|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Kingsman: The Golden Circle
|Fox
|$39,000,000
|-
|4,003
|-
|$9,743
|$39,000,000
|$104
|1
|2
|1
|It
|WB (NL)
|$30,000,000
|-50.1%
|4,007
|-141
|$7,487
|$266,338,881
|$35
|3
|3
|N
|The LEGO Ninjago Movie
|WB
|$21,245,000
|-
|4,047
|-
|$5,250
|$21,245,000
|-
|1
|4
|2
|American Assassin
|LGF
|$6,250,000
|-57.9%
|3,154
|-
|$1,982
|$26,180,459
|$33
|2
|5
|4
|Home Again
|ORF
|$3,311,821
|-36.1%
|2,685
|-351
|$1,233
|$22,347,652
|$12
|3
|6
|3
|mother!
|Par.
|$3,260,000
|-56.7%
|2,368
|-
|$1,377
|$13,429,018
|$30
|2
|7
|N
|Friend Request
|ENTMP
|$2,400,000
|-
|2,573
|-
|$933
|$2,400,000
|$9.9
|1
|8
|5
|The Hitman's Bodyguard
|LG/S
|$1,850,000
|-48.5%
|2,037
|-1,235
|$908
|$73,597,979
|$30
|6
|9
|N
|Stronger
|RAtt.
|$1,747,910
|-
|574
|-
|$3,045
|$1,747,910
|-
|1
|10
|6
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$1,265,285
|-50.8%
|1,431
|-1,188
|$884
|$31,653,034
|$11
|8
|11
|9
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|Sony
|$1,100,000
|-40.8%
|1,006
|-430
|$1,093
|$331,893,662
|$175
|12
|12
|33
|Brad's Status
|Annapurna
|$1,001,000
|+1,013.2%
|453
|+449
|$2,210
|$1,114,337
|-
|2
|13
|8
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$973,481
|-55.0%
|1,301
|-1,115
|$748
|$20,276,035
|-
|5
|14
|7
|Annabelle: Creation
|WB (NL)
|$715,000
|-70.3%
|682
|-1,435
|$1,048
|$101,091,696
|$15
|7
|15
|10
|Dunkirk
|WB
|$600,000
|-54.2%
|678
|-800
|$885
|$186,309,307
|$100
|10
|16
|N
|Battle of the Sexes
|FoxS
|$525,000
|-
|21
|-
|$25,000
|$525,000
|-
|1
|17
|13
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$513,000
|-40.2%
|539
|-444
|$952
|$261,816,915
|$80
|13
|18
|11
|The Emoji Movie
|Sony
|$425,000
|-57.6%
|573
|-578
|$742
|$84,576,121
|$50
|9
|19
|12
|Logan Lucky
|BST
|$269,617
|-72.9%
|397
|-1,004
|$679
|$27,660,599
|$29
|6
|20
|21
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|Fox
|$265,000
|-24.1%
|306
|-164
|$866
|$146,252,454
|$150
|11
|21
|17
|Girls Trip
|Uni.
|$230,000
|-59.7%
|313
|-420
|$735
|$114,808,670
|$19
|10
|22
|14
|The Dark Tower
|Sony
|$222,000
|-70.7%
|358
|-877
|$620
|$50,377,475
|$60
|8
|23
|23
|Baby Driver
|TriS
|$220,000
|-26.4%
|252
|-129
|$873
|$107,431,560
|$34
|13
|24
|24
|Viceroy's House
|IFC
|$201,287
|-2.0%
|120
|+11
|$1,677
|$746,008
|-
|4
|25
|N
|Victoria and Abdul
|Focus
|$152,000
|-
|4
|-
|$38,000
|$152,000
|-
|1
|26
|18
|The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
|ORF
|$139,419
|-69.8%
|341
|-505
|$409
|$28,334,851
|$40
|7
|27
|19
|All Saints
|Sony
|$127,000
|-65.8%
|293
|-457
|$433
|$5,574,807
|$2
|5
|28
|20
|The Glass Castle
|LGF
|$115,000
|-67.3%
|219
|-479
|$525
|$17,039,336
|-
|7
|29
|22
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$114,000
|-64.1%
|122
|-216
|$934
|$42,715,107
|-
|14
|30
|26
|Cars 3
|BV
|$92,000
|-44.7%
|114
|-145
|$807
|$152,416,757
|-
|15
|31
|31
|Rebel in the Rye
|IFC
|$82,323
|-9.7%
|82
|+33
|$1,004
|$265,172
|-
|3
|32
|25
|Atomic Blonde
|Focus
|$81,000
|-56.1%
|153
|-117
|$529
|$51,535,815
|$30
|9
|33
|35
|Columbus
|INDEP
|$80,222
|-1.7%
|57
|-4
|$1,407
|$751,417
|-
|8
|34
|39
|Dolores
|PBS
|$70,125
|+1.1%
|27
|+9
|$2,597
|$257,480
|-
|4
|35
|27
|Hazlo Como Hombre (Do It Like An Hombre)
|PNT
|$52,000
|-66.1%
|50
|-176
|$1,040
|$2,465,505
|-
|4
|36
|40
|Beach Rats
|Neon
|$39,405
|-42.7%
|44
|-23
|$896
|$392,502
|-
|5
|37
|43
|47 Meters Down
|ENTMP
|$37,746
|-24.1%
|56
|-40
|$674
|$44,284,985
|$5.5
|15
|38
|32
|The Trip to Spain
|IFC
|$34,742
|-61.5%
|59
|-51
|$589
|$1,000,463
|-
|7
|39
|30
|Tulip Fever
|Wein.
|$32,626
|-72.1%
|90
|-157
|$363
|$2,341,755
|-
|4
|40
|48
|The Unknown Girl
|IFC
|$28,538
|-4.6%
|23
|+7
|$1,241
|$92,102
|-
|3
|41
|34
|Ingrid Goes West
|Neon
|$25,952
|-68.2%
|50
|-50
|$519
|$2,978,061
|-
|7
|42
|N
|Loving Vincent
|Good Deed
|$24,304
|-
|1
|-
|$24,304
|$24,304
|-
|1
|43
|53
|California Typewriter
|Grav.
|$23,479
|+7.5%
|16
|-2
|$1,467
|$162,591
|-
|6
|44
|46
|Maudie
|SPC
|$23,252
|-31.2%
|44
|-19
|$528
|$6,117,795
|-
|24
|45
|65
|Ex Libris: The New York Public Library
|Zipp.
|$18,250
|+67.0%
|4
|+3
|$4,563
|$42,451
|-
|2
|47
|47
|Polina
|Osci.
|$15,000
|-50.0%
|19
|-11
|$789
|$148,189
|-
|5
|46
|28
|Birth of the Dragon
|BH Tilt
|$15,000
|-87.8%
|47
|-228
|$319
|$6,895,460
|-
|5
|48
|60
|Lost in Paris
|Osci.
|$13,000
|-3.7%
|11
|-4
|$1,182
|$651,617
|-
|15
|49
|N
|Unrest
|INDEP
|$10,700
|-
|1
|-
|$10,700
|$10,700
|-
|1
|50
|N
|Bobbi Jene
|Osci.
|$7,500
|-
|1
|-
|$7,500
|$7,500
|-
|1
|51
|63
|Marjorie Prime
|FR
|$6,500
|-43.3%
|7
|-3
|$929
|$160,128
|-
|6
|52
|102
|Trophy
|Orch.
|$4,354
|+116.5%
|19
|+17
|$229
|$11,827
|-
|3
|53
|68
|May It Last: A Portrait Of The Avett Brothers
|Osci.
|$2,000
|-81.0%
|3
|-5
|$667
|$688,712
|-
|2
|54
|80
|Crown Heights
|IFC
|$1,758
|-71.4%
|7
|-17
|$251
|$236,883
|-
|6
|55
|97
|Love, Kennedy
|Purd.
|$1,426
|-44.6%
|2
|-4
|$713
|$402,204
|-
|17
|56
|127
|We Love You, Sally Carmichael!
|Purd.
|$1,088
|+66.4%
|2
|-2
|$544
|$111,882
|-
|8
|57
|99
|The Hero
|Orch.
|$305
|-86.3%
|1
|-7
|$305
|$4,075,800
|-
|16
|TOTAL (57 MOVIES):
|$119,062,415
|+6.3%
|35,847
|-4,395
|$3,321
|