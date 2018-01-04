Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


March 30-April 1, 2018
Weekend

<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Ready Player One WB $41,210,000 - 4,234 - $9,733 $53,215,000 - 1
2 N Tyler Perry's Acrimony LGF $17,100,000 - 2,006 - $8,524 $17,100,000 - 1
3 2 Black Panther BV $11,263,000 -34.1% 2,988 -382 $3,769 $650,699,634 - 7
4 3 I Can Only Imagine RAtt. $10,750,685 -21.0% 2,648 +395 $4,060 $55,576,022 $7 3
5 1 Pacific Rim Uprising Uni. $9,205,000 -67.3% 3,708 - $2,482 $45,670,820 $150 2
6 4 Sherlock Gnomes Par. $7,000,000 -34.0% 3,662 - $1,912 $22,820,646 $59 2
7 7 Love, Simon Fox $4,800,000 -36.9% 2,024 -410 $2,372 $32,140,794 $17 3
8 5 Tomb Raider WB $4,700,000 -53.5% 2,788 -1,066 $1,686 $50,502,178 $94 3
9 6 A Wrinkle in Time BV $4,694,000 -42.9% 2,367 -1,056 $1,983 $83,250,414 - 4
10 8 Paul, Apostle of Christ Sony $3,500,000 -32.3% 1,473 - $2,376 $11,530,838 $5 2
11 15 Isle Of Dogs FoxS $2,810,000 +74.0% 165 +138 $17,030 $5,917,274 - 2
12 N God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness PFR $2,630,000 - 1,693 - $1,553 $2,630,000 - 1
13 9 Game Night WB (NL) $2,470,000 -40.2% 1,335 -531 $1,850 $65,007,294 $37 6
14 12 Peter Rabbit Sony $2,005,000 -21.0% 1,667 -404 $1,203 $110,651,126 $50 8
15 10 Midnight Sun Global Road $1,892,958 -52.7% 2,128 -45 $890 $7,742,174 - 2
16 17 The Death of Stalin IFC $1,453,936 +44.4% 484 +343 $3,004 $3,917,517 - 4
17 20 The Greatest Showman Fox $690,000 -0.9% 764 +286 $903 $172,051,190 $84 15
18 13 Red Sparrow Fox $680,000 -69.8% 508 -974 $1,339 $45,640,772 $69 5
19 19 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Sony $650,000 -23.3% 783 -239 $830 $402,740,739 $90 15
20 14 Strangers: Prey at Night Aviron $625,000 -69.7% 537 -944 $1,164 $23,539,376 - 4
21 N Baaghi 2 FIP $580,000 - 123 - $4,715 $580,000 - 1
22 18 Annihilation Par. $330,000 -63.3% 243 -235 $1,358 $32,142,971 $40 6
23 16 Death Wish (2018) MGM $295,000 -75.8% 407 -897 $725 $33,396,857 $30 5
24 24 The Leisure Seeker SPC $248,622 -14.5% 155 +38 $1,604 $1,081,528 - 9
25 11 Unsane BST $144,171 -96.2% 1,929 -94 $75 $6,826,486 - 2
26 29 Coco BV $73,000 -37.0% 120 -24 $608 $209,498,871 - 19
27 34 Star Wars: The Last Jedi BV $69,000 -32.4% 109 -41 $633 $620,099,903 - 16
28 N Finding Your Feet RAtt. $61,295 - 14 - $4,378 $61,295 - 1
29 28 Flower Orch. $48,072 -59.4% 102 +45 $471 $278,096 - 3
30 39 Foxtrot SPC $47,346 -32.7% 35 +9 $1,353 $342,004 - 5
31 35 A Fantastic Woman SPC $46,359 -51.5% 66 -55 $702 $1,804,308 - 9
32 65 Journey's End Good Deed $46,200 +223.6% 35 +26 $1,320 $85,100 - 3
33 40 Call Me by Your Name SPC $45,276 -32.6% 31 -30 $1,461 $17,973,767 - 19
34 23 Fifty Shades Freed Uni. $45,000 -85.2% 170 -339 $265 $100,380,655 $55 8
35 N Gemini Neon $34,184 - 4 - $8,546 $34,184 - 1
36 56 Final Portrait SPC $33,237 +30.5% 9 +6 $3,693 $70,867 - 2
37 31 The Hurricane Heist ENTMP $30,211 -71.4% 36 -92 $839 $6,084,464 $35 4
38 33 Getting Grace Hann. $19,088 -81.6% 15 -45 $1,273 $139,361 - 2
39 57 Hostiles ENTMP $17,260 -21.7% 53 +3 $326 $29,788,106 - 15
40 N Outside In Orch. $11,339 - 9 - $1,260 $11,339 - 1
41 N Love After Love IFC $11,263 - 1 - $11,263 $11,263 - 1
42 61 The Insult Cohen $7,651 -51.3% 9 -2 $850 $975,231 - 12
43 N The Great Silence (2018 re-release) FM $7,639 - 1 - $7,639 $7,639 - 1
44 N The Gardener Grav. $6,800 - 1 - $6,800 $6,800 - 1
45 63 Samson PFR $6,700 -54.8% 22 -14 $305 $4,712,388 - 7
46 66 Ramen Heads FB $5,285 -57.0% 5 -1 $1,057 $35,647 - 3
47 85 Faces Places Cohen $2,337 -15.2% 6 -4 $390 $947,397 - 26
48 78 The Young Karl Marx Orch. $1,150 -80.3% 4 -11 $288 $111,623 - 6
49 93 King of Hearts (2018 re-release) Cohen $401 -52.4% 1 -1 $401 $16,650 - 6
50 98 Double Lover Cohen $232 -61.7% 1 -1 $232 $166,388 - 7
TOTAL (50 MOVIES):$132,403,697+1.9%41,678-1,607$3,177 
<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 

* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


back to
Weekend Index Page