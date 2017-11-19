|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Justice League
|WB
|$96,000,000
|-
|4,051
|-
|$23,698
|$96,000,000
|-
|1
|2
|N
|Wonder
|LGF
|$27,050,000
|-
|3,096
|-
|$8,737
|$27,050,000
|-
|1
|3
|1
|Thor: Ragnarok
|BV
|$21,786,000
|-61.8%
|4,080
|-
|$5,340
|$247,382,170
|$180
|3
|4
|2
|Daddy's Home 2
|Par.
|$14,800,000
|-50.1%
|3,575
|-
|$4,140
|$50,576,447
|$69
|2
|5
|3
|Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
|Fox
|$13,800,000
|-51.9%
|3,354
|+13
|$4,114
|$51,728,362
|$55
|2
|6
|N
|The Star
|Sony
|$10,000,000
|-
|2,837
|-
|$3,525
|$10,000,000
|$20
|1
|7
|4
|A Bad Moms Christmas
|STX
|$6,890,000
|-39.9%
|2,948
|-639
|$2,337
|$50,912,155
|$28
|3
|8
|10
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$2,529,915
|+110.9%
|238
|+201
|$10,630
|$4,702,390
|-
|3
|9
|27
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$1,115,000
|+246.1%
|53
|+49
|$21,038
|$1,549,225
|-
|2
|10
|5
|Jigsaw
|LGF
|$1,070,000
|-68.8%
|1,201
|-1,450
|$891
|$36,450,233
|$10
|4
|11
|8
|Blade Runner 2049
|WB
|$600,000
|-58.9%
|466
|-397
|$1,288
|$89,250,463
|$150
|7
|12
|6
|Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
|LGF
|$485,000
|-75.8%
|718
|-1,182
|$675
|$46,663,340
|$25
|5
|13
|18
|Loving Vincent
|Good Deed
|$393,248
|-23.2%
|212
|-
|$1,855
|$4,630,863
|-
|9
|14
|11
|Let there be Light
|ADC
|$365,718
|-67.2%
|554
|-220
|$660
|$6,741,708
|-
|4
|15
|17
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$326,325
|-39.6%
|217
|-12
|$1,504
|$4,333,417
|-
|7
|16
|9
|Happy Death Day
|Uni.
|$220,000
|-82.6%
|427
|-1,137
|$515
|$55,393,190
|$4.8
|6
|17
|16
|Victoria and Abdul
|Focus
|$219,000
|-67.7%
|257
|-380
|$852
|$21,669,215
|-
|9
|18
|21
|The Killing of a Sacred Deer
|A24
|$190,467
|-58.7%
|190
|-48
|$1,002
|$1,958,248
|-
|5
|19
|24
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|Fox
|$175,000
|-58.2%
|271
|-150
|$646
|$99,729,816
|$104
|9
|20
|32
|My Friend Dahmer
|FR
|$165,000
|-12.2%
|75
|+30
|$2,200
|$485,675
|-
|3
|21
|15
|The Foreigner
|STX
|$160,000
|-79.5%
|250
|-487
|$640
|$33,929,488
|$35
|6
|22
|22
|American Made
|Uni.
|$155,000
|-65.5%
|222
|-197
|$698
|$51,072,415
|$50
|8
|23
|25
|Marshall
|ORF
|$136,606
|-66.9%
|275
|-326
|$497
|$8,759,456
|$12
|6
|24
|19
|My Little Pony: The Movie
|LGF
|$129,000
|-74.6%
|299
|-293
|$431
|$21,732,962
|-
|7
|25
|31
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$122,000
|-41.4%
|172
|-23
|$709
|$264,191,520
|$80
|21
|26
|30
|Jane (2017)
|Abr.
|$119,161
|-48.1%
|84
|-12
|$1,419
|$1,017,283
|-
|5
|27
|35
|Last Flag Flying
|LGF
|$115,000
|-33.7%
|59
|+27
|$1,949
|$404,651
|-
|3
|28
|28
|The Mountain Between Us
|Fox
|$110,000
|-62.0%
|237
|-166
|$464
|$29,666,142
|$35
|7
|29
|13
|Thank You for Your Service (2017)
|Uni.
|$95,000
|-88.9%
|268
|-1,080
|$354
|$9,438,370
|$20
|4
|30
|N
|Roman J. Israel, Esq.
|Sony
|$65,000
|-
|4
|-
|$16,250
|$65,000
|$22
|1
|31
|44
|Novitiate
|SPC
|$62,329
|+17.7%
|61
|+32
|$1,022
|$253,185
|-
|4
|32
|29
|Wonderstruck
|RAtt.
|$57,265
|-76.8%
|114
|-147
|$502
|$977,988
|-
|5
|33
|38
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$44,107
|-46.5%
|100
|-10
|$441
|$21,795,834
|-
|13
|34
|47
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$20,459
|-36.3%
|14
|-6
|$1,461
|$464,465
|-
|7
|35
|N
|The Breadwinner
|GK
|$19,530
|-
|3
|-
|$6,510
|$19,530
|-
|1
|36
|63
|Thelma
|Orch.
|$16,565
|+52.8%
|3
|+2
|$5,522
|$32,771
|-
|2
|37
|48
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$13,378
|-58.0%
|40
|-46
|$334
|$33,782,732
|$11
|16
|38
|62
|BPM (Beats Per Minute)
|Orch.
|$9,933
|-11.5%
|20
|-
|$497
|$75,061
|-
|5
|39
|79
|Bad Grandmas
|PDF
|$5,610
|+35.5%
|6
|+2
|$935
|$13,910
|-
|3
|40
|N
|Sweet Virginia
|IFC
|$5,084
|-
|1
|-
|$5,084
|$5,084
|-
|1
|41
|56
|Breathe (2017)
|BST
|$4,768
|-74.1%
|19
|-13
|$251
|$479,713
|-
|6
|42
|77
|Dina
|Orch.
|$1,672
|-60.5%
|3
|-5
|$557
|$91,106
|-
|7
|43
|65
|Intent to Destroy
|Abr.
|$352
|-96.0%
|1
|-2
|$352
|$13,194
|-
|2
|44
|108
|Friend Request
|ENTMP
|$288
|-44.1%
|2
|-
|$144
|$3,758,723
|$9.9
|9
|TOTAL (44 MOVIES):
|$199,648,780
|+31.7%
|31,077
|-6,298
|$6,424
|