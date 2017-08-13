Adjuster:

August 11-13, 2017
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Annabelle: Creation WB (NL) $35,040,000 - 3,502 - $10,006 $35,040,000 $15 1
2 2 Dunkirk WB $11,405,000 -33.4% 3,762 -252 $3,032 $153,712,551 $100 4
3 N The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature ORF $8,934,748 - 4,003 - $2,232 $8,934,748 - 1
4 1 The Dark Tower Sony $7,875,000 -58.9% 3,451 - $2,282 $34,305,764 $60 2
5 3 The Emoji Movie Sony $6,605,000 -45.0% 3,219 -856 $2,052 $63,591,947 $50 3
6 4 Girls Trip Uni. $6,520,500 -42.8% 2,303 -279 $2,831 $97,194,005 $19 4
7 6 Spider-Man: Homecoming Sony $6,100,000 -31.0% 2,607 -509 $2,340 $306,453,694 $175 6
8 5 Kidnap (2017) Aviron $5,225,000 -47.8% 2,418 +40 $2,161 $19,394,283 - 2
9 N The Glass Castle LGF $4,875,000 - 1,461 - $3,337 $4,875,000 - 1
10 7 Atomic Blonde Focus $4,572,350 -43.9% 2,093 -1,233 $2,185 $42,819,575 $30 3
11 9 War for the Planet of the Apes Fox $3,700,000 -40.0% 2,098 -606 $1,764 $137,328,493 $150 5
12 10 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $3,061,210 -43.6% 2,013 -432 $1,521 $247,667,655 $80 7
13 8 Detroit Annapurna $3,010,000 -57.8% 3,007 - $1,001 $13,421,464 $34 3
14 14 The Big Sick LGF $1,525,000 -29.5% 709 -296 $2,151 $36,468,848 - 8
15 11 Baby Driver TriS $1,475,000 -42.7% 865 -559 $1,705 $100,066,927 $34 7
16 13 Wonder Woman WB $1,473,000 -35.6% 961 -346 $1,533 $402,201,085 $149 11
17 12 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets STX $890,000 -62.8% 785 -1,010 $1,134 $38,347,994 $177.2 4
18 16 An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power Par. $800,000 -16.8% 556 +376 $1,439 $2,295,661 - 3
19 N Toilet: Ek Prem Katha Relbig. $709,420 - 175 - $4,054 $709,420 - 1
20 29 Wind River Wein. $642,067 +297.4% 45 +41 $14,268 $870,285 - 2
21 18 Wolf Warrior 2 HC $420,000 -17.2% 52 +20 $8,077 $1,933,327 - 3
22 17 Cars 3 BV $369,000 -31.6% 308 -169 $1,198 $148,366,196 - 9
23 N A Taxi Driver WGUSA $332,000 - 41 - $8,098 $332,000 - 1
24 30 Step (2017) FoxS $278,000 +89.8% 185 +156 $1,503 $478,366 - 2
25 19 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 BV $262,000 -42.3% 210 -42 $1,248 $388,883,948 $200 15
26 N Once Upon A Time WGUSA $256,500 - 51 - $5,029 $256,500 - 1
27 22 Transformers: The Last Knight Par. $250,000 -17.3% 255 -67 $980 $129,801,483 $217 8
28 36 Menashe A24 $197,963 +156.2% 47 +37 $4,212 $421,708 - 3
29 24 Maudie SPC $172,655 -32.0% 163 -24 $1,059 $5,424,191 - 18
30 N Ingrid Goes West Neon $141,216 - 3 - $47,072 $141,216 - 1
31 23 47 Meters Down ENTMP $140,000 -51.6% 173 -238 $809 $43,357,055 - 9
32 N Good Time A24 $137,625 - 4 - $34,406 $137,625 - 1
33 27 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales BV $116,000 -35.9% 125 -42 $928 $171,569,090 $230 12
34 28 Lady Macbeth RAtt. $91,585 -45.2% 119 -12 $770 $932,697 - 5
35 38 The Little Hours G&S $61,165 -10.4% 60 - $1,019 $1,442,979 - 7
36 N The Only Living Boy in New York RAtt. $57,619 - 15 - $3,841 $57,619 - 1
37 33 The Mummy (2017) Uni. $57,080 -59.1% 102 -44 $560 $80,070,055 $125 10
38 45 Brigsby Bear SPC $55,621 +42.8% 37 +22 $1,503 $172,677 - 3
39 31 A Ghost Story A24 $49,415 -65.8% 57 -151 $867 $1,463,760 - 6
40 35 The Midwife MBox $48,500 -41.9% 40 -3 $1,213 $333,568 - 4
41 N The Trip to Spain IFC $45,306 - 3 - $15,102 $45,306 - 1
42 49 Columbus INDEP $44,460 +65.8% 7 +5 $6,351 $86,537 - 2
43 37 Megan Leavey BST $40,436 -44.7% 75 -21 $539 $13,042,491 - 10
44 41 Lost in Paris Osci. $33,000 -34.6% 23 -12 $1,435 $471,762 - 9
45 44 Beatriz At Dinner RAtt. $25,500 -40.9% 40 -4 $638 $6,986,008 - 10
46 47 The Hero Orch. $24,769 -20.1% 42 -11 $590 $3,968,009 - 10
47 72 City of Ghosts IFC $10,230 +152.7% 11 -2 $930 $127,468 - 6
48 70 Churchill Cohen $2,127 -55.1% 4 - $532 $1,279,681 - 11
49 - Manifesto (2017) FR $1,100 - 1 - $1,100 $159,870 - 14
50 92 My Journey Through French Cinema Cohen $778 +1.6% 2 - $389 $52,058 - 8
TOTAL (50 MOVIES):$118,159,945-3.8%42,288+820$2,794 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


