|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|2
|It
|WB (NL)
|$17,310,000
|-41.8%
|3,917
|-90
|$4,419
|$291,182,790
|$35
|4
|2
|N
|American Made
|Uni.
|$17,016,000
|-
|3,024
|-
|$5,627
|$17,016,000
|$50
|1
|3
|1
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|Fox
|$17,000,000
|-56.4%
|4,038
|+35
|$4,210
|$66,701,588
|$104
|2
|4
|3
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie
|WB
|$12,000,000
|-41.3%
|4,047
|-
|$2,965
|$35,556,065
|-
|2
|5
|N
|Flatliners (2017)
|Sony
|$6,700,000
|-
|2,552
|-
|$2,625
|$6,700,000
|$19
|1
|6
|16
|Battle of the Sexes
|FoxS
|$3,400,000
|+559.6%
|1,213
|+1,192
|$2,803
|$4,073,158
|-
|2
|7
|4
|American Assassin
|LGF
|$3,325,000
|-46.8%
|3,020
|-134
|$1,101
|$31,873,581
|$33
|3
|8
|6
|Home Again
|ORF
|$1,756,372
|-45.7%
|2,370
|-315
|$741
|$25,181,947
|$12
|4
|9
|N
|Til Death Do Us Part
|NN
|$1,567,966
|-
|562
|-
|$2,790
|$1,567,966
|-
|1
|10
|5
|mother!
|Par.
|$1,460,000
|-55.6%
|1,840
|-528
|$793
|$16,320,846
|$30
|3
|11
|N
|A Question Of Faith
|PFR
|$1,050,000
|-
|661
|-
|$1,589
|$1,050,000
|-
|1
|12
|26
|Victoria and Abdul
|Focus
|$1,031,000
|+549.1%
|77
|+73
|$13,390
|$1,252,345
|-
|2
|13
|8
|Stronger
|RAtt.
|$986,560
|-38.8%
|645
|+72
|$1,530
|$3,228,637
|-
|2
|14
|7
|Friend Request
|ENTMP
|$800,000
|-60.1%
|2,081
|-492
|$384
|$3,482,958
|$9.9
|2
|15
|9
|The Hitman's Bodyguard
|LG/S
|$715,000
|-55.6%
|1,119
|-918
|$639
|$74,660,128
|$30
|7
|16
|N
|Judwaa 2
|FIP
|$605,000
|-
|192
|-
|$3,151
|$605,000
|-
|1
|17
|10
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$600,159
|-52.3%
|892
|-539
|$673
|$32,789,518
|$11
|9
|18
|11
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|Sony
|$600,000
|-43.6%
|679
|-327
|$884
|$332,718,317
|$175
|13
|19
|12
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$494,994
|-48.4%
|730
|-571
|$678
|$20,922,204
|-
|6
|20
|13
|Brad's Status
|Annapurna
|$404,000
|-57.6%
|453
|-
|$892
|$1,769,544
|-
|3
|21
|17
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$355,000
|-29.7%
|419
|-120
|$847
|$262,260,360
|$80
|14
|22
|15
|Dunkirk
|WB
|$326,000
|-44.1%
|401
|-277
|$813
|$186,876,949
|$100
|11
|23
|20
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|Fox
|$140,000
|-47.2%
|204
|-102
|$686
|$146,457,659
|$150
|12
|24
|23
|Girls Trip
|Uni.
|$109,000
|-51.5%
|179
|-134
|$609
|$115,002,110
|$19
|11
|25
|25
|Viceroy's House
|IFC
|$108,264
|-39.5%
|108
|-8
|$1,002
|$910,739
|-
|5
|26
|21
|Logan Lucky
|BST
|$82,578
|-67.9%
|200
|-197
|$413
|$27,818,769
|$29
|7
|27
|32
|Cars 3
|BV
|$61,000
|-20.6%
|88
|-26
|$693
|$152,483,133
|-
|16
|28
|29
|The Glass Castle
|LGF
|$56,000
|-51.0%
|136
|-83
|$412
|$17,153,194
|-
|8
|29
|N
|Pearl Jam - Let's Play Two
|Abr.
|$55,274
|-
|5
|-
|$11,055
|$55,274
|-
|1
|30
|34
|Columbus
|INDEP
|$53,630
|-25.5%
|49
|-8
|$1,094
|$836,491
|-
|9
|31
|47
|Loving Vincent
|Good Deed
|$52,886
|+128.2%
|4
|+3
|$13,222
|$89,692
|-
|2
|32
|35
|Dolores
|PBS
|$46,695
|-32.5%
|27
|-
|$1,729
|$345,685
|-
|5
|33
|N
|Lucky
|Magn.
|$46,000
|-
|5
|-
|$9,200
|$46,000
|-
|1
|34
|30
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$45,000
|-57.8%
|81
|-41
|$556
|$42,788,469
|-
|15
|35
|33
|Rebel in the Rye
|IFC
|$36,548
|-49.6%
|73
|-9
|$501
|$327,765
|-
|4
|36
|N
|Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House
|SPC
|$35,138
|-
|5
|-
|$7,028
|$35,138
|-
|1
|37
|36
|Hazlo Como Hombre (Do It Like An Hombre)
|PNT
|$35,000
|-34.5%
|68
|+18
|$515
|$2,520,525
|-
|5
|38
|N
|Te Ata
|Pala.
|$28,640
|-
|14
|-
|$2,046
|$28,640
|-
|1
|39
|45
|The Unknown Girl
|IFC
|$20,412
|-21.6%
|29
|+6
|$704
|$123,017
|-
|4
|40
|41
|Tulip Fever
|Wein.
|$19,192
|-42.0%
|42
|-48
|$457
|$2,381,091
|-
|5
|41
|48
|California Typewriter
|Grav.
|$18,075
|-12.7%
|20
|+4
|$904
|$185,516
|-
|7
|42
|40
|Beach Rats
|Neon
|$17,495
|-56.5%
|20
|-24
|$875
|$437,354
|-
|6
|43
|43
|47 Meters Down
|ENTMP
|$15,500
|-50.1%
|28
|-28
|$554
|$44,300,475
|$5.5
|16
|44
|44
|Ingrid Goes West
|Neon
|$13,950
|-47.5%
|48
|-2
|$291
|$3,005,880
|-
|8
|45
|N
|Take Every Wave: The Life of Liard Hamilton
|IFC
|$13,819
|-
|1
|-
|$13,819
|$13,819
|-
|1
|46
|62
|Unrest
|INDEP
|$12,096
|+14.0%
|6
|+5
|$2,016
|$25,689
|-
|2
|47
|39
|The Trip to Spain
|IFC
|$11,637
|-72.7%
|30
|-23
|$388
|$1,078,822
|-
|8
|48
|57
|Lost in Paris
|Osci.
|$8,000
|-36.0%
|12
|+1
|$667
|$667,629
|-
|16
|49
|N
|The Pathological Optimist
|TFA
|$6,400
|-
|1
|-
|$6,400
|$6,400
|-
|1
|50
|72
|Marjorie Prime
|FR
|$4,000
|-37.7%
|5
|-2
|$800
|$167,735
|-
|7
|51
|55
|Polina
|Osci.
|$3,000
|-79.0%
|9
|-10
|$333
|$157,567
|-
|6
|52
|91
|May It Last: A Portrait Of The Avett Brothers
|Osci.
|$2,500
|+19.7%
|4
|+1
|$625
|$703,086
|-
|3
|53
|70
|Bobbi Jene
|Osci.
|$2,200
|-68.7%
|1
|-
|$2,200
|$13,279
|-
|2
|54
|79
|Trophy
|Orch.
|$2,168
|-47.2%
|21
|+2
|$103
|$16,540
|-
|4
|55
|95
|Love, Kennedy
|Purd.
|$1,743
|+22.0%
|1
|-1
|$1,743
|$405,261
|-
|18
|56
|101
|We Love You, Sally Carmichael!
|Purd.
|$412
|-62.1%
|1
|-1
|$412
|$113,284
|-
|9
|57
|117
|The Hero
|Orch.
|$111
|-63.6%
|1
|-
|$111
|$4,076,366
|-
|17
|TOTAL (57 MOVIES):
|$90,667,414
|-23.0%
|36,458
|-430
|$2,487
|