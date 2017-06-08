|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|The Dark Tower
|Sony
|$19,500,000
|-
|3,451
|-
|$5,651
|$19,500,000
|$60
|1
|2
|1
|Dunkirk
|WB
|$17,600,000
|-33.9%
|4,014
|+266
|$4,385
|$133,555,738
|$100
|3
|3
|2
|The Emoji Movie
|Sony
|$12,350,000
|-49.7%
|4,075
|-
|$3,031
|$49,451,704
|$50
|2
|4
|3
|Girls Trip
|Uni.
|$11,418,700
|-41.9%
|2,582
|-66
|$4,422
|$85,443,720
|$19
|3
|5
|N
|Kidnap (2017)
|Aviron
|$10,210,000
|-
|2,378
|-
|$4,294
|$10,210,000
|-
|1
|6
|5
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|Sony
|$8,800,000
|-33.6%
|3,116
|-509
|$2,824
|$294,907,776
|$175
|5
|7
|4
|Atomic Blonde
|Focus
|$8,244,930
|-54.9%
|3,326
|+22
|$2,479
|$34,125,305
|$30
|2
|8
|16
|Detroit
|Annapurna
|$7,251,000
|+1,970.6%
|3,007
|+2,987
|$2,411
|$7,766,482
|$34
|2
|9
|6
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|Fox
|$6,000,000
|-42.7%
|2,704
|-670
|$2,219
|$130,280,255
|$150
|4
|10
|7
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$5,288,640
|-30.3%
|2,445
|-585
|$2,163
|$240,779,550
|$80
|6
|11
|9
|Baby Driver
|TriS
|$2,550,000
|-35.8%
|1,424
|-537
|$1,791
|$97,050,930
|$34
|6
|12
|8
|Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
|STX
|$2,360,000
|-62.9%
|1,795
|-1,758
|$1,315
|$36,101,883
|$177.2
|3
|13
|10
|Wonder Woman
|WB
|$2,360,000
|-29.4%
|1,307
|-344
|$1,806
|$399,506,079
|$149
|10
|14
|11
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$2,200,000
|-30.8%
|1,005
|-584
|$2,189
|$33,964,428
|-
|7
|15
|28
|An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
|Par.
|$900,000
|+621.0%
|180
|+176
|$5,000
|$1,052,371
|-
|2
|16
|12
|Cars 3
|BV
|$605,000
|-36.7%
|477
|-384
|$1,268
|$147,685,945
|-
|8
|17
|21
|Wolf Warrior 2
|HC
|$460,000
|+110.0%
|32
|-21
|$14,375
|$1,063,419
|-
|2
|18
|20
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|BV
|$445,000
|+60.5%
|252
|+21
|$1,766
|$388,390,435
|$200
|14
|19
|23
|47 Meters Down
|ENTMP
|$289,000
|+48.0%
|411
|+171
|$703
|$43,109,369
|-
|8
|20
|14
|Transformers: The Last Knight
|Par.
|$270,000
|-51.6%
|322
|-216
|$839
|$129,361,313
|$217
|7
|21
|17
|Maudie
|SPC
|$262,496
|-20.9%
|187
|-41
|$1,404
|$5,118,396
|-
|17
|22
|27
|Landline
|Magn.
|$240,000
|+88.1%
|141
|+103
|$1,702
|$503,128
|-
|3
|23
|19
|Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
|Fox
|$195,000
|-34.4%
|229
|-38
|$852
|$72,853,672
|-
|10
|24
|22
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|BV
|$177,000
|-15.4%
|167
|-43
|$1,060
|$171,334,528
|$230
|11
|25
|26
|Lady Macbeth
|RAtt.
|$164,245
|-6.7%
|131
|+27
|$1,254
|$736,877
|-
|4
|26
|N
|Wind River
|Wein.
|$164,167
|-
|4
|-
|$41,042
|$164,167
|-
|1
|27
|15
|A Ghost Story
|A24
|$146,232
|-60.3%
|208
|-121
|$703
|$1,317,379
|-
|5
|28
|N
|Step (2017)
|FoxS
|$145,000
|-
|29
|-
|$5,000
|$145,000
|-
|1
|29
|18
|Mubarakan
|Sony
|$140,000
|-54.9%
|128
|-
|$1,094
|$631,623
|-
|2
|30
|25
|The Mummy (2017)
|Uni.
|$129,095
|-31.6%
|146
|-38
|$884
|$79,937,595
|$125
|9
|31
|32
|The Midwife
|MBox
|$82,698
|+4.0%
|43
|+15
|$1,923
|$225,548
|-
|3
|32
|35
|Menashe
|A24
|$80,317
|+29.4%
|10
|+7
|$8,032
|$178,834
|-
|2
|33
|29
|The Little Hours
|G&S
|$75,260
|-36.8%
|60
|-36
|$1,254
|$1,348,050
|-
|6
|34
|43
|Megan Leavey
|BST
|$71,852
|+190.6%
|96
|+50
|$748
|$12,955,955
|-
|9
|35
|31
|The Beguiled (2017)
|Focus
|$54,495
|-41.9%
|89
|-55
|$612
|$10,541,449
|-
|7
|36
|40
|Brigsby Bear
|SPC
|$42,790
|+7.9%
|15
|+12
|$2,853
|$97,377
|-
|2
|37
|33
|Beatriz At Dinner
|RAtt.
|$39,632
|-39.9%
|43
|-34
|$922
|$6,925,505
|-
|9
|38
|N
|We Love You, Sally Carmichael!
|Purd.
|$34,397
|-
|7
|-
|$4,914
|$34,397
|-
|1
|39
|34
|The Hero
|Orch.
|$31,383
|-51.1%
|53
|-49
|$592
|$3,921,541
|-
|9
|40
|N
|Columbus
|INDEP
|$28,000
|-
|2
|-
|$14,000
|$28,000
|-
|1
|41
|N
|Brave New Jersey
|Grav.
|$14,105
|-
|14
|-
|$1,008
|$14,105
|-
|1
|42
|57
|Love, Kennedy
|Purd.
|$7,728
|-15.9%
|14
|-3
|$552
|$349,004
|-
|10
|43
|50
|City of Ghosts
|IFC
|$4,650
|-63.3%
|15
|-3
|$310
|$115,172
|-
|5
|44
|61
|The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography
|Neon
|$3,375
|-48.6%
|15
|-6
|$225
|$121,110
|-
|6
|45
|65
|Churchill
|Cohen
|$3,159
|-29.6%
|5
|-4
|$632
|$1,271,023
|-
|10
|46
|N
|It's Not Yet Dark
|FR
|$1,000
|-
|2
|-
|$500
|$1,000
|-
|1
|47
|97
|My Journey Through French Cinema
|Cohen
|$935
|+28.4%
|2
|-
|$468
|$50,756
|-
|7
|48
|94
|I Dream In Another Language
|FR
|$600
|-25.9%
|1
|-
|$600
|$2,382
|-
|2
|TOTAL (48 MOVIES):
|$121,441,881
|-15.9%
|40,159
|+1,624
|$3,024
|