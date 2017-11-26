|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Coco
|BV
|$49,022,000
|-
|3,987
|-
|$12,295
|$71,195,000
|-
|1
|2
|1
|Justice League
|WB
|$40,730,000
|-56.6%
|4,051
|-
|$10,054
|$171,546,643
|-
|2
|3
|2
|Wonder
|LGF
|$22,300,000
|-19.0%
|3,172
|+76
|$7,030
|$69,440,202
|-
|2
|4
|3
|Thor: Ragnarok
|BV
|$16,791,000
|-22.5%
|3,281
|-799
|$5,118
|$277,468,394
|$180
|4
|5
|4
|Daddy's Home 2
|Par.
|$13,250,000
|-8.2%
|3,518
|-57
|$3,766
|$72,662,166
|$69
|3
|6
|5
|Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
|Fox
|$13,000,000
|-5.8%
|3,152
|-202
|$4,124
|$74,246,517
|$55
|3
|7
|6
|The Star
|Sony
|$6,875,000
|-29.9%
|2,837
|-
|$2,423
|$22,030,988
|$20
|2
|8
|7
|A Bad Moms Christmas
|STX
|$5,010,000
|-28.4%
|2,306
|-642
|$2,173
|$59,754,557
|$28
|4
|9
|37
|Roman J. Israel, Esq.
|Sony
|$4,515,000
|+7,182.4%
|1,669
|+1,665
|$2,705
|$6,274,277
|$22
|2
|10
|9
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$4,400,000
|+299.2%
|614
|+561
|$7,166
|$7,624,070
|-
|3
|11
|8
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$4,041,733
|+60.6%
|791
|+553
|$5,110
|$10,702,821
|-
|4
|12
|N
|The Man Who Invented Christmas
|BST
|$1,343,284
|-
|626
|-
|$2,146
|$1,796,958
|-
|1
|13
|N
|Call Me by Your Name
|SPC
|$404,874
|-
|4
|-
|$101,219
|$404,874
|-
|1
|14
|10
|Jigsaw
|LGF
|$380,000
|-64.9%
|383
|-818
|$992
|$37,292,414
|$10
|5
|15
|16
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$298,745
|-0.3%
|164
|-53
|$1,822
|$4,743,560
|-
|8
|16
|14
|Loving Vincent
|Good Deed
|$263,123
|-34.8%
|147
|-65
|$1,790
|$5,147,869
|-
|10
|17
|12
|Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
|LGF
|$195,000
|-58.6%
|248
|-470
|$786
|$47,040,197
|$25
|6
|18
|30
|Last Flag Flying
|LGF
|$185,000
|+51.4%
|98
|+39
|$1,888
|$679,792
|-
|4
|19
|N
|Darkest Hour
|Focus
|$176,000
|-
|4
|-
|$44,000
|$247,000
|-
|1
|20
|24
|My Friend Dahmer
|FR
|$155,000
|-4.8%
|75
|-
|$2,067
|$742,113
|-
|4
|21
|20
|Victoria and Abdul
|Focus
|$118,000
|-45.6%
|144
|-113
|$819
|$21,907,035
|-
|10
|22
|29
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$111,000
|-11.2%
|161
|-11
|$689
|$264,386,470
|$80
|22
|23
|23
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|Fox
|$108,000
|-39.4%
|173
|-98
|$624
|$99,941,557
|$104
|10
|24
|32
|The Mountain Between Us
|Fox
|$94,000
|-17.2%
|167
|-70
|$563
|$29,830,040
|$35
|8
|25
|31
|Jane (2017)
|Abr.
|$83,337
|-30.3%
|51
|-33
|$1,634
|$1,168,255
|-
|6
|26
|36
|Novitiate
|SPC
|$76,526
|+20.7%
|120
|+59
|$638
|$367,707
|-
|5
|27
|22
|The Killing of a Sacred Deer
|A24
|$65,278
|-65.3%
|59
|-131
|$1,106
|$2,111,190
|-
|6
|28
|19
|Happy Death Day
|Uni.
|$65,000
|-71.1%
|131
|-296
|$496
|$55,564,915
|$4.8
|7
|29
|25
|American Made
|Uni.
|$65,000
|-57.9%
|108
|-114
|$602
|$51,202,680
|$50
|9
|30
|N
|Explosion
|CL
|$63,000
|-
|33
|-
|$1,909
|$63,000
|-
|1
|31
|21
|The Foreigner
|STX
|$62,000
|-68.2%
|104
|-146
|$596
|$34,117,522
|$35
|7
|32
|27
|Marshall
|ORF
|$61,569
|-55.3%
|111
|-164
|$555
|$8,882,332
|$12
|7
|33
|28
|My Little Pony: The Movie
|LGF
|$36,000
|-72.0%
|119
|-180
|$303
|$21,818,449
|-
|8
|34
|58
|Thelma
|Orch.
|$22,266
|+161.2%
|12
|+9
|$1,856
|$49,136
|-
|3
|35
|39
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$20,975
|-54.4%
|68
|-32
|$308
|$21,847,867
|-
|14
|36
|51
|The Breadwinner
|GK
|$18,064
|+3.8%
|8
|+5
|$2,258
|$44,612
|-
|2
|37
|38
|Wonderstruck
|RAtt.
|$14,495
|-74.5%
|32
|-87
|$453
|$1,015,957
|-
|6
|38
|48
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$13,733
|-42.6%
|10
|-2
|$1,373
|$494,485
|-
|8
|39
|53
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$6,468
|-51.6%
|15
|-25
|$431
|$33,795,339
|$11
|17
|40
|60
|BPM (Beats Per Minute)
|Orch.
|$3,416
|-57.6%
|7
|-13
|$488
|$79,405
|-
|6
|41
|65
|Bad Grandmas
|PDF
|$1,175
|-80.1%
|3
|-3
|$392
|$15,625
|-
|4
|42
|-
|Man From Earth: Holocene
|PDF
|$170
|-
|1
|-
|$170
|$5,472
|-
|6
|43
|98
|Friend Request
|ENTMP
|$162
|-54.6%
|1
|-1
|$162
|$3,759,089
|$9.9
|10
|TOTAL (43 MOVIES):
|$184,445,393
|-7.4%
|32,765
|-825
|$5,629
|