|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|A Quiet Place
|Par.
|$50,000,000
|-
|3,508
|-
|$14,253
|$50,000,000
|$17
|1
|2
|1
|Ready Player One
|WB
|$25,060,000
|-40.0%
|4,234
|-
|$5,919
|$96,920,525
|-
|2
|3
|N
|Blockers
|Uni.
|$21,439,000
|-
|3,379
|-
|$6,345
|$21,439,000
|$21
|1
|4
|3
|Black Panther
|BV
|$8,430,000
|-26.6%
|2,747
|-241
|$3,069
|$665,355,740
|-
|8
|5
|4
|I Can Only Imagine
|RAtt.
|$8,356,800
|-20.2%
|2,894
|+246
|$2,888
|$69,084,002
|$7
|4
|6
|2
|Tyler Perry's Acrimony
|LGF
|$8,065,000
|-53.0%
|2,006
|-
|$4,020
|$31,349,580
|-
|2
|7
|N
|Chappaquiddick
|ENTMP
|$6,200,000
|-
|1,560
|-
|$3,974
|$6,200,000
|-
|1
|8
|6
|Sherlock Gnomes
|Par.
|$5,600,000
|-20.0%
|2,733
|-929
|$2,049
|$33,898,061
|$59
|3
|9
|5
|Pacific Rim Uprising
|Uni.
|$4,910,000
|-47.6%
|2,627
|-1,081
|$1,869
|$54,919,060
|$150
|3
|10
|11
|Isle Of Dogs
|FoxS
|$4,600,000
|+56.3%
|554
|+389
|$8,303
|$12,048,934
|-
|3
|11
|N
|The Miracle Season
|Mirr/LD
|$4,137,000
|-
|1,707
|-
|$2,424
|$4,137,000
|-
|1
|12
|8
|A Wrinkle in Time
|BV
|$3,150,000
|-35.0%
|1,701
|-666
|$1,852
|$90,122,756
|-
|5
|13
|9
|Love, Simon
|Fox
|$2,765,000
|-42.0%
|1,464
|-560
|$1,889
|$37,542,264
|$17
|4
|14
|7
|Tomb Raider
|WB
|$1,965,000
|-60.1%
|1,673
|-1,115
|$1,175
|$55,109,090
|$94
|4
|15
|10
|Paul, Apostle of Christ
|Sony
|$1,800,000
|-47.9%
|1,262
|-211
|$1,426
|$15,030,851
|$5
|3
|16
|13
|Game Night
|WB (NL)
|$1,140,000
|-54.6%
|804
|-531
|$1,418
|$67,283,670
|$37
|7
|17
|12
|God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
|PFR
|$1,120,000
|-58.4%
|1,377
|-316
|$813
|$4,938,081
|-
|2
|18
|17
|The Death of Stalin
|IFC
|$1,108,754
|-17.6%
|554
|+70
|$2,001
|$5,596,367
|-
|5
|19
|14
|Peter Rabbit
|Sony
|$1,000,000
|-52.9%
|1,027
|-640
|$974
|$113,309,994
|$50
|9
|20
|25
|The Leisure Seeker
|SPC
|$577,912
|+145.0%
|353
|+198
|$1,637
|$1,820,026
|-
|11
|21
|15
|Midnight Sun
|Global Road
|$454,653
|-75.1%
|751
|-1,377
|$605
|$9,231,674
|-
|3
|22
|20
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|Sony
|$430,000
|-36.6%
|478
|-305
|$900
|$403,641,093
|$90
|16
|23
|19
|The Greatest Showman
|Fox
|$370,000
|-47.2%
|248
|-516
|$1,492
|$172,961,432
|$84
|16
|24
|18
|Red Sparrow
|Fox
|$270,000
|-62.4%
|244
|-264
|$1,107
|$46,292,541
|$69
|6
|25
|22
|Baaghi 2
|FIP
|$255,000
|-60.8%
|124
|+1
|$2,056
|$1,170,574
|-
|2
|26
|21
|Strangers: Prey at Night
|Aviron
|$175,000
|-73.8%
|249
|-288
|$703
|$24,056,066
|-
|5
|27
|23
|Annihilation
|Par.
|$155,000
|-55.2%
|145
|-98
|$1,069
|$32,500,720
|$40
|7
|28
|N
|You Were Never Really Here
|Amazon
|$129,911
|-
|3
|-
|$43,304
|$129,911
|-
|1
|29
|31
|Finding Your Feet
|RAtt.
|$127,265
|+111.6%
|57
|+43
|$2,233
|$229,947
|-
|2
|30
|16
|Unsane
|BST
|$92,166
|-93.6%
|163
|-1,766
|$565
|$7,776,732
|-
|3
|31
|45
|Gemini
|Neon
|$73,071
|+121.6%
|56
|+52
|$1,305
|$126,051
|-
|2
|32
|29
|Coco
|BV
|$66,000
|-11.0%
|99
|-21
|$667
|$209,619,025
|-
|20
|33
|47
|Final Portrait
|SPC
|$59,600
|+83.8%
|21
|+12
|$2,838
|$145,756
|-
|3
|34
|34
|Foxtrot
|SPC
|$58,093
|+10.2%
|45
|+10
|$1,291
|$414,117
|-
|6
|35
|-
|Itzhak
|Greenwich
|$51,243
|-
|29
|-
|$1,767
|$234,487
|-
|5
|36
|N
|Lean on Pete
|A24
|$50,118
|-
|4
|-
|$12,530
|$50,118
|-
|1
|37
|30
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|BV
|$37,000
|-44.8%
|61
|-48
|$607
|$620,168,021
|-
|17
|38
|37
|A Fantastic Woman
|SPC
|$35,419
|-25.7%
|38
|-28
|$932
|$1,885,098
|-
|10
|39
|39
|Call Me by Your Name
|SPC
|$28,650
|-36.0%
|50
|+19
|$573
|$18,036,689
|-
|20
|40
|43
|Back to Burgundy
|MBox
|$24,864
|-32.2%
|14
|-4
|$1,776
|$104,873
|-
|3
|41
|61
|Outside In
|Orch.
|$23,393
|+65.5%
|14
|+5
|$1,671
|$47,203
|-
|2
|42
|38
|Journey's End
|Good Deed
|$23,000
|-50.8%
|28
|-7
|$821
|$134,544
|-
|4
|43
|64
|Love After Love
|IFC
|$14,054
|+24.5%
|3
|+2
|$4,685
|$31,417
|-
|2
|44
|41
|Flower
|Orch.
|$10,921
|-75.4%
|36
|-65
|$303
|$321,195
|-
|4
|45
|N
|The Endless
|WGUSA
|$8,600
|-
|1
|-
|$8,600
|$8,600
|-
|1
|46
|N
|Where is Kyra?
|Great Point
|$7,000
|-
|1
|-
|$7,000
|$7,000
|-
|1
|47
|54
|Getting Grace
|Hann.
|$6,211
|-66.5%
|7
|-8
|$887
|$151,300
|-
|3
|48
|73
|Ramen Heads
|FB
|$5,780
|-8.2%
|3
|-2
|$1,927
|$45,417
|-
|4
|49
|N
|Blood Feast
|Hann.
|$4,020
|-
|1
|-
|$4,020
|$4,020
|$1.2
|1
|50
|70
|The Insult
|Cohen
|$3,777
|-52.2%
|8
|-1
|$472
|$993,317
|-
|13
|51
|91
|The Young Karl Marx
|Orch.
|$3,244
|+175.6%
|5
|-4
|$649
|$118,735
|-
|7
|52
|72
|The Gardener
|Grav.
|$2,100
|-66.7%
|1
|-
|$2,100
|$29,864
|-
|2
|53
|71
|Samson
|PFR
|$1,775
|-76.8%
|6
|-16
|$296
|$4,719,091
|-
|8
|54
|84
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$985
|-55.1%
|7
|+2
|$141
|$950,806
|-
|27
|55
|102
|King of Hearts (2018 re-release)
|Cohen
|$822
|+207.9%
|1
|-
|$822
|$17,905
|-
|7
|56
|-
|Bomb City
|Grav.
|$600
|-
|1
|-
|$600
|$59,351
|-
|5
|57
|105
|Double Lover
|Cohen
|$420
|+103.9%
|1
|-
|$420
|$167,210
|-
|8
|TOTAL (57 MOVIES):
|$164,484,221
|+20.9%
|41,167
|-1,763
|$3,996
|