Weekend Box Office


December 8-10, 2017
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Coco BV $18,303,000 -33.5% 3,748 -239 $4,883 $135,508,690 - 3
2 2 Justice League WB $9,595,000 -42.4% 3,508 -312 $2,735 $212,060,371 - 4
3 3 Wonder LGF $8,450,000 -30.4% 3,519 +70 $2,401 $100,303,106 - 4
4 12 The Disaster Artist A24 $6,435,514 +431.3% 840 +821 $7,661 $8,032,288 - 2
5 4 Thor: Ragnarok BV $6,291,000 -36.4% 3,047 -101 $2,065 $301,156,064 $180 6
6 5 Daddy's Home 2 Par. $6,000,000 -20.8% 3,263 -140 $1,839 $91,159,459 $69 5
7 6 Murder on the Orient Express (2017) Fox $5,100,000 -24.6% 3,201 - $1,593 $92,707,515 $55 5
8 9 The Star Sony $3,675,000 -9.9% 2,976 +154 $1,235 $32,279,046 $20 4
9 8 Lady Bird A24 $3,547,469 -17.3% 1,557 +363 $2,278 $22,331,138 - 6
10 N Just Getting Started BG $3,181,568 - 2,161 - $1,472 $3,181,568 $22 1
11 7 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FoxS $2,860,000 -34.9% 1,620 +190 $1,765 $18,310,284 - 5
12 10 A Bad Moms Christmas STX $2,640,000 -22.0% 2,124 -127 $1,243 $68,760,606 $28 6
13 20 The Shape of Water FoxS $1,100,000 +560.4% 41 +39 $26,829 $1,331,008 - 2
14 11 Roman J. Israel, Esq. Sony $860,000 -56.1% 1,453 -216 $592 $11,197,525 $22 4
15 26 Darkest Hour Focus $777,000 +617.0% 53 +49 $14,660 $1,231,908 - 3
16 13 The Man Who Invented Christmas BST $687,381 -22.1% 720 +46 $955 $4,325,188 - 3
17 16 Call Me by Your Name SPC $291,101 -1.5% 9 +5 $32,345 $1,372,406 - 3
18 37 The Mountain Between Us Fox $260,000 +351.3% 535 +368 $486 $30,206,291 $35 10
19 N I, Tonya Neon $245,602 - 4 - $61,401 $245,602 - 1
20 18 Jigsaw LGF $165,000 -25.9% 257 -44 $642 $37,850,218 $10 7
21 23 Wonder Wheel Amazon $155,805 +24.1% 47 +42 $3,315 $321,985 - 2
22 19 Loving Vincent Good Deed $137,574 -35.4% 145 -16 $949 $5,770,122 - 12
23 22 My Friend Dahmer FR $130,000 -2.3% 110 +20 $1,182 $1,129,331 - 6
24 27 Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween LGF $104,000 +0.2% 210 -2 $495 $47,289,629 $25 8
25 17 Marshall ORF $92,566 -62.6% 341 -310 $271 $9,368,360 $12 9
26 14 Titanic (20th Anniversary) Par. $64,000 -85.4% 75 -12 $853 $653,077 - 2
27 33 The Foreigner STX $60,000 -20.0% 130 - $462 $34,317,435 $35 9
28 36 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $48,000 -26.0% 143 -9 $336 $264,543,880 $80 24
29 28 Last Flag Flying LGF $47,000 -54.5% 85 -25 $553 $922,966 - 6
30 31 Jane (2017) Abr. $42,901 -45.6% 42 -7 $1,021 $1,323,245 - 8
31 34 Victoria and Abdul Focus $41,000 -41.3% 104 -27 $394 $22,125,480 - 12
32 42 American Made Uni. $34,000 -16.6% 73 -20 $466 $51,319,415 $50 11
33 43 Happy Death Day Uni. $32,000 -20.8% 88 -12 $364 $55,673,280 $4.8 9
34 41 Let there be Light ADC $28,114 -34.8% 96 -25 $293 $7,173,572 - 7
35 39 Novitiate SPC $23,699 -54.2% 90 -73 $263 $530,867 - 7
36 44 The Breadwinner GK $20,074 -48.7% 38 -5 $528 $153,181 - 4
37 48 Thelma Orch. $17,784 -26.4% 40 +4 $445 $108,480 - 5
38 50 Faces Places Cohen $11,942 -29.9% 14 -2 $853 $541,422 - 10
39 77 BPM (Beats Per Minute) Orch. $2,053 -20.3% 13 - $158 $85,402 - 8
40 66 Another WolfCop PDF $1,300 -77.9% 3 -3 $433 $7,240 - 2
41 - Bad Grandmas PDF $1,028 - 1 - $1,028 $17,678 - 6
42 85 Kepler's Dream INDEP $245 -84.5% 11 - $22 $2,750 - 2
TOTAL (42 MOVIES):$81,559,720-22.4%36,535+678$2,232 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


