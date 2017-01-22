|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Split
|Uni.
|$40,190,000
|-
|3,038
|-
|$13,229
|$40,190,000
|-
|1
|2
|N
|xXx: The Return of Xander Cage
|Par.
|$20,000,000
|-
|3,651
|-
|$5,478
|$20,000,000
|$85
|1
|3
|1
|Hidden Figures
|Fox
|$16,250,000
|-22.1%
|3,416
|+130
|$4,757
|$84,238,751
|$25
|5
|4
|3
|Sing
|Uni.
|$9,036,530
|-36.5%
|3,193
|-500
|$2,830
|$249,361,725
|$75
|5
|5
|2
|La La Land
|LG/S
|$8,350,000
|-42.5%
|1,865
|+17
|$4,477
|$89,680,497
|$30
|7
|6
|5
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|BV
|$7,036,000
|-47.8%
|2,603
|-559
|$2,703
|$512,201,563
|$200
|6
|7
|7
|Monster Trucks
|Par.
|$7,000,000
|-36.1%
|3,119
|-
|$2,244
|$22,612,000
|-
|2
|8
|6
|Patriots Day
|LGF
|$6,000,000
|-48.3%
|3,120
|-
|$1,923
|$23,639,945
|$45
|5
|9
|N
|The Founder
|Wein.
|$3,758,000
|-
|1,115
|-
|$3,370
|$3,759,266
|-
|1
|10
|8
|Sleepless
|ORF
|$3,706,444
|-55.6%
|1,803
|-
|$2,056
|$15,193,348
|-
|2
|11
|4
|The Bye Bye Man
|STX
|$3,560,000
|-73.6%
|2,220
|-
|$1,604
|$20,119,630
|$7.4
|2
|12
|12
|Moana
|BV
|$2,510,000
|-41.8%
|1,296
|-551
|$1,937
|$236,784,702
|-
|9
|13
|10
|Passengers (2016)
|Sony
|$2,300,000
|-57.0%
|1,556
|-891
|$1,478
|$94,533,188
|$110
|5
|14
|15
|Lion
|Wein.
|$1,814,000
|-20.9%
|575
|-
|$3,155
|$16,396,530
|-
|9
|15
|11
|Live By Night
|WB
|$1,805,000
|-64.6%
|2,822
|-
|$640
|$9,472,349
|-
|5
|16
|9
|Underworld: Blood Wars
|SGem
|$1,650,000
|-73.4%
|1,466
|-1,604
|$1,126
|$28,560,959
|$35
|3
|17
|26
|20th Century Women
|A24
|$1,400,750
|+343.4%
|650
|+621
|$2,155
|$2,327,391
|-
|4
|18
|N
|The Resurrection of Gavin Stone
|HTR
|$1,356,900
|-
|887
|-
|$1,530
|$1,356,900
|-
|1
|19
|14
|Fences
|Par.
|$1,250,000
|-54.6%
|693
|-649
|$1,804
|$48,750,000
|$24
|6
|20
|13
|Why Him?
|Fox
|$1,170,000
|-67.4%
|1,034
|-943
|$1,132
|$58,035,458
|$38
|5
|21
|16
|Silence (2016)
|Par.
|$1,150,000
|-42.1%
|1,580
|+833
|$728
|$5,159,000
|-
|5
|22
|17
|Manchester by the Sea
|RAtt.
|$995,475
|-41.1%
|543
|-183
|$1,833
|$38,943,971
|-
|10
|23
|19
|Moonlight (2016)
|A24
|$633,744
|-42.2%
|489
|-93
|$1,296
|$15,826,127
|-
|14
|24
|21
|Jackie
|FoxS
|$365,000
|-50.7%
|239
|-114
|$1,527
|$11,267,840
|-
|8
|25
|24
|Trolls
|Fox
|$340,000
|-18.4%
|243
|-19
|$1,399
|$152,381,839
|$125
|12
|26
|18
|Assassin's Creed
|Fox
|$320,000
|-76.9%
|323
|-645
|$991
|$53,802,956
|$125
|5
|27
|22
|Arrival
|Par.
|$315,000
|-43.0%
|180
|-67
|$1,750
|$95,665,000
|$47
|11
|28
|29
|Doctor Strange
|BV
|$145,000
|-29.8%
|132
|-30
|$1,098
|$231,490,380
|$165
|12
|29
|34
|Paterson
|BST
|$123,560
|+23.8%
|38
|+24
|$3,252
|$529,227
|-
|4
|30
|27
|Elle
|SPC
|$119,533
|-55.7%
|143
|-66
|$836
|$1,595,769
|-
|11
|31
|32
|Julieta
|SPC
|$93,813
|-22.8%
|40
|+11
|$2,345
|$675,449
|-
|5
|32
|33
|Office Christmas Party
|Par.
|$85,000
|-25.7%
|139
|-2
|$612
|$54,733,000
|$45
|7
|33
|31
|Hacksaw Ridge
|LGF
|$77,000
|-42.5%
|125
|-47
|$616
|$65,488,438
|-
|12
|34
|36
|The Eagle Huntress
|SPC
|$68,724
|-28.2%
|74
|-8
|$929
|$2,744,257
|-
|12
|35
|35
|Allied
|Par.
|$55,000
|-44.3%
|120
|-54
|$458
|$40,070,000
|$85
|9
|36
|41
|Neruda
|Orch.
|$47,330
|+9.2%
|15
|-
|$3,155
|$343,638
|-
|6
|37
|38
|Nocturnal Animals
|Focus
|$33,405
|-52.6%
|43
|-11
|$777
|$10,637,409
|-
|10
|38
|43
|Toni Erdmann
|SPC
|$27,256
|-26.5%
|6
|+1
|$4,543
|$262,333
|-
|5
|39
|N
|The Red Turtle
|SPC
|$21,811
|-
|3
|-
|$7,270
|$39,435
|-
|1
|40
|23
|A Monster Calls
|Focus
|$19,080
|-96.4%
|42
|-1,471
|$454
|$3,729,879
|-
|5
|41
|44
|Loving
|Focus
|$14,420
|-52.8%
|33
|-8
|$437
|$7,694,096
|-
|12
|42
|65
|Saving Banksy
|PDF
|$14,250
|+982.0%
|5
|+4
|$2,850
|$16,375
|-
|2
|43
|47
|Worlds Apart
|Libre
|$12,400
|-24.2%
|2
|+1
|$6,200
|$37,407
|-
|2
|TOTAL (43 MOVIES):
|$145,220,425
|-2.7%
|44,679
|+477
|$3,250
|