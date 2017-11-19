Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


November 17-19, 2017
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Justice League WB $96,000,000 - 4,051 - $23,698 $96,000,000 - 1
2 N Wonder LGF $27,050,000 - 3,096 - $8,737 $27,050,000 - 1
3 1 Thor: Ragnarok BV $21,786,000 -61.8% 4,080 - $5,340 $247,382,170 $180 3
4 2 Daddy's Home 2 Par. $14,800,000 -50.1% 3,575 - $4,140 $50,576,447 $69 2
5 3 Murder on the Orient Express (2017) Fox $13,800,000 -51.9% 3,354 +13 $4,114 $51,728,362 $55 2
6 N The Star Sony $10,000,000 - 2,837 - $3,525 $10,000,000 $20 1
7 4 A Bad Moms Christmas STX $6,890,000 -39.9% 2,948 -639 $2,337 $50,912,155 $28 3
8 10 Lady Bird A24 $2,529,915 +110.9% 238 +201 $10,630 $4,702,390 - 3
9 27 Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri FoxS $1,115,000 +246.1% 53 +49 $21,038 $1,549,225 - 2
10 5 Jigsaw LGF $1,070,000 -68.8% 1,201 -1,450 $891 $36,450,233 $10 4
11 8 Blade Runner 2049 WB $600,000 -58.9% 466 -397 $1,288 $89,250,463 $150 7
12 6 Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween LGF $485,000 -75.8% 718 -1,182 $675 $46,663,340 $25 5
13 18 Loving Vincent Good Deed $393,248 -23.2% 212 - $1,855 $4,630,863 - 9
14 11 Let there be Light ADC $365,718 -67.2% 554 -220 $660 $6,741,708 - 4
15 17 The Florida Project A24 $326,325 -39.6% 217 -12 $1,504 $4,333,417 - 7
16 9 Happy Death Day Uni. $220,000 -82.6% 427 -1,137 $515 $55,393,190 $4.8 6
17 16 Victoria and Abdul Focus $219,000 -67.7% 257 -380 $852 $21,669,215 - 9
18 21 The Killing of a Sacred Deer A24 $190,467 -58.7% 190 -48 $1,002 $1,958,248 - 5
19 24 Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fox $175,000 -58.2% 271 -150 $646 $99,729,816 $104 9
20 32 My Friend Dahmer FR $165,000 -12.2% 75 +30 $2,200 $485,675 - 3
21 15 The Foreigner STX $160,000 -79.5% 250 -487 $640 $33,929,488 $35 6
22 22 American Made Uni. $155,000 -65.5% 222 -197 $698 $51,072,415 $50 8
23 25 Marshall ORF $136,606 -66.9% 275 -326 $497 $8,759,456 $12 6
24 19 My Little Pony: The Movie LGF $129,000 -74.6% 299 -293 $431 $21,732,962 - 7
25 31 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $122,000 -41.4% 172 -23 $709 $264,191,520 $80 21
26 30 Jane (2017) Abr. $119,161 -48.1% 84 -12 $1,419 $1,017,283 - 5
27 35 Last Flag Flying LGF $115,000 -33.7% 59 +27 $1,949 $404,651 - 3
28 28 The Mountain Between Us Fox $110,000 -62.0% 237 -166 $464 $29,666,142 $35 7
29 13 Thank You for Your Service (2017) Uni. $95,000 -88.9% 268 -1,080 $354 $9,438,370 $20 4
30 N Roman J. Israel, Esq. Sony $65,000 - 4 - $16,250 $65,000 $22 1
31 44 Novitiate SPC $62,329 +17.7% 61 +32 $1,022 $253,185 - 4
32 29 Wonderstruck RAtt. $57,265 -76.8% 114 -147 $502 $977,988 - 5
33 38 Leap! Wein. $44,107 -46.5% 100 -10 $441 $21,795,834 - 13
34 47 Faces Places Cohen $20,459 -36.3% 14 -6 $1,461 $464,465 - 7
35 N The Breadwinner GK $19,530 - 3 - $6,510 $19,530 - 1
36 63 Thelma Orch. $16,565 +52.8% 3 +2 $5,522 $32,771 - 2
37 48 Wind River Wein. $13,378 -58.0% 40 -46 $334 $33,782,732 $11 16
38 62 BPM (Beats Per Minute) Orch. $9,933 -11.5% 20 - $497 $75,061 - 5
39 79 Bad Grandmas PDF $5,610 +35.5% 6 +2 $935 $13,910 - 3
40 N Sweet Virginia IFC $5,084 - 1 - $5,084 $5,084 - 1
41 56 Breathe (2017) BST $4,768 -74.1% 19 -13 $251 $479,713 - 6
42 77 Dina Orch. $1,672 -60.5% 3 -5 $557 $91,106 - 7
43 65 Intent to Destroy Abr. $352 -96.0% 1 -2 $352 $13,194 - 2
44 108 Friend Request ENTMP $288 -44.1% 2 - $144 $3,758,723 $9.9 9
TOTAL (44 MOVIES):$199,648,780+31.7%31,077-6,298$6,424 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


