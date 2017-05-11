Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


November 3-5, 2017
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Thor: Ragnarok BV $121,005,000 - 4,080 - $29,658 $121,005,000 $180 1
2 N A Bad Moms Christmas STX $17,030,000 - 3,615 - $4,711 $21,556,106 $28 1
3 1 Jigsaw LGF $6,700,000 -59.7% 2,941 - $2,278 $28,836,471 $10 2
4 2 Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween LGF $4,650,000 -53.7% 2,202 -186 $2,112 $42,958,423 $25 3
5 3 Geostorm WB $3,035,000 -48.6% 2,666 -580 $1,138 $28,770,341 $120 3
6 4 Happy Death Day Uni. $2,815,000 -44.6% 2,184 -1,351 $1,289 $52,967,505 $4.8 4
7 6 Thank You for Your Service (2017) Uni. $2,260,000 -40.8% 2,083 +29 $1,085 $7,355,730 $20 2
8 5 Blade Runner 2049 WB $2,235,000 -45.7% 1,464 -957 $1,527 $85,456,130 $150 5
9 7 Only The Brave Sony $1,910,000 -45.5% 2,073 -504 $921 $15,290,467 $38 3
10 11 Let there be Light ADC $1,631,384 -5.7% 642 +269 $2,541 $4,023,740 - 2
11 8 The Foreigner STX $1,550,000 -55.0% 1,456 -1,049 $1,065 $31,947,983 $35 4
12 13 Victoria and Abdul Focus $1,210,000 -26.3% 796 -248 $1,520 $19,864,719 - 7
13 9 Suburbicon Par. $1,160,000 -59.2% 2,046 - $567 $5,056,570 - 2
14 N LBJ Electric $1,138,000 - 659 - $1,727 $1,138,000 - 1
15 10 It WB (NL) $1,008,000 -59.7% 1,081 -1,479 $932 $325,886,434 $35 9
16 12 American Made Uni. $802,000 -52.9% 663 -895 $1,210 $49,981,835 $50 6
17 14 Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fox $750,000 -53.9% 802 -687 $935 $98,614,052 $104 7
18 16 The LEGO Ninjago Movie WB $748,000 -41.3% 835 -639 $896 $57,466,823 - 7
19 22 The Florida Project A24 $663,626 +27.0% 189 +44 $3,511 $3,026,569 - 5
20 19 My Little Pony: The Movie LGF $630,000 -38.7% 785 -897 $803 $20,888,551 - 5
21 23 Loving Vincent Good Deed $590,195 +25.0% 205 +44 $2,879 $3,033,325 - 7
22 20 Marshall ORF $503,730 -44.3% 504 -317 $999 $7,824,499 $12 4
23 15 The Mountain Between Us Fox $465,000 -64.5% 716 -1,313 $649 $28,959,787 $35 5
24 17 Same Kind of Different as Me PFR $445,000 -64.5% 524 -714 $849 $5,751,420 - 3
25 26 The Killing of a Sacred Deer A24 $401,426 +78.3% 86 +53 $4,668 $908,351 - 3
26 N Lady Bird A24 $375,612 - 4 - $93,903 $375,612 - 1
27 24 Goodbye Christopher Robin FoxS $353,000 +4.4% 262 +49 $1,347 $1,159,385 - 4
28 31 Wonderstruck RAtt. $235,755 +78.7% 121 +79 $1,948 $517,828 - 3
29 29 Jane (2017) Abr. $229,646 +56.6% 55 +30 $4,175 $517,658 - 3
30 27 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $202,000 +18.2% 194 -16 $1,041 $263,757,985 $80 19
31 25 Battle of the Sexes FoxS $185,000 -42.5% 158 -133 $1,171 $12,317,446 - 7
32 18 The Snowman Uni. $153,000 -87.4% 524 -1,291 $292 $6,526,280 $35 3
33 37 The Square Magn. $102,000 +37.4% 19 +15 $5,368 $207,456 - 2
34 53 Leap! Wein. $82,409 +245.6% 110 +48 $749 $21,634,197 - 11
35 40 American Assassin LGF $76,500 +8.6% 159 -16 $481 $36,212,606 $33 8
36 55 Novitiate SPC $54,898 +141.6% 16 +13 $3,431 $89,493 - 2
37 48 Wind River Wein. $51,086 +45.1% 105 +25 $487 $33,694,649 $11 14
38 38 Faces Places Cohen $47,886 -34.4% 28 -14 $1,710 $365,796 - 5
39 N My Friend Dahmer FR $45,000 - 4 - $11,250 $45,000 - 1
40 N Last Flag Flying LGF $42,000 - 4 - $10,500 $42,000 - 1
41 N Blade of the Immortal Magn. $42,000 - 30 - $1,400 $42,000 - 1
42 41 Human Flow Magn. $34,500 -41.4% 33 -1 $1,045 $346,687 - 4
43 35 Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House SPC $28,251 -68.8% 44 -140 $642 $735,569 - 6
44 N Wait For Your Laugh Vita. $17,600 - 2 - $8,800 $17,600 - 1
45 70 Dina Orch. $14,765 +48.8% 24 +5 $615 $78,131 - 5
46 50 The Stray Purd. $14,000 -57.7% 23 -51 $609 $1,529,665 - 5
47 51 Til Death Do Us Part NN $13,465 -53.9% 17 -24 $792 $3,447,088 - 6
48 54 A Question Of Faith PFR $13,000 -44.7% 25 -21 $520 $2,373,646 - 6
49 63 Stronger RAtt. $12,705 -8.5% 35 -8 $363 $4,170,448 - 7
50 88 Dealt IFC $11,741 +297.7% 6 +3 $1,957 $21,233 - 3
51 52 Aida's Secrets MBox $11,339 -53.6% 6 -3 $1,890 $57,550 - 3
52 64 Tragedy Girls G&S $10,062 -19.1% 22 +4 $457 $46,625 - 3
53 N Gilbert SD $8,362 - 1 - $8,362 $8,362 - 1
54 74 BPM (Beats Per Minute) Orch. $8,284 +4.7% 5 +1 $1,657 $37,194 - 3
55 71 Walking Out IFC $7,384 -21.6% 17 -8 $434 $88,485 - 5
56 68 Columbus INDEP $5,950 -48.2% 10 -8 $595 $1,001,381 - 14
57 30 All I See is You ORF $5,491 -96.2% 53 -230 $104 $213,851 $30 2
58 78 Mansfield 66/67 FB $4,001 -38.0% 12 +11 $333 $12,427 - 2
59 N Bad Grandmas PDF $3,410 - 1 - $3,410 $3,410 - 1
60 72 Chavela MBox $2,919 -64.6% 3 -6 $973 $126,536 - 5
61 N Frank Serpico IFC $2,238 - 1 - $2,238 $4,860 - 1
62 80 Friend Request ENTMP $500 -91.0% 7 -25 $71 $3,757,662 $9.9 7
63 89 Tulip Fever Wein. $242 -90.7% 4 -13 $61 $2,418,846 - 10
TOTAL (63 MOVIES):$177,844,362+131.4%37,441-7,976$4,750 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


