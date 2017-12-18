|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|BV
|$220,009,584
|-
|4,232
|-
|$51,987
|$220,009,584
|-
|1
|2
|N
|Ferdinand
|Fox
|$13,401,586
|-
|3,621
|-
|$3,701
|$13,401,586
|$111
|1
|3
|1
|Coco
|BV
|$9,949,471
|-46.1%
|3,155
|-593
|$3,154
|$150,735,367
|-
|4
|4
|3
|Wonder
|LGF
|$5,226,277
|-38.1%
|3,047
|-472
|$1,715
|$109,083,015
|-
|5
|5
|2
|Justice League
|WB
|$4,309,225
|-55.4%
|2,702
|-806
|$1,595
|$219,595,572
|-
|5
|6
|6
|Daddy's Home 2
|Par.
|$3,812,824
|-35.6%
|2,493
|-770
|$1,529
|$96,592,806
|$69
|6
|7
|5
|Thor: Ragnarok
|BV
|$3,133,416
|-50.0%
|1,895
|-1,152
|$1,654
|$306,527,536
|$180
|7
|8
|4
|The Disaster Artist
|A24
|$2,717,237
|-57.3%
|1,010
|+170
|$2,690
|$13,012,368
|-
|3
|9
|7
|Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
|Fox
|$2,527,507
|-51.0%
|1,923
|-1,166
|$1,314
|$97,310,249
|$55
|6
|10
|9
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$2,099,239
|-39.2%
|947
|-610
|$2,217
|$25,968,628
|-
|7
|11
|8
|The Star
|Sony
|$1,730,696
|-53.3%
|1,936
|-1,040
|$894
|$35,330,916
|$20
|5
|12
|13
|The Shape of Water
|FoxS
|$1,710,811
|+49.9%
|158
|+117
|$10,828
|$3,593,375
|-
|3
|13
|11
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$1,587,087
|-44.5%
|944
|-676
|$1,681
|$21,336,065
|-
|6
|14
|12
|A Bad Moms Christmas
|STX
|$1,011,180
|-60.8%
|1,038
|-1,086
|$974
|$70,753,119
|$28
|7
|15
|10
|Just Getting Started
|BG
|$1,008,113
|-68.5%
|1,840
|-321
|$548
|$5,493,590
|$22
|2
|16
|15
|Darkest Hour
|Focus
|$847,525
|+14.3%
|84
|+31
|$10,090
|$2,338,373
|-
|4
|17
|17
|Call Me by Your Name
|SPC
|$486,415
|+70.2%
|30
|+21
|$16,214
|$1,999,893
|-
|4
|18
|23
|Wonder Wheel
|Amazon
|$460,068
|+206.4%
|536
|+489
|$858
|$839,323
|-
|3
|19
|-
|Youth (2017)
|CL
|$338,604
|-
|30
|-
|$11,287
|$338,604
|-
|-9
|20
|16
|The Man Who Invented Christmas
|BST
|$263,819
|-63.1%
|319
|-401
|$827
|$5,010,071
|-
|4
|21
|19
|I, Tonya
|Neon
|$171,279
|-35.2%
|5
|+1
|$34,256
|$548,644
|-
|2
|22
|14
|Roman J. Israel, Esq.
|Sony
|$140,232
|-83.9%
|238
|-1,215
|$589
|$11,728,979
|$22
|5
|23
|21
|Jigsaw
|LGF
|$94,449
|-42.1%
|181
|-76
|$522
|$38,001,078
|$10
|8
|24
|24
|Geostorm
|WB
|$85,544
|-40.7%
|161
|-45
|$531
|$33,384,189
|$120
|9
|25
|22
|Loving Vincent
|Good Deed
|$79,540
|-47.6%
|82
|-63
|$970
|$5,969,959
|-
|13
|26
|18
|Blade Runner 2049
|WB
|$74,827
|-71.7%
|121
|-267
|$618
|$91,460,081
|$150
|11
|27
|N
|The Thousand Faces Of Dunjia�
|WGUSA
|$57,837
|-
|27
|-
|$2,142
|$57,837
|-
|1
|28
|28
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$55,563
|-37.9%
|66
|-35
|$842
|$5,131,300
|-
|11
|29
|25
|My Friend Dahmer
|FR
|$42,406
|-67.3%
|40
|-70
|$1,060
|$1,248,693
|-
|7
|30
|20
|The Mountain Between Us
|Fox
|$38,802
|-84.2%
|112
|-423
|$346
|$30,327,627
|$35
|11
|31
|34
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$38,285
|-23.1%
|109
|-34
|$351
|$264,597,815
|$80
|25
|32
|32
|The Foreigner
|STX
|$35,962
|-40.9%
|93
|-37
|$387
|$34,372,232
|$35
|10
|33
|33
|The Square
|Magn.
|$33,507
|-38.8%
|41
|-16
|$817
|$1,119,282
|-
|8
|34
|36
|Jane (2017)
|Abr.
|$27,423
|-41.4%
|27
|-15
|$1,016
|$1,376,518
|-
|9
|35
|37
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|Fox
|$25,877
|-44.7%
|92
|-44
|$281
|$100,180,164
|$104
|13
|36
|40
|The Swindlers
|WGUSA
|$21,995
|-48.9%
|9
|-10
|$2,444
|$222,360
|-
|3
|37
|42
|The Other Side of Hope
|Jan.
|$21,586
|-32.4%
|11
|+1
|$1,962
|$97,109
|-
|3
|38
|39
|Victoria and Abdul
|Focus
|$21,400
|-52.9%
|56
|-48
|$382
|$22,179,115
|-
|13
|39
|38
|Only The Brave
|Sony
|$18,955
|-58.3%
|60
|-40
|$316
|$18,062,909
|$38
|9
|40
|44
|Tom of Finland
|KL
|$17,310
|-39.8%
|8
|-4
|$2,164
|$293,946
|-
|10
|41
|27
|Marshall
|ORF
|$16,922
|-81.5%
|71
|-270
|$238
|$9,426,535
|$12
|10
|42
|50
|BOMBSHELL: The Hedy Lamarr Story
|Zeit.
|$13,571
|-26.0%
|8
|+6
|$1,696
|$108,807
|-
|4
|43
|48
|The Breadwinner
|GK
|$12,713
|-38.4%
|28
|-10
|$454
|$182,341
|-
|5
|44
|47
|The Killing of a Sacred Deer
|A24
|$11,855
|-46.4%
|23
|-18
|$515
|$2,273,300
|-
|9
|45
|45
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$11,613
|-57.2%
|9
|-7
|$1,290
|$566,116
|-
|11
|46
|52
|Big Sonia
|Argo.
|$10,586
|-35.7%
|4
|+1
|$2,647
|$73,972
|-
|5
|47
|54
|A Beautiful Planet
|Imax
|$9,767
|-28.9%
|16
|+3
|$610
|$12,791,198
|-
|86
|48
|35
|Last Flag Flying
|LGF
|$9,607
|-79.8%
|18
|-67
|$534
|$960,320
|-
|7
|49
|63
|Let there be Light
|ADC
|$9,280
|+101.4%
|32
|-64
|$290
|$7,195,323
|-
|8
|50
|46
|Novitiate
|SPC
|$8,912
|-62.5%
|16
|-74
|$557
|$556,547
|-
|8
|51
|61
|Human Flow
|Magn.
|$7,597
|+51.4%
|9
|+1
|$844
|$520,609
|-
|10
|52
|59
|LBJ
|Electric
|$6,526
|-
|6
|-7
|$1,088
|$2,468,683
|-
|7
|53
|51
|Thelma
|Orch.
|$6,433
|-61.6%
|21
|-18
|$306
|$124,662
|-
|6
|54
|N
|Birdboy: The Forgotten Children
|GK
|$5,849
|-
|4
|-
|$1,462
|$5,849
|-
|1
|55
|N
|Permanent
|Magn.
|$5,722
|-
|8
|-
|$715
|$5,722
|-
|1
|56
|N
|The Ballad of Lefty Brown
|A24
|$5,559
|-
|2
|-
|$2,780
|$5,559
|-
|1
|57
|58
|Quest (2017)
|FRun
|$4,628
|-29.8%
|3
|+1
|$1,543
|$26,786
|-
|3
|58
|56
|Goodbye Christopher Robin
|FoxS
|$4,332
|-40.6%
|15
|-4
|$289
|$1,732,264
|-
|10
|59
|55
|Battle of the Sexes
|FoxS
|$4,135
|-50.7%
|12
|-8
|$345
|$12,634,281
|-
|13
|60
|91
|Rebels on Pointe
|Icar.
|$3,524
|+625.1%
|3
|+2
|$1,175
|$15,088
|-
|5
|61
|65
|Island of Lemurs: Madagascar (IMAX)
|WB
|$3,401
|-16.7%
|3
|-1
|$1,134
|$11,022,302
|-
|194
|62
|66
|Aida's Secrets
|MBox
|$2,796
|-22.8%
|3
|-2
|$932
|$91,257
|-
|9
|63
|N
|Miss Kiet's Children
|Icar.
|$2,529
|-
|2
|-
|$1,265
|$2,529
|-
|1
|64
|69
|Hubble 3D
|WB
|$1,810
|-42.1%
|5
|+2
|$362
|$51,953,159
|-
|405
|65
|97
|Born to Be Wild (IMAX)
|WB
|$1,784
|+783.2%
|5
|-2
|$357
|$25,614,487
|-
|350
|66
|77
|BPM (Beats Per Minute)
|Orch.
|$1,590
|-30.8%
|1
|-3
|$1,590
|$89,842
|-
|9
|67
|60
|Naples '44
|FRun
|$1,476
|-72.6%
|1
|-1
|$1,476
|$24,620
|-
|3
|68
|73
|The Divine Order
|Zeit.
|$1,401
|-46.4%
|4
|-1
|$350
|$46,021
|-
|8
|69
|71
|Brotherhood of Blades 2: The Infernal Battlefield
|WGUSA
|$833
|-68.9%
|1
|-
|$833
|$13,773
|-
|3
|70
|74
|Under the Sea 3D
|WB
|$716
|-71.7%
|3
|-2
|$239
|$35,662,463
|-
|462
|71
|94
|Journey to the South Pacific
|Imax
|$694
|+73.1%
|1
|-
|$694
|$7,617,692
|-
|212
|72
|72
|Lucky (2017)
|Magn.
|$663
|-74.7%
|3
|-4
|$221
|$955,672
|-
|12
|73
|95
|Felicite
|Strand
|$637
|+69.0%
|2
|-
|$319
|$8,387
|-
|8
|74
|102
|Porto
|KL
|$500
|+762.1%
|1
|-
|$500
|$11,763
|-
|5
|75
|100
|The Paris Opera
|FM
|$437
|+203.5%
|2
|+1
|$219
|$50,765
|-
|9
|76
|67
|Painted Woman
|Amor
|$408
|-88.1%
|1
|-3
|$408
|$10,298
|-
|6
|77
|-
|Mansfield 66/67
|FB
|$348
|-
|1
|-
|$348
|$17,930
|-
|8
|78
|76
|Shadowman
|FM
|$174
|-92.8%
|2
|-2
|$87
|$10,826
|-
|3
|79
|-
|Bad Lucky Goat
|FM
|$157
|-
|1
|-
|$157
|$4,253
|-
|9
|80
|93
|Tragedy Girls
|G&S
|$144
|-64.1%
|2
|-1
|$72
|$61,899
|-
|9
|81
|84
|Chavela
|MBox
|$92
|-92.2%
|1
|-1
|$92
|$142,359
|-
|11
|TOTAL (81 MOVIES):
|$277,925,184
|+235.9%
|33,832
|-4,157
|$8,215
|