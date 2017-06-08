Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


August 4-6, 2017
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N The Dark Tower Sony $19,500,000 - 3,451 - $5,651 $19,500,000 $60 1
2 1 Dunkirk WB $17,600,000 -33.9% 4,014 +266 $4,385 $133,555,738 $100 3
3 2 The Emoji Movie Sony $12,350,000 -49.7% 4,075 - $3,031 $49,451,704 $50 2
4 3 Girls Trip Uni. $11,418,700 -41.9% 2,582 -66 $4,422 $85,443,720 $19 3
5 N Kidnap (2017) Aviron $10,210,000 - 2,378 - $4,294 $10,210,000 - 1
6 5 Spider-Man: Homecoming Sony $8,800,000 -33.6% 3,116 -509 $2,824 $294,907,776 $175 5
7 4 Atomic Blonde Focus $8,244,930 -54.9% 3,326 +22 $2,479 $34,125,305 $30 2
8 16 Detroit Annapurna $7,251,000 +1,970.6% 3,007 +2,987 $2,411 $7,766,482 $34 2
9 6 War for the Planet of the Apes Fox $6,000,000 -42.7% 2,704 -670 $2,219 $130,280,255 $150 4
10 7 Despicable Me 3 Uni. $5,288,640 -30.3% 2,445 -585 $2,163 $240,779,550 $80 6
11 9 Baby Driver TriS $2,550,000 -35.8% 1,424 -537 $1,791 $97,050,930 $34 6
12 8 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets STX $2,360,000 -62.9% 1,795 -1,758 $1,315 $36,101,883 $177.2 3
13 10 Wonder Woman WB $2,360,000 -29.4% 1,307 -344 $1,806 $399,506,079 $149 10
14 11 The Big Sick LGF $2,200,000 -30.8% 1,005 -584 $2,189 $33,964,428 - 7
15 28 An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power Par. $900,000 +621.0% 180 +176 $5,000 $1,052,371 - 2
16 12 Cars 3 BV $605,000 -36.7% 477 -384 $1,268 $147,685,945 - 8
17 21 Wolf Warrior 2 HC $460,000 +110.0% 32 -21 $14,375 $1,063,419 - 2
18 20 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 BV $445,000 +60.5% 252 +21 $1,766 $388,390,435 $200 14
19 23 47 Meters Down ENTMP $289,000 +48.0% 411 +171 $703 $43,109,369 - 8
20 14 Transformers: The Last Knight Par. $270,000 -51.6% 322 -216 $839 $129,361,313 $217 7
21 17 Maudie SPC $262,496 -20.9% 187 -41 $1,404 $5,118,396 - 17
22 27 Landline Magn. $240,000 +88.1% 141 +103 $1,702 $503,128 - 3
23 19 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fox $195,000 -34.4% 229 -38 $852 $72,853,672 - 10
24 22 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales BV $177,000 -15.4% 167 -43 $1,060 $171,334,528 $230 11
25 26 Lady Macbeth RAtt. $164,245 -6.7% 131 +27 $1,254 $736,877 - 4
26 N Wind River Wein. $164,167 - 4 - $41,042 $164,167 - 1
27 15 A Ghost Story A24 $146,232 -60.3% 208 -121 $703 $1,317,379 - 5
28 N Step (2017) FoxS $145,000 - 29 - $5,000 $145,000 - 1
29 18 Mubarakan Sony $140,000 -54.9% 128 - $1,094 $631,623 - 2
30 25 The Mummy (2017) Uni. $129,095 -31.6% 146 -38 $884 $79,937,595 $125 9
31 32 The Midwife MBox $82,698 +4.0% 43 +15 $1,923 $225,548 - 3
32 35 Menashe A24 $80,317 +29.4% 10 +7 $8,032 $178,834 - 2
33 29 The Little Hours G&S $75,260 -36.8% 60 -36 $1,254 $1,348,050 - 6
34 43 Megan Leavey BST $71,852 +190.6% 96 +50 $748 $12,955,955 - 9
35 31 The Beguiled (2017) Focus $54,495 -41.9% 89 -55 $612 $10,541,449 - 7
36 40 Brigsby Bear SPC $42,790 +7.9% 15 +12 $2,853 $97,377 - 2
37 33 Beatriz At Dinner RAtt. $39,632 -39.9% 43 -34 $922 $6,925,505 - 9
38 N We Love You, Sally Carmichael! Purd. $34,397 - 7 - $4,914 $34,397 - 1
39 34 The Hero Orch. $31,383 -51.1% 53 -49 $592 $3,921,541 - 9
40 N Columbus INDEP $28,000 - 2 - $14,000 $28,000 - 1
41 N Brave New Jersey Grav. $14,105 - 14 - $1,008 $14,105 - 1
42 57 Love, Kennedy Purd. $7,728 -15.9% 14 -3 $552 $349,004 - 10
43 50 City of Ghosts IFC $4,650 -63.3% 15 -3 $310 $115,172 - 5
44 61 The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography Neon $3,375 -48.6% 15 -6 $225 $121,110 - 6
45 65 Churchill Cohen $3,159 -29.6% 5 -4 $632 $1,271,023 - 10
46 N It's Not Yet Dark FR $1,000 - 2 - $500 $1,000 - 1
47 97 My Journey Through French Cinema Cohen $935 +28.4% 2 - $468 $50,756 - 7
48 94 I Dream In Another Language FR $600 -25.9% 1 - $600 $2,382 - 2
TOTAL (48 MOVIES):$121,441,881-15.9%40,159+1,624$3,024 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


