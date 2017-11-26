Adjuster:

November 24-26, 2017
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Coco BV $49,022,000 - 3,987 - $12,295 $71,195,000 - 1
2 1 Justice League WB $40,730,000 -56.6% 4,051 - $10,054 $171,546,643 - 2
3 2 Wonder LGF $22,300,000 -19.0% 3,172 +76 $7,030 $69,440,202 - 2
4 3 Thor: Ragnarok BV $16,791,000 -22.5% 3,281 -799 $5,118 $277,468,394 $180 4
5 4 Daddy's Home 2 Par. $13,250,000 -8.2% 3,518 -57 $3,766 $72,662,166 $69 3
6 5 Murder on the Orient Express (2017) Fox $13,000,000 -5.8% 3,152 -202 $4,124 $74,246,517 $55 3
7 6 The Star Sony $6,875,000 -29.9% 2,837 - $2,423 $22,030,988 $20 2
8 7 A Bad Moms Christmas STX $5,010,000 -28.4% 2,306 -642 $2,173 $59,754,557 $28 4
9 37 Roman J. Israel, Esq. Sony $4,515,000 +7,182.4% 1,669 +1,665 $2,705 $6,274,277 $22 2
10 9 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FoxS $4,400,000 +299.2% 614 +561 $7,166 $7,624,070 - 3
11 8 Lady Bird A24 $4,041,733 +60.6% 791 +553 $5,110 $10,702,821 - 4
12 N The Man Who Invented Christmas BST $1,343,284 - 626 - $2,146 $1,796,958 - 1
13 N Call Me by Your Name SPC $404,874 - 4 - $101,219 $404,874 - 1
14 10 Jigsaw LGF $380,000 -64.9% 383 -818 $992 $37,292,414 $10 5
15 16 The Florida Project A24 $298,745 -0.3% 164 -53 $1,822 $4,743,560 - 8
16 14 Loving Vincent Good Deed $263,123 -34.8% 147 -65 $1,790 $5,147,869 - 10
17 12 Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween LGF $195,000 -58.6% 248 -470 $786 $47,040,197 $25 6
18 30 Last Flag Flying LGF $185,000 +51.4% 98 +39 $1,888 $679,792 - 4
19 N Darkest Hour Focus $176,000 - 4 - $44,000 $247,000 - 1
20 24 My Friend Dahmer FR $155,000 -4.8% 75 - $2,067 $742,113 - 4
21 20 Victoria and Abdul Focus $118,000 -45.6% 144 -113 $819 $21,907,035 - 10
22 29 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $111,000 -11.2% 161 -11 $689 $264,386,470 $80 22
23 23 Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fox $108,000 -39.4% 173 -98 $624 $99,941,557 $104 10
24 32 The Mountain Between Us Fox $94,000 -17.2% 167 -70 $563 $29,830,040 $35 8
25 31 Jane (2017) Abr. $83,337 -30.3% 51 -33 $1,634 $1,168,255 - 6
26 36 Novitiate SPC $76,526 +20.7% 120 +59 $638 $367,707 - 5
27 22 The Killing of a Sacred Deer A24 $65,278 -65.3% 59 -131 $1,106 $2,111,190 - 6
28 19 Happy Death Day Uni. $65,000 -71.1% 131 -296 $496 $55,564,915 $4.8 7
29 25 American Made Uni. $65,000 -57.9% 108 -114 $602 $51,202,680 $50 9
30 N Explosion CL $63,000 - 33 - $1,909 $63,000 - 1
31 21 The Foreigner STX $62,000 -68.2% 104 -146 $596 $34,117,522 $35 7
32 27 Marshall ORF $61,569 -55.3% 111 -164 $555 $8,882,332 $12 7
33 28 My Little Pony: The Movie LGF $36,000 -72.0% 119 -180 $303 $21,818,449 - 8
34 58 Thelma Orch. $22,266 +161.2% 12 +9 $1,856 $49,136 - 3
35 39 Leap! Wein. $20,975 -54.4% 68 -32 $308 $21,847,867 - 14
36 51 The Breadwinner GK $18,064 +3.8% 8 +5 $2,258 $44,612 - 2
37 38 Wonderstruck RAtt. $14,495 -74.5% 32 -87 $453 $1,015,957 - 6
38 48 Faces Places Cohen $13,733 -42.6% 10 -2 $1,373 $494,485 - 8
39 53 Wind River Wein. $6,468 -51.6% 15 -25 $431 $33,795,339 $11 17
40 60 BPM (Beats Per Minute) Orch. $3,416 -57.6% 7 -13 $488 $79,405 - 6
41 65 Bad Grandmas PDF $1,175 -80.1% 3 -3 $392 $15,625 - 4
42 - Man From Earth: Holocene PDF $170 - 1 - $170 $5,472 - 6
43 98 Friend Request ENTMP $162 -54.6% 1 -1 $162 $3,759,089 $9.9 10
TOTAL (43 MOVIES):$184,445,393-7.4%32,765-825$5,629 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


