|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Thor: Ragnarok
|BV
|$121,005,000
|-
|4,080
|-
|$29,658
|$121,005,000
|$180
|1
|2
|N
|A Bad Moms Christmas
|STX
|$17,030,000
|-
|3,615
|-
|$4,711
|$21,556,106
|$28
|1
|3
|1
|Jigsaw
|LGF
|$6,700,000
|-59.7%
|2,941
|-
|$2,278
|$28,836,471
|$10
|2
|4
|2
|Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
|LGF
|$4,650,000
|-53.7%
|2,202
|-186
|$2,112
|$42,958,423
|$25
|3
|5
|3
|Geostorm
|WB
|$3,035,000
|-48.6%
|2,666
|-580
|$1,138
|$28,770,341
|$120
|3
|6
|4
|Happy Death Day
|Uni.
|$2,815,000
|-44.6%
|2,184
|-1,351
|$1,289
|$52,967,505
|$4.8
|4
|7
|6
|Thank You for Your Service (2017)
|Uni.
|$2,260,000
|-40.8%
|2,083
|+29
|$1,085
|$7,355,730
|$20
|2
|8
|5
|Blade Runner 2049
|WB
|$2,235,000
|-45.7%
|1,464
|-957
|$1,527
|$85,456,130
|$150
|5
|9
|7
|Only The Brave
|Sony
|$1,910,000
|-45.5%
|2,073
|-504
|$921
|$15,290,467
|$38
|3
|10
|11
|Let there be Light
|ADC
|$1,631,384
|-5.7%
|642
|+269
|$2,541
|$4,023,740
|-
|2
|11
|8
|The Foreigner
|STX
|$1,550,000
|-55.0%
|1,456
|-1,049
|$1,065
|$31,947,983
|$35
|4
|12
|13
|Victoria and Abdul
|Focus
|$1,210,000
|-26.3%
|796
|-248
|$1,520
|$19,864,719
|-
|7
|13
|9
|Suburbicon
|Par.
|$1,160,000
|-59.2%
|2,046
|-
|$567
|$5,056,570
|-
|2
|14
|N
|LBJ
|Electric
|$1,138,000
|-
|659
|-
|$1,727
|$1,138,000
|-
|1
|15
|10
|It
|WB (NL)
|$1,008,000
|-59.7%
|1,081
|-1,479
|$932
|$325,886,434
|$35
|9
|16
|12
|American Made
|Uni.
|$802,000
|-52.9%
|663
|-895
|$1,210
|$49,981,835
|$50
|6
|17
|14
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|Fox
|$750,000
|-53.9%
|802
|-687
|$935
|$98,614,052
|$104
|7
|18
|16
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie
|WB
|$748,000
|-41.3%
|835
|-639
|$896
|$57,466,823
|-
|7
|19
|22
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$663,626
|+27.0%
|189
|+44
|$3,511
|$3,026,569
|-
|5
|20
|19
|My Little Pony: The Movie
|LGF
|$630,000
|-38.7%
|785
|-897
|$803
|$20,888,551
|-
|5
|21
|23
|Loving Vincent
|Good Deed
|$590,195
|+25.0%
|205
|+44
|$2,879
|$3,033,325
|-
|7
|22
|20
|Marshall
|ORF
|$503,730
|-44.3%
|504
|-317
|$999
|$7,824,499
|$12
|4
|23
|15
|The Mountain Between Us
|Fox
|$465,000
|-64.5%
|716
|-1,313
|$649
|$28,959,787
|$35
|5
|24
|17
|Same Kind of Different as Me
|PFR
|$445,000
|-64.5%
|524
|-714
|$849
|$5,751,420
|-
|3
|25
|26
|The Killing of a Sacred Deer
|A24
|$401,426
|+78.3%
|86
|+53
|$4,668
|$908,351
|-
|3
|26
|N
|Lady Bird
|A24
|$375,612
|-
|4
|-
|$93,903
|$375,612
|-
|1
|27
|24
|Goodbye Christopher Robin
|FoxS
|$353,000
|+4.4%
|262
|+49
|$1,347
|$1,159,385
|-
|4
|28
|31
|Wonderstruck
|RAtt.
|$235,755
|+78.7%
|121
|+79
|$1,948
|$517,828
|-
|3
|29
|29
|Jane (2017)
|Abr.
|$229,646
|+56.6%
|55
|+30
|$4,175
|$517,658
|-
|3
|30
|27
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$202,000
|+18.2%
|194
|-16
|$1,041
|$263,757,985
|$80
|19
|31
|25
|Battle of the Sexes
|FoxS
|$185,000
|-42.5%
|158
|-133
|$1,171
|$12,317,446
|-
|7
|32
|18
|The Snowman
|Uni.
|$153,000
|-87.4%
|524
|-1,291
|$292
|$6,526,280
|$35
|3
|33
|37
|The Square
|Magn.
|$102,000
|+37.4%
|19
|+15
|$5,368
|$207,456
|-
|2
|34
|53
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$82,409
|+245.6%
|110
|+48
|$749
|$21,634,197
|-
|11
|35
|40
|American Assassin
|LGF
|$76,500
|+8.6%
|159
|-16
|$481
|$36,212,606
|$33
|8
|36
|55
|Novitiate
|SPC
|$54,898
|+141.6%
|16
|+13
|$3,431
|$89,493
|-
|2
|37
|48
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$51,086
|+45.1%
|105
|+25
|$487
|$33,694,649
|$11
|14
|38
|38
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$47,886
|-34.4%
|28
|-14
|$1,710
|$365,796
|-
|5
|39
|N
|My Friend Dahmer
|FR
|$45,000
|-
|4
|-
|$11,250
|$45,000
|-
|1
|40
|N
|Last Flag Flying
|LGF
|$42,000
|-
|4
|-
|$10,500
|$42,000
|-
|1
|41
|N
|Blade of the Immortal
|Magn.
|$42,000
|-
|30
|-
|$1,400
|$42,000
|-
|1
|42
|41
|Human Flow
|Magn.
|$34,500
|-41.4%
|33
|-1
|$1,045
|$346,687
|-
|4
|43
|35
|Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House
|SPC
|$28,251
|-68.8%
|44
|-140
|$642
|$735,569
|-
|6
|44
|N
|Wait For Your Laugh
|Vita.
|$17,600
|-
|2
|-
|$8,800
|$17,600
|-
|1
|45
|70
|Dina
|Orch.
|$14,765
|+48.8%
|24
|+5
|$615
|$78,131
|-
|5
|46
|50
|The Stray
|Purd.
|$14,000
|-57.7%
|23
|-51
|$609
|$1,529,665
|-
|5
|47
|51
|Til Death Do Us Part
|NN
|$13,465
|-53.9%
|17
|-24
|$792
|$3,447,088
|-
|6
|48
|54
|A Question Of Faith
|PFR
|$13,000
|-44.7%
|25
|-21
|$520
|$2,373,646
|-
|6
|49
|63
|Stronger
|RAtt.
|$12,705
|-8.5%
|35
|-8
|$363
|$4,170,448
|-
|7
|50
|88
|Dealt�
|IFC
|$11,741
|+297.7%
|6
|+3
|$1,957
|$21,233
|-
|3
|51
|52
|Aida's Secrets
|MBox
|$11,339
|-53.6%
|6
|-3
|$1,890
|$57,550
|-
|3
|52
|64
|Tragedy Girls
|G&S
|$10,062
|-19.1%
|22
|+4
|$457
|$46,625
|-
|3
|53
|N
|Gilbert
|SD
|$8,362
|-
|1
|-
|$8,362
|$8,362
|-
|1
|54
|74
|BPM (Beats Per Minute)
|Orch.
|$8,284
|+4.7%
|5
|+1
|$1,657
|$37,194
|-
|3
|55
|71
|Walking Out
|IFC
|$7,384
|-21.6%
|17
|-8
|$434
|$88,485
|-
|5
|56
|68
|Columbus
|INDEP
|$5,950
|-48.2%
|10
|-8
|$595
|$1,001,381
|-
|14
|57
|30
|All I See is You
|ORF
|$5,491
|-96.2%
|53
|-230
|$104
|$213,851
|$30
|2
|58
|78
|Mansfield 66/67
|FB
|$4,001
|-38.0%
|12
|+11
|$333
|$12,427
|-
|2
|59
|N
|Bad Grandmas
|PDF
|$3,410
|-
|1
|-
|$3,410
|$3,410
|-
|1
|60
|72
|Chavela
|MBox
|$2,919
|-64.6%
|3
|-6
|$973
|$126,536
|-
|5
|61
|N
|Frank Serpico
|IFC
|$2,238
|-
|1
|-
|$2,238
|$4,860
|-
|1
|62
|80
|Friend Request
|ENTMP
|$500
|-91.0%
|7
|-25
|$71
|$3,757,662
|$9.9
|7
|63
|89
|Tulip Fever
|Wein.
|$242
|-90.7%
|4
|-13
|$61
|$2,418,846
|-
|10
|TOTAL (63 MOVIES):
|$177,844,362
|+131.4%
|37,441
|-7,976
|$4,750
|