Fox $14,700,000 - 2,038 - $7,213 $14,700,000 $13.5 1
5 3 Truth or Dare Uni. $7,910,000 -57.6% 3,068 +39 $2,578 $30,387,415 $3.5 2
6 4 Ready Player One WB $7,500,000 -34.9% 3,208 -453 $2,338 $126,181,326 - 4
7 5 Blockers Uni. $6,985,000 -35.1% 3,134 -284 $2,229 $48,254,045 $21 3
8 6 Black Panther BV $4,642,000 -19.7% 1,930 -250 $2,405 $681,084,109 - 10
9 N Traffik LGF $3,875,000 - 1,046 - $3,705 $3,875,000 - 1
10 7 Isle Of Dogs FoxS $3,400,000 -37.9% 1,947 +8 $1,746 $24,360,538 - 5
11 N Bharat Ane Nenu GrtIndia $2,850,000 - 305 - $9,344 $2,850,000 - 1
12 8 I Can Only Imagine RAtt. $2,431,250 -41.4% 1,994 -579 $1,219 $79,405,152 $7 6
14 10 Chappaquiddick ENTMP $2,000,000 -34.6% 1,455 -190 $1,375 $14,455,101 - 3
13 9 Tyler Perry's Acrimony LGF $2,000,000 -45.2% 1,148 -184 $1,742 $41,014,883 - 4
15 11 Sherlock Gnomes Par. $1,400,000 -41.8% 1,459 -657 $960 $39,551,456 $59 5
16 12 The Miracle Season Mirr/LD $1,137,000 -48.6% 1,122 -585 $1,013 $8,842,565 - 3
17 13 Beirut BST $1,058,735 -39.0% 755 - $1,402 $3,900,194 - 2
18 14 Pacific Rim Uprising Uni. $879,000 -39.4% 646 -891 $1,361 $58,653,740 $150 5
19 15 A Wrinkle in Time BV $682,000 -50.6% 665 -447 $1,026 $93,668,619 - 7
20 17 Love, Simon Fox $500,000 -52.8% 491 -398 $1,018 $40,212,402 $17 6
21 19 The Death of Stalin IFC $340,216 -29.4% 210 -120 $1,620 $6,862,918 - 7
22 18 Paul, Apostle of Christ Sony $320,000 -47.7% 377 -204 $849 $16,990,119 $5 5
23 21 Peter Rabbit Sony $280,000 -27.6% 344 -175 $814 $114,273,563 $50 11
24 24 Finding Your Feet RAtt. $198,870 -29.7% 191 -86 $1,041 $949,267 - 4
25 25 The Leisure Seeker SPC $184,333 -32.5% 183 -93 $1,007 $2,710,970 - 15
26 34 Lean on Pete A24 $177,400 +129.9% 65 +47 $2,729 $347,988 - 3
27 26 The Greatest Showman Fox $145,000 -35.9% 169 -40 $858 $173,520,696 $84 18
28 39 The Rider SPC $78,433 +85.7% 9 +6 $8,715 $142,768 - 2
29 40 Final Portrait SPC $78,405 +96.5% 100 +68 $784 $299,784 - 5
30 29 God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness PFR $67,000 -45.5% 111 -82 $604 $5,557,090 - 4
31 33 Strangers: Prey at Night Aviron $65,000 -28.5% 90 +29 $722 $24,317,307 - 7
32 36 Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami KL $41,812 -25.6% 9 +6 $4,646 $124,190 - 2
33 32 Midnight Sun Global Road $38,265 -59.0% 90 -161 $425 $9,481,424 - 5
34 45 Itzhak Greenwich $28,710 -5.1% 33 +7 $870 $332,572 - 7
35 41 Coco BV $24,000 -36.1% 56 -29 $429 $209,717,761 - 22
36 49 Back to Burgundy MBox $15,905 -34.9% 16 -2 $994 $162,338 - 5
37 N Godard Mon Amour Cohen $12,646 - 4 - $3,162 $12,646 - 1
38 N Ghost Stories IFC $12,563 - 1 - $12,563 $12,563 - 1
39 N The Devil and Father Amorth Orch. $10,851 - 8 - $1,356 $10,851 - 1
40 N Lou Andreas-Salomé, the Audacity to be Free CLS $5,000 - 1 - $5,000 $5,000 - 1
41 69 Outside In Orch. $3,553 -54.6% 6 - $592 $64,639 - 4
42 86 Ramen Heads FB $1,507 -50.6% 3 - $502 $55,725 - 6
43 94 Flower Orch. $643 -45.7% 1 -3 $643 $327,102 - 6
44 100 The Young Karl Marx Orch. $620 -5.3% 1 -1 $620 $121,446 - 9
TOTAL (44 MOVIES):$125,300,717-15.6%39,852-2,654$3,144 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


