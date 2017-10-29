|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Jigsaw
|LGF
|$16,250,000
|-
|2,941
|-
|$5,525
|$16,250,000
|$10
|1
|2
|1
|Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
|LGF
|$10,000,000
|-52.9%
|2,388
|-
|$4,188
|$35,521,643
|$25
|2
|3
|2
|Geostorm
|WB
|$5,675,000
|-58.6%
|3,246
|-
|$1,748
|$23,553,368
|$120
|2
|4
|3
|Happy Death Day
|Uni.
|$5,099,000
|-45.5%
|3,535
|+237
|$1,442
|$48,393,525
|$4.8
|3
|5
|4
|Blade Runner 2049
|WB
|$3,965,000
|-46.1%
|2,421
|-782
|$1,638
|$81,385,785
|$150
|4
|6
|N
|Thank You for Your Service (2017)
|Uni.
|$3,702,000
|-
|2,054
|-
|$1,802
|$3,702,000
|$20
|1
|7
|5
|Only The Brave
|Sony
|$3,450,000
|-42.5%
|2,577
|-
|$1,339
|$11,940,057
|$38
|2
|8
|6
|The Foreigner
|STX
|$3,210,000
|-44.5%
|2,505
|-10
|$1,281
|$28,827,318
|$35
|3
|9
|N
|Suburbicon
|Par.
|$2,800,000
|-
|2,046
|-
|$1,369
|$2,800,000
|-
|1
|10
|7
|It
|WB (NL)
|$2,465,000
|-28.6%
|2,560
|-
|$963
|$323,730,202
|$35
|8
|11
|N
|Let there be Light
|ADC
|$1,891,417
|-
|373
|-
|$5,071
|$1,891,417
|-
|1
|12
|9
|American Made
|Uni.
|$1,695,000
|-45.9%
|1,558
|-1,001
|$1,088
|$48,500,200
|$50
|5
|13
|14
|Victoria and Abdul
|Focus
|$1,612,000
|-24.2%
|1,044
|-16
|$1,544
|$17,712,239
|-
|6
|14
|10
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|Fox
|$1,600,000
|-46.9%
|1,489
|-829
|$1,075
|$97,288,878
|$104
|6
|15
|11
|The Mountain Between Us
|Fox
|$1,300,000
|-53.1%
|2,029
|-1,122
|$641
|$28,021,843
|$35
|4
|16
|12
|Same Kind of Different as Me
|PFR
|$1,235,000
|-52.4%
|1,238
|-124
|$998
|$4,759,285
|-
|2
|17
|8
|The Snowman
|Uni.
|$1,180,000
|-65.0%
|1,815
|+3
|$650
|$5,766,585
|$35
|2
|18
|13
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie
|WB
|$1,170,000
|-47.4%
|1,474
|-628
|$794
|$56,353,750
|-
|6
|19
|15
|My Little Pony: The Movie
|LGF
|$945,000
|-53.4%
|1,682
|-619
|$562
|$19,969,008
|-
|4
|20
|16
|Marshall
|ORF
|$921,369
|-37.8%
|821
|-
|$1,122
|$6,965,670
|$12
|3
|21
|18
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$539,234
|-10.5%
|145
|+33
|$3,719
|$2,149,007
|-
|4
|22
|26
|Breathe (2017)
|BST
|$516,238
|+217.0%
|148
|-167
|$3,488
|$378,931
|-
|3
|23
|20
|Loving Vincent
|Good Deed
|$449,453
|+4.7%
|161
|+47
|$2,792
|$2,108,000
|-
|6
|24
|28
|Goodbye Christopher Robin
|FoxS
|$330,000
|+115.2%
|213
|+152
|$1,549
|$633,036
|-
|3
|25
|19
|Battle of the Sexes
|FoxS
|$310,000
|-47.2%
|291
|-254
|$1,065
|$12,009,813
|-
|6
|26
|31
|The Killing of a Sacred Deer
|A24
|$221,532
|+92.4%
|33
|+29
|$6,713
|$392,453
|-
|2
|27
|42
|Jane (2017)
|Abr.
|$151,376
|+159.4%
|25
|+22
|$6,055
|$231,404
|-
|2
|28
|23
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$145,000
|-25.5%
|210
|-127
|$690
|$263,466,535
|$80
|18
|29
|N
|All I See is You
|ORF
|$135,504
|-
|283
|-
|$479
|$135,504
|$30
|1
|30
|37
|Wonderstruck
|RAtt.
|$126,007
|+91.3%
|42
|+38
|$3,000
|$213,221
|-
|2
|31
|24
|Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House
|SPC
|$94,816
|-46.9%
|185
|-147
|$513
|$665,000
|-
|5
|32
|N
|The Square
|Magn.
|$76,000
|-
|2
|-
|$38,000
|$76,000
|-
|1
|33
|46
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$72,960
|+58.9%
|42
|+16
|$1,737
|$269,382
|-
|4
|34
|25
|American Assassin
|LGF
|$71,000
|-56.5%
|175
|-137
|$406
|$36,107,501
|$33
|7
|35
|32
|The Hitman's Bodyguard
|LG/S
|$70,000
|-33.5%
|147
|-25
|$476
|$75,438,610
|$30
|11
|36
|35
|Human Flow
|Magn.
|$61,000
|-29.0%
|36
|+8
|$1,694
|$272,064
|-
|3
|37
|22
|Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
|Annapurna
|$53,500
|-77.7%
|181
|-778
|$296
|$1,525,933
|-
|3
|38
|39
|Cars 3
|BV
|$43,000
|-31.0%
|83
|-11
|$518
|$152,891,050
|-
|20
|39
|45
|Home Again
|ORF
|$38,638
|-26.9%
|126
|-32
|$307
|$26,973,855
|$12
|8
|40
|34
|The Stray
|Purd.
|$35,000
|-63.0%
|74
|-65
|$473
|$1,499,844
|-
|4
|41
|-
|Kedi
|Osci.
|$31,500
|-
|36
|-
|$875
|$2,841,735
|-
|33
|42
|43
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$29,697
|-47.1%
|80
|-41
|$371
|$33,620,083
|$11
|13
|43
|38
|Til Death Do Us Part
|NN
|$26,273
|-59.9%
|40
|-56
|$657
|$3,421,536
|-
|5
|44
|48
|A Question Of Faith
|PFR
|$23,000
|-38.2%
|46
|-26
|$500
|$2,349,500
|-
|5
|45
|44
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$22,800
|-58.4%
|62
|-54
|$368
|$21,543,423
|-
|10
|46
|N
|Novitiate
|SPC
|$22,577
|-
|3
|-
|$7,526
|$22,577
|-
|1
|47
|76
|Aida's Secrets
|MBox
|$21,302
|+276.0%
|8
|+7
|$2,663
|$31,494
|-
|2
|48
|50
|Stronger
|RAtt.
|$14,235
|-55.3%
|43
|-41
|$331
|$4,151,361
|-
|6
|49
|65
|Tragedy Girls
|G&S
|$12,420
|+2.4%
|18
|+16
|$690
|$30,242
|-
|2
|50
|59
|Columbus
|INDEP
|$11,490
|-34.5%
|18
|-2
|$638
|$989,139
|-
|13
|51
|60
|Dina
|Orch.
|$10,628
|-31.6%
|19
|-1
|$559
|$59,681
|-
|4
|52
|N
|Bill Nye: Science Guy
|PBS
|$9,150
|-
|1
|-
|$9,150
|$9,150
|-
|1
|53
|69
|BPM (Beats Per Minute)
|Orch.
|$7,470
|-12.8%
|4
|+2
|$1,868
|$22,914
|-
|2
|54
|58
|Chavela
|MBox
|$7,424
|-61.6%
|8
|-3
|$928
|$119,720
|-
|4
|55
|N
|Mansfield 66/67
|FB
|$6,602
|-
|1
|-
|$6,602
|$6,602
|-
|1
|56
|68
|Friend Request
|ENTMP
|$5,122
|-51.2%
|32
|-8
|$160
|$3,754,545
|$9.9
|6
|57
|N
|The Work
|Orch.
|$3,718
|-
|2
|-
|$1,859
|$3,718
|-
|1
|58
|N
|Brimstone and Glory
|Osci.
|$3,000
|-
|1
|-
|$3,000
|$3,000
|-
|1
|59
|99
|Tulip Fever
|Wein.
|$1,888
|+63.3%
|17
|+11
|$111
|$2,412,687
|-
|9
|60
|N
|Amityville: The Awakening
|W/Dim.
|$742
|-
|10
|-
|$74
|$742
|-
|1
|61
|128
|Super Dark Times
|Orch.
|$94
|-47.5%
|1
|-
|$94
|$33,109
|-
|5
|TOTAL (61 MOVIES):
|$73,977,176
|-22.8%
|42,848
|-1,198
|$1,727
|