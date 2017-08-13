|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Annabelle: Creation
|WB (NL)
|$35,040,000
|-
|3,502
|-
|$10,006
|$35,040,000
|$15
|1
|2
|2
|Dunkirk
|WB
|$11,405,000
|-33.4%
|3,762
|-252
|$3,032
|$153,712,551
|$100
|4
|3
|N
|The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
|ORF
|$8,934,748
|-
|4,003
|-
|$2,232
|$8,934,748
|-
|1
|4
|1
|The Dark Tower
|Sony
|$7,875,000
|-58.9%
|3,451
|-
|$2,282
|$34,305,764
|$60
|2
|5
|3
|The Emoji Movie
|Sony
|$6,605,000
|-45.0%
|3,219
|-856
|$2,052
|$63,591,947
|$50
|3
|6
|4
|Girls Trip
|Uni.
|$6,520,500
|-42.8%
|2,303
|-279
|$2,831
|$97,194,005
|$19
|4
|7
|6
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|Sony
|$6,100,000
|-31.0%
|2,607
|-509
|$2,340
|$306,453,694
|$175
|6
|8
|5
|Kidnap (2017)
|Aviron
|$5,225,000
|-47.8%
|2,418
|+40
|$2,161
|$19,394,283
|-
|2
|9
|N
|The Glass Castle
|LGF
|$4,875,000
|-
|1,461
|-
|$3,337
|$4,875,000
|-
|1
|10
|7
|Atomic Blonde
|Focus
|$4,572,350
|-43.9%
|2,093
|-1,233
|$2,185
|$42,819,575
|$30
|3
|11
|9
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|Fox
|$3,700,000
|-40.0%
|2,098
|-606
|$1,764
|$137,328,493
|$150
|5
|12
|10
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$3,061,210
|-43.6%
|2,013
|-432
|$1,521
|$247,667,655
|$80
|7
|13
|8
|Detroit
|Annapurna
|$3,010,000
|-57.8%
|3,007
|-
|$1,001
|$13,421,464
|$34
|3
|14
|14
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$1,525,000
|-29.5%
|709
|-296
|$2,151
|$36,468,848
|-
|8
|15
|11
|Baby Driver
|TriS
|$1,475,000
|-42.7%
|865
|-559
|$1,705
|$100,066,927
|$34
|7
|16
|13
|Wonder Woman
|WB
|$1,473,000
|-35.6%
|961
|-346
|$1,533
|$402,201,085
|$149
|11
|17
|12
|Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
|STX
|$890,000
|-62.8%
|785
|-1,010
|$1,134
|$38,347,994
|$177.2
|4
|18
|16
|An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
|Par.
|$800,000
|-16.8%
|556
|+376
|$1,439
|$2,295,661
|-
|3
|19
|N
|Toilet: Ek Prem Katha
|Relbig.
|$709,420
|-
|175
|-
|$4,054
|$709,420
|-
|1
|20
|29
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$642,067
|+297.4%
|45
|+41
|$14,268
|$870,285
|-
|2
|21
|18
|Wolf Warrior 2
|HC
|$420,000
|-17.2%
|52
|+20
|$8,077
|$1,933,327
|-
|3
|22
|17
|Cars 3
|BV
|$369,000
|-31.6%
|308
|-169
|$1,198
|$148,366,196
|-
|9
|23
|N
|A Taxi Driver
|WGUSA
|$332,000
|-
|41
|-
|$8,098
|$332,000
|-
|1
|24
|30
|Step (2017)
|FoxS
|$278,000
|+89.8%
|185
|+156
|$1,503
|$478,366
|-
|2
|25
|19
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|BV
|$262,000
|-42.3%
|210
|-42
|$1,248
|$388,883,948
|$200
|15
|26
|N
|Once Upon A Time
|WGUSA
|$256,500
|-
|51
|-
|$5,029
|$256,500
|-
|1
|27
|22
|Transformers: The Last Knight
|Par.
|$250,000
|-17.3%
|255
|-67
|$980
|$129,801,483
|$217
|8
|28
|36
|Menashe
|A24
|$197,963
|+156.2%
|47
|+37
|$4,212
|$421,708
|-
|3
|29
|24
|Maudie
|SPC
|$172,655
|-32.0%
|163
|-24
|$1,059
|$5,424,191
|-
|18
|30
|N
|Ingrid Goes West
|Neon
|$141,216
|-
|3
|-
|$47,072
|$141,216
|-
|1
|31
|23
|47 Meters Down
|ENTMP
|$140,000
|-51.6%
|173
|-238
|$809
|$43,357,055
|-
|9
|32
|N
|Good Time
|A24
|$137,625
|-
|4
|-
|$34,406
|$137,625
|-
|1
|33
|27
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|BV
|$116,000
|-35.9%
|125
|-42
|$928
|$171,569,090
|$230
|12
|34
|28
|Lady Macbeth
|RAtt.
|$91,585
|-45.2%
|119
|-12
|$770
|$932,697
|-
|5
|35
|38
|The Little Hours
|G&S
|$61,165
|-10.4%
|60
|-
|$1,019
|$1,442,979
|-
|7
|36
|N
|The Only Living Boy in New York
|RAtt.
|$57,619
|-
|15
|-
|$3,841
|$57,619
|-
|1
|37
|33
|The Mummy (2017)
|Uni.
|$57,080
|-59.1%
|102
|-44
|$560
|$80,070,055
|$125
|10
|38
|45
|Brigsby Bear
|SPC
|$55,621
|+42.8%
|37
|+22
|$1,503
|$172,677
|-
|3
|39
|31
|A Ghost Story
|A24
|$49,415
|-65.8%
|57
|-151
|$867
|$1,463,760
|-
|6
|40
|35
|The Midwife
|MBox
|$48,500
|-41.9%
|40
|-3
|$1,213
|$333,568
|-
|4
|41
|N
|The Trip to Spain
|IFC
|$45,306
|-
|3
|-
|$15,102
|$45,306
|-
|1
|42
|49
|Columbus
|INDEP
|$44,460
|+65.8%
|7
|+5
|$6,351
|$86,537
|-
|2
|43
|37
|Megan Leavey
|BST
|$40,436
|-44.7%
|75
|-21
|$539
|$13,042,491
|-
|10
|44
|41
|Lost in Paris
|Osci.
|$33,000
|-34.6%
|23
|-12
|$1,435
|$471,762
|-
|9
|45
|44
|Beatriz At Dinner
|RAtt.
|$25,500
|-40.9%
|40
|-4
|$638
|$6,986,008
|-
|10
|46
|47
|The Hero
|Orch.
|$24,769
|-20.1%
|42
|-11
|$590
|$3,968,009
|-
|10
|47
|72
|City of Ghosts
|IFC
|$10,230
|+152.7%
|11
|-2
|$930
|$127,468
|-
|6
|48
|70
|Churchill
|Cohen
|$2,127
|-55.1%
|4
|-
|$532
|$1,279,681
|-
|11
|49
|-
|Manifesto (2017)
|FR
|$1,100
|-
|1
|-
|$1,100
|$159,870
|-
|14
|50
|92
|My Journey Through French Cinema
|Cohen
|$778
|+1.6%
|2
|-
|$389
|$52,058
|-
|8
|TOTAL (50 MOVIES):
|$118,159,945
|-3.8%
|42,288
|+820
|$2,794
|