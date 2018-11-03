Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


March 9-11, 2018
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Black Panther BV $41,136,000 -38.0% 3,942 -142 $10,435 $562,015,601 - 4
2 N A Wrinkle in Time BV $33,316,000 - 3,980 - $8,371 $33,316,000 - 1
3 N Strangers: Prey at Night Aviron $10,480,000 - 2,464 - $4,253 $10,480,000 - 1
4 2 Red Sparrow Fox $8,150,000 -51.6% 3,064 +8 $2,660 $31,118,743 $69 2
5 4 Game Night WB (NL) $7,905,000 -24.1% 3,061 -441 $2,582 $45,045,632 $37 3
6 5 Peter Rabbit Sony $6,800,000 -32.0% 3,112 -495 $2,185 $93,457,806 $50 5
7 3 Death Wish (2018) MGM $6,600,000 -49.3% 2,882 +35 $2,290 $23,875,301 $30 2
8 N The Hurricane Heist ENTMP $3,150,000 - 2,402 - $1,311 $3,150,000 $35 1
9 6 Annihilation Par. $3,150,000 -43.8% 1,709 -403 $1,843 $26,094,514 $40 3
10 7 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Sony $2,755,000 -37.9% 2,157 -156 $1,277 $397,263,020 $90 12
11 N Gringo STX $2,630,000 - 2,404 - $1,094 $2,630,000 - 1
12 11 The Shape of Water FoxS $2,407,000 +62.8% 1,552 +720 $1,551 $61,000,138 - 15
13 9 The Greatest Showman Fox $1,775,000 -34.3% 952 -455 $1,864 $167,475,401 $84 12
14 8 Fifty Shades Freed Uni. $1,350,000 -60.3% 1,357 -1,257 $995 $98,363,595 $55 5
15 N Thoroughbreds Focus $1,223,000 - 549 - $2,228 $1,223,000 - 1
16 13 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FoxS $705,000 -45.2% 552 -218 $1,277 $53,349,562 - 18
17 14 The Post Fox $315,000 -70.4% 278 -393 $1,133 $81,146,256 $50 12
18 15 Call Me by Your Name SPC $304,228 -61.2% 309 -605 $985 $17,468,973 - 16
19 35 A Fantastic Woman SPC $287,277 +129.8% 166 +77 $1,731 $1,172,952 - 6
20 17 Darkest Hour Focus $280,000 -59.8% 245 -668 $1,143 $56,101,750 - 16
21 19 I, Tonya Neon $263,471 -52.3% 243 -268 $1,084 $29,509,808 - 14
22 25 Coco BV $250,000 -22.2% 194 -41 $1,289 $208,831,333 - 16
23 27 Star Wars: The Last Jedi BV $246,000 -2.6% 246 +25 $1,000 $619,463,731 - 13
24 16 Phantom Thread Focus $245,000 -67.4% 184 -531 $1,332 $20,721,535 - 11
25 18 Lady Bird A24 $200,035 -64.8% 156 -554 $1,282 $48,727,873 - 19
26 N The Death of Stalin IFC $181,308 - 4 - $45,327 $181,308 - 1
27 22 Maze Runner: The Death Cure Fox $173,000 -63.3% 214 -329 $808 $57,440,200 $62 7
28 20 Winchester LGF $170,000 -67.1% 261 -315 $651 $24,874,023 - 6
29 N The Leisure Seeker SPC $119,573 - 28 - $4,270 $119,573 - 1
30 21 Early Man LGF $100,000 -79.4% 186 -711 $538 $8,025,359 - 4
31 34 The Party (2017) RAtt. $98,925 -22.4% 91 -1 $1,087 $483,723 - 4
32 28 Den of Thieves STX $70,000 -68.7% 104 -165 $673 $44,859,259 - 8
33 38 Wonder LGF $68,000 -26.9% 138 -12 $493 $132,234,669 - 17
34 26 Samson PFR $57,000 -81.5% 93 -341 $613 $4,612,929 - 4
35 32 Hostiles ENTMP $55,000 -65.4% 90 -161 $611 $29,608,024 - 12
36 43 Loveless (2018) SPC $54,132 -11.9% 37 +12 $1,463 $303,406 - 4
37 36 Thor: Ragnarok BV $41,000 -65.4% 70 -40 $586 $315,034,103 $180 19
38 37 La Boda de Valentina PNT $41,000 -60.2% 45 -50 $911 $2,758,043 - 5
39 40 The Commuter LGF $41,000 -45.8% 71 -41 $577 $36,317,734 - 9
40 39 Forever My Girl RAtt. $40,280 -56.4% 64 -81 $629 $16,253,053 $3.5 8
41 50 Foxtrot SPC $29,757 -5.9% 6 +2 $4,960 $112,569 - 2
42 51 Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool SPC $21,976 -26.6% 41 -12 $536 $811,321 - 11
43 44 The Insult Cohen $19,762 -62.5% 16 -35 $1,235 $904,496 - 9
44 N Claire's Camera CGld $11,843 - 1 - $11,843 $11,843 - 1
45 57 The Young Karl Marx Orch. $11,829 -25.8% 13 +1 $910 $79,724 - 3
46 54 Faces Places Cohen $10,267 -47.9% 12 -11 $856 $921,919 - 23
47 N Itzhak Greenwich $7,221 - 2 - $3,611 $7,221 - 1
48 77 Double Lover Cohen $3,327 -6.2% 3 - $1,109 $160,759 - 4
49 93 BPM (Beats Per Minute) Orch. $1,537 -2.7% 1 - $1,537 $120,613 - 21
TOTAL (49 MOVIES):$137,350,748-7.6%39,751-1,627$3,455 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


