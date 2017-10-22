|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Tyler Perry's Boo 2! A Madea Halloween
|LGF
|$21,650,000
|-
|2,388
|-
|$9,066
|$21,650,000
|$25
|1
|2
|N
|Geostorm
|WB
|$13,300,000
|-
|3,246
|-
|$4,097
|$13,300,000
|$120
|1
|3
|1
|Happy Death Day
|Uni.
|$9,375,000
|-64.0%
|3,298
|+149
|$2,843
|$40,683,365
|$4.8
|2
|4
|2
|Blade Runner 2049
|WB
|$7,155,000
|-53.8%
|3,203
|-855
|$2,234
|$74,005,203
|$150
|3
|5
|N
|Only The Brave
|Sony
|$6,010,000
|-
|2,577
|-
|$2,332
|$6,010,000
|$38
|1
|6
|3
|The Foreigner
|STX
|$5,450,000
|-58.4%
|2,515
|-
|$2,167
|$22,844,253
|$35
|2
|7
|4
|It
|WB (NL)
|$3,500,000
|-42.2%
|2,560
|-616
|$1,367
|$320,234,616
|$35
|7
|8
|N
|The Snowman
|Uni.
|$3,442,000
|-
|1,812
|-
|$1,900
|$3,442,000
|$35
|1
|9
|6
|American Made
|Uni.
|$3,162,000
|-42.5%
|2,559
|-539
|$1,236
|$45,503,735
|$50
|4
|10
|7
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|Fox
|$3,000,000
|-44.2%
|2,318
|-664
|$1,294
|$94,568,932
|$104
|5
|11
|5
|The Mountain Between Us
|Fox
|$2,750,000
|-52.2%
|3,151
|-108
|$873
|$25,528,885
|$35
|3
|12
|N
|Same Kind of Different as Me
|PFR
|$2,560,000
|-
|1,362
|-
|$1,880
|$2,560,000
|-
|1
|13
|10
|Victoria and Abdul
|Focus
|$2,160,000
|-28.1%
|1,060
|+160
|$2,038
|$14,870,534
|-
|5
|14
|8
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie
|WB
|$2,150,000
|-50.2%
|2,102
|-951
|$1,023
|$54,633,502
|-
|5
|15
|9
|My Little Pony: The Movie
|LGF
|$1,945,000
|-52.7%
|2,301
|-227
|$845
|$18,474,599
|-
|3
|16
|11
|Marshall
|ORF
|$1,509,821
|-49.7%
|821
|-
|$1,839
|$5,461,812
|$12
|2
|17
|N
|Golmaal Again
|Rel.
|$1,008,752
|-
|265
|-
|$3,807
|$1,008,752
|-
|1
|18
|16
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$636,615
|+72.9%
|112
|+79
|$5,684
|$1,375,238
|-
|3
|19
|13
|Battle of the Sexes
|FoxS
|$590,000
|-56.2%
|545
|-849
|$1,083
|$11,457,167
|-
|5
|20
|17
|Loving Vincent
|Good Deed
|$391,974
|+18.2%
|114
|+59
|$3,438
|$1,317,223
|-
|5
|21
|12
|Flatliners (2017)
|Sony
|$245,000
|-84.1%
|535
|-1,448
|$458
|$16,440,051
|$19
|4
|22
|14
|Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
|Annapurna
|$229,000
|-68.9%
|959
|-270
|$239
|$1,309,446
|-
|2
|23
|21
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$195,000
|-20.3%
|337
|+71
|$579
|$263,269,020
|$80
|17
|24
|28
|Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House
|SPC
|$192,590
|+63.8%
|332
|+243
|$580
|$491,695
|-
|4
|25
|15
|American Assassin
|LGF
|$175,000
|-66.4%
|312
|-508
|$561
|$35,984,166
|$33
|6
|26
|51
|Breathe (2017)
|BST
|$155,925
|+599.7%
|315
|+311
|$495
|$187,718
|-
|2
|27
|38
|Goodbye Christopher Robin
|FoxS
|$153,000
|+164.2%
|61
|+52
|$2,508
|$232,505
|-
|2
|28
|N
|The Killing of the Sacred Deer
|A24
|$114,585
|-
|4
|-
|$28,646
|$114,585
|-
|1
|29
|36
|The Hitman's Bodyguard
|LG/S
|$102,000
|+26.8%
|172
|+7
|$593
|$75,318,595
|$30
|10
|30
|41
|Human Flow
|Magn.
|$82,000
|+79.5%
|28
|+25
|$2,929
|$150,838
|-
|2
|31
|N
|Wonderstruck
|RAtt.
|$68,762
|-
|4
|-
|$17,191
|$68,762
|-
|1
|32
|35
|Cars 3
|BV
|$65,000
|-25.9%
|94
|-25
|$691
|$152,835,233
|-
|19
|33
|27
|mother!
|Par.
|$63,000
|-50.9%
|106
|-53
|$594
|$17,763,047
|$30
|6
|34
|N
|Jane (2017)
|Abr.
|$55,712
|-
|3
|-
|$18,571
|$55,712
|-
|1
|35
|32
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$54,104
|-50.5%
|121
|-73
|$447
|$33,559,829
|$11
|12
|36
|23
|Home Again
|ORF
|$53,071
|-67.7%
|158
|-203
|$336
|$26,911,725
|$12
|7
|37
|34
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$49,202
|-50.8%
|116
|-69
|$424
|$21,500,523
|-
|9
|38
|42
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$43,471
|-0.7%
|26
|+1
|$1,672
|$163,794
|-
|3
|39
|31
|Stronger
|RAtt.
|$36,375
|-67.0%
|84
|-90
|$433
|$4,123,885
|-
|5
|40
|52
|Chavela
|MBox
|$18,984
|-14.7%
|11
|-3
|$1,726
|$98,762
|-
|3
|41
|48
|Columbus
|INDEP
|$17,535
|-30.9%
|20
|-10
|$877
|$972,344
|-
|12
|42
|61
|Dina
|Orch.
|$16,088
|+37.2%
|20
|+16
|$804
|$40,256
|-
|3
|43
|65
|Friend Request
|ENTMP
|$11,071
|+15.6%
|40
|-10
|$277
|$3,746,610
|$9.9
|5
|44
|N
|Tragedy Girls
|G&S
|$10,677
|-
|2
|-
|$5,339
|$10,677
|-
|1
|45
|N
|BPM (Beats Per Minute)
|Orch.
|$8,721
|-
|2
|-
|$4,361
|$8,721
|-
|1
|46
|N
|Aida's Secrets
|MBox
|$5,068
|-
|1
|-
|$5,068
|$5,068
|-
|1
|47
|82
|Tulip Fever
|Wein.
|$1,200
|-53.6%
|6
|-
|$200
|$2,407,298
|-
|8
|48
|116
|Trophy
|Orch.
|$187
|-62.8%
|1
|-4
|$187
|$21,438
|-
|7
|49
|93
|Super Dark Times
|Orch.
|$84
|-94.5%
|1
|-4
|$84
|$32,920
|-
|4
|TOTAL (49 MOVIES):
|$93,968,574
|-6.5%
|42,180
|+2,055
|$2,228
|