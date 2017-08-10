|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Blade Runner 2049
|WB
|$31,525,000
|-
|4,058
|-
|$7,769
|$31,525,000
|$150
|1
|2
|N
|The Mountain Between Us
|Fox
|$10,100,000
|-
|3,088
|-
|$3,271
|$10,100,000
|$35
|1
|3
|2
|It
|WB (NL)
|$9,655,000
|-42.9%
|3,605
|-312
|$2,678
|$304,933,478
|$35
|5
|4
|N
|My Little Pony: The Movie
|LGF
|$8,800,000
|-
|2,528
|-
|$3,481
|$8,800,000
|-
|1
|5
|1
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|Fox
|$8,100,000
|-52.2%
|3,488
|-550
|$2,322
|$79,964,425
|$104
|3
|6
|3
|American Made
|Uni.
|$8,073,000
|-51.9%
|3,031
|+7
|$2,663
|$30,444,960
|$50
|2
|7
|4
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie
|WB
|$6,750,000
|-42.0%
|3,611
|-436
|$1,869
|$43,823,663
|-
|3
|8
|11
|Victoria and Abdul
|Focus
|$4,142,000
|+279.2%
|732
|+655
|$5,658
|$5,958,394
|-
|3
|9
|5
|Flatliners (2017)
|Sony
|$3,800,000
|-42.2%
|2,552
|-
|$1,489
|$12,329,602
|$19
|2
|10
|6
|Battle of the Sexes
|FoxS
|$2,400,000
|-29.8%
|1,822
|+609
|$1,317
|$7,677,575
|-
|3
|11
|7
|American Assassin
|LGF
|$1,375,000
|-58.5%
|1,656
|-1,364
|$830
|$34,436,277
|$33
|4
|12
|9
|Til Death Do Us Part
|NN
|$731,623
|-52.1%
|550
|-12
|$1,330
|$2,640,645
|-
|2
|13
|N
|The Stray
|Purd.
|$550,000
|-
|640
|-
|$859
|$550,000
|-
|1
|14
|8
|Home Again
|ORF
|$529,902
|-69.3%
|1,003
|-1,367
|$528
|$26,315,248
|$12
|5
|15
|12
|A Question Of Faith
|PFR
|$435,000
|-57.6%
|608
|-53
|$715
|$1,770,256
|-
|2
|16
|10
|mother!
|Par.
|$360,000
|-75.2%
|481
|-1,359
|$748
|$17,269,536
|$30
|4
|17
|16
|Judwaa 2
|FIP
|$295,000
|-53.8%
|192
|-
|$1,536
|$1,166,989
|-
|2
|18
|21
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$275,000
|-24.8%
|304
|-115
|$905
|$262,624,370
|$80
|15
|19
|13
|Stronger
|RAtt.
|$256,120
|-72.3%
|335
|-310
|$765
|$3,748,493
|-
|3
|20
|19
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$193,167
|-60.0%
|401
|-329
|$482
|$21,198,196
|-
|7
|21
|17
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$192,121
|-67.8%
|356
|-536
|$540
|$33,218,905
|$11
|10
|22
|15
|The Hitman's Bodyguard
|LG/S
|$175,000
|-74.2%
|314
|-805
|$557
|$75,026,672
|$30
|8
|23
|35
|Loving Vincent
|Good Deed
|$156,295
|+181.7%
|28
|+24
|$5,582
|$277,247
|-
|3
|24
|N
|The Florida Project
|A24
|$153,342
|-
|4
|-
|$38,336
|$153,342
|-
|1
|25
|36
|Cars 3
|BV
|$117,000
|+115.0%
|131
|+43
|$893
|$152,608,499
|-
|17
|26
|20
|Brad's Status
|Annapurna
|$104,400
|-73.9%
|247
|-206
|$423
|$2,021,809
|-
|4
|27
|14
|Friend Request
|ENTMP
|$86,000
|-88.2%
|154
|-1,927
|$558
|$3,711,170
|$9.9
|3
|28
|44
|Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House
|SPC
|$56,382
|+64.8%
|17
|+12
|$3,317
|$105,477
|-
|2
|29
|30
|Viceroy's House
|IFC
|$53,742
|-52.0%
|73
|-32
|$736
|$1,017,629
|-
|6
|30
|34
|The Glass Castle
|LGF
|$42,000
|-26.5%
|113
|-23
|$372
|$17,234,731
|-
|9
|31
|39
|Dolores
|PBS
|$41,635
|-20.4%
|27
|-
|$1,542
|$417,491
|-
|6
|32
|31
|Girls Trip
|Uni.
|$41,000
|-63.2%
|90
|-89
|$456
|$115,085,985
|$19
|12
|33
|N
|Faces Places
|Cohen
|$29,807
|-
|5
|-
|$5,961
|$29,807
|-
|1
|34
|62
|Take Every Wave: The Life of Liard Hamilton
|IFC
|$28,063
|+122.1%
|12
|+11
|$2,339
|$43,868
|-
|2
|35
|38
|Columbus
|INDEP
|$26,431
|-50.2%
|36
|-13
|$734
|$892,778
|-
|10
|36
|N
|Chavela
|MBox
|$20,500
|-
|4
|-
|$5,125
|$24,553
|-
|1
|37
|40
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$20,000
|-54.7%
|34
|-47
|$588
|$42,823,713
|-
|16
|38
|42
|Rebel in the Rye
|IFC
|$10,284
|-70.3%
|32
|-39
|$321
|$355,904
|-
|5
|39
|N
|Dina
|Orch.
|$8,035
|-
|1
|-
|$8,035
|$8,035
|-
|1
|40
|53
|Beach Rats
|Neon
|$7,474
|-58.8%
|14
|-6
|$534
|$456,831
|-
|7
|41
|51
|Tulip Fever
|Wein.
|$7,047
|-62.5%
|12
|-30
|$587
|$2,399,582
|-
|6
|42
|N
|Walking Out
|IFC
|$5,236
|-
|2
|-
|$2,618
|$5,236
|-
|1
|43
|54
|California Typewriter
|Grav.
|$4,760
|-72.4%
|11
|-9
|$433
|$200,379
|-
|8
|44
|59
|Ingrid Goes West
|Neon
|$3,648
|-74.8%
|10
|-38
|$365
|$3,019,139
|-
|9
|45
|57
|47 Meters Down
|ENTMP
|$2,445
|-83.9%
|7
|-21
|$349
|$44,305,619
|$5.5
|17
|46
|47
|Super Dark Times
|Orch.
|$2,220
|-88.5%
|5
|-16
|$444
|$29,826
|-
|2
|47
|125
|The Hero
|Orch.
|$1,288
|+1,060.4%
|2
|+1
|$644
|$4,077,654
|-
|18
|48
|98
|Trophy
|Orch.
|$1,130
|-39.7%
|15
|-6
|$75
|$19,442
|-
|5
|TOTAL (48 MOVIES):
|$99,743,097
|+9.9%
|36,441
|-2,294
|$2,737
|