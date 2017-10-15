|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Happy Death Day
|Uni.
|$26,500,000
|-
|3,149
|-
|$8,415
|$26,500,000
|$4.8
|1
|2
|1
|Blade Runner 2049
|WB
|$15,100,000
|-53.9%
|4,058
|-
|$3,721
|$60,578,387
|$150
|2
|3
|N
|The Foreigner
|STX
|$12,840,000
|-
|2,515
|-
|$5,105
|$12,840,000
|$35
|1
|4
|3
|It
|WB (NL)
|$6,050,000
|-39.3%
|3,176
|-429
|$1,905
|$314,929,521
|$35
|6
|5
|2
|The Mountain Between Us
|Fox
|$5,650,000
|-46.5%
|3,259
|+171
|$1,734
|$20,502,922
|$35
|2
|6
|6
|American Made
|Uni.
|$5,423,000
|-35.8%
|3,098
|+67
|$1,750
|$40,152,865
|$50
|3
|7
|5
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|Fox
|$5,315,000
|-38.7%
|2,982
|-506
|$1,782
|$89,652,040
|$104
|4
|8
|7
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie
|WB
|$4,315,000
|-38.4%
|3,053
|-558
|$1,413
|$51,577,689
|-
|4
|9
|4
|My Little Pony: The Movie
|LGF
|$4,000,000
|-55.0%
|2,528
|-
|$1,582
|$15,513,434
|-
|2
|10
|8
|Victoria and Abdul
|Focus
|$3,115,000
|-25.3%
|900
|+168
|$3,461
|$11,341,944
|-
|4
|11
|N
|Marshall
|ORF
|$3,039,070
|-
|821
|-
|$3,702
|$3,039,070
|$12
|1
|12
|9
|Flatliners (2017)
|Sony
|$1,500,000
|-62.3%
|1,983
|-569
|$756
|$15,627,971
|$19
|3
|13
|10
|Battle of the Sexes
|FoxS
|$1,375,000
|-46.3%
|1,394
|-428
|$986
|$10,389,198
|-
|4
|14
|N
|Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
|Annapurna
|$737,000
|-
|1,229
|-
|$600
|$737,000
|-
|1
|15
|11
|American Assassin
|LGF
|$525,000
|-62.2%
|820
|-836
|$640
|$35,607,509
|$33
|5
|16
|27
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$401,141
|+154.6%
|33
|+29
|$12,156
|$623,949
|-
|2
|17
|12
|Til Death Do Us Part
|NN
|$319,455
|-57.5%
|400
|-150
|$799
|$3,259,423
|-
|3
|18
|26
|Loving Vincent
|Good Deed
|$319,088
|+90.3%
|55
|+27
|$5,802
|$738,160
|-
|4
|19
|13
|The Stray
|Purd.
|$300,000
|-49.7%
|430
|-210
|$698
|$1,204,993
|-
|2
|20
|18
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$243,000
|-16.1%
|266
|-38
|$914
|$263,013,475
|$80
|16
|21
|14
|Home Again
|ORF
|$167,143
|-70.6%
|361
|-642
|$463
|$26,801,169
|$12
|6
|22
|15
|A Question Of Faith
|PFR
|$155,000
|-65.8%
|228
|-380
|$680
|$2,196,294
|-
|3
|23
|N
|American Satan
|Sumerian
|$132,000
|-
|55
|-
|$2,400
|$132,000
|-
|1
|24
|16
|mother!
|Par.
|$125,000
|-67.8%
|159
|-322
|$786
|$17,631,404
|$30
|5
|25
|37
|Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House
|SPC
|$123,707
|+106.4%
|89
|+72
|$1,390
|$257,019
|-
|3
|26
|19
|Stronger
|RAtt.
|$115,035
|-58.6%
|174
|-161
|$661
|$4,039,392
|-
|4
|27
|17
|Judwaa 2
|FIP
|$110,000
|-64.8%
|106
|-86
|$1,038
|$1,412,701
|-
|3
|28
|24
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$106,806
|-48.2%
|194
|-162
|$551
|$33,454,511
|$11
|11
|29
|23
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$99,287
|-53.2%
|185
|-216
|$537
|$21,425,812
|-
|8
|30
|31
|Cars 3
|BV
|$95,000
|-14.8%
|119
|-12
|$798
|$152,750,524
|-
|18
|31
|25
|The Hitman's Bodyguard
|LG/S
|$83,000
|-50.7%
|165
|-149
|$503
|$75,186,885
|$30
|9
|32
|N
|Goodbye Christopher Robin
|FoxS
|$55,800
|-
|9
|-
|$6,200
|$55,800
|-
|1
|33
|N
|Human Flow
|Magn.
|$47,000
|-
|3
|-
|$15,667
|$47,000
|-
|1
|34
|47
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$46,159
|+48.9%
|25
|+20
|$1,846
|$96,282
|-
|2
|35
|49
|Take Every Wave: The Life of Liard Hamilton
|IFC
|$34,642
|+37.2%
|24
|+12
|$1,443
|$91,072
|-
|3
|36
|51
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$27,500
|+31.3%
|64
|+30
|$430
|$42,862,411
|-
|17
|37
|44
|Dolores
|PBS
|$26,460
|-39.0%
|33
|+7
|$802
|$486,152
|-
|7
|38
|N
|Breathe (2017)
|BST
|$26,254
|-
|4
|-
|$6,564
|$26,254
|-
|1
|39
|48
|Columbus
|INDEP
|$25,370
|-4.0%
|30
|-6
|$846
|$942,500
|-
|11
|40
|30
|Brad's Status
|Annapurna
|$23,300
|-79.2%
|39
|-208
|$597
|$2,112,236
|-
|5
|41
|46
|Viceroy's House
|IFC
|$21,886
|-49.3%
|30
|-37
|$730
|$1,071,905
|-
|7
|42
|50
|Chavela
|MBox
|$19,778
|-11.9%
|14
|+10
|$1,413
|$61,162
|-
|2
|43
|N
|WASTED! The Story of Food Waste
|Super LTD
|$15,552
|-
|11
|-
|$1,414
|$15,552
|-
|1
|44
|69
|Walking Out
|IFC
|$14,433
|+164.2%
|15
|+13
|$962
|$23,335
|-
|2
|45
|68
|Dina
|Orch.
|$12,775
|+112.4%
|4
|+3
|$3,194
|$19,777
|-
|2
|46
|36
|Friend Request
|ENTMP
|$11,482
|-84.7%
|50
|-104
|$230
|$3,735,158
|$9.9
|4
|47
|N
|The Departure
|Mats.
|$5,684
|-
|1
|-
|$5,684
|$5,684
|-
|1
|48
|N
|78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene
|IFC
|$4,081
|-
|1
|-
|$4,081
|$4,081
|-
|1
|49
|64
|Beach Rats
|Neon
|$2,935
|-65.4%
|8
|-6
|$367
|$468,425
|-
|8
|50
|N
|Man From Earth: Holocene
|PDF
|$2,800
|-
|1
|-
|$2,800
|$2,800
|-
|1
|51
|67
|Tulip Fever
|Wein.
|$2,244
|-67.2%
|6
|-6
|$374
|$2,404,761
|-
|7
|52
|77
|Ingrid Goes West
|Neon
|$2,032
|-43.0%
|5
|-5
|$406
|$3,023,025
|-
|10
|53
|85
|Super Dark Times
|Orch.
|$1,925
|-10.6%
|5
|-
|$385
|$32,932
|-
|3
|54
|106
|Trophy
|Orch.
|$646
|-43.5%
|5
|-11
|$129
|$20,892
|-
|6
|55
|82
|47 Meters Down
|ENTMP
|$401
|-83.7%
|1
|-6
|$401
|$44,307,144
|$5.5
|18
|TOTAL (55 MOVIES):
|$98,809,871
|-6.4%
|38,372
|-364
|$2,575
|