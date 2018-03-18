|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Black Panther
|BV
|$27,024,000
|-33.8%
|3,834
|-108
|$7,049
|$605,400,528
|-
|5
|2
|N
|Tomb Raider
|WB
|$23,525,000
|-
|3,854
|-
|$6,104
|$23,525,000
|$94
|1
|3
|N
|I Can Only Imagine
|RAtt.
|$17,064,640
|-
|1,629
|-
|$10,476
|$17,064,640
|$7
|1
|4
|2
|A Wrinkle in Time
|BV
|$16,565,000
|-50.0%
|3,980
|-
|$4,162
|$61,059,654
|-
|2
|5
|N
|Love, Simon
|Fox
|$11,500,000
|-
|2,402
|-
|$4,788
|$11,500,000
|$17
|1
|6
|5
|Game Night
|WB (NL)
|$5,570,000
|-29.2%
|2,686
|-375
|$2,074
|$54,174,184
|$37
|4
|7
|6
|Peter Rabbit
|Sony
|$5,200,000
|-23.3%
|2,725
|-387
|$1,908
|$102,440,268
|$50
|6
|8
|3
|Strangers: Prey at Night
|Aviron
|$4,810,000
|-53.8%
|2,464
|-
|$1,952
|$18,612,052
|-
|2
|9
|4
|Red Sparrow
|Fox
|$4,450,000
|-47.7%
|2,583
|-481
|$1,723
|$39,583,642
|$69
|3
|10
|7
|Death Wish (2018)
|MGM
|$3,368,000
|-48.8%
|2,676
|-206
|$1,259
|$29,949,685
|$30
|3
|11
|8
|Annihilation
|Par.
|$1,700,000
|-48.5%
|1,087
|-622
|$1,564
|$29,594,743
|$40
|4
|12
|10
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|Sony
|$1,650,000
|-39.8%
|1,556
|-601
|$1,060
|$400,273,598
|$90
|13
|13
|N
|7 Days in Entebbe
|Focus
|$1,628,000
|-
|838
|-
|$1,943
|$1,628,000
|-
|1
|14
|13
|The Greatest Showman
|Fox
|$1,175,000
|-38.6%
|737
|-215
|$1,594
|$169,744,618
|$84
|13
|15
|9
|The Hurricane Heist
|ENTMP
|$1,031,000
|-65.9%
|2,283
|-119
|$452
|$5,366,921
|$35
|2
|16
|12
|The Shape of Water
|FoxS
|$800,000
|-65.9%
|758
|-794
|$1,055
|$62,688,637
|-
|16
|17
|11
|Gringo
|STX
|$630,000
|-76.9%
|2,314
|-90
|$272
|$4,506,211
|-
|2
|18
|14
|Fifty Shades Freed
|Uni.
|$615,000
|-55.0%
|873
|-484
|$704
|$99,632,300
|$55
|6
|19
|29
|The Death of Stalin
|IFC
|$580,576
|+214.2%
|32
|+28
|$18,143
|$843,967
|-
|2
|20
|15
|Thoroughbreds
|Focus
|$470,000
|-61.6%
|564
|+15
|$833
|$2,278,360
|-
|2
|21
|17
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$265,000
|-61.9%
|282
|-270
|$940
|$53,888,624
|-
|19
|22
|20
|A Fantastic Woman
|SPC
|$203,711
|-25.0%
|190
|+24
|$1,072
|$1,495,730
|-
|7
|23
|25
|Coco
|BV
|$196,000
|-24.3%
|177
|-17
|$1,107
|$209,182,379
|-
|17
|24
|22
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|BV
|$179,000
|-32.6%
|211
|-35
|$848
|$619,795,617
|-
|14
|25
|35
|The Leisure Seeker
|SPC
|$149,028
|+31.1%
|49
|+21
|$3,041
|$326,984
|-
|5
|26
|18
|The Post
|Fox
|$130,000
|-60.4%
|159
|-119
|$818
|$81,423,899
|$50
|13
|27
|19
|Call Me by Your Name
|SPC
|$128,304
|-56.3%
|118
|-191
|$1,087
|$17,743,161
|-
|17
|28
|24
|I, Tonya
|Neon
|$110,385
|-58.0%
|160
|-83
|$690
|$29,744,030
|-
|15
|29
|21
|Darkest Hour
|Focus
|$105,000
|-60.5%
|133
|-112
|$789
|$56,309,445
|-
|17
|30
|27
|Phantom Thread
|Focus
|$95,000
|-59.7%
|92
|-92
|$1,033
|$20,908,420
|-
|12
|31
|43
|Wonder
|LGF
|$78,000
|+42.2%
|96
|-42
|$813
|$132,407,356
|-
|18
|32
|31
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$73,800
|-57.5%
|88
|-68
|$839
|$48,851,065
|-
|20
|33
|36
|Early Man
|LGF
|$70,000
|-33.4%
|144
|-42
|$486
|$8,169,507
|-
|5
|34
|37
|The Party (2017)
|RAtt.
|$63,040
|-37.1%
|80
|-11
|$788
|$600,623
|-
|5
|35
|N
|Flower
|Orch.
|$57,851
|-
|3
|-
|$19,284
|$57,851
|-
|1
|36
|54
|Foxtrot
|SPC
|$52,650
|+92.0%
|12
|+6
|$4,388
|$175,824
|-
|3
|37
|42
|Hostiles
|ENTMP
|$52,000
|-15.6%
|102
|+12
|$510
|$29,700,848
|-
|13
|38
|32
|Winchester
|LGF
|$52,000
|-69.0%
|91
|-170
|$571
|$24,989,147
|-
|7
|39
|44
|Loveless (2018)
|SPC
|$47,730
|-11.0%
|43
|+6
|$1,110
|$379,474
|-
|5
|40
|60
|Itzhak
|Greenwich
|$37,500
|+161.3%
|19
|+17
|$1,974
|$53,796
|-
|2
|41
|39
|Samson
|PFR
|$19,500
|-72.7%
|34
|-59
|$574
|$4,675,031
|-
|5
|42
|50
|Forever My Girl
|RAtt.
|$17,975
|-52.9%
|37
|-27
|$486
|$16,291,941
|$3.5
|9
|43
|57
|The Insult
|Cohen
|$17,668
|-10.7%
|12
|-5
|$1,472
|$932,230
|-
|10
|44
|56
|Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
|SPC
|$12,016
|-42.9%
|38
|-3
|$316
|$840,916
|-
|12
|45
|63
|The Young Karl Marx
|Orch.
|$7,901
|-32.1%
|8
|-5
|$988
|$94,147
|-
|4
|46
|N
|Ramen Heads
|FB
|$7,014
|-
|2
|-
|$3,507
|$7,014
|-
|1
|47
|N
|Journey's End
|Good Deed
|$6,350
|-
|2
|-
|$3,175
|$6,350
|-
|1
|48
|66
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$4,712
|-56.8%
|10
|-3
|$471
|$934,594
|-
|24
|49
|81
|BPM (Beats Per Minute)
|Orch.
|$1,792
|-21.4%
|2
|-1
|$896
|$125,080
|-
|22
|50
|77
|Double Lover
|Cohen
|$485
|-83.1%
|1
|-2
|$485
|$164,392
|-
|5
|TOTAL (50 MOVIES):
|$131,597,628
|-6.0%
|42,270
|-454
|$3,113
|