|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|BV
|$52,446,000
|-26.7%
|4,232
|-
|$12,393
|$517,144,228
|-
|3
|2
|2
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|Sony
|$50,570,000
|+38.9%
|3,765
|-
|$13,432
|$169,825,967
|$90
|2
|3
|3
|Pitch Perfect 3
|Uni.
|$17,780,000
|-10.8%
|3,468
|+21
|$5,127
|$64,268,470
|$45
|2
|4
|4
|The Greatest Showman
|Fox
|$15,270,000
|+73.4%
|3,316
|+310
|$4,605
|$48,785,986
|$84
|2
|5
|5
|Ferdinand
|Fox
|$11,650,000
|+59.2%
|3,337
|-293
|$3,491
|$53,810,105
|$111
|3
|6
|6
|Coco
|BV
|$6,572,000
|+22.1%
|2,104
|-7
|$3,124
|$178,944,459
|-
|6
|7
|N
|All the Money in the World
|TriS
|$5,450,000
|-
|2,074
|-
|$2,628
|$12,610,000
|-
|1
|8
|8
|Darkest Hour
|Focus
|$5,280,000
|+35.7%
|943
|+137
|$5,599
|$17,926,287
|-
|6
|9
|7
|Downsizing
|Par.
|$4,600,000
|-7.2%
|2,664
|-4
|$1,727
|$17,058,365
|$68
|2
|10
|9
|Father Figures
|WB
|$3,705,000
|+13.0%
|2,902
|-
|$1,277
|$12,740,000
|-
|2
|11
|10
|The Shape of Water
|FoxS
|$3,490,000
|+16.3%
|756
|+30
|$4,616
|$15,630,155
|-
|5
|12
|11
|Wonder
|LGF
|$3,250,000
|+63.6%
|1,193
|+63
|$2,724
|$121,558,865
|-
|7
|13
|N
|Molly's Game
|STX
|$2,330,000
|-
|271
|-
|$8,598
|$5,227,552
|-
|1
|14
|15
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$1,426,164
|+42.8%
|392
|-10
|$3,638
|$31,392,177
|-
|9
|15
|14
|Justice League
|WB
|$1,265,000
|+19.3%
|1,101
|-
|$1,149
|$225,627,455
|-
|7
|16
|18
|Thor: Ragnarok
|BV
|$1,000,000
|+19.9%
|540
|-161
|$1,852
|$311,370,239
|$180
|9
|17
|17
|The Disaster Artist
|A24
|$951,982
|+7.6%
|507
|-10
|$1,878
|$17,880,334
|-
|5
|18
|16
|Daddy's Home 2
|Par.
|$935,000
|+0.4%
|770
|-303
|$1,214
|$101,804,807
|$69
|8
|19
|19
|Call Me by Your Name
|SPC
|$702,098
|-5.7%
|115
|+1
|$6,105
|$4,610,862
|-
|6
|20
|21
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$665,000
|+26.5%
|266
|-41
|$2,500
|$24,154,084
|-
|8
|21
|23
|I, Tonya
|Neon
|$661,603
|+60.1%
|49
|+7
|$13,502
|$2,402,388
|-
|4
|22
|22
|Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
|Fox
|$625,000
|+20.3%
|391
|-56
|$1,598
|$100,628,049
|$55
|8
|23
|20
|The Post
|Fox
|$539,440
|+2.6%
|9
|-
|$59,938
|$1,738,481
|$50
|2
|24
|13
|The Star
|Sony
|$517,000
|-60.2%
|661
|-445
|$782
|$40,144,925
|$20
|7
|25
|N
|Phantom Thread
|Focus
|$220,000
|-
|4
|-
|$55,000
|$531,345
|-
|1
|26
|24
|Youth (2017)
|CL
|$185,000
|-42.8%
|35
|+1
|$5,286
|$1,565,384
|-
|3
|27
|N
|Ex-File 3 (Qian Ren 3)
|CL
|$110,000
|-
|21
|-
|$5,238
|$110,000
|-
|1
|28
|29
|Loving Vincent
|Good Deed
|$68,500
|+28.7%
|55
|-
|$1,245
|$6,252,858
|-
|15
|29
|27
|The Man Who Invented Christmas
|BST
|$67,017
|-42.4%
|146
|-
|$459
|$5,579,372
|-
|6
|30
|30
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$46,680
|+58.9%
|33
|-10
|$1,415
|$5,293,567
|-
|13
|31
|N
|Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
|SPC
|$36,048
|-
|4
|-
|$9,012
|$36,048
|-
|1
|32
|32
|Hostiles
|ENTMP
|$35,714
|+56.3%
|5
|+2
|$7,143
|$88,006
|-
|2
|33
|34
|Jane (2017)
|Abr.
|$26,748
|+48.2%
|21
|+2
|$1,274
|$1,491,914
|-
|11
|34
|31
|Happy End
|SPC
|$15,466
|-33.0%
|3
|-
|$5,155
|$60,125
|-
|2
|35
|35
|Marshall
|ORF
|$10,905
|-1.1%
|50
|-8
|$218
|$9,468,630
|$12
|12
|36
|49
|My Friend Dahmer
|FR
|$3,500
|+234.0%
|2
|-1
|$1,750
|$1,296,753
|-
|9
|TOTAL (36 MOVIES):
|$192,506,865
|+8.1%
|36,205
|+735
|$5,317
|