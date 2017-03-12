Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


December 1-3, 2017
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Coco BV $26,114,000 -48.6% 3,987 - $6,550 $108,689,404 - 2
2 2 Justice League WB $16,580,000 -59.7% 3,820 -231 $4,340 $197,335,921 - 3
3 3 Wonder LGF $12,500,000 -44.9% 3,449 +277 $3,624 $88,032,623 - 3
4 4 Thor: Ragnarok BV $9,659,000 -42.7% 3,148 -133 $3,068 $291,406,599 $180 5
5 5 Daddy's Home 2 Par. $7,500,000 -43.3% 3,403 -115 $2,204 $82,814,446 $69 4
6 6 Murder on the Orient Express (2017) Fox $6,700,000 -49.1% 3,201 +49 $2,093 $84,772,513 $55 4
7 11 Lady Bird A24 $4,543,990 +12.0% 1,194 +403 $3,806 $17,089,441 - 5
8 10 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FoxS $4,530,000 +2.9% 1,430 +816 $3,168 $13,670,520 - 4
9 7 The Star Sony $4,000,000 -42.3% 2,822 -15 $1,417 $27,279,653 $20 3
10 8 A Bad Moms Christmas STX $3,480,000 -28.9% 2,251 -55 $1,546 $64,831,823 $28 5
11 9 Roman J. Israel, Esq. Sony $1,935,000 -56.5% 1,669 - $1,159 $9,503,090 $22 3
12 N The Disaster Artist A24 $1,220,831 - 19 - $64,254 $1,220,831 - 1
13 12 The Man Who Invented Christmas BST $863,053 -36.2% 674 +48 $1,280 $3,150,475 - 2
14 N Titanic (20th Anniversary) Par. $415,000 - 87 - $4,770 $415,000 - 1
15 14 Call Me by Your Name SPC $281,280 -31.9% 4 - $70,320 $908,175 - 2
16 38 Marshall ORF $242,934 +302.4% 651 +540 $373 $9,145,162 $12 8
17 15 Jigsaw LGF $220,000 -40.7% 301 -82 $731 $37,600,988 $10 6
18 16 Loving Vincent Good Deed $211,071 -22.5% 161 +14 $1,311 $5,501,566 - 11
19 N The Shape of Water FoxS $166,800 - 2 - $83,400 $166,800 - 1
20 N Wonder Wheel Amazon $140,555 - 5 - $28,111 $140,555 - 1
21 24 My Friend Dahmer FR $140,000 -0.9% 90 +15 $1,556 $939,294 - 5
22 17 The Florida Project A24 $129,240 -38.2% 120 -44 $1,077 $4,873,123 - 9
23 21 Darkest Hour Focus $109,000 -37.7% 4 - $27,250 $411,481 - 2
24 18 Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween LGF $106,000 -43.1% 212 -36 $500 $47,164,878 $25 7
25 22 Last Flag Flying LGF $100,000 -37.0% 110 +12 $909 $816,844 - 5
26 34 The Foreigner STX $76,000 +8.7% 130 +26 $585 $34,216,587 $35 8
27 32 Jane (2017) Abr. $73,286 -11.9% 49 -2 $1,496 $1,253,205 - 7
28 29 Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fox $65,300 -41.1% 163 -10 $401 $100,050,714 $104 11
29 26 Victoria and Abdul Focus $65,000 -46.9% 131 -13 $496 $22,037,050 - 11
30 27 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $63,000 -46.5% 152 -9 $414 $264,477,440 $80 23
31 33 Novitiate SPC $52,875 -35.7% 163 +43 $324 $468,545 - 6
32 40 My Little Pony: The Movie LGF $44,000 +17.3% 180 +61 $244 $21,871,030 - 9
33 36 The Killing of a Sacred Deer A24 $40,787 -40.4% 41 -18 $995 $2,192,176 - 7
34 37 Happy Death Day Uni. $40,000 -40.9% 100 -31 $400 $55,628,750 $4.8 8
35 43 The Breadwinner GK $39,641 +41.4% 43 +34 $922 $105,949 - 3
36 35 American Made Uni. $39,000 -43.1% 93 -15 $419 $51,271,725 $50 10
37 25 Let there be Light ADC $36,300 -72.5% 121 -78 $300 $7,112,328 - 6
38 55 Thelma Orch. $31,423 +142.5% 36 +24 $873 $81,399 - 4
39 39 Explosion CL $20,000 -63.8% 34 +1 $588 $98,212 - 2
40 N The Other Side of Hope Jan. $17,052 - 3 - $5,684 $17,052 - 1
41 51 Faces Places Cohen $16,105 +7.7% 13 -1 $1,239 $520,758 - 9
42 - BOMBSHELL: The Hedy Lamarr Story Zeit. $8,000 - 1 - $8,000 $45,493 - 2
43 N Big Time Abr. $7,571 - 2 - $3,786 $7,571 - 1
44 N Another WolfCop PDF $5,900 - 6 - $983 $5,900 - 1
45 - Painted Woman Amor $4,741 - 3 - $1,580 $4,741 - 4
46 81 BPM (Beats Per Minute) Orch. $4,471 +188.5% 10 +3 $447 $83,993 - 7
47 47 Leap! Wein. $4,064 -81.4% 29 -39 $140 $21,856,466 - 15
48 62 Wind River Wein. $2,555 -59.6% 9 -6 $284 $33,799,768 $11 18
49 N Kepler's Dream INDEP $1,390 - 11 - $126 $1,390 - 1
50 - No Greater Love ADC $811 - 2 - $406 $30,734 - 4
TOTAL (50 MOVIES):$102,647,026-45.6%34,339-446$2,989 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


