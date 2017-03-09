|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|The Hitman's Bodyguard
|LG/S
|$10,250,000
|-0.1%
|3,370
|-7
|$3,042
|$54,944,214
|$30
|3
|2
|2
|Annabelle: Creation
|WB (NL)
|$7,300,000
|-5.0%
|3,358
|-207
|$2,174
|$88,975,598
|$15
|4
|3
|4
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$5,863,074
|+27.4%
|2,602
|+507
|$2,253
|$18,285,511
|$11
|5
|4
|3
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$4,886,923
|+3.3%
|2,705
|+130
|$1,807
|$11,381,726
|-
|2
|5
|5
|Logan Lucky
|BST
|$4,421,125
|+4.2%
|2,975
|-56
|$1,486
|$21,451,612
|$29
|3
|6
|6
|Dunkirk
|WB
|$4,125,000
|+4.5%
|2,752
|-22
|$1,499
|$178,754,545
|$100
|7
|7
|7
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|Sony
|$3,650,000
|+29.4%
|2,036
|-86
|$1,793
|$324,051,546
|$175
|9
|8
|10
|The Emoji Movie
|Sony
|$2,450,000
|-2.3%
|2,108
|-266
|$1,162
|$80,326,714
|$50
|6
|9
|13
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$2,360,175
|+34.8%
|2,132
|+16
|$1,107
|$257,895,405
|$80
|10
|10
|11
|Girls Trip
|Uni.
|$2,322,430
|-1.7%
|1,607
|-170
|$1,445
|$111,581,945
|$19
|7
|11
|12
|The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
|ORF
|$2,014,972
|-13.0%
|2,651
|-439
|$760
|$25,855,476
|$40
|4
|12
|15
|Wonder Woman
|WB
|$1,920,000
|+14.6%
|1,808
|-402
|$1,062
|$408,939,021
|$149
|14
|13
|N
|Close Encounters Of The Third Kind (40th Anniversary)
|Sony
|$1,800,000
|-
|901
|-
|$1,998
|$1,800,000
|-
|1
|14
|8
|Birth of the Dragon
|BH Tilt
|$1,755,370
|-35.0%
|1,633
|+15
|$1,075
|$5,413,090
|-
|2
|15
|30
|Cars 3
|BV
|$1,709,000
|+914.6%
|2,445
|+2,231
|$699
|$150,846,869
|-
|12
|16
|17
|Kidnap (2017)
|Aviron
|$1,605,000
|+6.8%
|1,689
|-4
|$950
|$29,347,867
|$21
|5
|17
|14
|The Dark Tower
|Sony
|$1,600,000
|-5.2%
|1,820
|-518
|$879
|$47,431,894
|$60
|5
|18
|N
|Inhumans
|Imax
|$1,500,000
|-
|393
|-
|$3,817
|$1,500,000
|-
|1
|19
|19
|Baby Driver
|TriS
|$1,475,000
|+22.2%
|1,463
|-294
|$1,008
|$105,530,256
|$34
|10
|20
|18
|The Glass Castle
|LGF
|$1,400,000
|+0.8%
|1,360
|+62
|$1,029
|$14,749,759
|-
|4
|21
|23
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$1,375,000
|+88.2%
|1,270
|+564
|$1,083
|$40,930,459
|-
|11
|22
|16
|All Saints
|Sony
|$1,275,000
|-15.8%
|846
|-
|$1,507
|$3,471,923
|$2
|2
|23
|N
|Tulip Fever
|Wein.
|$1,214,602
|-
|765
|-
|$1,588
|$1,214,602
|-
|1
|24
|N
|Hazlo Como Hombre (Do It Like An Hombre)
|PNT
|$1,125,000
|-
|382
|-
|$2,945
|$1,125,000
|-
|1
|25
|20
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|Fox
|$1,000,000
|+9.5%
|1,041
|-73
|$961
|$144,254,763
|$150
|8
|26
|21
|Atomic Blonde
|Focus
|$887,145
|+3.3%
|741
|-248
|$1,197
|$50,368,525
|$30
|6
|27
|22
|Ingrid Goes West
|Neon
|$605,353
|-22.7%
|625
|-22
|$969
|$2,315,498
|-
|4
|28
|24
|Good Time
|A24
|$312,039
|-46.3%
|635
|-86
|$491
|$1,625,641
|-
|4
|29
|37
|Patti Cake$
|FoxS
|$250,000
|+144.5%
|295
|+236
|$847
|$538,276
|-
|3
|30
|34
|The Trip to Spain
|IFC
|$224,000
|+83.5%
|140
|+86
|$1,600
|$546,532
|-
|4
|31
|33
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|BV
|$210,000
|+61.6%
|186
|+21
|$1,129
|$172,293,066
|$230
|15
|32
|35
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|BV
|$210,000
|+77.7%
|196
|-103
|$1,071
|$389,639,205
|$200
|18
|33
|31
|Menashe
|A24
|$201,802
|+24.0%
|126
|+23
|$1,602
|$1,250,776
|-
|6
|34
|26
|Detroit
|Annapurna
|$198,000
|-21.7%
|331
|-194
|$598
|$16,520,915
|$34
|6
|35
|N
|I Do... Until I Don't
|TFA
|$177,692
|-
|165
|-
|$1,077
|$177,692
|-
|1
|36
|25
|Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D
|Distrib.
|$166,688
|-69.8%
|288
|-83
|$579
|$920,500
|-
|2
|37
|44
|Columbus
|INDEP
|$106,070
|+66.1%
|29
|+7
|$3,658
|$375,000
|-
|5
|38
|N
|Valley of Bones
|Ham
|$101,962
|-
|300
|-
|$340
|$101,962
|-
|1
|39
|28
|A Gentleman
|FIP
|$90,000
|-53.0%
|130
|-5
|$692
|$365,075
|-
|2
|40
|40
|Maudie
|SPC
|$82,129
|-4.1%
|106
|+10
|$775
|$5,909,837
|-
|21
|41
|50
|Crown Heights
|IFC
|$63,250
|+104.4%
|55
|+45
|$1,150
|$147,150
|-
|3
|42
|29
|The Only Living Boy in New York
|RAtt.
|$59,290
|-67.2%
|135
|-154
|$439
|$555,832
|-
|4
|43
|41
|An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
|Par.
|$57,000
|-32.1%
|80
|-47
|$713
|$3,451,951
|$1
|6
|44
|42
|Gook
|Gold.
|$46,244
|-35.0%
|27
|+3
|$1,713
|$180,602
|-
|3
|45
|N
|Viceroy's House
|IFC
|$44,736
|-
|4
|-
|$11,184
|$44,736
|-
|1
|46
|47
|Beach Rats
|Neon
|$44,607
|-4.0%
|8
|+5
|$5,576
|$113,434
|-
|2
|47
|53
|Marjorie Prime
|FR
|$25,000
|+4.1%
|12
|+2
|$2,083
|$91,490
|-
|3
|48
|55
|The Little Hours
|G&S
|$24,350
|+13.7%
|20
|-6
|$1,218
|$1,588,705
|-
|10
|49
|56
|Lost in Paris
|Osci.
|$24,000
|+21.2%
|18
|+1
|$1,333
|$571,116
|-
|12
|50
|64
|Polina
|Osci.
|$22,000
|+74.8%
|4
|+2
|$5,500
|$43,626
|-
|2
|51
|N
|Dolores
|PBS
|$14,125
|-
|1
|-
|$14,125
|$14,125
|-
|1
|52
|74
|We Love You, Sally Carmichael!
|Purd.
|$5,531
|-1.1%
|11
|+1
|$503
|$100,970
|-
|5
|53
|N
|The Vault
|FR
|$4,700
|-
|11
|-
|$427
|$4,700
|-
|1
|54
|83
|Love, Kennedy
|Purd.
|$3,914
|+30.6%
|10
|+1
|$391
|$388,874
|-
|14
|55
|60
|California Typewriter
|Grav.
|$2,845
|-82.6%
|11
|+9
|$259
|$56,382
|-
|3
|TOTAL (55 MOVIES):
|$74,662,143
|+8.0%
|50,812
|+924
|$1,469
