September 1-3, 2017
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 The Hitman's Bodyguard LG/S $10,250,000 -0.1% 3,370 -7 $3,042 $54,944,214 $30 3
2 2 Annabelle: Creation WB (NL) $7,300,000 -5.0% 3,358 -207 $2,174 $88,975,598 $15 4
3 4 Wind River Wein. $5,863,074 +27.4% 2,602 +507 $2,253 $18,285,511 $11 5
4 3 Leap! Wein. $4,886,923 +3.3% 2,705 +130 $1,807 $11,381,726 - 2
5 5 Logan Lucky BST $4,421,125 +4.2% 2,975 -56 $1,486 $21,451,612 $29 3
6 6 Dunkirk WB $4,125,000 +4.5% 2,752 -22 $1,499 $178,754,545 $100 7
7 7 Spider-Man: Homecoming Sony $3,650,000 +29.4% 2,036 -86 $1,793 $324,051,546 $175 9
8 10 The Emoji Movie Sony $2,450,000 -2.3% 2,108 -266 $1,162 $80,326,714 $50 6
9 13 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $2,360,175 +34.8% 2,132 +16 $1,107 $257,895,405 $80 10
10 11 Girls Trip Uni. $2,322,430 -1.7% 1,607 -170 $1,445 $111,581,945 $19 7
11 12 The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature ORF $2,014,972 -13.0% 2,651 -439 $760 $25,855,476 $40 4
12 15 Wonder Woman WB $1,920,000 +14.6% 1,808 -402 $1,062 $408,939,021 $149 14
13 N Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (40th Anniversary) Sony $1,800,000 - 901 - $1,998 $1,800,000 - 1
14 8 Birth of the Dragon BH Tilt $1,755,370 -35.0% 1,633 +15 $1,075 $5,413,090 - 2
15 30 Cars 3 BV $1,709,000 +914.6% 2,445 +2,231 $699 $150,846,869 - 12
16 17 Kidnap (2017) Aviron $1,605,000 +6.8% 1,689 -4 $950 $29,347,867 $21 5
17 14 The Dark Tower Sony $1,600,000 -5.2% 1,820 -518 $879 $47,431,894 $60 5
18 N Inhumans Imax $1,500,000 - 393 - $3,817 $1,500,000 - 1
19 19 Baby Driver TriS $1,475,000 +22.2% 1,463 -294 $1,008 $105,530,256 $34 10
20 18 The Glass Castle LGF $1,400,000 +0.8% 1,360 +62 $1,029 $14,749,759 - 4
21 23 The Big Sick LGF $1,375,000 +88.2% 1,270 +564 $1,083 $40,930,459 - 11
22 16 All Saints Sony $1,275,000 -15.8% 846 - $1,507 $3,471,923 $2 2
23 N Tulip Fever Wein. $1,214,602 - 765 - $1,588 $1,214,602 - 1
24 N Hazlo Como Hombre (Do It Like An Hombre) PNT $1,125,000 - 382 - $2,945 $1,125,000 - 1
25 20 War for the Planet of the Apes Fox $1,000,000 +9.5% 1,041 -73 $961 $144,254,763 $150 8
26 21 Atomic Blonde Focus $887,145 +3.3% 741 -248 $1,197 $50,368,525 $30 6
27 22 Ingrid Goes West Neon $605,353 -22.7% 625 -22 $969 $2,315,498 - 4
28 24 Good Time A24 $312,039 -46.3% 635 -86 $491 $1,625,641 - 4
29 37 Patti Cake$ FoxS $250,000 +144.5% 295 +236 $847 $538,276 - 3
30 34 The Trip to Spain IFC $224,000 +83.5% 140 +86 $1,600 $546,532 - 4
31 33 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales BV $210,000 +61.6% 186 +21 $1,129 $172,293,066 $230 15
32 35 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 BV $210,000 +77.7% 196 -103 $1,071 $389,639,205 $200 18
33 31 Menashe A24 $201,802 +24.0% 126 +23 $1,602 $1,250,776 - 6
34 26 Detroit Annapurna $198,000 -21.7% 331 -194 $598 $16,520,915 $34 6
35 N I Do... Until I Don't TFA $177,692 - 165 - $1,077 $177,692 - 1
36 25 Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D Distrib. $166,688 -69.8% 288 -83 $579 $920,500 - 2
37 44 Columbus INDEP $106,070 +66.1% 29 +7 $3,658 $375,000 - 5
38 N Valley of Bones Ham $101,962 - 300 - $340 $101,962 - 1
39 28 A Gentleman FIP $90,000 -53.0% 130 -5 $692 $365,075 - 2
40 40 Maudie SPC $82,129 -4.1% 106 +10 $775 $5,909,837 - 21
41 50 Crown Heights IFC $63,250 +104.4% 55 +45 $1,150 $147,150 - 3
42 29 The Only Living Boy in New York RAtt. $59,290 -67.2% 135 -154 $439 $555,832 - 4
43 41 An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power Par. $57,000 -32.1% 80 -47 $713 $3,451,951 $1 6
44 42 Gook Gold. $46,244 -35.0% 27 +3 $1,713 $180,602 - 3
45 N Viceroy's House IFC $44,736 - 4 - $11,184 $44,736 - 1
46 47 Beach Rats Neon $44,607 -4.0% 8 +5 $5,576 $113,434 - 2
47 53 Marjorie Prime FR $25,000 +4.1% 12 +2 $2,083 $91,490 - 3
48 55 The Little Hours G&S $24,350 +13.7% 20 -6 $1,218 $1,588,705 - 10
49 56 Lost in Paris Osci. $24,000 +21.2% 18 +1 $1,333 $571,116 - 12
50 64 Polina Osci. $22,000 +74.8% 4 +2 $5,500 $43,626 - 2
51 N Dolores PBS $14,125 - 1 - $14,125 $14,125 - 1
52 74 We Love You, Sally Carmichael! Purd. $5,531 -1.1% 11 +1 $503 $100,970 - 5
53 N The Vault FR $4,700 - 11 - $427 $4,700 - 1
54 83 Love, Kennedy Purd. $3,914 +30.6% 10 +1 $391 $388,874 - 14
55 60 California Typewriter Grav. $2,845 -82.6% 11 +9 $259 $56,382 - 3
TOTAL (55 MOVIES):$74,662,143+8.0%50,812+924$1,469 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


