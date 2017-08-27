Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


August 25-27, 2017
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 The Hitman's Bodyguard LG/S $10,050,000 -53.0% 3,377 - $2,976 $39,614,004 $30 2
2 2 Annabelle: Creation WB (NL) $7,350,000 -52.9% 3,565 +23 $2,062 $77,880,384 $15 3
3 N Leap! Wein. $5,015,500 - 2,575 - $1,948 $5,015,500 - 1
4 10 Wind River Wein. $4,410,610 +48.2% 2,095 +1,401 $2,105 $9,840,823 $11 4
5 3 Logan Lucky BST $4,366,894 -42.5% 3,031 - $1,441 $15,034,307 $29 2
6 4 Dunkirk WB $3,950,000 -40.3% 2,774 -497 $1,424 $172,479,030 $100 6
7 7 Spider-Man: Homecoming Sony $2,725,000 -36.0% 2,122 -219 $1,284 $318,843,082 $175 8
8 N Birth of the Dragon BH Tilt $2,501,100 - 1,618 - $1,546 $2,501,100 - 1
9 6 The Emoji Movie Sony $2,350,000 -47.1% 2,374 -417 $990 $76,431,471 $50 5
10 8 Girls Trip Uni. $2,266,745 -42.0% 1,777 -233 $1,276 $108,072,270 $19 6
11 5 The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature ORF $2,208,876 -56.6% 3,090 -913 $715 $22,443,602 $40 3
12 16 Wonder Woman WB $1,685,000 +54.3% 2,210 +1,407 $762 $406,203,061 $149 13
13 14 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $1,633,375 -21.2% 2,116 +565 $772 $254,486,755 $80 9
14 9 The Dark Tower Sony $1,615,000 -57.4% 2,338 -805 $691 $44,934,575 $60 4
15 N All Saints Sony $1,550,000 - 846 - $1,832 $1,550,000 $2 1
16 11 Kidnap (2017) Aviron $1,505,000 -49.2% 1,693 -652 $889 $27,174,338 $21 4
17 12 The Glass Castle LGF $1,375,000 -46.1% 1,298 -163 $1,059 $12,486,853 - 3
18 19 Baby Driver TriS $1,150,000 +34.3% 1,757 +1,074 $655 $103,288,946 $34 9
19 15 War for the Planet of the Apes Fox $880,000 -56.2% 1,114 -494 $790 $142,753,895 $150 7
20 13 Atomic Blonde Focus $861,875 -60.4% 989 -639 $871 $49,032,310 $30 5
21 22 Ingrid Goes West Neon $781,750 +192.4% 647 +621 $1,208 $1,321,500 - 3
22 17 The Big Sick LGF $745,000 -25.6% 706 +88 $1,055 $39,226,393 - 10
23 33 Good Time A24 $610,890 +269.2% 721 +701 $847 $1,029,354 - 3
24 N Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D Distrib. $582,300 - 386 - $1,509 $582,300 - 1
25 18 Detroit Annapurna $231,000 -73.0% 525 -903 $440 $16,152,686 $34 5
26 N A Gentleman FIP $195,000 - 135 - $1,444 $195,000 - 1
27 24 Cars 3 BV $192,000 -22.9% 214 -33 $897 $149,089,154 - 11
28 25 Menashe A24 $172,510 -20.1% 103 +17 $1,675 $973,593 - 5
29 41 The Trip to Spain IFC $132,048 +105.0% 56 +37 $2,358 $284,048 - 3
30 29 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales BV $129,000 -30.3% 165 -19 $782 $172,025,649 $230 14
31 28 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 BV $117,000 -37.6% 299 +104 $391 $389,385,268 $200 17
32 40 Patti Cake$ FoxS $105,000 +55.3% 59 +45 $1,780 $197,394 - 2
33 35 Maudie SPC $91,051 -17.5% 96 -28 $948 $5,781,011 - 20
34 21 An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power Par. $80,000 -75.8% 127 -387 $630 $3,325,392 $1 5
35 54 Gook Gold. $75,734 +180.0% 24 +22 $3,156 $109,678 - 2
36 45 Columbus INDEP $68,680 +61.5% 22 +10 $3,122 $242,727 - 4
37 26 Step (2017) FoxS $66,000 -68.0% 118 -188 $559 $972,590 - 4
38 N Beach Rats Neon $45,008 - 3 - $15,003 $45,008 - 1
39 53 Crown Heights IFC $32,800 +8.7% 10 +7 $3,280 $69,812 - 2
40 34 Brigsby Bear SPC $30,118 -78.8% 94 -314 $320 $458,773 - 5
41 58 Marjorie Prime FR $23,000 +11.3% 10 +4 $2,300 $53,890 - 2
42 51 The Little Hours G&S $21,408 -35.7% 26 -13 $823 $1,550,538 - 9
43 62 Lost in Paris Osci. $19,000 +17.0% 16 -2 $1,188 $535,645 - 11
44 - California Typewriter Grav. $16,336 +224.7% 2 +1 $8,168 $21,442 - 2
45 64 The Hero Orch. $15,498 +1.5% 37 -1 $419 $4,023,748 - 12
46 N Polina Osci. $13,250 - 2 - $6,625 $13,250 - 1
47 78 The Fencer CFI $11,874 +150.3% 5 +1 $2,375 $37,658 - 6
48 67 We Love You, Sally Carmichael! Purd. $5,625 -25.4% 10 - $563 $91,981 - 4
49 79 Love, Kennedy Purd. $2,840 -39.7% 8 -2 $355 $382,135 - 13
50 N Red Christmas Artsploitati $1,000 - 1 - $1,000 $1,000 - 1
TOTAL (50 MOVIES):$64,062,695-33.3%47,386+2,289$1,352 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


