Help us improve the site by taking this survey!
Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


February 24-26, 2017
Weekend

<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Get Out Uni. $30,524,435 - 2,781 - $10,976 $30,524,435 $4.5 1
2 1 The LEGO Batman Movie WB $19,000,000 -41.8% 4,057 -31 $4,683 $133,006,578 $80 3
3 4 John Wick: Chapter Two LG/S $9,000,000 -44.5% 2,954 -159 $3,047 $74,412,700 - 3
4 3 The Great Wall Uni. $8,700,000 -52.9% 3,328 +2 $2,614 $34,424,800 $150 2
5 2 Fifty Shades Darker Uni. $7,700,400 -62.0% 3,216 -498 $2,394 $103,635,615 $55 3
6 5 Fist Fight WB (NL) $6,380,000 -47.7% 3,185 - $2,003 $23,254,827 - 2
7 6 Hidden Figures Fox $5,875,000 -18.6% 2,022 -195 $2,906 $152,815,804 $25 10
8 9 La La Land LG/S $4,600,000 +0.2% 1,733 +146 $2,654 $140,860,065 $30 12
9 7 Split Uni. $4,118,460 -42.5% 1,901 -544 $2,166 $130,843,355 $9 6
10 11 Lion Wein. $3,807,000 -9.4% 1,802 +260 $2,113 $42,815,337 - 14
11 N Rock Dog LG/S $3,700,000 - 2,077 - $1,781 $3,700,000 - 1
12 8 A Dog's Purpose Uni. $3,561,730 -37.7% 2,089 -311 $1,705 $57,570,335 $22 5
13 N Collide ORF $1,539,590 - 2,045 - $753 $1,539,590 - 1
14 10 A Cure for Wellness Fox $1,375,000 -68.4% 2,704 - $509 $7,470,250 $40 2
15 13 Moana BV $840,000 -21.4% 378 -46 $2,222 $246,039,922 - 14
16 20 Moonlight (2016) A24 $765,908 +41.6% 585 +130 $1,309 $22,286,234 - 19
17 16 Fences Par. $755,000 -9.6% 597 +37 $1,265 $56,531,288 $24 11
18 12 Rings Par. $680,000 -71.0% 719 -841 $946 $27,289,474 $25 4
19 31 A United Kingdom FoxS $548,000 +105.1% 145 +100 $3,779 $1,027,500 - 3
20 21 Manchester by the Sea RAtt. $487,500 -7.3% 442 +49 $1,103 $46,881,913 - 15
21 18 Sing Uni. $461,460 -37.6% 391 -170 $1,180 $267,634,450 $75 10
22 17 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story BV $442,000 -44.1% 284 -151 $1,556 $529,462,544 $200 11
23 15 Everybody Loves Somebody PNT $410,000 -55.6% 333 - $1,231 $1,676,952 - 2
24 24 Passengers (2016) Sony $241,000 -39.1% 287 -371 $840 $98,950,408 $110 10
25 27 Arrival Par. $215,000 -29.2% 443 +114 $485 $100,305,463 $47 16
26 N Bitter Harvest RAtt. $207,235 - 127 - $1,632 $207,235 - 1
27 32 The Salesman Cohen $170,122 -28.9% 97 +3 $1,754 $1,423,902 - 5
28 23 The Founder Wein. $166,000 -59.7% 161 -92 $1,031 $12,331,775 - 6
29 33 Toni Erdmann SPC $140,417 -29.9% 112 +10 $1,254 $1,182,589 - 10
30 22 xXx: The Return of Xander Cage Par. $140,000 -67.7% 180 -255 $778 $44,647,054 $85 6
31 44 Why Him? Fox $135,000 +85.8% 368 +245 $367 $59,530,638 $38 10
32 47 The Red Turtle SPC $120,437 +87.0% 115 +79 $1,047 $595,540 - 6
33 43 Kedi Osci. $115,250 +44.2% 13 +6 $8,865 $303,048 - 3
34 28 Patriots Day LGF $107,000 -62.0% 157 -100 $682 $31,683,784 $45 10
35 34 Monster Trucks Par. $105,000 -45.2% 150 -80 $700 $32,799,758 - 7
36 37 Jackie FoxS $105,000 -32.2% 112 -18 $938 $13,713,943 - 13
37 50 Elle SPC $89,082 +69.3% 147 +104 $606 $2,231,287 - 16
38 36 Paterson BST $87,072 -44.1% 55 -9 $1,583 $1,704,773 - 9
39 40 Doctor Strange BV $81,000 -34.9% 105 -31 $771 $232,526,026 $165 17
40 38 Hacksaw Ridge LGF $75,000 -46.4% 60 -27 $1,250 $66,954,882 - 17
41 39 20th Century Women A24 $67,072 -51.4% 64 -51 $1,048 $5,452,892 - 9
42 35 Sleepless ORF $57,241 -68.3% 82 -70 $698 $20,670,497 - 7
43 49 Julieta SPC $42,052 -20.7% 33 +2 $1,274 $1,338,635 - 10
44 54 Un Padre No Tan Padre PNT $34,000 -26.2% 52 +16 $654 $2,102,067 - 5
45 N My Life as a Zucchini GK $28,206 - 2 - $14,103 $28,206 - 1
46 53 Neruda Orch. $27,684 -40.2% 27 -16 $1,025 $728,031 - 11
47 57 The Eagle Huntress SPC $15,223 -38.3% 22 -6 $692 $3,058,865 - 17
48 58 Land of Mine SPC $15,167 +10.2% 8 +3 $1,896 $68,254 - 8
49 56 The Comedian SPC $10,509 -62.1% 30 -11 $350 $1,648,418 - 12
50 - Mr. Gaga: A True Story of Love and Dance Abr. $5,929 - 2 - $2,965 $111,900 - 4
51 60 Chapter & Verse Pala. $3,022 -72.3% 1 - $3,022 $73,970 - 4
52 75 Saving Banksy PDF $1,300 -23.5% 2 - $650 $44,540 - 7
TOTAL (52 MOVIES):$117,878,503-20.6%42,782+1,808$2,755 
<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 

* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


back to
Weekend Index Page