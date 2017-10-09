|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|It
|WB (NL)
|$117,150,000
|-
|4,103
|-
|$28,552
|$117,150,000
|$35
|1
|2
|N
|Home Again
|ORF
|$9,028,222
|-
|2,940
|-
|$3,071
|$9,028,222
|-
|1
|3
|1
|The Hitman's Bodyguard
|LG/S
|$4,850,000
|-54.0%
|3,322
|-48
|$1,460
|$64,897,007
|$30
|4
|4
|2
|Annabelle: Creation
|WB (NL)
|$4,000,000
|-46.7%
|3,003
|-355
|$1,332
|$96,267,010
|$15
|5
|5
|3
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$3,210,200
|-48.5%
|2,890
|+288
|$1,111
|$25,002,192
|$11
|6
|6
|4
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$2,500,100
|-48.4%
|2,691
|-14
|$929
|$15,874,536
|-
|3
|7
|7
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|Sony
|$2,015,000
|-45.3%
|1,657
|-379
|$1,216
|$327,702,794
|$175
|10
|8
|6
|Dunkirk
|WB
|$1,950,000
|-55.4%
|2,110
|-642
|$924
|$183,110,279
|$100
|8
|9
|5
|Logan Lucky
|BST
|$1,826,425
|-58.6%
|2,167
|-808
|$843
|$25,228,666
|$29
|4
|10
|9
|The Emoji Movie
|Sony
|$1,060,000
|-57.0%
|1,450
|-658
|$731
|$82,516,858
|$50
|7
|11
|8
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$909,000
|-63.7%
|1,274
|-858
|$714
|$259,958,175
|$80
|11
|12
|10
|Girls Trip
|Uni.
|$802,000
|-65.2%
|1,123
|-484
|$714
|$113,360,470
|$19
|8
|13
|17
|The Dark Tower
|Sony
|$750,000
|-53.4%
|948
|-872
|$791
|$48,903,461
|$60
|6
|14
|12
|Wonder Woman
|WB
|$662,000
|-67.5%
|961
|-877
|$689
|$410,503,142
|$149
|15
|15
|11
|The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
|ORF
|$546,018
|-74.2%
|1,235
|-1,416
|$442
|$27,437,912
|$40
|5
|16
|21
|The Glass Castle
|LGF
|$540,000
|-61.7%
|1,037
|-323
|$521
|$16,084,885
|-
|5
|17
|20
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$480,000
|-66.6%
|535
|-735
|$897
|$42,028,894
|-
|12
|18
|22
|All Saints
|Sony
|$465,000
|-61.9%
|834
|-12
|$558
|$4,604,277
|$2
|3
|19
|25
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|Fox
|$460,000
|-58.6%
|653
|-388
|$704
|$145,338,705
|$150
|9
|20
|19
|Baby Driver
|TriS
|$415,000
|-71.9%
|618
|-845
|$672
|$106,557,278
|$34
|11
|21
|23
|Hazlo Como Hombre (Do It Like An Hombre)
|PNT
|$375,000
|-68.1%
|382
|-
|$982
|$2,021,851
|-
|2
|22
|15
|Birth of the Dragon
|BH Tilt
|$360,000
|-79.3%
|702
|-931
|$513
|$6,585,485
|-
|3
|23
|13
|Cars 3
|BV
|$320,000
|-82.0%
|510
|-1,935
|$627
|$152,063,509
|-
|13
|24
|14
|Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (40th Anniversary)
|Sony
|$300,000
|-83.0%
|787
|-114
|$381
|$2,881,070
|-
|2
|25
|24
|Tulip Fever
|Wein.
|$285,300
|-75.4%
|772
|+7
|$370
|$1,935,520
|-
|2
|26
|26
|Atomic Blonde
|Focus
|$274,000
|-68.9%
|390
|-351
|$703
|$51,066,270
|$30
|7
|27
|16
|Kidnap (2017)
|Aviron
|$190,000
|-88.3%
|918
|-771
|$207
|$30,191,115
|$21
|6
|28
|27
|Ingrid Goes West
|Neon
|$152,865
|-74.8%
|200
|-425
|$764
|$2,755,964
|-
|5
|29
|53
|Viceroy's House
|IFC
|$148,461
|+208.4%
|41
|+37
|$3,621
|$220,214
|-
|2
|30
|33
|The Trip to Spain
|IFC
|$125,000
|-42.8%
|125
|-15
|$1,000
|$775,271
|-
|5
|31
|36
|Menashe
|A24
|$123,540
|-37.8%
|117
|-9
|$1,056
|$1,467,624
|-
|7
|32
|N
|9/11
|ADC
|$120,500
|-
|425
|-
|$284
|$120,500
|-
|1
|33
|37
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|BV
|$98,000
|-49.6%
|143
|-43
|$685
|$172,451,737
|$230
|16
|34
|43
|Columbus
|INDEP
|$90,702
|-18.6%
|36
|+7
|$2,520
|$526,557
|-
|6
|35
|54
|Beach Rats
|Neon
|$72,591
|+65.3%
|34
|+26
|$2,135
|$208,446
|-
|3
|36
|31
|Patti Cake$
|FoxS
|$68,000
|-72.5%
|189
|-106
|$360
|$722,496
|-
|4
|37
|28
|Good Time
|A24
|$67,680
|-78.6%
|75
|-560
|$902
|$1,879,121
|-
|5
|38
|32
|47 Meters Down
|ENTMP
|$63,600
|-71.5%
|149
|-281
|$427
|$44,164,108
|$5.5
|13
|39
|67
|Dolores
|PBS
|$53,610
|+296.1%
|5
|+4
|$10,722
|$70,900
|-
|2
|40
|35
|Detroit
|Annapurna
|$53,000
|-73.9%
|151
|-180
|$351
|$16,693,627
|$34
|7
|41
|34
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|BV
|$52,000
|-76.0%
|129
|-67
|$403
|$389,758,914
|$200
|19
|42
|N
|Rebel in the Rye
|IFC
|$44,280
|-
|4
|-
|$11,070
|$44,280
|-
|1
|43
|46
|Maudie
|SPC
|$43,894
|-46.6%
|79
|-27
|$556
|$6,017,821
|-
|22
|44
|49
|Crown Heights
|IFC
|$36,630
|-41.3%
|99
|+44
|$370
|$213,630
|-
|4
|45
|62
|Polina
|Osci.
|$23,000
|+10.4%
|15
|+11
|$1,533
|$75,663
|-
|3
|46
|60
|Marjorie Prime
|FR
|$22,000
|-17.1%
|12
|-
|$1,833
|$127,614
|-
|4
|47
|57
|California Typewriter
|Grav.
|$21,551
|-28.5%
|16
|+5
|$1,347
|$92,827
|-
|4
|48
|55
|Gook
|Gold.
|$20,385
|-53.3%
|20
|-7
|$1,019
|$223,222
|-
|4
|49
|N
|Twenty Two
|CL
|$20,000
|-
|11
|-
|$1,818
|$20,000
|-
|1
|50
|61
|The Little Hours
|G&S
|$15,320
|-37.1%
|13
|-7
|$1,178
|$1,623,366
|-
|11
|51
|58
|Lost in Paris
|Osci.
|$15,000
|-46.5%
|17
|-2
|$882
|$609,578
|-
|13
|52
|48
|The Only Living Boy in New York
|RAtt.
|$12,360
|-80.6%
|23
|-112
|$537
|$608,764
|-
|5
|53
|65
|The Hero
|Orch.
|$11,739
|-24.0%
|29
|-10
|$405
|$4,071,497
|-
|14
|54
|79
|Beside Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story
|PDF
|$3,800
|-25.5%
|2
|-
|$1,900
|$11,300
|-
|3
|55
|N
|Trophy
|Orch.
|$3,474
|-
|1
|-
|$3,474
|$3,474
|-
|1
|56
|77
|We Love You, Sally Carmichael!
|Purd.
|$2,044
|-63.0%
|7
|-4
|$292
|$108,529
|-
|6
|57
|74
|Heat and Dust (2017 re-release)
|Cohen
|$1,944
|-81.1%
|2
|-2
|$972
|$19,855
|-
|2
|58
|87
|Love, Kennedy
|Purd.
|$617
|-78.3%
|4
|-6
|$154
|$394,550
|-
|15
|59
|92
|Served Like a Girl
|ENTMP
|$505
|-79.1%
|1
|-5
|$505
|$8,153
|-
|3
|TOTAL (59 MOVIES):
|$157,311,357
|+101.9%
|42,186
|-10,510
|$3,729
|