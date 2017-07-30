|TW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Dunkirk
|WB
|$28,130,000
|-44.3%
|3,748
|+28
|$7,505
|$102,836,220
|$100
|2
|2
|N
|The Emoji Movie
|Sony
|$25,650,000
|-
|4,075
|-
|$6,294
|$25,650,000
|$50
|1
|3
|2
|Girls Trip
|Uni.
|$20,085,540
|-35.6%
|2,648
|+57
|$7,585
|$65,524,760
|$19
|2
|4
|N
|Atomic Blonde
|Focus
|$18,554,000
|-
|3,304
|-
|$5,616
|$18,554,000
|$30
|1
|5
|3
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|Sony
|$13,450,000
|-39.3%
|3,625
|-505
|$3,710
|$278,356,805
|$175
|4
|6
|4
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|Fox
|$10,375,000
|-50.3%
|3,374
|-726
|$3,075
|$118,687,629
|$150
|3
|7
|6
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$7,725,895
|-40.6%
|3,030
|-495
|$2,550
|$230,425,800
|$80
|5
|8
|5
|Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
|STX
|$6,800,000
|-60.0%
|3,553
|-
|$1,914
|$30,626,147
|$177.2
|2
|9
|7
|Baby Driver
|TriS
|$4,050,000
|-33.3%
|1,961
|-542
|$2,065
|$92,046,188
|$34
|5
|10
|9
|Wonder Woman
|WB
|$3,540,000
|-23.2%
|1,651
|-320
|$2,144
|$395,443,706
|$149
|9
|11
|8
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$3,375,000
|-32.6%
|1,589
|-1,008
|$2,124
|$30,419,654
|-
|6
|12
|11
|Cars 3
|BV
|$1,014,000
|-47.2%
|861
|-433
|$1,178
|$146,442,093
|-
|7
|13
|12
|Transformers: The Last Knight
|Par.
|$565,000
|-51.7%
|538
|-487
|$1,050
|$128,799,479
|$217
|6
|14
|23
|A Ghost Story
|A24
|$382,128
|+178.1%
|329
|+286
|$1,161
|$941,347
|-
|4
|15
|N
|Detroit
|Annapurna
|$365,455
|-
|20
|-
|$18,273
|$365,455
|-
|1
|16
|16
|Maudie
|SPC
|$350,934
|-10.3%
|228
|-5
|$1,539
|$4,669,574
|-
|16
|17
|13
|Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
|Fox
|$300,000
|-34.9%
|267
|-24
|$1,124
|$72,458,606
|-
|9
|18
|N
|Mubarakan
|Sony
|$300,000
|-
|128
|-
|$2,344
|$300,000
|-
|1
|19
|17
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|BV
|$293,000
|-19.6%
|231
|-37
|$1,268
|$387,780,407
|$200
|13
|20
|19
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|BV
|$217,000
|-12.3%
|210
|-19
|$1,033
|$171,009,161
|$230
|10
|21
|14
|47 Meters Down
|ENTMP
|$195,000
|-55.4%
|240
|-209
|$813
|$42,705,309
|-
|7
|22
|N
|Wolf Warrior 2
|WGUSA
|$190,000
|-
|53
|-
|$3,585
|$190,000
|-
|1
|23
|25
|Lady Macbeth
|RAtt.
|$179,307
|+43.0%
|104
|+64
|$1,724
|$467,273
|-
|3
|24
|N
|An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power
|ParV
|$130,000
|-
|4
|-
|$32,500
|$130,000
|-
|1
|25
|21
|The Little Hours
|G&S
|$125,334
|-26.5%
|96
|-18
|$1,306
|$1,200,521
|-
|5
|26
|18
|The Beguiled (2017)
|Focus
|$97,210
|-62.3%
|144
|-187
|$675
|$10,426,059
|-
|6
|27
|39
|The Midwife
|MBox
|$78,896
|+269.7%
|27
|+24
|$2,922
|$112,571
|-
|2
|28
|22
|The Hero
|Orch.
|$68,091
|-51.8%
|102
|-89
|$668
|$3,855,017
|-
|8
|29
|N
|Menashe
|A24
|$61,409
|-
|3
|-
|$20,470
|$61,409
|-
|1
|30
|27
|Beatriz At Dinner
|RAtt.
|$59,840
|-48.3%
|68
|-48
|$880
|$6,832,866
|-
|8
|31
|31
|Lost in Paris
|Osci.
|$57,000
|-2.3%
|41
|-2
|$1,390
|$329,348
|-
|7
|32
|N
|Brigsby Bear
|SPC
|$45,060
|-
|3
|-
|$15,020
|$45,060
|-
|1
|33
|37
|All Eyez on Me
|LG/S
|$45,000
|+49.8%
|94
|+32
|$479
|$44,887,387
|$40
|7
|34
|32
|Paris Can Wait
|SPC
|$32,613
|-42.7%
|44
|-22
|$741
|$5,523,723
|-
|12
|35
|40
|City of Ghosts
|IFC
|$14,250
|-32.1%
|19
|+1
|$750
|$104,263
|-
|4
|36
|44
|The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography
|Neon
|$7,270
|-56.3%
|21
|-4
|$346
|$129,670
|-
|5
|37
|59
|Churchill
|Cohen
|$3,391
|-8.0%
|5
|-2
|$678
|$1,263,768
|-
|9
|38
|78
|Manifesto (2017)
|FR
|$1,500
|-17.5%
|2
|-1
|$750
|$157,251
|-
|12
|39
|N
|I Dream In Another Language
|FR
|$1,000
|-
|1
|-
|$1,000
|$1,000
|-
|1
|40
|91
|My Journey Through French Cinema
|Cohen
|$497
|-9.8%
|2
|-1
|$249
|$48,275
|-
|6
|TOTAL (40 MOVIES):
|$146,915,620
|-18.7%
|36,443
|-1,173
|$4,031
