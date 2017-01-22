Adjuster:

January 20-22, 2017
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Split Uni. $40,190,000 - 3,038 - $13,229 $40,190,000 - 1
2 N xXx: The Return of Xander Cage Par. $20,000,000 - 3,651 - $5,478 $20,000,000 $85 1
3 1 Hidden Figures Fox $16,250,000 -22.1% 3,416 +130 $4,757 $84,238,751 $25 5
4 3 Sing Uni. $9,036,530 -36.5% 3,193 -500 $2,830 $249,361,725 $75 5
5 2 La La Land LG/S $8,350,000 -42.5% 1,865 +17 $4,477 $89,680,497 $30 7
6 5 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story BV $7,036,000 -47.8% 2,603 -559 $2,703 $512,201,563 $200 6
7 7 Monster Trucks Par. $7,000,000 -36.1% 3,119 - $2,244 $22,612,000 - 2
8 6 Patriots Day LGF $6,000,000 -48.3% 3,120 - $1,923 $23,639,945 $45 5
9 N The Founder Wein. $3,758,000 - 1,115 - $3,370 $3,759,266 - 1
10 8 Sleepless ORF $3,706,444 -55.6% 1,803 - $2,056 $15,193,348 - 2
11 4 The Bye Bye Man STX $3,560,000 -73.6% 2,220 - $1,604 $20,119,630 $7.4 2
12 12 Moana BV $2,510,000 -41.8% 1,296 -551 $1,937 $236,784,702 - 9
13 10 Passengers (2016) Sony $2,300,000 -57.0% 1,556 -891 $1,478 $94,533,188 $110 5
14 15 Lion Wein. $1,814,000 -20.9% 575 - $3,155 $16,396,530 - 9
15 11 Live By Night WB $1,805,000 -64.6% 2,822 - $640 $9,472,349 - 5
16 9 Underworld: Blood Wars SGem $1,650,000 -73.4% 1,466 -1,604 $1,126 $28,560,959 $35 3
17 26 20th Century Women A24 $1,400,750 +343.4% 650 +621 $2,155 $2,327,391 - 4
18 N The Resurrection of Gavin Stone HTR $1,356,900 - 887 - $1,530 $1,356,900 - 1
19 14 Fences Par. $1,250,000 -54.6% 693 -649 $1,804 $48,750,000 $24 6
20 13 Why Him? Fox $1,170,000 -67.4% 1,034 -943 $1,132 $58,035,458 $38 5
21 16 Silence (2016) Par. $1,150,000 -42.1% 1,580 +833 $728 $5,159,000 - 5
22 17 Manchester by the Sea RAtt. $995,475 -41.1% 543 -183 $1,833 $38,943,971 - 10
23 19 Moonlight (2016) A24 $633,744 -42.2% 489 -93 $1,296 $15,826,127 - 14
24 21 Jackie FoxS $365,000 -50.7% 239 -114 $1,527 $11,267,840 - 8
25 24 Trolls Fox $340,000 -18.4% 243 -19 $1,399 $152,381,839 $125 12
26 18 Assassin's Creed Fox $320,000 -76.9% 323 -645 $991 $53,802,956 $125 5
27 22 Arrival Par. $315,000 -43.0% 180 -67 $1,750 $95,665,000 $47 11
28 29 Doctor Strange BV $145,000 -29.8% 132 -30 $1,098 $231,490,380 $165 12
29 34 Paterson BST $123,560 +23.8% 38 +24 $3,252 $529,227 - 4
30 27 Elle SPC $119,533 -55.7% 143 -66 $836 $1,595,769 - 11
31 32 Julieta SPC $93,813 -22.8% 40 +11 $2,345 $675,449 - 5
32 33 Office Christmas Party Par. $85,000 -25.7% 139 -2 $612 $54,733,000 $45 7
33 31 Hacksaw Ridge LGF $77,000 -42.5% 125 -47 $616 $65,488,438 - 12
34 36 The Eagle Huntress SPC $68,724 -28.2% 74 -8 $929 $2,744,257 - 12
35 35 Allied Par. $55,000 -44.3% 120 -54 $458 $40,070,000 $85 9
36 41 Neruda Orch. $47,330 +9.2% 15 - $3,155 $343,638 - 6
37 38 Nocturnal Animals Focus $33,405 -52.6% 43 -11 $777 $10,637,409 - 10
38 43 Toni Erdmann SPC $27,256 -26.5% 6 +1 $4,543 $262,333 - 5
39 N The Red Turtle SPC $21,811 - 3 - $7,270 $39,435 - 1
40 23 A Monster Calls Focus $19,080 -96.4% 42 -1,471 $454 $3,729,879 - 5
41 44 Loving Focus $14,420 -52.8% 33 -8 $437 $7,694,096 - 12
42 65 Saving Banksy PDF $14,250 +982.0% 5 +4 $2,850 $16,375 - 2
43 47 Worlds Apart Libre $12,400 -24.2% 2 +1 $6,200 $37,407 - 2
TOTAL (43 MOVIES):$145,220,425-2.7%44,679+477$3,250 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


