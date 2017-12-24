Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


December 22-24, 2017
Weekend

<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Star Wars: The Last Jedi BV $68,486,000 -68.9% 4,232 - $16,183 $365,088,356 - 2
2 N Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle Sony $34,000,000 - 3,765 - $9,031 $50,605,967 $90 1
3 N Pitch Perfect 3 Uni. $20,451,000 - 3,447 - $5,933 $20,451,000 $45 1
4 N The Greatest Showman Fox $8,600,000 - 3,006 - $2,861 $13,198,731 $84 1
5 2 Ferdinand Fox $7,050,000 -47.4% 3,630 +9 $1,942 $26,532,884 $111 2
6 3 Coco BV $5,208,000 -47.7% 2,111 -1,044 $2,467 $161,327,128 - 5
7 N Downsizing Par. $4,600,000 - 2,668 - $1,724 $4,600,000 $68 1
8 16 Darkest Hour Focus $4,105,000 +384.4% 806 +722 $5,093 $6,957,077 - 5
9 N Father Figures WB $3,200,000 - 2,902 - $1,103 $3,200,000 - 1
10 12 The Shape of Water FoxS $3,050,000 +78.3% 726 +568 $4,201 $7,615,665 - 4
11 4 Wonder LGF $2,000,000 -61.7% 1,130 -1,917 $1,770 $114,957,750 - 6
12 11 The Star Sony $1,375,000 -20.6% 1,106 -830 $1,243 $38,466,925 $20 6
13 5 Justice League WB $1,055,000 -75.5% 1,101 -1,601 $958 $222,678,455 - 6
14 10 Lady Bird A24 $1,005,627 -52.1% 402 -545 $2,502 $28,306,445 - 8
15 8 The Disaster Artist A24 $907,247 -66.6% 517 -493 $1,755 $15,717,648 - 4
16 6 Daddy's Home 2 Par. $900,000 -76.4% 1,073 -1,420 $839 $99,175,556 $69 7
17 17 Call Me by Your Name SPC $850,736 +74.9% 114 +84 $7,463 $3,138,537 - 5
18 7 Thor: Ragnarok BV $814,000 -74.0% 701 -1,194 $1,161 $309,104,758 $180 8
19 9 Murder on the Orient Express (2017) Fox $500,000 -80.2% 447 -1,476 $1,119 $99,221,983 $55 7
21 13 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FoxS $495,000 -68.8% 307 -637 $1,612 $22,710,619 - 7
20 N The Post Fox $495,000 - 9 - $55,000 $495,000 $50 1
22 21 I, Tonya Neon $445,694 +160.2% 37 +32 $12,046 $1,098,844 - 3
23 20 The Man Who Invented Christmas BST $125,785 -54.6% 146 -173 $862 $5,397,937 - 5
24 28 The Florida Project A24 $39,104 -29.6% 43 -23 $909 $5,205,190 - 12
25 N Hostiles ENTMP $26,000 - 3 - $8,667 $26,000 - 1
26 N Happy End SPC $23,800 - 33 - $721 $23,800 - 1
27 42 Marshall ORF $11,419 -32.5% 58 -13 $197 $9,448,966 $12 11
28 47 Faces Places Cohen $2,155 -81.4% 6 -3 $359 $582,273 - 12
29 29 My Friend Dahmer FR $1,100 -97.4% 3 -37 $367 $1,289,452 - 8
TOTAL (29 MOVIES):$169,822,667-38.9%34,529+671$4,918 
<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 

* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


back to
Weekend Index Page