|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Get Out
|Uni.
|$30,524,435
|-
|2,781
|-
|$10,976
|$30,524,435
|$4.5
|1
|2
|1
|The LEGO Batman Movie
|WB
|$19,000,000
|-41.8%
|4,057
|-31
|$4,683
|$133,006,578
|$80
|3
|3
|4
|John Wick: Chapter Two
|LG/S
|$9,000,000
|-44.5%
|2,954
|-159
|$3,047
|$74,412,700
|-
|3
|4
|3
|The Great Wall
|Uni.
|$8,700,000
|-52.9%
|3,328
|+2
|$2,614
|$34,424,800
|$150
|2
|5
|2
|Fifty Shades Darker
|Uni.
|$7,700,400
|-62.0%
|3,216
|-498
|$2,394
|$103,635,615
|$55
|3
|6
|5
|Fist Fight
|WB (NL)
|$6,380,000
|-47.7%
|3,185
|-
|$2,003
|$23,254,827
|-
|2
|7
|6
|Hidden Figures
|Fox
|$5,875,000
|-18.6%
|2,022
|-195
|$2,906
|$152,815,804
|$25
|10
|8
|9
|La La Land
|LG/S
|$4,600,000
|+0.2%
|1,733
|+146
|$2,654
|$140,860,065
|$30
|12
|9
|7
|Split
|Uni.
|$4,118,460
|-42.5%
|1,901
|-544
|$2,166
|$130,843,355
|$9
|6
|10
|11
|Lion
|Wein.
|$3,807,000
|-9.4%
|1,802
|+260
|$2,113
|$42,815,337
|-
|14
|11
|N
|Rock Dog
|LG/S
|$3,700,000
|-
|2,077
|-
|$1,781
|$3,700,000
|-
|1
|12
|8
|A Dog's Purpose
|Uni.
|$3,561,730
|-37.7%
|2,089
|-311
|$1,705
|$57,570,335
|$22
|5
|13
|N
|Collide
|ORF
|$1,539,590
|-
|2,045
|-
|$753
|$1,539,590
|-
|1
|14
|10
|A Cure for Wellness
|Fox
|$1,375,000
|-68.4%
|2,704
|-
|$509
|$7,470,250
|$40
|2
|15
|13
|Moana
|BV
|$840,000
|-21.4%
|378
|-46
|$2,222
|$246,039,922
|-
|14
|16
|20
|Moonlight (2016)
|A24
|$765,908
|+41.6%
|585
|+130
|$1,309
|$22,286,234
|-
|19
|17
|16
|Fences
|Par.
|$755,000
|-9.6%
|597
|+37
|$1,265
|$56,531,288
|$24
|11
|18
|12
|Rings
|Par.
|$680,000
|-71.0%
|719
|-841
|$946
|$27,289,474
|$25
|4
|19
|31
|A United Kingdom
|FoxS
|$548,000
|+105.1%
|145
|+100
|$3,779
|$1,027,500
|-
|3
|20
|21
|Manchester by the Sea
|RAtt.
|$487,500
|-7.3%
|442
|+49
|$1,103
|$46,881,913
|-
|15
|21
|18
|Sing
|Uni.
|$461,460
|-37.6%
|391
|-170
|$1,180
|$267,634,450
|$75
|10
|22
|17
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|BV
|$442,000
|-44.1%
|284
|-151
|$1,556
|$529,462,544
|$200
|11
|23
|15
|Everybody Loves Somebody
|PNT
|$410,000
|-55.6%
|333
|-
|$1,231
|$1,676,952
|-
|2
|24
|24
|Passengers (2016)
|Sony
|$241,000
|-39.1%
|287
|-371
|$840
|$98,950,408
|$110
|10
|25
|27
|Arrival
|Par.
|$215,000
|-29.2%
|443
|+114
|$485
|$100,305,463
|$47
|16
|26
|N
|Bitter Harvest
|RAtt.
|$207,235
|-
|127
|-
|$1,632
|$207,235
|-
|1
|27
|32
|The Salesman
|Cohen
|$170,122
|-28.9%
|97
|+3
|$1,754
|$1,423,902
|-
|5
|28
|23
|The Founder
|Wein.
|$166,000
|-59.7%
|161
|-92
|$1,031
|$12,331,775
|-
|6
|29
|33
|Toni Erdmann
|SPC
|$140,417
|-29.9%
|112
|+10
|$1,254
|$1,182,589
|-
|10
|30
|22
|xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
|Par.
|$140,000
|-67.7%
|180
|-255
|$778
|$44,647,054
|$85
|6
|31
|44
|Why Him?
|Fox
|$135,000
|+85.8%
|368
|+245
|$367
|$59,530,638
|$38
|10
|32
|47
|The Red Turtle
|SPC
|$120,437
|+87.0%
|115
|+79
|$1,047
|$595,540
|-
|6
|33
|43
|Kedi
|Osci.
|$115,250
|+44.2%
|13
|+6
|$8,865
|$303,048
|-
|3
|34
|28
|Patriots Day
|LGF
|$107,000
|-62.0%
|157
|-100
|$682
|$31,683,784
|$45
|10
|35
|34
|Monster Trucks
|Par.
|$105,000
|-45.2%
|150
|-80
|$700
|$32,799,758
|-
|7
|36
|37
|Jackie
|FoxS
|$105,000
|-32.2%
|112
|-18
|$938
|$13,713,943
|-
|13
|37
|50
|Elle
|SPC
|$89,082
|+69.3%
|147
|+104
|$606
|$2,231,287
|-
|16
|38
|36
|Paterson
|BST
|$87,072
|-44.1%
|55
|-9
|$1,583
|$1,704,773
|-
|9
|39
|40
|Doctor Strange
|BV
|$81,000
|-34.9%
|105
|-31
|$771
|$232,526,026
|$165
|17
|40
|38
|Hacksaw Ridge
|LGF
|$75,000
|-46.4%
|60
|-27
|$1,250
|$66,954,882
|-
|17
|41
|39
|20th Century Women
|A24
|$67,072
|-51.4%
|64
|-51
|$1,048
|$5,452,892
|-
|9
|42
|35
|Sleepless
|ORF
|$57,241
|-68.3%
|82
|-70
|$698
|$20,670,497
|-
|7
|43
|49
|Julieta
|SPC
|$42,052
|-20.7%
|33
|+2
|$1,274
|$1,338,635
|-
|10
|44
|54
|Un Padre No Tan Padre
|PNT
|$34,000
|-26.2%
|52
|+16
|$654
|$2,102,067
|-
|5
|45
|N
|My Life as a Zucchini
|GK
|$28,206
|-
|2
|-
|$14,103
|$28,206
|-
|1
|46
|53
|Neruda
|Orch.
|$27,684
|-40.2%
|27
|-16
|$1,025
|$728,031
|-
|11
|47
|57
|The Eagle Huntress
|SPC
|$15,223
|-38.3%
|22
|-6
|$692
|$3,058,865
|-
|17
|48
|58
|Land of Mine
|SPC
|$15,167
|+10.2%
|8
|+3
|$1,896
|$68,254
|-
|8
|49
|56
|The Comedian
|SPC
|$10,509
|-62.1%
|30
|-11
|$350
|$1,648,418
|-
|12
|50
|-
|Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance
|Abr.
|$5,929
|-
|2
|-
|$2,965
|$111,900
|-
|4
|51
|60
|Chapter & Verse
|Pala.
|$3,022
|-72.3%
|1
|-
|$3,022
|$73,970
|-
|4
|52
|75
|Saving Banksy
|PDF
|$1,300
|-23.5%
|2
|-
|$650
|$44,540
|-
|7
|TOTAL (52 MOVIES):
|$117,878,503
|-20.6%
|42,782
|+1,808
|$2,755
|