January 5-7, 2018
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 2 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Sony $36,000,000 -28.1% 3,801 +36 $9,471 $244,372,666 $90 3
2 N Insidious: The Last Key Uni. $29,265,000 - 3,116 - $9,392 $29,265,000 $10 1
3 1 Star Wars: The Last Jedi BV $23,551,000 -55.2% 4,232 - $5,565 $572,513,602 - 4
4 4 The Greatest Showman Fox $13,800,000 -11.1% 3,342 +26 $4,129 $75,904,372 $84 3
5 3 Pitch Perfect 3 Uni. $10,225,000 -39.2% 3,458 -10 $2,957 $85,984,090 $45 3
6 5 Ferdinand Fox $7,730,000 -32.1% 3,156 -181 $2,449 $70,499,118 $111 4
7 13 Molly's Game STX $7,000,000 +197.9% 1,608 +1,337 $4,353 $14,216,560 - 2
8 8 Darkest Hour Focus $6,355,000 +15.8% 1,733 +790 $3,667 $28,393,107 - 7
9 6 Coco BV $5,539,000 -25.8% 1,894 -210 $2,924 $192,081,961 - 7
10 7 All the Money in the World TriS $3,550,000 -36.4% 2,123 +49 $1,672 $20,131,909 - 2
11 11 The Shape of Water FoxS $3,100,000 -12.2% 804 +48 $3,856 $21,653,464 - 6
12 23 I, Tonya Neon $2,426,319 +297.4% 242 +193 $10,026 $5,294,538 - 5
13 12 Wonder LGF $2,400,000 -26.2% 1,258 +65 $1,908 $126,657,086 - 8
14 9 Downsizing Par. $2,130,000 -54.7% 2,020 -648 $1,054 $22,860,118 $68 3
15 24 The Post Fox $1,700,000 +203.0% 36 +27 $47,222 $3,849,656 $50 3
16 14 Lady Bird A24 $1,558,800 +6.3% 562 +170 $2,774 $34,114,891 - 10
17 10 Father Figures WB $1,280,000 -66.5% 1,717 -1,185 $745 $16,790,460 - 3
18 16 The Disaster Artist A24 $781,530 -16.2% 478 -29 $1,635 $19,467,278 - 6
19 20 Call Me by Your Name SPC $758,726 +1.6% 117 +2 $6,485 $6,084,655 - 7
20 21 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FoxS $705,000 +4.4% 310 +44 $2,274 $25,392,714 - 9
21 15 Justice League WB $550,000 -54.1% 518 -697 $1,062 $227,025,639 - 8
22 19 Thor: Ragnarok BV $534,000 -37.5% 325 -215 $1,643 $312,478,786 $180 10
23 17 Daddy's Home 2 Par. $500,000 -45.7% 429 -341 $1,166 $102,961,502 $69 9
24 22 Murder on the Orient Express (2017) Fox $445,000 -27.8% 314 -77 $1,417 $101,550,135 $55 9
25 39 Hostiles ENTMP $310,000 +826.6% 46 +41 $6,739 $435,192 - 3
26 28 Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds WGUSA $280,000 +44.9% 35 +18 $8,000 $1,121,125 - 3
27 26 Phantom Thread Focus $245,000 +13.2% 6 +2 $40,833 $951,950 - 2
28 30 Ex-File 3 (Qian Ren 3) CL $170,000 +35.7% 17 -4 $10,000 $511,074 - 2
29 25 The Star Sony $140,000 -71.1% 268 -393 $522 $40,447,599 $20 8
30 29 A Bad Moms Christmas STX $90,000 -43.1% 144 -70 $625 $72,088,640 $28 10
31 27 Youth (2017) CL $75,000 -62.4% 30 -5 $2,500 $1,808,746 - 4
32 31 Loving Vincent Good Deed $64,397 -5.8% 58 +3 $1,110 $6,380,772 - 16
33 34 The Florida Project A24 $60,734 +20.5% 37 +4 $1,641 $5,410,416 - 14
34 N Namiya CL $40,000 - 21 - $1,905 $40,000 - 1
35 38 Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool SPC $24,268 -29.7% 4 - $6,067 $83,702 - 2
36 32 The Man Who Invented Christmas BST $21,449 -68.1% 70 -76 $306 $5,653,494 - 7
37 40 Jane (2017) Abr. $20,405 -23.7% 19 -2 $1,074 $1,539,956 - 12
38 45 Faces Places Cohen $20,160 +74.2% 13 +5 $1,551 $640,750 - 14
39 43 Happy End SPC $14,044 +1.8% 6 +3 $2,341 $83,637 - 3
40 N In Between FM $5,435 - 2 - $2,718 $5,435 - 1
41 49 Marshall ORF $5,336 -49.6% 41 -9 $130 $9,480,608 $12 13
42 56 My Friend Dahmer FR $5,000 +47.7% 2 - $2,500 $1,305,760 - 10
43 63 Thelma Orch. $4,301 +206.6% 8 +2 $538 $137,594 - 9
44 - BPM (Beats Per Minute) Orch. $1,603 - 5 - $321 $94,457 - 12
TOTAL (44 MOVIES):$163,481,507-15.7%38,425+1,041$4,255 
