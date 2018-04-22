|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|2
|A Quiet Place
|Par.
|$22,000,000
|-33.3%
|3,808
|+219
|$5,777
|$132,358,711
|$17
|3
|2
|1
|Rampage (2018)
|WB (NL)
|$21,000,000
|-41.3%
|4,115
|+14
|$5,103
|$66,600,066
|$120
|2
|3
|N
|I Feel Pretty
|STX
|$16,220,000
|-
|3,440
|-
|$4,715
|$16,220,000
|$32
|1
|4
|N
|Super Troopers 2
|Fox
|$14,700,000
|-
|2,038
|-
|$7,213
|$14,700,000
|$13.5
|1
|5
|3
|Truth or Dare
|Uni.
|$7,910,000
|-57.6%
|3,068
|+39
|$2,578
|$30,387,415
|$3.5
|2
|6
|4
|Ready Player One
|WB
|$7,500,000
|-34.9%
|3,208
|-453
|$2,338
|$126,181,326
|-
|4
|7
|5
|Blockers
|Uni.
|$6,985,000
|-35.1%
|3,134
|-284
|$2,229
|$48,254,045
|$21
|3
|8
|6
|Black Panther
|BV
|$4,642,000
|-19.7%
|1,930
|-250
|$2,405
|$681,084,109
|-
|10
|9
|N
|Traffik
|LGF
|$3,875,000
|-
|1,046
|-
|$3,705
|$3,875,000
|-
|1
|10
|7
|Isle Of Dogs
|FoxS
|$3,400,000
|-37.9%
|1,947
|+8
|$1,746
|$24,360,538
|-
|5
|11
|N
|Bharat Ane Nenu
|GrtIndia
|$2,850,000
|-
|305
|-
|$9,344
|$2,850,000
|-
|1
|12
|8
|I Can Only Imagine
|RAtt.
|$2,431,250
|-41.4%
|1,994
|-579
|$1,219
|$79,405,152
|$7
|6
|14
|10
|Chappaquiddick
|ENTMP
|$2,000,000
|-34.6%
|1,455
|-190
|$1,375
|$14,455,101
|-
|3
|13
|9
|Tyler Perry's Acrimony
|LGF
|$2,000,000
|-45.2%
|1,148
|-184
|$1,742
|$41,014,883
|-
|4
|15
|11
|Sherlock Gnomes
|Par.
|$1,400,000
|-41.8%
|1,459
|-657
|$960
|$39,551,456
|$59
|5
|16
|12
|The Miracle Season
|Mirr/LD
|$1,137,000
|-48.6%
|1,122
|-585
|$1,013
|$8,842,565
|-
|3
|17
|13
|Beirut
|BST
|$1,058,735
|-39.0%
|755
|-
|$1,402
|$3,900,194
|-
|2
|18
|14
|Pacific Rim Uprising
|Uni.
|$879,000
|-39.4%
|646
|-891
|$1,361
|$58,653,740
|$150
|5
|19
|15
|A Wrinkle in Time
|BV
|$682,000
|-50.6%
|665
|-447
|$1,026
|$93,668,619
|-
|7
|20
|17
|Love, Simon
|Fox
|$500,000
|-52.8%
|491
|-398
|$1,018
|$40,212,402
|$17
|6
|21
|19
|The Death of Stalin
|IFC
|$340,216
|-29.4%
|210
|-120
|$1,620
|$6,862,918
|-
|7
|22
|18
|Paul, Apostle of Christ
|Sony
|$320,000
|-47.7%
|377
|-204
|$849
|$16,990,119
|$5
|5
|23
|21
|Peter Rabbit
|Sony
|$280,000
|-27.6%
|344
|-175
|$814
|$114,273,563
|$50
|11
|24
|24
|Finding Your Feet
|RAtt.
|$198,870
|-29.7%
|191
|-86
|$1,041
|$949,267
|-
|4
|25
|25
|The Leisure Seeker
|SPC
|$184,333
|-32.5%
|183
|-93
|$1,007
|$2,710,970
|-
|15
|26
|34
|Lean on Pete
|A24
|$177,400
|+129.9%
|65
|+47
|$2,729
|$347,988
|-
|3
|27
|26
|The Greatest Showman
|Fox
|$145,000
|-35.9%
|169
|-40
|$858
|$173,520,696
|$84
|18
|28
|39
|The Rider
|SPC
|$78,433
|+85.7%
|9
|+6
|$8,715
|$142,768
|-
|2
|29
|40
|Final Portrait
|SPC
|$78,405
|+96.5%
|100
|+68
|$784
|$299,784
|-
|5
|30
|29
|God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
|PFR
|$67,000
|-45.5%
|111
|-82
|$604
|$5,557,090
|-
|4
|31
|33
|Strangers: Prey at Night
|Aviron
|$65,000
|-28.5%
|90
|+29
|$722
|$24,317,307
|-
|7
|32
|36
|Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami
|KL
|$41,812
|-25.6%
|9
|+6
|$4,646
|$124,190
|-
|2
|33
|32
|Midnight Sun
|Global Road
|$38,265
|-59.0%
|90
|-161
|$425
|$9,481,424
|-
|5
|34
|45
|Itzhak
|Greenwich
|$28,710
|-5.1%
|33
|+7
|$870
|$332,572
|-
|7
|35
|41
|Coco
|BV
|$24,000
|-36.1%
|56
|-29
|$429
|$209,717,761
|-
|22
|36
|49
|Back to Burgundy
|MBox
|$15,905
|-34.9%
|16
|-2
|$994
|$162,338
|-
|5
|37
|N
|Godard Mon Amour
|Cohen
|$12,646
|-
|4
|-
|$3,162
|$12,646
|-
|1
|38
|N
|Ghost Stories
|IFC
|$12,563
|-
|1
|-
|$12,563
|$12,563
|-
|1
|39
|N
|The Devil and Father Amorth
|Orch.
|$10,851
|-
|8
|-
|$1,356
|$10,851
|-
|1
|40
|N
|Lou Andreas-Salomé, the Audacity to be Free
|CLS
|$5,000
|-
|1
|-
|$5,000
|$5,000
|-
|1
|41
|69
|Outside In
|Orch.
|$3,553
|-54.6%
|6
|-
|$592
|$64,639
|-
|4
|42
|86
|Ramen Heads
|FB
|$1,507
|-50.6%
|3
|-
|$502
|$55,725
|-
|6
|43
|94
|Flower
|Orch.
|$643
|-45.7%
|1
|-3
|$643
|$327,102
|-
|6
|44
|100
|The Young Karl Marx
|Orch.
|$620
|-5.3%
|1
|-1
|$620
|$121,446
|-
|9
|TOTAL (44 MOVIES):
|$125,300,717
|-15.6%
|39,852
|-2,654
|$3,144
|