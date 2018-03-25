Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


March 23-25, 2018
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Pacific Rim Uprising Uni. $28,003,000 - 3,708 - $7,552 $28,003,000 $150 1
2 1 Black Panther BV $16,658,000 -37.5% 3,370 -464 $4,943 $630,916,236 - 6
3 3 I Can Only Imagine RAtt. $13,837,495 -19.1% 2,253 +624 $6,142 $38,316,986 $7 2
4 N Sherlock Gnomes Par. $10,600,000 - 3,662 - $2,895 $10,600,000 $59 1
5 2 Tomb Raider WB $10,430,000 -55.9% 3,854 - $2,706 $41,748,108 $94 2
6 4 A Wrinkle in Time BV $8,044,000 -50.5% 3,423 -557 $2,350 $73,886,607 - 3
7 5 Love, Simon Fox $7,800,000 -33.7% 2,434 +32 $3,205 $23,695,601 $17 2
8 N Paul, Apostle of Christ Sony $5,000,000 - 1,473 - $3,394 $5,000,000 $5 1
9 6 Game Night WB (NL) $4,160,000 -25.7% 1,866 -820 $2,229 $60,813,535 $37 5
10 N Midnight Sun ORF $4,119,000 - 2,173 - $1,896 $4,119,000 - 1
11 N Unsane BST $3,858,418 - 2,023 - $1,907 $3,858,418 - 1
12 7 Peter Rabbit Sony $2,500,000 -51.9% 2,071 -654 $1,207 $106,766,715 $50 7
13 9 Red Sparrow Fox $2,240,000 -50.6% 1,482 -1,101 $1,511 $44,036,000 $69 4
14 8 Strangers: Prey at Night Aviron $2,000,000 -57.5% 1,481 -983 $1,350 $22,138,919 - 3
15 N Isle Of Dogs FoxS $1,570,000 - 27 - $58,148 $1,570,000 - 1
16 10 Death Wish (2018) MGM $1,243,000 -63.1% 1,304 -1,372 $953 $32,641,122 $30 4
17 19 The Death of Stalin IFC $1,060,186 +97.2% 140 +108 $7,573 $2,090,609 - 3
18 11 Annihilation Par. $900,000 -48.1% 478 -609 $1,883 $31,418,405 $40 5
19 12 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Sony $850,000 -47.6% 1,022 -534 $832 $401,668,450 $90 14
20 14 The Greatest Showman Fox $680,000 -40.0% 478 -259 $1,423 $170,928,688 $84 14
21 13 7 Days in Entebbe Focus $655,000 -58.9% 836 -2 $783 $2,921,065 - 2
22 27 The Leisure Seeker SPC $315,427 +121.6% 117 +68 $2,696 $717,024 - 7
23 18 Fifty Shades Freed Uni. $300,000 -50.9% 509 -364 $589 $100,213,720 $55 7
24 16 The Shape of Water FoxS $250,000 -68.5% 236 -522 $1,059 $63,278,065 - 17
25 20 Thoroughbreds Focus $160,000 -67.2% 117 -447 $1,368 $2,744,720 - 3
26 45 Flower Orch. $125,767 +157.1% 57 +54 $2,206 $190,679 - 2
27 15 The Hurricane Heist ENTMP $120,000 -88.4% 128 -2,155 $938 $6,021,957 $35 3
28 24 Coco BV $116,000 -37.1% 144 -33 $806 $209,358,528 - 18
29 22 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FoxS $110,000 -58.8% 125 -157 $880 $54,130,238 - 20
30 N Getting Grace Hann. $107,676 - 60 - $1,795 $107,676 - 1
31 25 Star Wars: The Last Jedi BV $107,000 -38.8% 150 -61 $713 $619,972,809 - 15
32 23 A Fantastic Woman SPC $100,454 -47.8% 121 -69 $830 $1,699,715 - 8
33 44 Foxtrot SPC $76,529 +54.1% 26 +14 $2,943 $270,056 - 4
34 29 Call Me by Your Name SPC $69,713 -42.7% 61 -57 $1,143 $17,883,887 - 18
35 30 I, Tonya Neon $63,715 -47.6% 102 -58 $625 $29,883,719 - 16
36 42 Winchester LGF $50,000 -0.2% 90 -1 $556 $25,054,646 - 8
37 40 The Party (2017) RAtt. $47,930 -20.4% 70 -10 $685 $677,064 - 6
38 37 Early Man LGF $44,000 -36.6% 126 -18 $349 $8,239,955 - 6
39 48 Itzhak Greenwich $41,760 +18.7% 29 +10 $1,440 $115,608 - 3
40 17 Gringo STX $40,000 -93.9% 117 -2,197 $342 $4,942,545 - 3
41 47 Loveless (2018) SPC $31,799 -33.2% 46 +3 $691 $445,186 - 6
42 38 Lady Bird A24 $30,200 -55.9% 46 -42 $657 $48,913,189 - 21
43 N Final Portrait SPC $28,214 - 3 - $9,405 $28,214 - 1
44 41 Hostiles ENTMP $25,000 -51.7% 50 -52 $500 $29,759,047 - 14
45 N Ismael's Ghost Magn. $19,000 - 2 - $9,500 $19,000 - 1
46 54 The Insult Cohen $18,359 -8.2% 11 -3 $1,669 $964,758 - 11
47 61 Journey's End Good Deed $14,250 +20.8% 9 +7 $1,583 $30,035 - 2
48 57 Forever My Girl RAtt. $12,152 -27.3% 25 -12 $486 $16,314,033 $3.5 10
49 N Back to Burgundy MBox $12,060 - 4 - $3,015 $12,060 - 1
50 68 Ramen Heads FB $11,769 +66.1% 6 +4 $1,962 $22,870 - 2
51 N Summer in the Forest Abr. $8,660 - 1 - $8,660 $8,660 - 1
52 69 The Young Karl Marx Orch. $5,503 -20.4% 10 +1 $550 $102,887 - 5
53 76 Faces Places Cohen $2,011 -62.8% 8 -4 $251 $941,626 - 25
54 - King of Hearts (2018 re-release) Cohen $1,169 - 2 - $585 $14,460 - 5
55 99 Double Lover Cohen $678 +41.8% 2 +1 $339 $165,188 - 6
TOTAL (55 MOVIES):$128,674,894-2.9%42,168-1,291$3,051 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


