|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|2
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|Sony
|$36,000,000
|-28.1%
|3,801
|+36
|$9,471
|$244,372,666
|$90
|3
|2
|N
|Insidious: The Last Key
|Uni.
|$29,265,000
|-
|3,116
|-
|$9,392
|$29,265,000
|$10
|1
|3
|1
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|BV
|$23,551,000
|-55.2%
|4,232
|-
|$5,565
|$572,513,602
|-
|4
|4
|4
|The Greatest Showman
|Fox
|$13,800,000
|-11.1%
|3,342
|+26
|$4,129
|$75,904,372
|$84
|3
|5
|3
|Pitch Perfect 3
|Uni.
|$10,225,000
|-39.2%
|3,458
|-10
|$2,957
|$85,984,090
|$45
|3
|6
|5
|Ferdinand
|Fox
|$7,730,000
|-32.1%
|3,156
|-181
|$2,449
|$70,499,118
|$111
|4
|7
|13
|Molly's Game
|STX
|$7,000,000
|+197.9%
|1,608
|+1,337
|$4,353
|$14,216,560
|-
|2
|8
|8
|Darkest Hour
|Focus
|$6,355,000
|+15.8%
|1,733
|+790
|$3,667
|$28,393,107
|-
|7
|9
|6
|Coco
|BV
|$5,539,000
|-25.8%
|1,894
|-210
|$2,924
|$192,081,961
|-
|7
|10
|7
|All the Money in the World
|TriS
|$3,550,000
|-36.4%
|2,123
|+49
|$1,672
|$20,131,909
|-
|2
|11
|11
|The Shape of Water
|FoxS
|$3,100,000
|-12.2%
|804
|+48
|$3,856
|$21,653,464
|-
|6
|12
|23
|I, Tonya
|Neon
|$2,426,319
|+297.4%
|242
|+193
|$10,026
|$5,294,538
|-
|5
|13
|12
|Wonder
|LGF
|$2,400,000
|-26.2%
|1,258
|+65
|$1,908
|$126,657,086
|-
|8
|14
|9
|Downsizing
|Par.
|$2,130,000
|-54.7%
|2,020
|-648
|$1,054
|$22,860,118
|$68
|3
|15
|24
|The Post
|Fox
|$1,700,000
|+203.0%
|36
|+27
|$47,222
|$3,849,656
|$50
|3
|16
|14
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$1,558,800
|+6.3%
|562
|+170
|$2,774
|$34,114,891
|-
|10
|17
|10
|Father Figures
|WB
|$1,280,000
|-66.5%
|1,717
|-1,185
|$745
|$16,790,460
|-
|3
|18
|16
|The Disaster Artist
|A24
|$781,530
|-16.2%
|478
|-29
|$1,635
|$19,467,278
|-
|6
|19
|20
|Call Me by Your Name
|SPC
|$758,726
|+1.6%
|117
|+2
|$6,485
|$6,084,655
|-
|7
|20
|21
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$705,000
|+4.4%
|310
|+44
|$2,274
|$25,392,714
|-
|9
|21
|15
|Justice League
|WB
|$550,000
|-54.1%
|518
|-697
|$1,062
|$227,025,639
|-
|8
|22
|19
|Thor: Ragnarok
|BV
|$534,000
|-37.5%
|325
|-215
|$1,643
|$312,478,786
|$180
|10
|23
|17
|Daddy's Home 2
|Par.
|$500,000
|-45.7%
|429
|-341
|$1,166
|$102,961,502
|$69
|9
|24
|22
|Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
|Fox
|$445,000
|-27.8%
|314
|-77
|$1,417
|$101,550,135
|$55
|9
|25
|39
|Hostiles
|ENTMP
|$310,000
|+826.6%
|46
|+41
|$6,739
|$435,192
|-
|3
|26
|28
|Along with the Gods: The Two Worlds
|WGUSA
|$280,000
|+44.9%
|35
|+18
|$8,000
|$1,121,125
|-
|3
|27
|26
|Phantom Thread
|Focus
|$245,000
|+13.2%
|6
|+2
|$40,833
|$951,950
|-
|2
|28
|30
|Ex-File 3 (Qian Ren 3)
|CL
|$170,000
|+35.7%
|17
|-4
|$10,000
|$511,074
|-
|2
|29
|25
|The Star
|Sony
|$140,000
|-71.1%
|268
|-393
|$522
|$40,447,599
|$20
|8
|30
|29
|A Bad Moms Christmas
|STX
|$90,000
|-43.1%
|144
|-70
|$625
|$72,088,640
|$28
|10
|31
|27
|Youth (2017)
|CL
|$75,000
|-62.4%
|30
|-5
|$2,500
|$1,808,746
|-
|4
|32
|31
|Loving Vincent
|Good Deed
|$64,397
|-5.8%
|58
|+3
|$1,110
|$6,380,772
|-
|16
|33
|34
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$60,734
|+20.5%
|37
|+4
|$1,641
|$5,410,416
|-
|14
|34
|N
|Namiya
|CL
|$40,000
|-
|21
|-
|$1,905
|$40,000
|-
|1
|35
|38
|Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
|SPC
|$24,268
|-29.7%
|4
|-
|$6,067
|$83,702
|-
|2
|36
|32
|The Man Who Invented Christmas
|BST
|$21,449
|-68.1%
|70
|-76
|$306
|$5,653,494
|-
|7
|37
|40
|Jane (2017)
|Abr.
|$20,405
|-23.7%
|19
|-2
|$1,074
|$1,539,956
|-
|12
|38
|45
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$20,160
|+74.2%
|13
|+5
|$1,551
|$640,750
|-
|14
|39
|43
|Happy End
|SPC
|$14,044
|+1.8%
|6
|+3
|$2,341
|$83,637
|-
|3
|40
|N
|In Between
|FM
|$5,435
|-
|2
|-
|$2,718
|$5,435
|-
|1
|41
|49
|Marshall
|ORF
|$5,336
|-49.6%
|41
|-9
|$130
|$9,480,608
|$12
|13
|42
|56
|My Friend Dahmer
|FR
|$5,000
|+47.7%
|2
|-
|$2,500
|$1,305,760
|-
|10
|43
|63
|Thelma
|Orch.
|$4,301
|+206.6%
|8
|+2
|$538
|$137,594
|-
|9
|44
|-
|BPM (Beats Per Minute)
|Orch.
|$1,603
|-
|5
|-
|$321
|$94,457
|-
|12
|TOTAL (44 MOVIES):
|$163,481,507
|-15.7%
|38,425
|+1,041
|$4,255
|