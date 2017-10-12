|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Coco
|BV
|$18,303,000
|-33.5%
|3,748
|-239
|$4,883
|$135,508,690
|-
|3
|2
|2
|Justice League
|WB
|$9,595,000
|-42.4%
|3,508
|-312
|$2,735
|$212,060,371
|-
|4
|3
|3
|Wonder
|LGF
|$8,450,000
|-30.4%
|3,519
|+70
|$2,401
|$100,303,106
|-
|4
|4
|12
|The Disaster Artist
|A24
|$6,435,514
|+431.3%
|840
|+821
|$7,661
|$8,032,288
|-
|2
|5
|4
|Thor: Ragnarok
|BV
|$6,291,000
|-36.4%
|3,047
|-101
|$2,065
|$301,156,064
|$180
|6
|6
|5
|Daddy's Home 2
|Par.
|$6,000,000
|-20.8%
|3,263
|-140
|$1,839
|$91,159,459
|$69
|5
|7
|6
|Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
|Fox
|$5,100,000
|-24.6%
|3,201
|-
|$1,593
|$92,707,515
|$55
|5
|8
|9
|The Star
|Sony
|$3,675,000
|-9.9%
|2,976
|+154
|$1,235
|$32,279,046
|$20
|4
|9
|8
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$3,547,469
|-17.3%
|1,557
|+363
|$2,278
|$22,331,138
|-
|6
|10
|N
|Just Getting Started
|BG
|$3,181,568
|-
|2,161
|-
|$1,472
|$3,181,568
|$22
|1
|11
|7
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$2,860,000
|-34.9%
|1,620
|+190
|$1,765
|$18,310,284
|-
|5
|12
|10
|A Bad Moms Christmas
|STX
|$2,640,000
|-22.0%
|2,124
|-127
|$1,243
|$68,760,606
|$28
|6
|13
|20
|The Shape of Water
|FoxS
|$1,100,000
|+560.4%
|41
|+39
|$26,829
|$1,331,008
|-
|2
|14
|11
|Roman J. Israel, Esq.
|Sony
|$860,000
|-56.1%
|1,453
|-216
|$592
|$11,197,525
|$22
|4
|15
|26
|Darkest Hour
|Focus
|$777,000
|+617.0%
|53
|+49
|$14,660
|$1,231,908
|-
|3
|16
|13
|The Man Who Invented Christmas
|BST
|$687,381
|-22.1%
|720
|+46
|$955
|$4,325,188
|-
|3
|17
|16
|Call Me by Your Name
|SPC
|$291,101
|-1.5%
|9
|+5
|$32,345
|$1,372,406
|-
|3
|18
|37
|The Mountain Between Us
|Fox
|$260,000
|+351.3%
|535
|+368
|$486
|$30,206,291
|$35
|10
|19
|N
|I, Tonya
|Neon
|$245,602
|-
|4
|-
|$61,401
|$245,602
|-
|1
|20
|18
|Jigsaw
|LGF
|$165,000
|-25.9%
|257
|-44
|$642
|$37,850,218
|$10
|7
|21
|23
|Wonder Wheel
|Amazon
|$155,805
|+24.1%
|47
|+42
|$3,315
|$321,985
|-
|2
|22
|19
|Loving Vincent
|Good Deed
|$137,574
|-35.4%
|145
|-16
|$949
|$5,770,122
|-
|12
|23
|22
|My Friend Dahmer
|FR
|$130,000
|-2.3%
|110
|+20
|$1,182
|$1,129,331
|-
|6
|24
|27
|Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
|LGF
|$104,000
|+0.2%
|210
|-2
|$495
|$47,289,629
|$25
|8
|25
|17
|Marshall
|ORF
|$92,566
|-62.6%
|341
|-310
|$271
|$9,368,360
|$12
|9
|26
|14
|Titanic (20th Anniversary)
|Par.
|$64,000
|-85.4%
|75
|-12
|$853
|$653,077
|-
|2
|27
|33
|The Foreigner
|STX
|$60,000
|-20.0%
|130
|-
|$462
|$34,317,435
|$35
|9
|28
|36
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$48,000
|-26.0%
|143
|-9
|$336
|$264,543,880
|$80
|24
|29
|28
|Last Flag Flying
|LGF
|$47,000
|-54.5%
|85
|-25
|$553
|$922,966
|-
|6
|30
|31
|Jane (2017)
|Abr.
|$42,901
|-45.6%
|42
|-7
|$1,021
|$1,323,245
|-
|8
|31
|34
|Victoria and Abdul
|Focus
|$41,000
|-41.3%
|104
|-27
|$394
|$22,125,480
|-
|12
|32
|42
|American Made
|Uni.
|$34,000
|-16.6%
|73
|-20
|$466
|$51,319,415
|$50
|11
|33
|43
|Happy Death Day
|Uni.
|$32,000
|-20.8%
|88
|-12
|$364
|$55,673,280
|$4.8
|9
|34
|41
|Let there be Light
|ADC
|$28,114
|-34.8%
|96
|-25
|$293
|$7,173,572
|-
|7
|35
|39
|Novitiate
|SPC
|$23,699
|-54.2%
|90
|-73
|$263
|$530,867
|-
|7
|36
|44
|The Breadwinner
|GK
|$20,074
|-48.7%
|38
|-5
|$528
|$153,181
|-
|4
|37
|48
|Thelma
|Orch.
|$17,784
|-26.4%
|40
|+4
|$445
|$108,480
|-
|5
|38
|50
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$11,942
|-29.9%
|14
|-2
|$853
|$541,422
|-
|10
|39
|77
|BPM (Beats Per Minute)
|Orch.
|$2,053
|-20.3%
|13
|-
|$158
|$85,402
|-
|8
|40
|66
|Another WolfCop
|PDF
|$1,300
|-77.9%
|3
|-3
|$433
|$7,240
|-
|2
|41
|-
|Bad Grandmas
|PDF
|$1,028
|-
|1
|-
|$1,028
|$17,678
|-
|6
|42
|85
|Kepler's Dream
|INDEP
|$245
|-84.5%
|11
|-
|$22
|$2,750
|-
|2
|TOTAL (42 MOVIES):
|$81,559,720
|-22.4%
|36,535
|+678
|$2,232
|