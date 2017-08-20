Adjuster:

August 18-20, 2017
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N The Hitman's Bodyguard LG/S $21,600,000 - 3,377 - $6,396 $21,600,000 $29 1
2 1 Annabelle: Creation WB (NL) $15,500,000 -55.7% 3,542 +40 $4,376 $64,044,221 $15 2
3 N Logan Lucky BST $8,050,182 - 3,031 - $2,656 $8,050,182 $29 1
4 2 Dunkirk WB $6,700,000 -38.4% 3,271 -491 $2,048 $165,508,079 $100 5
5 3 The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature ORF $5,113,278 -38.7% 4,003 - $1,277 $17,696,923 $40 2
6 6 The Emoji Movie Sony $4,350,000 -32.6% 2,791 -428 $1,559 $71,767,352 $50 4
7 7 Spider-Man: Homecoming Sony $4,250,000 -29.4% 2,341 -266 $1,815 $314,051,381 $175 7
8 5 Girls Trip Uni. $3,844,030 -40.6% 2,010 -293 $1,912 $103,986,175 $19 5
9 4 The Dark Tower Sony $3,720,000 -52.4% 3,143 -308 $1,184 $41,604,378 $60 3
10 20 Wind River Wein. $3,025,236 +385.9% 694 +649 $4,359 $4,138,505 $11 3
11 8 Kidnap (2017) Aviron $2,860,000 -43.9% 2,345 -73 $1,220 $24,425,683 $21 3
12 9 The Glass Castle LGF $2,550,000 -45.5% 1,461 - $1,745 $9,706,381 - 2
13 10 Atomic Blonde Focus $2,240,085 -50.0% 1,628 -465 $1,376 $47,218,940 $30 4
14 12 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $2,039,710 -34.8% 1,551 -462 $1,315 $251,740,230 $80 8
15 11 War for the Planet of the Apes Fox $1,975,000 -45.2% 1,608 -490 $1,228 $140,922,203 $150 6
16 15 Wonder Woman WB $1,100,000 -24.0% 803 -158 $1,370 $404,008,376 $149 12
17 14 The Big Sick LGF $1,025,000 -30.0% 618 -91 $1,659 $38,090,430 - 9
18 16 Baby Driver TriS $875,000 -39.3% 683 -182 $1,281 $101,708,441 $34 8
19 13 Detroit Annapurna $850,000 -70.5% 1,428 -1,579 $595 $15,518,463 $34 4
20 18 An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power Par. $300,000 -63.2% 514 -42 $584 $2,993,649 $1 4
21 23 Cars 3 BV $267,000 -19.1% 247 -61 $1,081 $148,790,767 - 10
22 22 A Taxi Driver WGUSA $266,000 -19.8% 41 - $6,488 $842,550 - 2
23 32 Ingrid Goes West Neon $265,567 +96.3% 26 +23 $10,214 $438,685 - 2
24 28 Menashe A24 $230,130 +33.4% 86 +39 $2,676 $715,312 - 4
25 30 47 Meters Down ENTMP $219,000 +46.1% 146 -27 $1,500 $43,653,067 $5.5 10
26 24 Step (2017) FoxS $205,000 -23.0% 306 +121 $670 $809,253 - 3
27 21 Wolf Warrior 2 HC $204,000 -50.7% 50 -2 $4,080 $2,343,307 $30.1 4
28 26 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 BV $185,000 -28.0% 195 -15 $949 $389,192,395 $200 16
29 36 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales BV $183,000 +65.0% 184 +59 $995 $171,809,932 $230 13
30 35 Good Time A24 $173,044 +38.3% 20 +16 $8,652 $349,007 - 2
31 25 Transformers: The Last Knight Par. $170,000 -35.7% 224 -31 $759 $130,098,855 $217 9
32 43 Brigsby Bear SPC $159,133 +211.3% 408 +371 $390 $354,900 - 4
33 29 Maudie SPC $124,451 -23.9% 124 -39 $1,004 $5,638,829 - 19
34 41 The Only Living Boy in New York RAtt. $84,910 +55.9% 66 +51 $1,287 $162,033 - 2
35 49 The Trip to Spain IFC $70,889 +73.4% 19 +16 $3,731 $129,889 - 2
36 N Patti Cake$ FoxS $66,000 - 14 - $4,714 $66,000 - 1
37 N The Adventurers WGUSA $65,000 - 17 - $3,824 $65,000 - 1
38 37 Lady Macbeth RAtt. $47,630 -42.6% 86 -33 $554 $1,019,176 - 6
39 45 Columbus INDEP $44,450 -0.9% 12 +5 $3,704 $152,761 - 3
40 42 The Midwife MBox $34,488 -34.1% 37 -6 $932 $397,886 - 5
41 40 The Little Hours G&S $33,290 -44.1% 39 -21 $854 $1,509,962 - 8
42 48 A Ghost Story A24 $27,846 -33.3% 39 -18 $714 $1,517,996 $0.1 7
43 - Crown Heights IFC $27,552 - 3 - $9,184 $27,552 - 0
44 N Marjorie Prime FR $24,000 - 6 - $4,000 $24,000 - 1
45 55 The Hero Orch. $17,631 -20.3% 39 -4 $452 $4,000,013 - 11
46 51 Lost in Paris Osci. $16,500 -51.4% 16 -9 $1,031 $507,778 - 10
47 N Gook Gold. $15,550 - 2 - $7,775 $31,100 - 1
48 N Dave Made a Maze Grav. $13,178 - 13 - $1,014 $13,178 - 1
49 70 The Fencer CFI $6,362 +9.5% 4 - $1,591 $24,076 - 5
50 N Lycan PDF $4,860 - 5 - $972 $4,860 - 1
51 100 City of Ghosts IFC $2,080 +107.2% 13 +2 $160 $122,425 - 7
TOTAL (51 MOVIES):$95,221,062-18.4%43,329-158$2,198 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


