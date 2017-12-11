|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Thor: Ragnarok
|BV
|$56,600,000
|-53.9%
|4,080
|-
|$13,873
|$211,589,707
|$180
|2
|2
|N
|Daddy's Home 2
|Par.
|$30,000,000
|-
|3,575
|-
|$8,392
|$30,000,000
|$69
|1
|3
|N
|Murder on the Orient Express (2017)
|Fox
|$28,200,000
|-
|3,341
|-
|$8,441
|$28,200,000
|$55
|1
|4
|2
|A Bad Moms Christmas
|STX
|$11,510,000
|-31.3%
|3,615
|-
|$3,184
|$39,873,626
|$28
|2
|5
|3
|Jigsaw
|LGF
|$3,420,000
|-47.9%
|2,651
|-290
|$1,290
|$34,354,093
|$10
|3
|6
|4
|Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
|LGF
|$2,070,000
|-54.4%
|1,900
|-302
|$1,089
|$45,920,463
|$25
|4
|7
|5
|Geostorm
|WB
|$1,545,000
|-51.6%
|1,685
|-981
|$917
|$31,623,892
|$120
|4
|8
|7
|Blade Runner 2049
|WB
|$1,410,000
|-39.3%
|863
|-601
|$1,634
|$88,001,297
|$150
|6
|9
|6
|Happy Death Day
|Uni.
|$1,312,000
|-51.4%
|1,564
|-620
|$839
|$54,954,605
|$4.8
|5
|10
|26
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$1,249,358
|+242.8%
|37
|+33
|$33,766
|$1,781,438
|-
|2
|11
|10
|Let there be Light
|ADC
|$1,188,244
|-30.0%
|773
|+131
|$1,537
|$6,013,138
|-
|3
|12
|9
|Only The Brave
|Sony
|$950,000
|-50.5%
|1,207
|-866
|$787
|$17,073,916
|$38
|4
|13
|8
|Thank You for Your Service (2017)
|Uni.
|$895,000
|-59.5%
|1,348
|-735
|$664
|$9,106,390
|$20
|3
|14
|11
|The Foreigner
|STX
|$750,000
|-53.0%
|737
|-719
|$1,018
|$33,443,122
|$35
|5
|15
|12
|Victoria and Abdul
|Focus
|$675,000
|-44.1%
|637
|-159
|$1,060
|$21,136,704
|-
|8
|16
|19
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$579,370
|-8.6%
|229
|+40
|$2,530
|$3,839,248
|-
|6
|17
|20
|My Little Pony: The Movie
|LGF
|$525,000
|-12.9%
|592
|-193
|$887
|$21,536,241
|-
|6
|18
|21
|Loving Vincent
|Good Deed
|$515,140
|-14.3%
|212
|+7
|$2,430
|$3,934,014
|-
|8
|19
|14
|LBJ
|Electric
|$509,000
|-54.2%
|608
|-51
|$837
|$2,084,946
|-
|2
|20
|25
|The Killing of a Sacred Deer
|A24
|$476,243
|+21.2%
|238
|+152
|$2,001
|$1,559,422
|-
|4
|21
|17
|American Made
|Uni.
|$454,000
|-43.2%
|419
|-244
|$1,084
|$50,756,895
|$50
|7
|22
|16
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|Fox
|$420,000
|-48.7%
|421
|-381
|$998
|$99,411,408
|$104
|8
|23
|22
|Marshall
|ORF
|$419,425
|-16.7%
|596
|+82
|$704
|$8,463,783
|$12
|5
|24
|N
|Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
|FoxS
|$320,000
|-
|4
|-
|$80,000
|$320,000
|-
|1
|25
|23
|The Mountain Between Us
|Fox
|$285,000
|-40.6%
|403
|-313
|$707
|$29,460,921
|$35
|6
|26
|29
|Wonderstruck
|RAtt.
|$245,220
|+5.8%
|261
|+140
|$940
|$825,262
|-
|4
|27
|30
|Jane (2017)
|Abr.
|$228,876
|+3.4%
|96
|+41
|$2,384
|$825,033
|-
|4
|28
|31
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$219,000
|+2.3%
|195
|+1
|$1,123
|$264,048,255
|$80
|20
|30
|49
|My Friend Dahmer
|FR
|$190,000
|+434.5%
|45
|+41
|$4,222
|$243,207
|-
|2
|29
|24
|Same Kind of Different as Me
|PFR
|$190,000
|-57.4%
|296
|-228
|$642
|$6,157,382
|-
|4
|31
|47
|Last Flag Flying
|LGF
|$172,000
|+324.1%
|32
|+28
|$5,375
|$241,773
|-
|2
|32
|34
|The Square
|Magn.
|$156,156
|+27.0%
|50
|+30
|$3,123
|$447,239
|-
|3
|33
|27
|Goodbye Christopher Robin
|FoxS
|$95,000
|-73.5%
|196
|-66
|$485
|$1,523,338
|-
|5
|34
|32
|Battle of the Sexes
|FoxS
|$95,000
|-49.0%
|103
|-55
|$922
|$12,480,061
|-
|8
|35
|13
|Suburbicon
|Par.
|$85,000
|-92.8%
|281
|-1,765
|$302
|$5,748,427
|-
|3
|36
|36
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$79,739
|-3.8%
|110
|-
|$725
|$21,736,006
|-
|12
|37
|57
|A Question Of Faith
|PFR
|$57,500
|+277.9%
|30
|+5
|$1,917
|$2,438,822
|-
|7
|38
|40
|Novitiate
|SPC
|$55,206
|+4.8%
|29
|+13
|$1,904
|$166,052
|-
|3
|39
|33
|The Snowman
|Uni.
|$36,000
|-78.5%
|85
|-439
|$424
|$6,658,715
|$35
|4
|40
|45
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$32,207
|-29.7%
|20
|-8
|$1,610
|$424,144
|-
|6
|41
|41
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$30,339
|-42.1%
|86
|-19
|$353
|$33,752,102
|$11
|15
|42
|39
|Lucky (2017)
|Magn.
|$30,000
|-48.9%
|45
|-18
|$667
|$887,323
|-
|7
|43
|N
|No Greater Love
|ADC
|$21,821
|-
|22
|-
|$992
|$21,821
|-
|1
|44
|46
|Human Flow
|Magn.
|$21,000
|-48.8%
|23
|-11
|$913
|$404,175
|-
|5
|45
|43
|Blade of the Immortal
|Magn.
|$18,000
|-63.7%
|25
|-5
|$720
|$98,581
|-
|2
|46
|48
|Breathe (2017)
|BST
|$17,059
|-57.1%
|32
|-26
|$533
|$454,343
|-
|5
|47
|59
|The Stray
|Purd.
|$17,000
|+24.5%
|34
|+11
|$500
|$1,551,983
|-
|6
|48
|-
|Bill Nye: Science Guy
|PBS
|$14,350
|-
|1
|-
|$14,350
|$22,786
|-
|3
|49
|N
|Thelma
|Orch.
|$12,357
|-
|1
|-
|$12,357
|$12,357
|-
|1
|50
|69
|BPM (Beats Per Minute)
|Orch.
|$10,703
|+8.5%
|20
|+15
|$535
|$56,246
|-
|4
|51
|52
|Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House
|SPC
|$9,295
|-61.9%
|16
|-28
|$581
|$755,541
|-
|7
|52
|61
|Til Death Do Us Part
|NN
|$5,035
|-60.0%
|7
|-10
|$719
|$3,455,067
|-
|7
|53
|60
|Dina
|Orch.
|$4,866
|-63.2%
|8
|-16
|$608
|$88,166
|-
|6
|54
|N
|Shakespeare Wallah (re-issue)
|Cohen
|$3,577
|-
|1
|-
|$3,577
|$3,577
|-
|1
|55
|112
|Friend Request
|ENTMP
|$461
|-4.6%
|2
|-5
|$231
|$3,758,285
|$9.9
|8
|TOTAL (55 MOVIES):
|$148,430,547
|-17.7%
|33,887
|-4,601
|$4,380
