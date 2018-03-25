|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Pacific Rim Uprising
|Uni.
|$28,003,000
|-
|3,708
|-
|$7,552
|$28,003,000
|$150
|1
|2
|1
|Black Panther
|BV
|$16,658,000
|-37.5%
|3,370
|-464
|$4,943
|$630,916,236
|-
|6
|3
|3
|I Can Only Imagine
|RAtt.
|$13,837,495
|-19.1%
|2,253
|+624
|$6,142
|$38,316,986
|$7
|2
|4
|N
|Sherlock Gnomes
|Par.
|$10,600,000
|-
|3,662
|-
|$2,895
|$10,600,000
|$59
|1
|5
|2
|Tomb Raider
|WB
|$10,430,000
|-55.9%
|3,854
|-
|$2,706
|$41,748,108
|$94
|2
|6
|4
|A Wrinkle in Time
|BV
|$8,044,000
|-50.5%
|3,423
|-557
|$2,350
|$73,886,607
|-
|3
|7
|5
|Love, Simon
|Fox
|$7,800,000
|-33.7%
|2,434
|+32
|$3,205
|$23,695,601
|$17
|2
|8
|N
|Paul, Apostle of Christ
|Sony
|$5,000,000
|-
|1,473
|-
|$3,394
|$5,000,000
|$5
|1
|9
|6
|Game Night
|WB (NL)
|$4,160,000
|-25.7%
|1,866
|-820
|$2,229
|$60,813,535
|$37
|5
|10
|N
|Midnight Sun
|ORF
|$4,119,000
|-
|2,173
|-
|$1,896
|$4,119,000
|-
|1
|11
|N
|Unsane
|BST
|$3,858,418
|-
|2,023
|-
|$1,907
|$3,858,418
|-
|1
|12
|7
|Peter Rabbit
|Sony
|$2,500,000
|-51.9%
|2,071
|-654
|$1,207
|$106,766,715
|$50
|7
|13
|9
|Red Sparrow
|Fox
|$2,240,000
|-50.6%
|1,482
|-1,101
|$1,511
|$44,036,000
|$69
|4
|14
|8
|Strangers: Prey at Night
|Aviron
|$2,000,000
|-57.5%
|1,481
|-983
|$1,350
|$22,138,919
|-
|3
|15
|N
|Isle Of Dogs
|FoxS
|$1,570,000
|-
|27
|-
|$58,148
|$1,570,000
|-
|1
|16
|10
|Death Wish (2018)
|MGM
|$1,243,000
|-63.1%
|1,304
|-1,372
|$953
|$32,641,122
|$30
|4
|17
|19
|The Death of Stalin
|IFC
|$1,060,186
|+97.2%
|140
|+108
|$7,573
|$2,090,609
|-
|3
|18
|11
|Annihilation
|Par.
|$900,000
|-48.1%
|478
|-609
|$1,883
|$31,418,405
|$40
|5
|19
|12
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|Sony
|$850,000
|-47.6%
|1,022
|-534
|$832
|$401,668,450
|$90
|14
|20
|14
|The Greatest Showman
|Fox
|$680,000
|-40.0%
|478
|-259
|$1,423
|$170,928,688
|$84
|14
|21
|13
|7 Days in Entebbe
|Focus
|$655,000
|-58.9%
|836
|-2
|$783
|$2,921,065
|-
|2
|22
|27
|The Leisure Seeker
|SPC
|$315,427
|+121.6%
|117
|+68
|$2,696
|$717,024
|-
|7
|23
|18
|Fifty Shades Freed
|Uni.
|$300,000
|-50.9%
|509
|-364
|$589
|$100,213,720
|$55
|7
|24
|16
|The Shape of Water
|FoxS
|$250,000
|-68.5%
|236
|-522
|$1,059
|$63,278,065
|-
|17
|25
|20
|Thoroughbreds
|Focus
|$160,000
|-67.2%
|117
|-447
|$1,368
|$2,744,720
|-
|3
|26
|45
|Flower
|Orch.
|$125,767
|+157.1%
|57
|+54
|$2,206
|$190,679
|-
|2
|27
|15
|The Hurricane Heist
|ENTMP
|$120,000
|-88.4%
|128
|-2,155
|$938
|$6,021,957
|$35
|3
|28
|24
|Coco
|BV
|$116,000
|-37.1%
|144
|-33
|$806
|$209,358,528
|-
|18
|29
|22
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$110,000
|-58.8%
|125
|-157
|$880
|$54,130,238
|-
|20
|30
|N
|Getting Grace
|Hann.
|$107,676
|-
|60
|-
|$1,795
|$107,676
|-
|1
|31
|25
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|BV
|$107,000
|-38.8%
|150
|-61
|$713
|$619,972,809
|-
|15
|32
|23
|A Fantastic Woman
|SPC
|$100,454
|-47.8%
|121
|-69
|$830
|$1,699,715
|-
|8
|33
|44
|Foxtrot
|SPC
|$76,529
|+54.1%
|26
|+14
|$2,943
|$270,056
|-
|4
|34
|29
|Call Me by Your Name
|SPC
|$69,713
|-42.7%
|61
|-57
|$1,143
|$17,883,887
|-
|18
|35
|30
|I, Tonya
|Neon
|$63,715
|-47.6%
|102
|-58
|$625
|$29,883,719
|-
|16
|36
|42
|Winchester
|LGF
|$50,000
|-0.2%
|90
|-1
|$556
|$25,054,646
|-
|8
|37
|40
|The Party (2017)
|RAtt.
|$47,930
|-20.4%
|70
|-10
|$685
|$677,064
|-
|6
|38
|37
|Early Man
|LGF
|$44,000
|-36.6%
|126
|-18
|$349
|$8,239,955
|-
|6
|39
|48
|Itzhak
|Greenwich
|$41,760
|+18.7%
|29
|+10
|$1,440
|$115,608
|-
|3
|40
|17
|Gringo
|STX
|$40,000
|-93.9%
|117
|-2,197
|$342
|$4,942,545
|-
|3
|41
|47
|Loveless (2018)
|SPC
|$31,799
|-33.2%
|46
|+3
|$691
|$445,186
|-
|6
|42
|38
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$30,200
|-55.9%
|46
|-42
|$657
|$48,913,189
|-
|21
|43
|N
|Final Portrait
|SPC
|$28,214
|-
|3
|-
|$9,405
|$28,214
|-
|1
|44
|41
|Hostiles
|ENTMP
|$25,000
|-51.7%
|50
|-52
|$500
|$29,759,047
|-
|14
|45
|N
|Ismael's Ghost
|Magn.
|$19,000
|-
|2
|-
|$9,500
|$19,000
|-
|1
|46
|54
|The Insult
|Cohen
|$18,359
|-8.2%
|11
|-3
|$1,669
|$964,758
|-
|11
|47
|61
|Journey's End
|Good Deed
|$14,250
|+20.8%
|9
|+7
|$1,583
|$30,035
|-
|2
|48
|57
|Forever My Girl
|RAtt.
|$12,152
|-27.3%
|25
|-12
|$486
|$16,314,033
|$3.5
|10
|49
|N
|Back to Burgundy
|MBox
|$12,060
|-
|4
|-
|$3,015
|$12,060
|-
|1
|50
|68
|Ramen Heads
|FB
|$11,769
|+66.1%
|6
|+4
|$1,962
|$22,870
|-
|2
|51
|N
|Summer in the Forest
|Abr.
|$8,660
|-
|1
|-
|$8,660
|$8,660
|-
|1
|52
|69
|The Young Karl Marx
|Orch.
|$5,503
|-20.4%
|10
|+1
|$550
|$102,887
|-
|5
|53
|76
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$2,011
|-62.8%
|8
|-4
|$251
|$941,626
|-
|25
|54
|-
|King of Hearts (2018 re-release)
|Cohen
|$1,169
|-
|2
|-
|$585
|$14,460
|-
|5
|55
|99
|Double Lover
|Cohen
|$678
|+41.8%
|2
|+1
|$339
|$165,188
|-
|6
|TOTAL (55 MOVIES):
|$128,674,894
|-2.9%
|42,168
|-1,291
|$3,051
|