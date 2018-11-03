|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Black Panther
|BV
|$41,136,000
|-38.0%
|3,942
|-142
|$10,435
|$562,015,601
|-
|4
|2
|N
|A Wrinkle in Time
|BV
|$33,316,000
|-
|3,980
|-
|$8,371
|$33,316,000
|-
|1
|3
|N
|Strangers: Prey at Night
|Aviron
|$10,480,000
|-
|2,464
|-
|$4,253
|$10,480,000
|-
|1
|4
|2
|Red Sparrow
|Fox
|$8,150,000
|-51.6%
|3,064
|+8
|$2,660
|$31,118,743
|$69
|2
|5
|4
|Game Night
|WB (NL)
|$7,905,000
|-24.1%
|3,061
|-441
|$2,582
|$45,045,632
|$37
|3
|6
|5
|Peter Rabbit
|Sony
|$6,800,000
|-32.0%
|3,112
|-495
|$2,185
|$93,457,806
|$50
|5
|7
|3
|Death Wish (2018)
|MGM
|$6,600,000
|-49.3%
|2,882
|+35
|$2,290
|$23,875,301
|$30
|2
|8
|N
|The Hurricane Heist
|ENTMP
|$3,150,000
|-
|2,402
|-
|$1,311
|$3,150,000
|$35
|1
|9
|6
|Annihilation
|Par.
|$3,150,000
|-43.8%
|1,709
|-403
|$1,843
|$26,094,514
|$40
|3
|10
|7
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|Sony
|$2,755,000
|-37.9%
|2,157
|-156
|$1,277
|$397,263,020
|$90
|12
|11
|N
|Gringo
|STX
|$2,630,000
|-
|2,404
|-
|$1,094
|$2,630,000
|-
|1
|12
|11
|The Shape of Water
|FoxS
|$2,407,000
|+62.8%
|1,552
|+720
|$1,551
|$61,000,138
|-
|15
|13
|9
|The Greatest Showman
|Fox
|$1,775,000
|-34.3%
|952
|-455
|$1,864
|$167,475,401
|$84
|12
|14
|8
|Fifty Shades Freed
|Uni.
|$1,350,000
|-60.3%
|1,357
|-1,257
|$995
|$98,363,595
|$55
|5
|15
|N
|Thoroughbreds
|Focus
|$1,223,000
|-
|549
|-
|$2,228
|$1,223,000
|-
|1
|16
|13
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$705,000
|-45.2%
|552
|-218
|$1,277
|$53,349,562
|-
|18
|17
|14
|The Post
|Fox
|$315,000
|-70.4%
|278
|-393
|$1,133
|$81,146,256
|$50
|12
|18
|15
|Call Me by Your Name
|SPC
|$304,228
|-61.2%
|309
|-605
|$985
|$17,468,973
|-
|16
|19
|35
|A Fantastic Woman
|SPC
|$287,277
|+129.8%
|166
|+77
|$1,731
|$1,172,952
|-
|6
|20
|17
|Darkest Hour
|Focus
|$280,000
|-59.8%
|245
|-668
|$1,143
|$56,101,750
|-
|16
|21
|19
|I, Tonya
|Neon
|$263,471
|-52.3%
|243
|-268
|$1,084
|$29,509,808
|-
|14
|22
|25
|Coco
|BV
|$250,000
|-22.2%
|194
|-41
|$1,289
|$208,831,333
|-
|16
|23
|27
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|BV
|$246,000
|-2.6%
|246
|+25
|$1,000
|$619,463,731
|-
|13
|24
|16
|Phantom Thread
|Focus
|$245,000
|-67.4%
|184
|-531
|$1,332
|$20,721,535
|-
|11
|25
|18
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$200,035
|-64.8%
|156
|-554
|$1,282
|$48,727,873
|-
|19
|26
|N
|The Death of Stalin
|IFC
|$181,308
|-
|4
|-
|$45,327
|$181,308
|-
|1
|27
|22
|Maze Runner: The Death Cure
|Fox
|$173,000
|-63.3%
|214
|-329
|$808
|$57,440,200
|$62
|7
|28
|20
|Winchester
|LGF
|$170,000
|-67.1%
|261
|-315
|$651
|$24,874,023
|-
|6
|29
|N
|The Leisure Seeker
|SPC
|$119,573
|-
|28
|-
|$4,270
|$119,573
|-
|1
|30
|21
|Early Man
|LGF
|$100,000
|-79.4%
|186
|-711
|$538
|$8,025,359
|-
|4
|31
|34
|The Party (2017)
|RAtt.
|$98,925
|-22.4%
|91
|-1
|$1,087
|$483,723
|-
|4
|32
|28
|Den of Thieves
|STX
|$70,000
|-68.7%
|104
|-165
|$673
|$44,859,259
|-
|8
|33
|38
|Wonder
|LGF
|$68,000
|-26.9%
|138
|-12
|$493
|$132,234,669
|-
|17
|34
|26
|Samson
|PFR
|$57,000
|-81.5%
|93
|-341
|$613
|$4,612,929
|-
|4
|35
|32
|Hostiles
|ENTMP
|$55,000
|-65.4%
|90
|-161
|$611
|$29,608,024
|-
|12
|36
|43
|Loveless (2018)
|SPC
|$54,132
|-11.9%
|37
|+12
|$1,463
|$303,406
|-
|4
|37
|36
|Thor: Ragnarok
|BV
|$41,000
|-65.4%
|70
|-40
|$586
|$315,034,103
|$180
|19
|38
|37
|La Boda de Valentina
|PNT
|$41,000
|-60.2%
|45
|-50
|$911
|$2,758,043
|-
|5
|39
|40
|The Commuter
|LGF
|$41,000
|-45.8%
|71
|-41
|$577
|$36,317,734
|-
|9
|40
|39
|Forever My Girl
|RAtt.
|$40,280
|-56.4%
|64
|-81
|$629
|$16,253,053
|$3.5
|8
|41
|50
|Foxtrot
|SPC
|$29,757
|-5.9%
|6
|+2
|$4,960
|$112,569
|-
|2
|42
|51
|Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
|SPC
|$21,976
|-26.6%
|41
|-12
|$536
|$811,321
|-
|11
|43
|44
|The Insult
|Cohen
|$19,762
|-62.5%
|16
|-35
|$1,235
|$904,496
|-
|9
|44
|N
|Claire's Camera
|CGld
|$11,843
|-
|1
|-
|$11,843
|$11,843
|-
|1
|45
|57
|The Young Karl Marx
|Orch.
|$11,829
|-25.8%
|13
|+1
|$910
|$79,724
|-
|3
|46
|54
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$10,267
|-47.9%
|12
|-11
|$856
|$921,919
|-
|23
|47
|N
|Itzhak
|Greenwich
|$7,221
|-
|2
|-
|$3,611
|$7,221
|-
|1
|48
|77
|Double Lover
|Cohen
|$3,327
|-6.2%
|3
|-
|$1,109
|$160,759
|-
|4
|49
|93
|BPM (Beats Per Minute)
|Orch.
|$1,537
|-2.7%
|1
|-
|$1,537
|$120,613
|-
|21
|TOTAL (49 MOVIES):
|$137,350,748
|-7.6%
|39,751
|-1,627
|$3,455
|