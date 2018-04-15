|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Rampage (2018)
|WB (NL)
|$34,500,000
|-
|4,101
|-
|$8,413
|$34,500,000
|$120
|1
|2
|1
|A Quiet Place
|Par.
|$32,600,000
|-35.1%
|3,589
|+81
|$9,083
|$99,635,885
|$17
|2
|3
|N
|Truth or Dare
|Uni.
|$19,080,000
|-
|3,029
|-
|$6,299
|$19,080,000
|$3.5
|1
|4
|2
|Ready Player One
|WB
|$11,205,000
|-54.5%
|3,661
|-573
|$3,061
|$114,607,798
|-
|3
|5
|3
|Blockers
|Uni.
|$10,295,000
|-49.9%
|3,418
|+39
|$3,012
|$36,927,670
|$21
|2
|6
|4
|Black Panther
|BV
|$5,342,000
|-38.6%
|2,180
|-567
|$2,450
|$673,797,522
|-
|9
|7
|10
|Isle Of Dogs
|FoxS
|$5,000,000
|+9.6%
|1,939
|+1,385
|$2,579
|$18,450,864
|-
|4
|8
|6
|I Can Only Imagine
|RAtt.
|$3,837,220
|-50.8%
|2,553
|-341
|$1,503
|$74,988,485
|$7
|5
|9
|5
|Tyler Perry's Acrimony
|LGF
|$3,700,000
|-55.9%
|1,332
|-674
|$2,778
|$37,875,477
|-
|3
|10
|7
|Chappaquiddick
|ENTMP
|$3,025,000
|-47.5%
|1,645
|+85
|$1,839
|$11,006,383
|-
|2
|11
|11
|The Miracle Season
|Mirr/LD
|$2,135,000
|-46.0%
|1,707
|-
|$1,251
|$6,963,836
|-
|2
|12
|8
|Sherlock Gnomes
|Par.
|$2,100,000
|-61.4%
|2,116
|-617
|$992
|$36,923,487
|$59
|4
|13
|N
|Beirut
|BST
|$1,655,954
|-
|755
|-
|$2,193
|$2,028,990
|-
|1
|14
|9
|Pacific Rim Uprising
|Uni.
|$1,365,000
|-71.7%
|1,537
|-1,090
|$888
|$57,516,135
|$150
|4
|15
|12
|A Wrinkle in Time
|BV
|$1,208,000
|-63.4%
|1,112
|-589
|$1,086
|$92,304,220
|-
|6
|16
|13
|Love, Simon
|Fox
|$1,000,000
|-63.9%
|889
|-575
|$1,125
|$39,269,001
|$17
|5
|17
|15
|Paul, Apostle of Christ
|Sony
|$575,000
|-67.6%
|581
|-681
|$990
|$16,358,299
|$5
|4
|18
|18
|The Death of Stalin
|IFC
|$474,692
|-51.9%
|330
|-218
|$1,438
|$6,312,502
|-
|6
|19
|14
|Tomb Raider
|WB
|$470,000
|-75.6%
|502
|-1,171
|$936
|$56,236,569
|$94
|5
|20
|19
|Peter Rabbit
|Sony
|$350,000
|-63.8%
|519
|-508
|$674
|$113,832,652
|$50
|10
|21
|29
|You Were Never Really Here
|Amazon
|$324,282
|+144.1%
|51
|+48
|$6,358
|$511,115
|-
|2
|22
|30
|Finding Your Feet
|RAtt.
|$309,740
|+149.6%
|277
|+220
|$1,118
|$590,939
|-
|3
|23
|20
|The Leisure Seeker
|SPC
|$276,829
|-47.5%
|276
|-77
|$1,003
|$2,349,752
|-
|13
|24
|23
|The Greatest Showman
|Fox
|$225,000
|-39.3%
|209
|-39
|$1,077
|$173,295,475
|$84
|17
|25
|16
|God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
|PFR
|$115,000
|-89.5%
|193
|-1,184
|$596
|$5,429,292
|-
|3
|26
|28
|Annihilation
|Par.
|$95,000
|-38.9%
|119
|-26
|$798
|$32,677,930
|$40
|8
|27
|22
|Midnight Sun
|Global Road
|$93,612
|-77.9%
|251
|-500
|$373
|$9,406,973
|-
|4
|28
|41
|Lean on Pete
|A24
|$79,021
|+68.2%
|18
|+14
|$4,390
|$141,437
|-
|2
|29
|31
|Death Wish (2018)
|MGM
|$77,200
|-30.3%
|111
|-36
|$695
|$33,787,061
|$30
|7
|30
|26
|Strangers: Prey at Night
|Aviron
|$75,000
|-61.5%
|61
|-188
|$1,230
|$24,211,847
|-
|6
|31
|25
|Baaghi 2
|FIP
|$51,500
|-79.4%
|48
|-75
|$1,073
|$1,302,452
|-
|3
|32
|N
|The Rider
|SPC
|$45,268
|-
|3
|-
|$15,089
|$45,268
|-
|1
|33
|37
|Final Portrait
|SPC
|$38,808
|-28.5%
|32
|+11
|$1,213
|$200,265
|-
|4
|34
|35
|Coco
|BV
|$33,000
|-53.5%
|85
|-14
|$388
|$209,675,761
|-
|21
|35
|59
|Love After Love
|IFC
|$6,206
|-53.3%
|6
|+3
|$1,034
|$43,154
|-
|3
|36
|72
|Getting Grace
|Hann.
|$4,717
|-30.5%
|6
|-1
|$786
|$160,360
|-
|4
|37
|56
|Outside In
|Orch.
|$2,525
|-88.0%
|5
|-11
|$505
|$54,771
|-
|3
|38
|90
|The Hurricane Heist
|ENTMP
|$1,839
|-21.2%
|8
|-
|$230
|$6,108,223
|$35
|6
|39
|84
|Hostiles
|ENTMP
|$1,520
|-60.0%
|7
|-6
|$217
|$29,811,680
|-
|17
|40
|66
|Flower
|Orch.
|$1,398
|-84.3%
|3
|-34
|$466
|$326,190
|-
|5
|41
|83
|The Young Karl Marx
|Orch.
|$932
|-75.5%
|2
|-3
|$466
|$121,103
|-
|8
|TOTAL (41 MOVIES):
|$141,776,263
|-13.1%
|39,266
|-2,906
|$3,611
|