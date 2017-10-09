Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


September 8-10, 2017
Weekend

<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N It WB (NL) $117,150,000 - 4,103 - $28,552 $117,150,000 $35 1
2 N Home Again ORF $9,028,222 - 2,940 - $3,071 $9,028,222 - 1
3 1 The Hitman's Bodyguard LG/S $4,850,000 -54.0% 3,322 -48 $1,460 $64,897,007 $30 4
4 2 Annabelle: Creation WB (NL) $4,000,000 -46.7% 3,003 -355 $1,332 $96,267,010 $15 5
5 3 Wind River Wein. $3,210,200 -48.5% 2,890 +288 $1,111 $25,002,192 $11 6
6 4 Leap! Wein. $2,500,100 -48.4% 2,691 -14 $929 $15,874,536 - 3
7 7 Spider-Man: Homecoming Sony $2,015,000 -45.3% 1,657 -379 $1,216 $327,702,794 $175 10
8 6 Dunkirk WB $1,950,000 -55.4% 2,110 -642 $924 $183,110,279 $100 8
9 5 Logan Lucky BST $1,826,425 -58.6% 2,167 -808 $843 $25,228,666 $29 4
10 9 The Emoji Movie Sony $1,060,000 -57.0% 1,450 -658 $731 $82,516,858 $50 7
11 8 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $909,000 -63.7% 1,274 -858 $714 $259,958,175 $80 11
12 10 Girls Trip Uni. $802,000 -65.2% 1,123 -484 $714 $113,360,470 $19 8
13 17 The Dark Tower Sony $750,000 -53.4% 948 -872 $791 $48,903,461 $60 6
14 12 Wonder Woman WB $662,000 -67.5% 961 -877 $689 $410,503,142 $149 15
15 11 The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature ORF $546,018 -74.2% 1,235 -1,416 $442 $27,437,912 $40 5
16 21 The Glass Castle LGF $540,000 -61.7% 1,037 -323 $521 $16,084,885 - 5
17 20 The Big Sick LGF $480,000 -66.6% 535 -735 $897 $42,028,894 - 12
18 22 All Saints Sony $465,000 -61.9% 834 -12 $558 $4,604,277 $2 3
19 25 War for the Planet of the Apes Fox $460,000 -58.6% 653 -388 $704 $145,338,705 $150 9
20 19 Baby Driver TriS $415,000 -71.9% 618 -845 $672 $106,557,278 $34 11
21 23 Hazlo Como Hombre (Do It Like An Hombre) PNT $375,000 -68.1% 382 - $982 $2,021,851 - 2
22 15 Birth of the Dragon BH Tilt $360,000 -79.3% 702 -931 $513 $6,585,485 - 3
23 13 Cars 3 BV $320,000 -82.0% 510 -1,935 $627 $152,063,509 - 13
24 14 Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (40th Anniversary) Sony $300,000 -83.0% 787 -114 $381 $2,881,070 - 2
25 24 Tulip Fever Wein. $285,300 -75.4% 772 +7 $370 $1,935,520 - 2
26 26 Atomic Blonde Focus $274,000 -68.9% 390 -351 $703 $51,066,270 $30 7
27 16 Kidnap (2017) Aviron $190,000 -88.3% 918 -771 $207 $30,191,115 $21 6
28 27 Ingrid Goes West Neon $152,865 -74.8% 200 -425 $764 $2,755,964 - 5
29 53 Viceroy's House IFC $148,461 +208.4% 41 +37 $3,621 $220,214 - 2
30 33 The Trip to Spain IFC $125,000 -42.8% 125 -15 $1,000 $775,271 - 5
31 36 Menashe A24 $123,540 -37.8% 117 -9 $1,056 $1,467,624 - 7
32 N 9/11 ADC $120,500 - 425 - $284 $120,500 - 1
33 37 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales BV $98,000 -49.6% 143 -43 $685 $172,451,737 $230 16
34 43 Columbus INDEP $90,702 -18.6% 36 +7 $2,520 $526,557 - 6
35 54 Beach Rats Neon $72,591 +65.3% 34 +26 $2,135 $208,446 - 3
36 31 Patti Cake$ FoxS $68,000 -72.5% 189 -106 $360 $722,496 - 4
37 28 Good Time A24 $67,680 -78.6% 75 -560 $902 $1,879,121 - 5
38 32 47 Meters Down ENTMP $63,600 -71.5% 149 -281 $427 $44,164,108 $5.5 13
39 67 Dolores PBS $53,610 +296.1% 5 +4 $10,722 $70,900 - 2
40 35 Detroit Annapurna $53,000 -73.9% 151 -180 $351 $16,693,627 $34 7
41 34 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 BV $52,000 -76.0% 129 -67 $403 $389,758,914 $200 19
42 N Rebel in the Rye IFC $44,280 - 4 - $11,070 $44,280 - 1
43 46 Maudie SPC $43,894 -46.6% 79 -27 $556 $6,017,821 - 22
44 49 Crown Heights IFC $36,630 -41.3% 99 +44 $370 $213,630 - 4
45 62 Polina Osci. $23,000 +10.4% 15 +11 $1,533 $75,663 - 3
46 60 Marjorie Prime FR $22,000 -17.1% 12 - $1,833 $127,614 - 4
47 57 California Typewriter Grav. $21,551 -28.5% 16 +5 $1,347 $92,827 - 4
48 55 Gook Gold. $20,385 -53.3% 20 -7 $1,019 $223,222 - 4
49 N Twenty Two CL $20,000 - 11 - $1,818 $20,000 - 1
50 61 The Little Hours G&S $15,320 -37.1% 13 -7 $1,178 $1,623,366 - 11
51 58 Lost in Paris Osci. $15,000 -46.5% 17 -2 $882 $609,578 - 13
52 48 The Only Living Boy in New York RAtt. $12,360 -80.6% 23 -112 $537 $608,764 - 5
53 65 The Hero Orch. $11,739 -24.0% 29 -10 $405 $4,071,497 - 14
54 79 Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story PDF $3,800 -25.5% 2 - $1,900 $11,300 - 3
55 N Trophy Orch. $3,474 - 1 - $3,474 $3,474 - 1
56 77 We Love You, Sally Carmichael! Purd. $2,044 -63.0% 7 -4 $292 $108,529 - 6
57 74 Heat and Dust (2017 re-release) Cohen $1,944 -81.1% 2 -2 $972 $19,855 - 2
58 87 Love, Kennedy Purd. $617 -78.3% 4 -6 $154 $394,550 - 15
59 92 Served Like a Girl ENTMP $505 -79.1% 1 -5 $505 $8,153 - 3
TOTAL (59 MOVIES):$157,311,357+101.9%42,186-10,510$3,729 
<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 

* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


back to
Weekend Index Page