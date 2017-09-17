Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


September 15-17, 2017
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 It WB (NL) $60,000,000 -51.4% 4,148 +45 $14,465 $218,710,619 $35 2
2 N American Assassin LGF $14,800,000 - 3,154 - $4,692 $14,800,000 $33 1
3 N mother! Par. $7,500,000 - 2,368 - $3,167 $7,500,000 $30 1
4 2 Home Again ORF $5,334,160 -37.7% 3,036 +96 $1,757 $17,135,244 $12 2
5 3 The Hitman's Bodyguard LG/S $3,550,000 -26.1% 3,272 -50 $1,085 $70,357,040 $30 5
6 4 Annabelle: Creation WB (NL) $2,600,000 -35.1% 2,117 -886 $1,228 $99,900,361 $15 6
7 5 Wind River Wein. $2,553,586 -18.5% 2,619 -271 $975 $29,122,401 $11 7
8 6 Leap! Wein. $2,117,930 -13.3% 2,416 -275 $877 $18,659,716 - 4
9 7 Spider-Man: Homecoming Sony $1,875,000 -6.6% 1,436 -221 $1,306 $330,262,248 $175 11
10 8 Dunkirk WB $1,305,000 -29.9% 1,478 -632 $883 $185,141,652 $100 9
11 9 Logan Lucky BST $1,040,997 -37.7% 1,401 -766 $743 $26,871,098 $29 5
12 10 The Emoji Movie Sony $975,000 -14.4% 1,151 -299 $847 $83,885,035 $50 8
13 11 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $828,000 -11.3% 983 -291 $842 $261,064,445 $80 12
14 13 The Dark Tower Sony $770,000 +1.7% 1,235 +287 $623 $49,935,105 $60 7
15 12 Girls Trip Uni. $565,000 -31.1% 733 -390 $771 $114,332,255 $19 9
16 15 The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature ORF $441,114 -23.5% 846 -389 $521 $28,072,893 $40 6
17 17 All Saints Sony $370,000 -20.4% 750 -84 $493 $5,232,735 $2 4
18 16 The Glass Castle LGF $350,000 -34.4% 698 -339 $501 $16,722,327 - 6
19 19 The Big Sick LGF $342,000 -22.6% 338 -197 $1,012 $42,511,321 - 13
20 18 War for the Planet of the Apes Fox $335,000 -25.7% 470 -183 $713 $145,847,510 $150 10
21 38 Beach Rats Neon $320,778 +339.0% 67 +33 $4,788 $320,778 - 4
22 20 Baby Driver TriS $285,000 -32.6% 371 -247 $768 $107,063,408 $34 12
23 24 Cars 3 BV $178,000 -40.4% 259 -251 $687 $152,290,610 - 14
24 25 Atomic Blonde Focus $167,000 -42.5% 270 -120 $619 $51,347,715 $30 8
25 21 Hazlo Como Hombre (Do It Like An Hombre) PNT $125,000 -67.9% 226 -156 $553 $2,307,528 - 3
26 22 Birth of the Dragon BH Tilt $122,000 -64.6% 275 -427 $444 $6,832,205 - 4
27 27 Kidnap (2017) Aviron $115,000 -45.3% 506 -412 $227 $30,415,882 $21 7
28 26 Tulip Fever Wein. $112,072 -61.0% 247 -525 $454 $2,234,763 - 3
29 N Brad's Status Annapurna $100,179 - 4 - $25,045 $100,179 - 1
30 36 Columbus INDEP $89,146 +16.9% 62 +26 $1,438 $637,103 - 7
31 34 Menashe A24 $87,210 -10.3% 90 -27 $969 $1,575,825 - 8
32 29 Ingrid Goes West Neon $81,650 -45.1% 100 -100 $817 $2,909,598 - 6
33 46 Dolores PBS $68,120 +40.0% 18 +13 $3,784 $151,227 - 3
34 39 47 Meters Down ENTMP $67,000 -0.1% 96 -53 $698 $44,252,315 $5.5 14
35 35 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales BV $58,000 -38.3% 115 -28 $504 $172,534,644 $230 17
36 48 Maudie SPC $38,870 -7.8% 63 -16 $617 $6,081,189 - 23
37 55 Polina Osci. $30,000 +41.9% 30 +15 $1,000 $117,908 - 4
38 45 Good Time A24 $29,495 -41.8% 29 -46 $1,017 $1,932,774 - 6
39 42 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 BV $28,000 -47.4% 80 -49 $350 $389,805,864 $200 20
40 53 California Typewriter Grav. $22,201 -0.6% 18 +2 $1,233 $128,919 - 5
41 60 Lost in Paris Osci. $13,500 -14.4% 15 -2 $900 $631,050 - 14
42 56 Marjorie Prime FR $12,000 -38.6% 10 -2 $1,200 $143,367 - 5
43 N Ex Libris: The New York Public Library Zipp. $11,175 - 1 - $11,175 $16,557 - 1
44 N May It Last: A Portrait Of The Avett Brothers Osci. $10,500 - 8 - $1,313 $681,589 - 1
45 N Red Trees Cohen $10,012 - 9 - $1,112 $10,012 - 1
46 N Manolo: The Boy Who Made Shoes for Lizards MBox $7,440 - 3 - $2,480 $7,440 - 1
47 N Vengeance: A Love Story FR $5,000 - 9 - $556 $5,000 - 1
48 73 The Hero Orch. $2,834 -64.1% 8 -15 $354 $4,075,277 - 15
49 90 Trophy Orch. $2,742 -22.1% 2 +1 $1,371 $7,470 - 2
50 N Dayveon FR $2,000 - 3 - $667 $2,000 - 1
51 123 Served Like a Girl ENTMP $74 -84.7% 1 - $74 $8,234 - 4
TOTAL (51 MOVIES):$109,854,785-32.8%37,644-5,612$2,918 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


