|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|The Hitman's Bodyguard
|LG/S
|$10,050,000
|-53.0%
|3,377
|-
|$2,976
|$39,614,004
|$30
|2
|2
|2
|Annabelle: Creation
|WB (NL)
|$7,350,000
|-52.9%
|3,565
|+23
|$2,062
|$77,880,384
|$15
|3
|3
|N
|Leap!
|Wein.
|$5,015,500
|-
|2,575
|-
|$1,948
|$5,015,500
|-
|1
|4
|10
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$4,410,610
|+48.2%
|2,095
|+1,401
|$2,105
|$9,840,823
|$11
|4
|5
|3
|Logan Lucky
|BST
|$4,366,894
|-42.5%
|3,031
|-
|$1,441
|$15,034,307
|$29
|2
|6
|4
|Dunkirk
|WB
|$3,950,000
|-40.3%
|2,774
|-497
|$1,424
|$172,479,030
|$100
|6
|7
|7
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|Sony
|$2,725,000
|-36.0%
|2,122
|-219
|$1,284
|$318,843,082
|$175
|8
|8
|N
|Birth of the Dragon
|BH Tilt
|$2,501,100
|-
|1,618
|-
|$1,546
|$2,501,100
|-
|1
|9
|6
|The Emoji Movie
|Sony
|$2,350,000
|-47.1%
|2,374
|-417
|$990
|$76,431,471
|$50
|5
|10
|8
|Girls Trip
|Uni.
|$2,266,745
|-42.0%
|1,777
|-233
|$1,276
|$108,072,270
|$19
|6
|11
|5
|The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
|ORF
|$2,208,876
|-56.6%
|3,090
|-913
|$715
|$22,443,602
|$40
|3
|12
|16
|Wonder Woman
|WB
|$1,685,000
|+54.3%
|2,210
|+1,407
|$762
|$406,203,061
|$149
|13
|13
|14
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$1,633,375
|-21.2%
|2,116
|+565
|$772
|$254,486,755
|$80
|9
|14
|9
|The Dark Tower
|Sony
|$1,615,000
|-57.4%
|2,338
|-805
|$691
|$44,934,575
|$60
|4
|15
|N
|All Saints
|Sony
|$1,550,000
|-
|846
|-
|$1,832
|$1,550,000
|$2
|1
|16
|11
|Kidnap (2017)
|Aviron
|$1,505,000
|-49.2%
|1,693
|-652
|$889
|$27,174,338
|$21
|4
|17
|12
|The Glass Castle
|LGF
|$1,375,000
|-46.1%
|1,298
|-163
|$1,059
|$12,486,853
|-
|3
|18
|19
|Baby Driver
|TriS
|$1,150,000
|+34.3%
|1,757
|+1,074
|$655
|$103,288,946
|$34
|9
|19
|15
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|Fox
|$880,000
|-56.2%
|1,114
|-494
|$790
|$142,753,895
|$150
|7
|20
|13
|Atomic Blonde
|Focus
|$861,875
|-60.4%
|989
|-639
|$871
|$49,032,310
|$30
|5
|21
|22
|Ingrid Goes West
|Neon
|$781,750
|+192.4%
|647
|+621
|$1,208
|$1,321,500
|-
|3
|22
|17
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$745,000
|-25.6%
|706
|+88
|$1,055
|$39,226,393
|-
|10
|23
|33
|Good Time
|A24
|$610,890
|+269.2%
|721
|+701
|$847
|$1,029,354
|-
|3
|24
|N
|Terminator 2: Judgment Day 3D
|Distrib.
|$582,300
|-
|386
|-
|$1,509
|$582,300
|-
|1
|25
|18
|Detroit
|Annapurna
|$231,000
|-73.0%
|525
|-903
|$440
|$16,152,686
|$34
|5
|26
|N
|A Gentleman
|FIP
|$195,000
|-
|135
|-
|$1,444
|$195,000
|-
|1
|27
|24
|Cars 3
|BV
|$192,000
|-22.9%
|214
|-33
|$897
|$149,089,154
|-
|11
|28
|25
|Menashe
|A24
|$172,510
|-20.1%
|103
|+17
|$1,675
|$973,593
|-
|5
|29
|41
|The Trip to Spain
|IFC
|$132,048
|+105.0%
|56
|+37
|$2,358
|$284,048
|-
|3
|30
|29
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|BV
|$129,000
|-30.3%
|165
|-19
|$782
|$172,025,649
|$230
|14
|31
|28
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|BV
|$117,000
|-37.6%
|299
|+104
|$391
|$389,385,268
|$200
|17
|32
|40
|Patti Cake$
|FoxS
|$105,000
|+55.3%
|59
|+45
|$1,780
|$197,394
|-
|2
|33
|35
|Maudie
|SPC
|$91,051
|-17.5%
|96
|-28
|$948
|$5,781,011
|-
|20
|34
|21
|An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
|Par.
|$80,000
|-75.8%
|127
|-387
|$630
|$3,325,392
|$1
|5
|35
|54
|Gook
|Gold.
|$75,734
|+180.0%
|24
|+22
|$3,156
|$109,678
|-
|2
|36
|45
|Columbus
|INDEP
|$68,680
|+61.5%
|22
|+10
|$3,122
|$242,727
|-
|4
|37
|26
|Step (2017)
|FoxS
|$66,000
|-68.0%
|118
|-188
|$559
|$972,590
|-
|4
|38
|N
|Beach Rats
|Neon
|$45,008
|-
|3
|-
|$15,003
|$45,008
|-
|1
|39
|53
|Crown Heights
|IFC
|$32,800
|+8.7%
|10
|+7
|$3,280
|$69,812
|-
|2
|40
|34
|Brigsby Bear
|SPC
|$30,118
|-78.8%
|94
|-314
|$320
|$458,773
|-
|5
|41
|58
|Marjorie Prime
|FR
|$23,000
|+11.3%
|10
|+4
|$2,300
|$53,890
|-
|2
|42
|51
|The Little Hours
|G&S
|$21,408
|-35.7%
|26
|-13
|$823
|$1,550,538
|-
|9
|43
|62
|Lost in Paris
|Osci.
|$19,000
|+17.0%
|16
|-2
|$1,188
|$535,645
|-
|11
|44
|-
|California Typewriter
|Grav.
|$16,336
|+224.7%
|2
|+1
|$8,168
|$21,442
|-
|2
|45
|64
|The Hero
|Orch.
|$15,498
|+1.5%
|37
|-1
|$419
|$4,023,748
|-
|12
|46
|N
|Polina
|Osci.
|$13,250
|-
|2
|-
|$6,625
|$13,250
|-
|1
|47
|78
|The Fencer
|CFI
|$11,874
|+150.3%
|5
|+1
|$2,375
|$37,658
|-
|6
|48
|67
|We Love You, Sally Carmichael!
|Purd.
|$5,625
|-25.4%
|10
|-
|$563
|$91,981
|-
|4
|49
|79
|Love, Kennedy
|Purd.
|$2,840
|-39.7%
|8
|-2
|$355
|$382,135
|-
|13
|50
|N
|Red Christmas
|Artsploitati
|$1,000
|-
|1
|-
|$1,000
|$1,000
|-
|1
|TOTAL (50 MOVIES):
|$64,062,695
|-33.3%
|47,386
|+2,289
|$1,352
|