Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


December 29-31, 2017
Weekend

<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Star Wars: The Last Jedi BV $52,446,000 -26.7% 4,232 - $12,393 $517,144,228 - 3
2 2 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Sony $50,570,000 +38.9% 3,765 - $13,432 $169,825,967 $90 2
3 3 Pitch Perfect 3 Uni. $17,780,000 -10.8% 3,468 +21 $5,127 $64,268,470 $45 2
4 4 The Greatest Showman Fox $15,270,000 +73.4% 3,316 +310 $4,605 $48,785,986 $84 2
5 5 Ferdinand Fox $11,650,000 +59.2% 3,337 -293 $3,491 $53,810,105 $111 3
6 6 Coco BV $6,572,000 +22.1% 2,104 -7 $3,124 $178,944,459 - 6
7 N All the Money in the World TriS $5,450,000 - 2,074 - $2,628 $12,610,000 - 1
8 8 Darkest Hour Focus $5,280,000 +35.7% 943 +137 $5,599 $17,926,287 - 6
9 7 Downsizing Par. $4,600,000 -7.2% 2,664 -4 $1,727 $17,058,365 $68 2
10 9 Father Figures WB $3,705,000 +13.0% 2,902 - $1,277 $12,740,000 - 2
11 10 The Shape of Water FoxS $3,490,000 +16.3% 756 +30 $4,616 $15,630,155 - 5
12 11 Wonder LGF $3,250,000 +63.6% 1,193 +63 $2,724 $121,558,865 - 7
13 N Molly's Game STX $2,330,000 - 271 - $8,598 $5,227,552 - 1
14 15 Lady Bird A24 $1,426,164 +42.8% 392 -10 $3,638 $31,392,177 - 9
15 14 Justice League WB $1,265,000 +19.3% 1,101 - $1,149 $225,627,455 - 7
16 18 Thor: Ragnarok BV $1,000,000 +19.9% 540 -161 $1,852 $311,370,239 $180 9
17 17 The Disaster Artist A24 $951,982 +7.6% 507 -10 $1,878 $17,880,334 - 5
18 16 Daddy's Home 2 Par. $935,000 +0.4% 770 -303 $1,214 $101,804,807 $69 8
19 19 Call Me by Your Name SPC $702,098 -5.7% 115 +1 $6,105 $4,610,862 - 6
20 21 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FoxS $665,000 +26.5% 266 -41 $2,500 $24,154,084 - 8
21 23 I, Tonya Neon $661,603 +60.1% 49 +7 $13,502 $2,402,388 - 4
22 22 Murder on the Orient Express (2017) Fox $625,000 +20.3% 391 -56 $1,598 $100,628,049 $55 8
23 20 The Post Fox $539,440 +2.6% 9 - $59,938 $1,738,481 $50 2
24 13 The Star Sony $517,000 -60.2% 661 -445 $782 $40,144,925 $20 7
25 N Phantom Thread Focus $220,000 - 4 - $55,000 $531,345 - 1
26 24 Youth (2017) CL $185,000 -42.8% 35 +1 $5,286 $1,565,384 - 3
27 N Ex-File 3 (Qian Ren 3) CL $110,000 - 21 - $5,238 $110,000 - 1
28 29 Loving Vincent Good Deed $68,500 +28.7% 55 - $1,245 $6,252,858 - 15
29 27 The Man Who Invented Christmas BST $67,017 -42.4% 146 - $459 $5,579,372 - 6
30 30 The Florida Project A24 $46,680 +58.9% 33 -10 $1,415 $5,293,567 - 13
31 N Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool SPC $36,048 - 4 - $9,012 $36,048 - 1
32 32 Hostiles ENTMP $35,714 +56.3% 5 +2 $7,143 $88,006 - 2
33 34 Jane (2017) Abr. $26,748 +48.2% 21 +2 $1,274 $1,491,914 - 11
34 31 Happy End SPC $15,466 -33.0% 3 - $5,155 $60,125 - 2
35 35 Marshall ORF $10,905 -1.1% 50 -8 $218 $9,468,630 $12 12
36 49 My Friend Dahmer FR $3,500 +234.0% 2 -1 $1,750 $1,296,753 - 9
TOTAL (36 MOVIES):$192,506,865+8.1%36,205+735$5,317 
<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 

* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


back to
Weekend Index Page