September 22-24, 2017
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Kingsman: The Golden Circle Fox $39,000,000 - 4,003 - $9,743 $39,000,000 $104 1
2 1 It WB (NL) $30,000,000 -50.1% 4,007 -141 $7,487 $266,338,881 $35 3
3 N The LEGO Ninjago Movie WB $21,245,000 - 4,047 - $5,250 $21,245,000 - 1
4 2 American Assassin LGF $6,250,000 -57.9% 3,154 - $1,982 $26,180,459 $33 2
5 4 Home Again ORF $3,311,821 -36.1% 2,685 -351 $1,233 $22,347,652 $12 3
6 3 mother! Par. $3,260,000 -56.7% 2,368 - $1,377 $13,429,018 $30 2
7 N Friend Request ENTMP $2,400,000 - 2,573 - $933 $2,400,000 $9.9 1
8 5 The Hitman's Bodyguard LG/S $1,850,000 -48.5% 2,037 -1,235 $908 $73,597,979 $30 6
9 N Stronger RAtt. $1,747,910 - 574 - $3,045 $1,747,910 - 1
10 6 Wind River Wein. $1,265,285 -50.8% 1,431 -1,188 $884 $31,653,034 $11 8
11 9 Spider-Man: Homecoming Sony $1,100,000 -40.8% 1,006 -430 $1,093 $331,893,662 $175 12
12 33 Brad's Status Annapurna $1,001,000 +1,013.2% 453 +449 $2,210 $1,114,337 - 2
13 8 Leap! Wein. $973,481 -55.0% 1,301 -1,115 $748 $20,276,035 - 5
14 7 Annabelle: Creation WB (NL) $715,000 -70.3% 682 -1,435 $1,048 $101,091,696 $15 7
15 10 Dunkirk WB $600,000 -54.2% 678 -800 $885 $186,309,307 $100 10
16 N Battle of the Sexes FoxS $525,000 - 21 - $25,000 $525,000 - 1
17 13 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $513,000 -40.2% 539 -444 $952 $261,816,915 $80 13
18 11 The Emoji Movie Sony $425,000 -57.6% 573 -578 $742 $84,576,121 $50 9
19 12 Logan Lucky BST $269,617 -72.9% 397 -1,004 $679 $27,660,599 $29 6
20 21 War for the Planet of the Apes Fox $265,000 -24.1% 306 -164 $866 $146,252,454 $150 11
21 17 Girls Trip Uni. $230,000 -59.7% 313 -420 $735 $114,808,670 $19 10
22 14 The Dark Tower Sony $222,000 -70.7% 358 -877 $620 $50,377,475 $60 8
23 23 Baby Driver TriS $220,000 -26.4% 252 -129 $873 $107,431,560 $34 13
24 24 Viceroy's House IFC $201,287 -2.0% 120 +11 $1,677 $746,008 - 4
25 N Victoria and Abdul Focus $152,000 - 4 - $38,000 $152,000 - 1
26 18 The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature ORF $139,419 -69.8% 341 -505 $409 $28,334,851 $40 7
27 19 All Saints Sony $127,000 -65.8% 293 -457 $433 $5,574,807 $2 5
28 20 The Glass Castle LGF $115,000 -67.3% 219 -479 $525 $17,039,336 - 7
29 22 The Big Sick LGF $114,000 -64.1% 122 -216 $934 $42,715,107 - 14
30 26 Cars 3 BV $92,000 -44.7% 114 -145 $807 $152,416,757 - 15
31 31 Rebel in the Rye IFC $82,323 -9.7% 82 +33 $1,004 $265,172 - 3
32 25 Atomic Blonde Focus $81,000 -56.1% 153 -117 $529 $51,535,815 $30 9
33 35 Columbus INDEP $80,222 -1.7% 57 -4 $1,407 $751,417 - 8
34 39 Dolores PBS $70,125 +1.1% 27 +9 $2,597 $257,480 - 4
35 27 Hazlo Como Hombre (Do It Like An Hombre) PNT $52,000 -66.1% 50 -176 $1,040 $2,465,505 - 4
36 40 Beach Rats Neon $39,405 -42.7% 44 -23 $896 $392,502 - 5
37 43 47 Meters Down ENTMP $37,746 -24.1% 56 -40 $674 $44,284,985 $5.5 15
38 32 The Trip to Spain IFC $34,742 -61.5% 59 -51 $589 $1,000,463 - 7
39 30 Tulip Fever Wein. $32,626 -72.1% 90 -157 $363 $2,341,755 - 4
40 48 The Unknown Girl IFC $28,538 -4.6% 23 +7 $1,241 $92,102 - 3
41 34 Ingrid Goes West Neon $25,952 -68.2% 50 -50 $519 $2,978,061 - 7
42 N Loving Vincent Good Deed $24,304 - 1 - $24,304 $24,304 - 1
43 53 California Typewriter Grav. $23,479 +7.5% 16 -2 $1,467 $162,591 - 6
44 46 Maudie SPC $23,252 -31.2% 44 -19 $528 $6,117,795 - 24
45 65 Ex Libris: The New York Public Library Zipp. $18,250 +67.0% 4 +3 $4,563 $42,451 - 2
47 47 Polina Osci. $15,000 -50.0% 19 -11 $789 $148,189 - 5
46 28 Birth of the Dragon BH Tilt $15,000 -87.8% 47 -228 $319 $6,895,460 - 5
48 60 Lost in Paris Osci. $13,000 -3.7% 11 -4 $1,182 $651,617 - 15
49 N Unrest INDEP $10,700 - 1 - $10,700 $10,700 - 1
50 N Bobbi Jene Osci. $7,500 - 1 - $7,500 $7,500 - 1
51 63 Marjorie Prime FR $6,500 -43.3% 7 -3 $929 $160,128 - 6
52 102 Trophy Orch. $4,354 +116.5% 19 +17 $229 $11,827 - 3
53 68 May It Last: A Portrait Of The Avett Brothers Osci. $2,000 -81.0% 3 -5 $667 $688,712 - 2
54 80 Crown Heights IFC $1,758 -71.4% 7 -17 $251 $236,883 - 6
55 97 Love, Kennedy Purd. $1,426 -44.6% 2 -4 $713 $402,204 - 17
56 127 We Love You, Sally Carmichael! Purd. $1,088 +66.4% 2 -2 $544 $111,882 - 8
57 99 The Hero Orch. $305 -86.3% 1 -7 $305 $4,075,800 - 16
TOTAL (57 MOVIES):$119,062,415+6.3%35,847-4,395$3,321 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


