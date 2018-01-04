|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Ready Player One
|WB
|$41,210,000
|-
|4,234
|-
|$9,733
|$53,215,000
|-
|1
|2
|N
|Tyler Perry's Acrimony
|LGF
|$17,100,000
|-
|2,006
|-
|$8,524
|$17,100,000
|-
|1
|3
|2
|Black Panther
|BV
|$11,263,000
|-34.1%
|2,988
|-382
|$3,769
|$650,699,634
|-
|7
|4
|3
|I Can Only Imagine
|RAtt.
|$10,750,685
|-21.0%
|2,648
|+395
|$4,060
|$55,576,022
|$7
|3
|5
|1
|Pacific Rim Uprising
|Uni.
|$9,205,000
|-67.3%
|3,708
|-
|$2,482
|$45,670,820
|$150
|2
|6
|4
|Sherlock Gnomes
|Par.
|$7,000,000
|-34.0%
|3,662
|-
|$1,912
|$22,820,646
|$59
|2
|7
|7
|Love, Simon
|Fox
|$4,800,000
|-36.9%
|2,024
|-410
|$2,372
|$32,140,794
|$17
|3
|8
|5
|Tomb Raider
|WB
|$4,700,000
|-53.5%
|2,788
|-1,066
|$1,686
|$50,502,178
|$94
|3
|9
|6
|A Wrinkle in Time
|BV
|$4,694,000
|-42.9%
|2,367
|-1,056
|$1,983
|$83,250,414
|-
|4
|10
|8
|Paul, Apostle of Christ
|Sony
|$3,500,000
|-32.3%
|1,473
|-
|$2,376
|$11,530,838
|$5
|2
|11
|15
|Isle Of Dogs
|FoxS
|$2,810,000
|+74.0%
|165
|+138
|$17,030
|$5,917,274
|-
|2
|12
|N
|God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness
|PFR
|$2,630,000
|-
|1,693
|-
|$1,553
|$2,630,000
|-
|1
|13
|9
|Game Night
|WB (NL)
|$2,470,000
|-40.2%
|1,335
|-531
|$1,850
|$65,007,294
|$37
|6
|14
|12
|Peter Rabbit
|Sony
|$2,005,000
|-21.0%
|1,667
|-404
|$1,203
|$110,651,126
|$50
|8
|15
|10
|Midnight Sun
|Global Road
|$1,892,958
|-52.7%
|2,128
|-45
|$890
|$7,742,174
|-
|2
|16
|17
|The Death of Stalin
|IFC
|$1,453,936
|+44.4%
|484
|+343
|$3,004
|$3,917,517
|-
|4
|17
|20
|The Greatest Showman
|Fox
|$690,000
|-0.9%
|764
|+286
|$903
|$172,051,190
|$84
|15
|18
|13
|Red Sparrow
|Fox
|$680,000
|-69.8%
|508
|-974
|$1,339
|$45,640,772
|$69
|5
|19
|19
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|Sony
|$650,000
|-23.3%
|783
|-239
|$830
|$402,740,739
|$90
|15
|20
|14
|Strangers: Prey at Night
|Aviron
|$625,000
|-69.7%
|537
|-944
|$1,164
|$23,539,376
|-
|4
|21
|N
|Baaghi 2
|FIP
|$580,000
|-
|123
|-
|$4,715
|$580,000
|-
|1
|22
|18
|Annihilation
|Par.
|$330,000
|-63.3%
|243
|-235
|$1,358
|$32,142,971
|$40
|6
|23
|16
|Death Wish (2018)
|MGM
|$295,000
|-75.8%
|407
|-897
|$725
|$33,396,857
|$30
|5
|24
|24
|The Leisure Seeker
|SPC
|$248,622
|-14.5%
|155
|+38
|$1,604
|$1,081,528
|-
|9
|25
|11
|Unsane
|BST
|$144,171
|-96.2%
|1,929
|-94
|$75
|$6,826,486
|-
|2
|26
|29
|Coco
|BV
|$73,000
|-37.0%
|120
|-24
|$608
|$209,498,871
|-
|19
|27
|34
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|BV
|$69,000
|-32.4%
|109
|-41
|$633
|$620,099,903
|-
|16
|28
|N
|Finding Your Feet
|RAtt.
|$61,295
|-
|14
|-
|$4,378
|$61,295
|-
|1
|29
|28
|Flower
|Orch.
|$48,072
|-59.4%
|102
|+45
|$471
|$278,096
|-
|3
|30
|39
|Foxtrot
|SPC
|$47,346
|-32.7%
|35
|+9
|$1,353
|$342,004
|-
|5
|31
|35
|A Fantastic Woman
|SPC
|$46,359
|-51.5%
|66
|-55
|$702
|$1,804,308
|-
|9
|32
|65
|Journey's End
|Good Deed
|$46,200
|+223.6%
|35
|+26
|$1,320
|$85,100
|-
|3
|33
|40
|Call Me by Your Name
|SPC
|$45,276
|-32.6%
|31
|-30
|$1,461
|$17,973,767
|-
|19
|34
|23
|Fifty Shades Freed
|Uni.
|$45,000
|-85.2%
|170
|-339
|$265
|$100,380,655
|$55
|8
|35
|N
|Gemini
|Neon
|$34,184
|-
|4
|-
|$8,546
|$34,184
|-
|1
|36
|56
|Final Portrait
|SPC
|$33,237
|+30.5%
|9
|+6
|$3,693
|$70,867
|-
|2
|37
|31
|The Hurricane Heist
|ENTMP
|$30,211
|-71.4%
|36
|-92
|$839
|$6,084,464
|$35
|4
|38
|33
|Getting Grace
|Hann.
|$19,088
|-81.6%
|15
|-45
|$1,273
|$139,361
|-
|2
|39
|57
|Hostiles
|ENTMP
|$17,260
|-21.7%
|53
|+3
|$326
|$29,788,106
|-
|15
|40
|N
|Outside In
|Orch.
|$11,339
|-
|9
|-
|$1,260
|$11,339
|-
|1
|41
|N
|Love After Love
|IFC
|$11,263
|-
|1
|-
|$11,263
|$11,263
|-
|1
|42
|61
|The Insult
|Cohen
|$7,651
|-51.3%
|9
|-2
|$850
|$975,231
|-
|12
|43
|N
|The Great Silence (2018 re-release)
|FM
|$7,639
|-
|1
|-
|$7,639
|$7,639
|-
|1
|44
|N
|The Gardener
|Grav.
|$6,800
|-
|1
|-
|$6,800
|$6,800
|-
|1
|45
|63
|Samson
|PFR
|$6,700
|-54.8%
|22
|-14
|$305
|$4,712,388
|-
|7
|46
|66
|Ramen Heads
|FB
|$5,285
|-57.0%
|5
|-1
|$1,057
|$35,647
|-
|3
|47
|85
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$2,337
|-15.2%
|6
|-4
|$390
|$947,397
|-
|26
|48
|78
|The Young Karl Marx
|Orch.
|$1,150
|-80.3%
|4
|-11
|$288
|$111,623
|-
|6
|49
|93
|King of Hearts (2018 re-release)
|Cohen
|$401
|-52.4%
|1
|-1
|$401
|$16,650
|-
|6
|50
|98
|Double Lover
|Cohen
|$232
|-61.7%
|1
|-1
|$232
|$166,388
|-
|7
|TOTAL (50 MOVIES):
|$132,403,697
|+1.9%
|41,678
|-1,607
|$3,177
|