|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|It
|WB (NL)
|$60,000,000
|-51.4%
|4,148
|+45
|$14,465
|$218,710,619
|$35
|2
|2
|N
|American Assassin
|LGF
|$14,800,000
|-
|3,154
|-
|$4,692
|$14,800,000
|$33
|1
|3
|N
|mother!
|Par.
|$7,500,000
|-
|2,368
|-
|$3,167
|$7,500,000
|$30
|1
|4
|2
|Home Again
|ORF
|$5,334,160
|-37.7%
|3,036
|+96
|$1,757
|$17,135,244
|$12
|2
|5
|3
|The Hitman's Bodyguard
|LG/S
|$3,550,000
|-26.1%
|3,272
|-50
|$1,085
|$70,357,040
|$30
|5
|6
|4
|Annabelle: Creation
|WB (NL)
|$2,600,000
|-35.1%
|2,117
|-886
|$1,228
|$99,900,361
|$15
|6
|7
|5
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$2,553,586
|-18.5%
|2,619
|-271
|$975
|$29,122,401
|$11
|7
|8
|6
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$2,117,930
|-13.3%
|2,416
|-275
|$877
|$18,659,716
|-
|4
|9
|7
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|Sony
|$1,875,000
|-6.6%
|1,436
|-221
|$1,306
|$330,262,248
|$175
|11
|10
|8
|Dunkirk
|WB
|$1,305,000
|-29.9%
|1,478
|-632
|$883
|$185,141,652
|$100
|9
|11
|9
|Logan Lucky
|BST
|$1,040,997
|-37.7%
|1,401
|-766
|$743
|$26,871,098
|$29
|5
|12
|10
|The Emoji Movie
|Sony
|$975,000
|-14.4%
|1,151
|-299
|$847
|$83,885,035
|$50
|8
|13
|11
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$828,000
|-11.3%
|983
|-291
|$842
|$261,064,445
|$80
|12
|14
|13
|The Dark Tower
|Sony
|$770,000
|+1.7%
|1,235
|+287
|$623
|$49,935,105
|$60
|7
|15
|12
|Girls Trip
|Uni.
|$565,000
|-31.1%
|733
|-390
|$771
|$114,332,255
|$19
|9
|16
|15
|The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
|ORF
|$441,114
|-23.5%
|846
|-389
|$521
|$28,072,893
|$40
|6
|17
|17
|All Saints
|Sony
|$370,000
|-20.4%
|750
|-84
|$493
|$5,232,735
|$2
|4
|18
|16
|The Glass Castle
|LGF
|$350,000
|-34.4%
|698
|-339
|$501
|$16,722,327
|-
|6
|19
|19
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$342,000
|-22.6%
|338
|-197
|$1,012
|$42,511,321
|-
|13
|20
|18
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|Fox
|$335,000
|-25.7%
|470
|-183
|$713
|$145,847,510
|$150
|10
|21
|38
|Beach Rats
|Neon
|$320,778
|+339.0%
|67
|+33
|$4,788
|$320,778
|-
|4
|22
|20
|Baby Driver
|TriS
|$285,000
|-32.6%
|371
|-247
|$768
|$107,063,408
|$34
|12
|23
|24
|Cars 3
|BV
|$178,000
|-40.4%
|259
|-251
|$687
|$152,290,610
|-
|14
|24
|25
|Atomic Blonde
|Focus
|$167,000
|-42.5%
|270
|-120
|$619
|$51,347,715
|$30
|8
|25
|21
|Hazlo Como Hombre (Do It Like An Hombre)
|PNT
|$125,000
|-67.9%
|226
|-156
|$553
|$2,307,528
|-
|3
|26
|22
|Birth of the Dragon
|BH Tilt
|$122,000
|-64.6%
|275
|-427
|$444
|$6,832,205
|-
|4
|27
|27
|Kidnap (2017)
|Aviron
|$115,000
|-45.3%
|506
|-412
|$227
|$30,415,882
|$21
|7
|28
|26
|Tulip Fever
|Wein.
|$112,072
|-61.0%
|247
|-525
|$454
|$2,234,763
|-
|3
|29
|N
|Brad's Status
|Annapurna
|$100,179
|-
|4
|-
|$25,045
|$100,179
|-
|1
|30
|36
|Columbus
|INDEP
|$89,146
|+16.9%
|62
|+26
|$1,438
|$637,103
|-
|7
|31
|34
|Menashe
|A24
|$87,210
|-10.3%
|90
|-27
|$969
|$1,575,825
|-
|8
|32
|29
|Ingrid Goes West
|Neon
|$81,650
|-45.1%
|100
|-100
|$817
|$2,909,598
|-
|6
|33
|46
|Dolores
|PBS
|$68,120
|+40.0%
|18
|+13
|$3,784
|$151,227
|-
|3
|34
|39
|47 Meters Down
|ENTMP
|$67,000
|-0.1%
|96
|-53
|$698
|$44,252,315
|$5.5
|14
|35
|35
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|BV
|$58,000
|-38.3%
|115
|-28
|$504
|$172,534,644
|$230
|17
|36
|48
|Maudie
|SPC
|$38,870
|-7.8%
|63
|-16
|$617
|$6,081,189
|-
|23
|37
|55
|Polina
|Osci.
|$30,000
|+41.9%
|30
|+15
|$1,000
|$117,908
|-
|4
|38
|45
|Good Time
|A24
|$29,495
|-41.8%
|29
|-46
|$1,017
|$1,932,774
|-
|6
|39
|42
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|BV
|$28,000
|-47.4%
|80
|-49
|$350
|$389,805,864
|$200
|20
|40
|53
|California Typewriter
|Grav.
|$22,201
|-0.6%
|18
|+2
|$1,233
|$128,919
|-
|5
|41
|60
|Lost in Paris
|Osci.
|$13,500
|-14.4%
|15
|-2
|$900
|$631,050
|-
|14
|42
|56
|Marjorie Prime
|FR
|$12,000
|-38.6%
|10
|-2
|$1,200
|$143,367
|-
|5
|43
|N
|Ex Libris: The New York Public Library
|Zipp.
|$11,175
|-
|1
|-
|$11,175
|$16,557
|-
|1
|44
|N
|May It Last: A Portrait Of The Avett Brothers
|Osci.
|$10,500
|-
|8
|-
|$1,313
|$681,589
|-
|1
|45
|N
|Red Trees
|Cohen
|$10,012
|-
|9
|-
|$1,112
|$10,012
|-
|1
|46
|N
|Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards
|MBox
|$7,440
|-
|3
|-
|$2,480
|$7,440
|-
|1
|47
|N
|Vengeance: A Love Story
|FR
|$5,000
|-
|9
|-
|$556
|$5,000
|-
|1
|48
|73
|The Hero
|Orch.
|$2,834
|-64.1%
|8
|-15
|$354
|$4,075,277
|-
|15
|49
|90
|Trophy
|Orch.
|$2,742
|-22.1%
|2
|+1
|$1,371
|$7,470
|-
|2
|50
|N
|Dayveon
|FR
|$2,000
|-
|3
|-
|$667
|$2,000
|-
|1
|51
|123
|Served Like a Girl
|ENTMP
|$74
|-84.7%
|1
|-
|$74
|$8,234
|-
|4
|TOTAL (51 MOVIES):
|$109,854,785
|-32.8%
|37,644
|-5,612
|$2,918
|