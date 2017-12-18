Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


December 15-17, 2017
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Star Wars: The Last Jedi BV $220,009,584 - 4,232 - $51,987 $220,009,584 - 1
2 N Ferdinand Fox $13,401,586 - 3,621 - $3,701 $13,401,586 $111 1
3 1 Coco BV $9,949,471 -46.1% 3,155 -593 $3,154 $150,735,367 - 4
4 3 Wonder LGF $5,226,277 -38.1% 3,047 -472 $1,715 $109,083,015 - 5
5 2 Justice League WB $4,309,225 -55.4% 2,702 -806 $1,595 $219,595,572 - 5
6 6 Daddy's Home 2 Par. $3,812,824 -35.6% 2,493 -770 $1,529 $96,592,806 $69 6
7 5 Thor: Ragnarok BV $3,133,416 -50.0% 1,895 -1,152 $1,654 $306,527,536 $180 7
8 4 The Disaster Artist A24 $2,717,237 -57.3% 1,010 +170 $2,690 $13,012,368 - 3
9 7 Murder on the Orient Express (2017) Fox $2,527,507 -51.0% 1,923 -1,166 $1,314 $97,310,249 $55 6
10 9 Lady Bird A24 $2,099,239 -39.2% 947 -610 $2,217 $25,968,628 - 7
11 8 The Star Sony $1,730,696 -53.3% 1,936 -1,040 $894 $35,330,916 $20 5
12 13 The Shape of Water FoxS $1,710,811 +49.9% 158 +117 $10,828 $3,593,375 - 3
13 11 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FoxS $1,587,087 -44.5% 944 -676 $1,681 $21,336,065 - 6
14 12 A Bad Moms Christmas STX $1,011,180 -60.8% 1,038 -1,086 $974 $70,753,119 $28 7
15 10 Just Getting Started BG $1,008,113 -68.5% 1,840 -321 $548 $5,493,590 $22 2
16 15 Darkest Hour Focus $847,525 +14.3% 84 +31 $10,090 $2,338,373 - 4
17 17 Call Me by Your Name SPC $486,415 +70.2% 30 +21 $16,214 $1,999,893 - 4
18 23 Wonder Wheel Amazon $460,068 +206.4% 536 +489 $858 $839,323 - 3
19 - Youth (2017) CL $338,604 - 30 - $11,287 $338,604 - -9
20 16 The Man Who Invented Christmas BST $263,819 -63.1% 319 -401 $827 $5,010,071 - 4
21 19 I, Tonya Neon $171,279 -35.2% 5 +1 $34,256 $548,644 - 2
22 14 Roman J. Israel, Esq. Sony $140,232 -83.9% 238 -1,215 $589 $11,728,979 $22 5
23 21 Jigsaw LGF $94,449 -42.1% 181 -76 $522 $38,001,078 $10 8
24 24 Geostorm WB $85,544 -40.7% 161 -45 $531 $33,384,189 $120 9
25 22 Loving Vincent Good Deed $79,540 -47.6% 82 -63 $970 $5,969,959 - 13
26 18 Blade Runner 2049 WB $74,827 -71.7% 121 -267 $618 $91,460,081 $150 11
27 N The Thousand Faces Of Dunjia WGUSA $57,837 - 27 - $2,142 $57,837 - 1
28 28 The Florida Project A24 $55,563 -37.9% 66 -35 $842 $5,131,300 - 11
29 25 My Friend Dahmer FR $42,406 -67.3% 40 -70 $1,060 $1,248,693 - 7
30 20 The Mountain Between Us Fox $38,802 -84.2% 112 -423 $346 $30,327,627 $35 11
31 34 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $38,285 -23.1% 109 -34 $351 $264,597,815 $80 25
32 32 The Foreigner STX $35,962 -40.9% 93 -37 $387 $34,372,232 $35 10
33 33 The Square Magn. $33,507 -38.8% 41 -16 $817 $1,119,282 - 8
34 36 Jane (2017) Abr. $27,423 -41.4% 27 -15 $1,016 $1,376,518 - 9
35 37 Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fox $25,877 -44.7% 92 -44 $281 $100,180,164 $104 13
36 40 The Swindlers WGUSA $21,995 -48.9% 9 -10 $2,444 $222,360 - 3
37 42 The Other Side of Hope Jan. $21,586 -32.4% 11 +1 $1,962 $97,109 - 3
38 39 Victoria and Abdul Focus $21,400 -52.9% 56 -48 $382 $22,179,115 - 13
39 38 Only The Brave Sony $18,955 -58.3% 60 -40 $316 $18,062,909 $38 9
40 44 Tom of Finland KL $17,310 -39.8% 8 -4 $2,164 $293,946 - 10
41 27 Marshall ORF $16,922 -81.5% 71 -270 $238 $9,426,535 $12 10
42 50 BOMBSHELL: The Hedy Lamarr Story Zeit. $13,571 -26.0% 8 +6 $1,696 $108,807 - 4
43 48 The Breadwinner GK $12,713 -38.4% 28 -10 $454 $182,341 - 5
44 47 The Killing of a Sacred Deer A24 $11,855 -46.4% 23 -18 $515 $2,273,300 - 9
45 45 Faces Places Cohen $11,613 -57.2% 9 -7 $1,290 $566,116 - 11
46 52 Big Sonia Argo. $10,586 -35.7% 4 +1 $2,647 $73,972 - 5
47 54 A Beautiful Planet Imax $9,767 -28.9% 16 +3 $610 $12,791,198 - 86
48 35 Last Flag Flying LGF $9,607 -79.8% 18 -67 $534 $960,320 - 7
49 63 Let there be Light ADC $9,280 +101.4% 32 -64 $290 $7,195,323 - 8
50 46 Novitiate SPC $8,912 -62.5% 16 -74 $557 $556,547 - 8
51 61 Human Flow Magn. $7,597 +51.4% 9 +1 $844 $520,609 - 10
52 59 LBJ Electric $6,526 - 6 -7 $1,088 $2,468,683 - 7
53 51 Thelma Orch. $6,433 -61.6% 21 -18 $306 $124,662 - 6
54 N Birdboy: The Forgotten Children GK $5,849 - 4 - $1,462 $5,849 - 1
55 N Permanent Magn. $5,722 - 8 - $715 $5,722 - 1
56 N The Ballad of Lefty Brown A24 $5,559 - 2 - $2,780 $5,559 - 1
57 58 Quest (2017) FRun $4,628 -29.8% 3 +1 $1,543 $26,786 - 3
58 56 Goodbye Christopher Robin FoxS $4,332 -40.6% 15 -4 $289 $1,732,264 - 10
59 55 Battle of the Sexes FoxS $4,135 -50.7% 12 -8 $345 $12,634,281 - 13
60 91 Rebels on Pointe Icar. $3,524 +625.1% 3 +2 $1,175 $15,088 - 5
61 65 Island of Lemurs: Madagascar (IMAX) WB $3,401 -16.7% 3 -1 $1,134 $11,022,302 - 194
62 66 Aida's Secrets MBox $2,796 -22.8% 3 -2 $932 $91,257 - 9
63 N Miss Kiet's Children Icar. $2,529 - 2 - $1,265 $2,529 - 1
64 69 Hubble 3D WB $1,810 -42.1% 5 +2 $362 $51,953,159 - 405
65 97 Born to Be Wild (IMAX) WB $1,784 +783.2% 5 -2 $357 $25,614,487 - 350
66 77 BPM (Beats Per Minute) Orch. $1,590 -30.8% 1 -3 $1,590 $89,842 - 9
67 60 Naples '44 FRun $1,476 -72.6% 1 -1 $1,476 $24,620 - 3
68 73 The Divine Order Zeit. $1,401 -46.4% 4 -1 $350 $46,021 - 8
69 71 Brotherhood of Blades 2: The Infernal Battlefield WGUSA $833 -68.9% 1 - $833 $13,773 - 3
70 74 Under the Sea 3D WB $716 -71.7% 3 -2 $239 $35,662,463 - 462
71 94 Journey to the South Pacific Imax $694 +73.1% 1 - $694 $7,617,692 - 212
72 72 Lucky (2017) Magn. $663 -74.7% 3 -4 $221 $955,672 - 12
73 95 Felicite Strand $637 +69.0% 2 - $319 $8,387 - 8
74 102 Porto KL $500 +762.1% 1 - $500 $11,763 - 5
75 100 The Paris Opera FM $437 +203.5% 2 +1 $219 $50,765 - 9
76 67 Painted Woman Amor $408 -88.1% 1 -3 $408 $10,298 - 6
77 - Mansfield 66/67 FB $348 - 1 - $348 $17,930 - 8
78 76 Shadowman FM $174 -92.8% 2 -2 $87 $10,826 - 3
79 - Bad Lucky Goat FM $157 - 1 - $157 $4,253 - 9
80 93 Tragedy Girls G&S $144 -64.1% 2 -1 $72 $61,899 - 9
81 84 Chavela MBox $92 -92.2% 1 -1 $92 $142,359 - 11
TOTAL (81 MOVIES):$277,925,184+235.9%33,832-4,157$8,215 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


