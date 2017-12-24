|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|BV
|$68,486,000
|-68.9%
|4,232
|-
|$16,183
|$365,088,356
|-
|2
|2
|N
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|Sony
|$34,000,000
|-
|3,765
|-
|$9,031
|$50,605,967
|$90
|1
|3
|N
|Pitch Perfect 3
|Uni.
|$20,451,000
|-
|3,447
|-
|$5,933
|$20,451,000
|$45
|1
|4
|N
|The Greatest Showman
|Fox
|$8,600,000
|-
|3,006
|-
|$2,861
|$13,198,731
|$84
|1
|5
|2
|Ferdinand
|Fox
|$7,050,000
|-47.4%
|3,630
|+9
|$1,942
|$26,532,884
|$111
|2
|6
|3
|Coco
|BV
|$5,208,000
|-47.7%
|2,111
|-1,044
|$2,467
|$161,327,128
|-
|5
|7
|N
|Downsizing
|Par.
|$4,600,000
|-
|2,668
|-
|$1,724
|$4,600,000
|$68
|1
|8
|16
|Darkest Hour
|Focus
|$4,105,000
|+384.4%
|806
|+722
|$5,093
|$6,957,077
|-
|5
|9
|N
|Father Figures
|WB
|$3,200,000
|-
|2,902
|-
|$1,103
|$3,200,000
|-
|1
|10
|12
|The Shape of Water
|FoxS
|$3,050,000
|+78.3%
|726
|+568
|$4,201
|$7,615,665
|-
|4
|11
|4
|Wonder
|LGF
|$2,000,000
|-61.7%
|1,130
|-1,917
|$1,770
|$114,957,750
|-
|6
|12
|11
|The Star
|Sony
|$1,375,000
|-20.6%
|1,106
|-830
|$1,243
|$38,466,925
|$20
|6
|13
|5
|Justice League
|WB
|$1,055,000
|-75.5%
|1,101
|-1,601
|$958
|$222,678,455
|-
|6
|14
|10
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$1,005,627
|-52.1%
|402
|-545
|$2,502
|$28,306,445
|-
|8
|15
|8
|The Disaster Artist
|A24
|$907,247
|-66.6%
|517
|-493
|$1,755
|$15,717,648
|-
|4
|16
|6
|Daddy's Home 2
|Par.
|$900,000
|-76.4%
|1,073
|-1,420
|$839
|$99,175,556
|$69
|7
|17
|17
|Call Me by Your Name
|SPC
|$850,736
|+74.9%
|114
|+84
|$7,463
|$3,138,537
|-
|5
|18
|7
|Thor: Ragnarok
|BV
|$814,000
|-74.0%
|701
|-1,194
|$1,161
|$309,104,758
|$180
|8
|19
|9
|Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
|Fox
|$500,000
|-80.2%
|447
|-1,476
|$1,119
|$99,221,983
|$55
|7
|21
|13
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$495,000
|-68.8%
|307
|-637
|$1,612
|$22,710,619
|-
|7
|20
|N
|The Post
|Fox
|$495,000
|-
|9
|-
|$55,000
|$495,000
|$50
|1
|22
|21
|I, Tonya
|Neon
|$445,694
|+160.2%
|37
|+32
|$12,046
|$1,098,844
|-
|3
|23
|20
|The Man Who Invented Christmas
|BST
|$125,785
|-54.6%
|146
|-173
|$862
|$5,397,937
|-
|5
|24
|28
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$39,104
|-29.6%
|43
|-23
|$909
|$5,205,190
|-
|12
|25
|N
|Hostiles
|ENTMP
|$26,000
|-
|3
|-
|$8,667
|$26,000
|-
|1
|26
|N
|Happy End
|SPC
|$23,800
|-
|33
|-
|$721
|$23,800
|-
|1
|27
|42
|Marshall
|ORF
|$11,419
|-32.5%
|58
|-13
|$197
|$9,448,966
|$12
|11
|28
|47
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$2,155
|-81.4%
|6
|-3
|$359
|$582,273
|-
|12
|29
|29
|My Friend Dahmer
|FR
|$1,100
|-97.4%
|3
|-37
|$367
|$1,289,452
|-
|8
|TOTAL (29 MOVIES):
|$169,822,667
|-38.9%
|34,529
|+671
|$4,918
|