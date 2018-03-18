Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


March 16-18, 2018
Weekend

<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Black Panther BV $27,024,000 -33.8% 3,834 -108 $7,049 $605,400,528 - 5
2 N Tomb Raider WB $23,525,000 - 3,854 - $6,104 $23,525,000 $94 1
3 N I Can Only Imagine RAtt. $17,064,640 - 1,629 - $10,476 $17,064,640 $7 1
4 2 A Wrinkle in Time BV $16,565,000 -50.0% 3,980 - $4,162 $61,059,654 - 2
5 N Love, Simon Fox $11,500,000 - 2,402 - $4,788 $11,500,000 $17 1
6 5 Game Night WB (NL) $5,570,000 -29.2% 2,686 -375 $2,074 $54,174,184 $37 4
7 6 Peter Rabbit Sony $5,200,000 -23.3% 2,725 -387 $1,908 $102,440,268 $50 6
8 3 Strangers: Prey at Night Aviron $4,810,000 -53.8% 2,464 - $1,952 $18,612,052 - 2
9 4 Red Sparrow Fox $4,450,000 -47.7% 2,583 -481 $1,723 $39,583,642 $69 3
10 7 Death Wish (2018) MGM $3,368,000 -48.8% 2,676 -206 $1,259 $29,949,685 $30 3
11 8 Annihilation Par. $1,700,000 -48.5% 1,087 -622 $1,564 $29,594,743 $40 4
12 10 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Sony $1,650,000 -39.8% 1,556 -601 $1,060 $400,273,598 $90 13
13 N 7 Days in Entebbe Focus $1,628,000 - 838 - $1,943 $1,628,000 - 1
14 13 The Greatest Showman Fox $1,175,000 -38.6% 737 -215 $1,594 $169,744,618 $84 13
15 9 The Hurricane Heist ENTMP $1,031,000 -65.9% 2,283 -119 $452 $5,366,921 $35 2
16 12 The Shape of Water FoxS $800,000 -65.9% 758 -794 $1,055 $62,688,637 - 16
17 11 Gringo STX $630,000 -76.9% 2,314 -90 $272 $4,506,211 - 2
18 14 Fifty Shades Freed Uni. $615,000 -55.0% 873 -484 $704 $99,632,300 $55 6
19 29 The Death of Stalin IFC $580,576 +214.2% 32 +28 $18,143 $843,967 - 2
20 15 Thoroughbreds Focus $470,000 -61.6% 564 +15 $833 $2,278,360 - 2
21 17 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FoxS $265,000 -61.9% 282 -270 $940 $53,888,624 - 19
22 20 A Fantastic Woman SPC $203,711 -25.0% 190 +24 $1,072 $1,495,730 - 7
23 25 Coco BV $196,000 -24.3% 177 -17 $1,107 $209,182,379 - 17
24 22 Star Wars: The Last Jedi BV $179,000 -32.6% 211 -35 $848 $619,795,617 - 14
25 35 The Leisure Seeker SPC $149,028 +31.1% 49 +21 $3,041 $326,984 - 5
26 18 The Post Fox $130,000 -60.4% 159 -119 $818 $81,423,899 $50 13
27 19 Call Me by Your Name SPC $128,304 -56.3% 118 -191 $1,087 $17,743,161 - 17
28 24 I, Tonya Neon $110,385 -58.0% 160 -83 $690 $29,744,030 - 15
29 21 Darkest Hour Focus $105,000 -60.5% 133 -112 $789 $56,309,445 - 17
30 27 Phantom Thread Focus $95,000 -59.7% 92 -92 $1,033 $20,908,420 - 12
31 43 Wonder LGF $78,000 +42.2% 96 -42 $813 $132,407,356 - 18
32 31 Lady Bird A24 $73,800 -57.5% 88 -68 $839 $48,851,065 - 20
33 36 Early Man LGF $70,000 -33.4% 144 -42 $486 $8,169,507 - 5
34 37 The Party (2017) RAtt. $63,040 -37.1% 80 -11 $788 $600,623 - 5
35 N Flower Orch. $57,851 - 3 - $19,284 $57,851 - 1
36 54 Foxtrot SPC $52,650 +92.0% 12 +6 $4,388 $175,824 - 3
37 42 Hostiles ENTMP $52,000 -15.6% 102 +12 $510 $29,700,848 - 13
38 32 Winchester LGF $52,000 -69.0% 91 -170 $571 $24,989,147 - 7
39 44 Loveless (2018) SPC $47,730 -11.0% 43 +6 $1,110 $379,474 - 5
40 60 Itzhak Greenwich $37,500 +161.3% 19 +17 $1,974 $53,796 - 2
41 39 Samson PFR $19,500 -72.7% 34 -59 $574 $4,675,031 - 5
42 50 Forever My Girl RAtt. $17,975 -52.9% 37 -27 $486 $16,291,941 $3.5 9
43 57 The Insult Cohen $17,668 -10.7% 12 -5 $1,472 $932,230 - 10
44 56 Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool SPC $12,016 -42.9% 38 -3 $316 $840,916 - 12
45 63 The Young Karl Marx Orch. $7,901 -32.1% 8 -5 $988 $94,147 - 4
46 N Ramen Heads FB $7,014 - 2 - $3,507 $7,014 - 1
47 N Journey's End Good Deed $6,350 - 2 - $3,175 $6,350 - 1
48 66 Faces Places Cohen $4,712 -56.8% 10 -3 $471 $934,594 - 24
49 81 BPM (Beats Per Minute) Orch. $1,792 -21.4% 2 -1 $896 $125,080 - 22
50 77 Double Lover Cohen $485 -83.1% 1 -2 $485 $164,392 - 5
TOTAL (50 MOVIES):$131,597,628-6.0%42,270-454$3,113 
<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 

* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


back to
Weekend Index Page