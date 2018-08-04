Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


April 6-8, 2018
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N A Quiet Place Par. $50,000,000 - 3,508 - $14,253 $50,000,000 $17 1
2 1 Ready Player One WB $25,060,000 -40.0% 4,234 - $5,919 $96,920,525 - 2
3 N Blockers Uni. $21,439,000 - 3,379 - $6,345 $21,439,000 $21 1
4 3 Black Panther BV $8,430,000 -26.6% 2,747 -241 $3,069 $665,355,740 - 8
5 4 I Can Only Imagine RAtt. $8,356,800 -20.2% 2,894 +246 $2,888 $69,084,002 $7 4
6 2 Tyler Perry's Acrimony LGF $8,065,000 -53.0% 2,006 - $4,020 $31,349,580 - 2
7 N Chappaquiddick ENTMP $6,200,000 - 1,560 - $3,974 $6,200,000 - 1
8 6 Sherlock Gnomes Par. $5,600,000 -20.0% 2,733 -929 $2,049 $33,898,061 $59 3
9 5 Pacific Rim Uprising Uni. $4,910,000 -47.6% 2,627 -1,081 $1,869 $54,919,060 $150 3
10 11 Isle Of Dogs FoxS $4,600,000 +56.3% 554 +389 $8,303 $12,048,934 - 3
11 N The Miracle Season Mirr/LD $4,137,000 - 1,707 - $2,424 $4,137,000 - 1
12 8 A Wrinkle in Time BV $3,150,000 -35.0% 1,701 -666 $1,852 $90,122,756 - 5
13 9 Love, Simon Fox $2,765,000 -42.0% 1,464 -560 $1,889 $37,542,264 $17 4
14 7 Tomb Raider WB $1,965,000 -60.1% 1,673 -1,115 $1,175 $55,109,090 $94 4
15 10 Paul, Apostle of Christ Sony $1,800,000 -47.9% 1,262 -211 $1,426 $15,030,851 $5 3
16 13 Game Night WB (NL) $1,140,000 -54.6% 804 -531 $1,418 $67,283,670 $37 7
17 12 God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness PFR $1,120,000 -58.4% 1,377 -316 $813 $4,938,081 - 2
18 17 The Death of Stalin IFC $1,108,754 -17.6% 554 +70 $2,001 $5,596,367 - 5
19 14 Peter Rabbit Sony $1,000,000 -52.9% 1,027 -640 $974 $113,309,994 $50 9
20 25 The Leisure Seeker SPC $577,912 +145.0% 353 +198 $1,637 $1,820,026 - 11
21 15 Midnight Sun Global Road $454,653 -75.1% 751 -1,377 $605 $9,231,674 - 3
22 20 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Sony $430,000 -36.6% 478 -305 $900 $403,641,093 $90 16
23 19 The Greatest Showman Fox $370,000 -47.2% 248 -516 $1,492 $172,961,432 $84 16
24 18 Red Sparrow Fox $270,000 -62.4% 244 -264 $1,107 $46,292,541 $69 6
25 22 Baaghi 2 FIP $255,000 -60.8% 124 +1 $2,056 $1,170,574 - 2
26 21 Strangers: Prey at Night Aviron $175,000 -73.8% 249 -288 $703 $24,056,066 - 5
27 23 Annihilation Par. $155,000 -55.2% 145 -98 $1,069 $32,500,720 $40 7
28 N You Were Never Really Here Amazon $129,911 - 3 - $43,304 $129,911 - 1
29 31 Finding Your Feet RAtt. $127,265 +111.6% 57 +43 $2,233 $229,947 - 2
30 16 Unsane BST $92,166 -93.6% 163 -1,766 $565 $7,776,732 - 3
31 45 Gemini Neon $73,071 +121.6% 56 +52 $1,305 $126,051 - 2
32 29 Coco BV $66,000 -11.0% 99 -21 $667 $209,619,025 - 20
33 47 Final Portrait SPC $59,600 +83.8% 21 +12 $2,838 $145,756 - 3
34 34 Foxtrot SPC $58,093 +10.2% 45 +10 $1,291 $414,117 - 6
35 - Itzhak Greenwich $51,243 - 29 - $1,767 $234,487 - 5
36 N Lean on Pete A24 $50,118 - 4 - $12,530 $50,118 - 1
37 30 Star Wars: The Last Jedi BV $37,000 -44.8% 61 -48 $607 $620,168,021 - 17
38 37 A Fantastic Woman SPC $35,419 -25.7% 38 -28 $932 $1,885,098 - 10
39 39 Call Me by Your Name SPC $28,650 -36.0% 50 +19 $573 $18,036,689 - 20
40 43 Back to Burgundy MBox $24,864 -32.2% 14 -4 $1,776 $104,873 - 3
41 61 Outside In Orch. $23,393 +65.5% 14 +5 $1,671 $47,203 - 2
42 38 Journey's End Good Deed $23,000 -50.8% 28 -7 $821 $134,544 - 4
43 64 Love After Love IFC $14,054 +24.5% 3 +2 $4,685 $31,417 - 2
44 41 Flower Orch. $10,921 -75.4% 36 -65 $303 $321,195 - 4
45 N The Endless WGUSA $8,600 - 1 - $8,600 $8,600 - 1
46 N Where is Kyra? Great Point $7,000 - 1 - $7,000 $7,000 - 1
47 54 Getting Grace Hann. $6,211 -66.5% 7 -8 $887 $151,300 - 3
48 73 Ramen Heads FB $5,780 -8.2% 3 -2 $1,927 $45,417 - 4
49 N Blood Feast Hann. $4,020 - 1 - $4,020 $4,020 $1.2 1
50 70 The Insult Cohen $3,777 -52.2% 8 -1 $472 $993,317 - 13
51 91 The Young Karl Marx Orch. $3,244 +175.6% 5 -4 $649 $118,735 - 7
52 72 The Gardener Grav. $2,100 -66.7% 1 - $2,100 $29,864 - 2
53 71 Samson PFR $1,775 -76.8% 6 -16 $296 $4,719,091 - 8
54 84 Faces Places Cohen $985 -55.1% 7 +2 $141 $950,806 - 27
55 102 King of Hearts (2018 re-release) Cohen $822 +207.9% 1 - $822 $17,905 - 7
56 - Bomb City Grav. $600 - 1 - $600 $59,351 - 5
57 105 Double Lover Cohen $420 +103.9% 1 - $420 $167,210 - 8
TOTAL (57 MOVIES):$164,484,221+20.9%41,167-1,763$3,996 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


