October 20-22, 2017
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween LGF $21,650,000 - 2,388 - $9,066 $21,650,000 $25 1
2 N Geostorm WB $13,300,000 - 3,246 - $4,097 $13,300,000 $120 1
3 1 Happy Death Day Uni. $9,375,000 -64.0% 3,298 +149 $2,843 $40,683,365 $4.8 2
4 2 Blade Runner 2049 WB $7,155,000 -53.8% 3,203 -855 $2,234 $74,005,203 $150 3
5 N Only The Brave Sony $6,010,000 - 2,577 - $2,332 $6,010,000 $38 1
6 3 The Foreigner STX $5,450,000 -58.4% 2,515 - $2,167 $22,844,253 $35 2
7 4 It WB (NL) $3,500,000 -42.2% 2,560 -616 $1,367 $320,234,616 $35 7
8 N The Snowman Uni. $3,442,000 - 1,812 - $1,900 $3,442,000 $35 1
9 6 American Made Uni. $3,162,000 -42.5% 2,559 -539 $1,236 $45,503,735 $50 4
10 7 Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fox $3,000,000 -44.2% 2,318 -664 $1,294 $94,568,932 $104 5
11 5 The Mountain Between Us Fox $2,750,000 -52.2% 3,151 -108 $873 $25,528,885 $35 3
12 N Same Kind of Different as Me PFR $2,560,000 - 1,362 - $1,880 $2,560,000 - 1
13 10 Victoria and Abdul Focus $2,160,000 -28.1% 1,060 +160 $2,038 $14,870,534 - 5
14 8 The LEGO Ninjago Movie WB $2,150,000 -50.2% 2,102 -951 $1,023 $54,633,502 - 5
15 9 My Little Pony: The Movie LGF $1,945,000 -52.7% 2,301 -227 $845 $18,474,599 - 3
16 11 Marshall ORF $1,509,821 -49.7% 821 - $1,839 $5,461,812 $12 2
17 N Golmaal Again Rel. $1,008,752 - 265 - $3,807 $1,008,752 - 1
18 16 The Florida Project A24 $636,615 +72.9% 112 +79 $5,684 $1,375,238 - 3
19 13 Battle of the Sexes FoxS $590,000 -56.2% 545 -849 $1,083 $11,457,167 - 5
20 17 Loving Vincent Good Deed $391,974 +18.2% 114 +59 $3,438 $1,317,223 - 5
21 12 Flatliners (2017) Sony $245,000 -84.1% 535 -1,448 $458 $16,440,051 $19 4
22 14 Professor Marston & the Wonder Women Annapurna $229,000 -68.9% 959 -270 $239 $1,309,446 - 2
23 21 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $195,000 -20.3% 337 +71 $579 $263,269,020 $80 17
24 28 Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House SPC $192,590 +63.8% 332 +243 $580 $491,695 - 4
25 15 American Assassin LGF $175,000 -66.4% 312 -508 $561 $35,984,166 $33 6
26 51 Breathe (2017) BST $155,925 +599.7% 315 +311 $495 $187,718 - 2
27 38 Goodbye Christopher Robin FoxS $153,000 +164.2% 61 +52 $2,508 $232,505 - 2
28 N The Killing of the Sacred Deer A24 $114,585 - 4 - $28,646 $114,585 - 1
29 36 The Hitman's Bodyguard LG/S $102,000 +26.8% 172 +7 $593 $75,318,595 $30 10
30 41 Human Flow Magn. $82,000 +79.5% 28 +25 $2,929 $150,838 - 2
31 N Wonderstruck RAtt. $68,762 - 4 - $17,191 $68,762 - 1
32 35 Cars 3 BV $65,000 -25.9% 94 -25 $691 $152,835,233 - 19
33 27 mother! Par. $63,000 -50.9% 106 -53 $594 $17,763,047 $30 6
34 N Jane (2017) Abr. $55,712 - 3 - $18,571 $55,712 - 1
35 32 Wind River Wein. $54,104 -50.5% 121 -73 $447 $33,559,829 $11 12
36 23 Home Again ORF $53,071 -67.7% 158 -203 $336 $26,911,725 $12 7
37 34 Leap! Wein. $49,202 -50.8% 116 -69 $424 $21,500,523 - 9
38 42 Faces Places Cohen $43,471 -0.7% 26 +1 $1,672 $163,794 - 3
39 31 Stronger RAtt. $36,375 -67.0% 84 -90 $433 $4,123,885 - 5
40 52 Chavela MBox $18,984 -14.7% 11 -3 $1,726 $98,762 - 3
41 48 Columbus INDEP $17,535 -30.9% 20 -10 $877 $972,344 - 12
42 61 Dina Orch. $16,088 +37.2% 20 +16 $804 $40,256 - 3
43 65 Friend Request ENTMP $11,071 +15.6% 40 -10 $277 $3,746,610 $9.9 5
44 N Tragedy Girls G&S $10,677 - 2 - $5,339 $10,677 - 1
45 N BPM (Beats Per Minute) Orch. $8,721 - 2 - $4,361 $8,721 - 1
46 N Aida's Secrets MBox $5,068 - 1 - $5,068 $5,068 - 1
47 82 Tulip Fever Wein. $1,200 -53.6% 6 - $200 $2,407,298 - 8
48 116 Trophy Orch. $187 -62.8% 1 -4 $187 $21,438 - 7
49 93 Super Dark Times Orch. $84 -94.5% 1 -4 $84 $32,920 - 4
TOTAL (49 MOVIES):$93,968,574-6.5%42,180+2,055$2,228 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


