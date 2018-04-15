Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


April 13-15, 2018
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Rampage (2018) WB (NL) $34,500,000 - 4,101 - $8,413 $34,500,000 $120 1
2 1 A Quiet Place Par. $32,600,000 -35.1% 3,589 +81 $9,083 $99,635,885 $17 2
3 N Truth or Dare Uni. $19,080,000 - 3,029 - $6,299 $19,080,000 $3.5 1
4 2 Ready Player One WB $11,205,000 -54.5% 3,661 -573 $3,061 $114,607,798 - 3
5 3 Blockers Uni. $10,295,000 -49.9% 3,418 +39 $3,012 $36,927,670 $21 2
6 4 Black Panther BV $5,342,000 -38.6% 2,180 -567 $2,450 $673,797,522 - 9
7 10 Isle Of Dogs FoxS $5,000,000 +9.6% 1,939 +1,385 $2,579 $18,450,864 - 4
8 6 I Can Only Imagine RAtt. $3,837,220 -50.8% 2,553 -341 $1,503 $74,988,485 $7 5
9 5 Tyler Perry's Acrimony LGF $3,700,000 -55.9% 1,332 -674 $2,778 $37,875,477 - 3
10 7 Chappaquiddick ENTMP $3,025,000 -47.5% 1,645 +85 $1,839 $11,006,383 - 2
11 11 The Miracle Season Mirr/LD $2,135,000 -46.0% 1,707 - $1,251 $6,963,836 - 2
12 8 Sherlock Gnomes Par. $2,100,000 -61.4% 2,116 -617 $992 $36,923,487 $59 4
13 N Beirut BST $1,655,954 - 755 - $2,193 $2,028,990 - 1
14 9 Pacific Rim Uprising Uni. $1,365,000 -71.7% 1,537 -1,090 $888 $57,516,135 $150 4
15 12 A Wrinkle in Time BV $1,208,000 -63.4% 1,112 -589 $1,086 $92,304,220 - 6
16 13 Love, Simon Fox $1,000,000 -63.9% 889 -575 $1,125 $39,269,001 $17 5
17 15 Paul, Apostle of Christ Sony $575,000 -67.6% 581 -681 $990 $16,358,299 $5 4
18 18 The Death of Stalin IFC $474,692 -51.9% 330 -218 $1,438 $6,312,502 - 6
19 14 Tomb Raider WB $470,000 -75.6% 502 -1,171 $936 $56,236,569 $94 5
20 19 Peter Rabbit Sony $350,000 -63.8% 519 -508 $674 $113,832,652 $50 10
21 29 You Were Never Really Here Amazon $324,282 +144.1% 51 +48 $6,358 $511,115 - 2
22 30 Finding Your Feet RAtt. $309,740 +149.6% 277 +220 $1,118 $590,939 - 3
23 20 The Leisure Seeker SPC $276,829 -47.5% 276 -77 $1,003 $2,349,752 - 13
24 23 The Greatest Showman Fox $225,000 -39.3% 209 -39 $1,077 $173,295,475 $84 17
25 16 God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness PFR $115,000 -89.5% 193 -1,184 $596 $5,429,292 - 3
26 28 Annihilation Par. $95,000 -38.9% 119 -26 $798 $32,677,930 $40 8
27 22 Midnight Sun Global Road $93,612 -77.9% 251 -500 $373 $9,406,973 - 4
28 41 Lean on Pete A24 $79,021 +68.2% 18 +14 $4,390 $141,437 - 2
29 31 Death Wish (2018) MGM $77,200 -30.3% 111 -36 $695 $33,787,061 $30 7
30 26 Strangers: Prey at Night Aviron $75,000 -61.5% 61 -188 $1,230 $24,211,847 - 6
31 25 Baaghi 2 FIP $51,500 -79.4% 48 -75 $1,073 $1,302,452 - 3
32 N The Rider SPC $45,268 - 3 - $15,089 $45,268 - 1
33 37 Final Portrait SPC $38,808 -28.5% 32 +11 $1,213 $200,265 - 4
34 35 Coco BV $33,000 -53.5% 85 -14 $388 $209,675,761 - 21
35 59 Love After Love IFC $6,206 -53.3% 6 +3 $1,034 $43,154 - 3
36 72 Getting Grace Hann. $4,717 -30.5% 6 -1 $786 $160,360 - 4
37 56 Outside In Orch. $2,525 -88.0% 5 -11 $505 $54,771 - 3
38 90 The Hurricane Heist ENTMP $1,839 -21.2% 8 - $230 $6,108,223 $35 6
39 84 Hostiles ENTMP $1,520 -60.0% 7 -6 $217 $29,811,680 - 17
40 66 Flower Orch. $1,398 -84.3% 3 -34 $466 $326,190 - 5
41 83 The Young Karl Marx Orch. $932 -75.5% 2 -3 $466 $121,103 - 8
TOTAL (41 MOVIES):$141,776,263-13.1%39,266-2,906$3,611 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


