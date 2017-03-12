|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Coco
|BV
|$26,114,000
|-48.6%
|3,987
|-
|$6,550
|$108,689,404
|-
|2
|2
|2
|Justice League
|WB
|$16,580,000
|-59.7%
|3,820
|-231
|$4,340
|$197,335,921
|-
|3
|3
|3
|Wonder
|LGF
|$12,500,000
|-44.9%
|3,449
|+277
|$3,624
|$88,032,623
|-
|3
|4
|4
|Thor: Ragnarok
|BV
|$9,659,000
|-42.7%
|3,148
|-133
|$3,068
|$291,406,599
|$180
|5
|5
|5
|Daddy's Home 2
|Par.
|$7,500,000
|-43.3%
|3,403
|-115
|$2,204
|$82,814,446
|$69
|4
|6
|6
|Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
|Fox
|$6,700,000
|-49.1%
|3,201
|+49
|$2,093
|$84,772,513
|$55
|4
|7
|11
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$4,543,990
|+12.0%
|1,194
|+403
|$3,806
|$17,089,441
|-
|5
|8
|10
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$4,530,000
|+2.9%
|1,430
|+816
|$3,168
|$13,670,520
|-
|4
|9
|7
|The Star
|Sony
|$4,000,000
|-42.3%
|2,822
|-15
|$1,417
|$27,279,653
|$20
|3
|10
|8
|A Bad Moms Christmas
|STX
|$3,480,000
|-28.9%
|2,251
|-55
|$1,546
|$64,831,823
|$28
|5
|11
|9
|Roman J. Israel, Esq.
|Sony
|$1,935,000
|-56.5%
|1,669
|-
|$1,159
|$9,503,090
|$22
|3
|12
|N
|The Disaster Artist
|A24
|$1,220,831
|-
|19
|-
|$64,254
|$1,220,831
|-
|1
|13
|12
|The Man Who Invented Christmas
|BST
|$863,053
|-36.2%
|674
|+48
|$1,280
|$3,150,475
|-
|2
|14
|N
|Titanic (20th Anniversary)
|Par.
|$415,000
|-
|87
|-
|$4,770
|$415,000
|-
|1
|15
|14
|Call Me by Your Name
|SPC
|$281,280
|-31.9%
|4
|-
|$70,320
|$908,175
|-
|2
|16
|38
|Marshall
|ORF
|$242,934
|+302.4%
|651
|+540
|$373
|$9,145,162
|$12
|8
|17
|15
|Jigsaw
|LGF
|$220,000
|-40.7%
|301
|-82
|$731
|$37,600,988
|$10
|6
|18
|16
|Loving Vincent
|Good Deed
|$211,071
|-22.5%
|161
|+14
|$1,311
|$5,501,566
|-
|11
|19
|N
|The Shape of Water
|FoxS
|$166,800
|-
|2
|-
|$83,400
|$166,800
|-
|1
|20
|N
|Wonder Wheel
|Amazon
|$140,555
|-
|5
|-
|$28,111
|$140,555
|-
|1
|21
|24
|My Friend Dahmer
|FR
|$140,000
|-0.9%
|90
|+15
|$1,556
|$939,294
|-
|5
|22
|17
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$129,240
|-38.2%
|120
|-44
|$1,077
|$4,873,123
|-
|9
|23
|21
|Darkest Hour
|Focus
|$109,000
|-37.7%
|4
|-
|$27,250
|$411,481
|-
|2
|24
|18
|Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
|LGF
|$106,000
|-43.1%
|212
|-36
|$500
|$47,164,878
|$25
|7
|25
|22
|Last Flag Flying
|LGF
|$100,000
|-37.0%
|110
|+12
|$909
|$816,844
|-
|5
|26
|34
|The Foreigner
|STX
|$76,000
|+8.7%
|130
|+26
|$585
|$34,216,587
|$35
|8
|27
|32
|Jane (2017)
|Abr.
|$73,286
|-11.9%
|49
|-2
|$1,496
|$1,253,205
|-
|7
|28
|29
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|Fox
|$65,300
|-41.1%
|163
|-10
|$401
|$100,050,714
|$104
|11
|29
|26
|Victoria and Abdul
|Focus
|$65,000
|-46.9%
|131
|-13
|$496
|$22,037,050
|-
|11
|30
|27
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$63,000
|-46.5%
|152
|-9
|$414
|$264,477,440
|$80
|23
|31
|33
|Novitiate
|SPC
|$52,875
|-35.7%
|163
|+43
|$324
|$468,545
|-
|6
|32
|40
|My Little Pony: The Movie
|LGF
|$44,000
|+17.3%
|180
|+61
|$244
|$21,871,030
|-
|9
|33
|36
|The Killing of a Sacred Deer
|A24
|$40,787
|-40.4%
|41
|-18
|$995
|$2,192,176
|-
|7
|34
|37
|Happy Death Day
|Uni.
|$40,000
|-40.9%
|100
|-31
|$400
|$55,628,750
|$4.8
|8
|35
|43
|The Breadwinner
|GK
|$39,641
|+41.4%
|43
|+34
|$922
|$105,949
|-
|3
|36
|35
|American Made
|Uni.
|$39,000
|-43.1%
|93
|-15
|$419
|$51,271,725
|$50
|10
|37
|25
|Let there be Light
|ADC
|$36,300
|-72.5%
|121
|-78
|$300
|$7,112,328
|-
|6
|38
|55
|Thelma
|Orch.
|$31,423
|+142.5%
|36
|+24
|$873
|$81,399
|-
|4
|39
|39
|Explosion
|CL
|$20,000
|-63.8%
|34
|+1
|$588
|$98,212
|-
|2
|40
|N
|The Other Side of Hope
|Jan.
|$17,052
|-
|3
|-
|$5,684
|$17,052
|-
|1
|41
|51
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$16,105
|+7.7%
|13
|-1
|$1,239
|$520,758
|-
|9
|42
|-
|BOMBSHELL: The Hedy Lamarr Story
|Zeit.
|$8,000
|-
|1
|-
|$8,000
|$45,493
|-
|2
|43
|N
|Big Time
|Abr.
|$7,571
|-
|2
|-
|$3,786
|$7,571
|-
|1
|44
|N
|Another WolfCop
|PDF
|$5,900
|-
|6
|-
|$983
|$5,900
|-
|1
|45
|-
|Painted Woman
|Amor
|$4,741
|-
|3
|-
|$1,580
|$4,741
|-
|4
|46
|81
|BPM (Beats Per Minute)
|Orch.
|$4,471
|+188.5%
|10
|+3
|$447
|$83,993
|-
|7
|47
|47
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$4,064
|-81.4%
|29
|-39
|$140
|$21,856,466
|-
|15
|48
|62
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$2,555
|-59.6%
|9
|-6
|$284
|$33,799,768
|$11
|18
|49
|N
|Kepler's Dream
|INDEP
|$1,390
|-
|11
|-
|$126
|$1,390
|-
|1
|50
|-
|No Greater Love
|ADC
|$811
|-
|2
|-
|$406
|$30,734
|-
|4
|TOTAL (50 MOVIES):
|$102,647,026
|-45.6%
|34,339
|-446
|$2,989
|