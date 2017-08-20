|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|The Hitman's Bodyguard
|LG/S
|$21,600,000
|-
|3,377
|-
|$6,396
|$21,600,000
|$29
|1
|2
|1
|Annabelle: Creation
|WB (NL)
|$15,500,000
|-55.7%
|3,542
|+40
|$4,376
|$64,044,221
|$15
|2
|3
|N
|Logan Lucky
|BST
|$8,050,182
|-
|3,031
|-
|$2,656
|$8,050,182
|$29
|1
|4
|2
|Dunkirk
|WB
|$6,700,000
|-38.4%
|3,271
|-491
|$2,048
|$165,508,079
|$100
|5
|5
|3
|The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
|ORF
|$5,113,278
|-38.7%
|4,003
|-
|$1,277
|$17,696,923
|$40
|2
|6
|6
|The Emoji Movie
|Sony
|$4,350,000
|-32.6%
|2,791
|-428
|$1,559
|$71,767,352
|$50
|4
|7
|7
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|Sony
|$4,250,000
|-29.4%
|2,341
|-266
|$1,815
|$314,051,381
|$175
|7
|8
|5
|Girls Trip
|Uni.
|$3,844,030
|-40.6%
|2,010
|-293
|$1,912
|$103,986,175
|$19
|5
|9
|4
|The Dark Tower
|Sony
|$3,720,000
|-52.4%
|3,143
|-308
|$1,184
|$41,604,378
|$60
|3
|10
|20
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$3,025,236
|+385.9%
|694
|+649
|$4,359
|$4,138,505
|$11
|3
|11
|8
|Kidnap (2017)
|Aviron
|$2,860,000
|-43.9%
|2,345
|-73
|$1,220
|$24,425,683
|$21
|3
|12
|9
|The Glass Castle
|LGF
|$2,550,000
|-45.5%
|1,461
|-
|$1,745
|$9,706,381
|-
|2
|13
|10
|Atomic Blonde
|Focus
|$2,240,085
|-50.0%
|1,628
|-465
|$1,376
|$47,218,940
|$30
|4
|14
|12
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$2,039,710
|-34.8%
|1,551
|-462
|$1,315
|$251,740,230
|$80
|8
|15
|11
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|Fox
|$1,975,000
|-45.2%
|1,608
|-490
|$1,228
|$140,922,203
|$150
|6
|16
|15
|Wonder Woman
|WB
|$1,100,000
|-24.0%
|803
|-158
|$1,370
|$404,008,376
|$149
|12
|17
|14
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$1,025,000
|-30.0%
|618
|-91
|$1,659
|$38,090,430
|-
|9
|18
|16
|Baby Driver
|TriS
|$875,000
|-39.3%
|683
|-182
|$1,281
|$101,708,441
|$34
|8
|19
|13
|Detroit
|Annapurna
|$850,000
|-70.5%
|1,428
|-1,579
|$595
|$15,518,463
|$34
|4
|20
|18
|An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
|Par.
|$300,000
|-63.2%
|514
|-42
|$584
|$2,993,649
|$1
|4
|21
|23
|Cars 3
|BV
|$267,000
|-19.1%
|247
|-61
|$1,081
|$148,790,767
|-
|10
|22
|22
|A Taxi Driver
|WGUSA
|$266,000
|-19.8%
|41
|-
|$6,488
|$842,550
|-
|2
|23
|32
|Ingrid Goes West
|Neon
|$265,567
|+96.3%
|26
|+23
|$10,214
|$438,685
|-
|2
|24
|28
|Menashe
|A24
|$230,130
|+33.4%
|86
|+39
|$2,676
|$715,312
|-
|4
|25
|30
|47 Meters Down
|ENTMP
|$219,000
|+46.1%
|146
|-27
|$1,500
|$43,653,067
|$5.5
|10
|26
|24
|Step (2017)
|FoxS
|$205,000
|-23.0%
|306
|+121
|$670
|$809,253
|-
|3
|27
|21
|Wolf Warrior 2
|HC
|$204,000
|-50.7%
|50
|-2
|$4,080
|$2,343,307
|$30.1
|4
|28
|26
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|BV
|$185,000
|-28.0%
|195
|-15
|$949
|$389,192,395
|$200
|16
|29
|36
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|BV
|$183,000
|+65.0%
|184
|+59
|$995
|$171,809,932
|$230
|13
|30
|35
|Good Time
|A24
|$173,044
|+38.3%
|20
|+16
|$8,652
|$349,007
|-
|2
|31
|25
|Transformers: The Last Knight
|Par.
|$170,000
|-35.7%
|224
|-31
|$759
|$130,098,855
|$217
|9
|32
|43
|Brigsby Bear
|SPC
|$159,133
|+211.3%
|408
|+371
|$390
|$354,900
|-
|4
|33
|29
|Maudie
|SPC
|$124,451
|-23.9%
|124
|-39
|$1,004
|$5,638,829
|-
|19
|34
|41
|The Only Living Boy in New York
|RAtt.
|$84,910
|+55.9%
|66
|+51
|$1,287
|$162,033
|-
|2
|35
|49
|The Trip to Spain
|IFC
|$70,889
|+73.4%
|19
|+16
|$3,731
|$129,889
|-
|2
|36
|N
|Patti Cake$
|FoxS
|$66,000
|-
|14
|-
|$4,714
|$66,000
|-
|1
|37
|N
|The Adventurers
|WGUSA
|$65,000
|-
|17
|-
|$3,824
|$65,000
|-
|1
|38
|37
|Lady Macbeth
|RAtt.
|$47,630
|-42.6%
|86
|-33
|$554
|$1,019,176
|-
|6
|39
|45
|Columbus
|INDEP
|$44,450
|-0.9%
|12
|+5
|$3,704
|$152,761
|-
|3
|40
|42
|The Midwife
|MBox
|$34,488
|-34.1%
|37
|-6
|$932
|$397,886
|-
|5
|41
|40
|The Little Hours
|G&S
|$33,290
|-44.1%
|39
|-21
|$854
|$1,509,962
|-
|8
|42
|48
|A Ghost Story
|A24
|$27,846
|-33.3%
|39
|-18
|$714
|$1,517,996
|$0.1
|7
|43
|-
|Crown Heights
|IFC
|$27,552
|-
|3
|-
|$9,184
|$27,552
|-
|0
|44
|N
|Marjorie Prime
|FR
|$24,000
|-
|6
|-
|$4,000
|$24,000
|-
|1
|45
|55
|The Hero
|Orch.
|$17,631
|-20.3%
|39
|-4
|$452
|$4,000,013
|-
|11
|46
|51
|Lost in Paris
|Osci.
|$16,500
|-51.4%
|16
|-9
|$1,031
|$507,778
|-
|10
|47
|N
|Gook
|Gold.
|$15,550
|-
|2
|-
|$7,775
|$31,100
|-
|1
|48
|N
|Dave Made a Maze
|Grav.
|$13,178
|-
|13
|-
|$1,014
|$13,178
|-
|1
|49
|70
|The Fencer
|CFI
|$6,362
|+9.5%
|4
|-
|$1,591
|$24,076
|-
|5
|50
|N
|Lycan
|PDF
|$4,860
|-
|5
|-
|$972
|$4,860
|-
|1
|51
|100
|City of Ghosts
|IFC
|$2,080
|+107.2%
|13
|+2
|$160
|$122,425
|-
|7
|TOTAL (51 MOVIES):
|$95,221,062
|-18.4%
|43,329
|-158
|$2,198
|