|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Dunkirk
|WB
|$50,500,000
|-
|3,720
|-
|$13,575
|$50,500,000
|$150
|1
|2
|N
|Girls Trip
|Uni.
|$30,370,720
|-
|2,591
|-
|$11,722
|$30,370,720
|$19
|1
|3
|2
|Spider-Man: Homecoming
|Sony
|$22,010,000
|-50.2%
|4,130
|-218
|$5,329
|$251,711,581
|$175
|3
|4
|1
|War for the Planet of the Apes
|Fox
|$20,400,000
|-63.7%
|4,100
|+78
|$4,976
|$97,750,914
|$150
|2
|5
|N
|Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
|STX
|$17,020,000
|-
|3,553
|-
|$4,790
|$17,020,000
|$209.184
|1
|6
|3
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$12,714,475
|-34.3%
|3,525
|-630
|$3,607
|$213,322,700
|$80
|4
|7
|4
|Baby Driver
|TriS
|$6,000,000
|-31.1%
|2,503
|-540
|$2,397
|$84,233,939
|$34
|4
|8
|5
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$5,000,000
|-33.9%
|2,597
|-
|$1,925
|$24,539,378
|-
|5
|9
|6
|Wonder Woman
|WB
|$4,630,000
|-31.9%
|1,971
|-773
|$2,349
|$389,033,279
|$149
|8
|10
|7
|Wish Upon
|BG
|$2,477,816
|-54.7%
|2,154
|-96
|$1,150
|$10,522,081
|$12
|2
|11
|8
|Cars 3
|BV
|$1,927,000
|-38.2%
|1,294
|-755
|$1,489
|$144,021,565
|-
|6
|12
|9
|Transformers: The Last Knight
|Par.
|$1,125,000
|-60.4%
|1,025
|-1,298
|$1,098
|$127,561,805
|$217
|5
|13
|11
|47 Meters Down
|ENTMP
|$440,000
|-61.4%
|448
|-584
|$982
|$42,264,457
|-
|6
|14
|20
|Maudie
|SPC
|$390,198
|+58.4%
|233
|+134
|$1,675
|$4,064,865
|-
|14
|15
|13
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|BV
|$357,000
|-29.9%
|268
|-131
|$1,332
|$387,252,502
|$200
|12
|16
|17
|Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
|Fox
|$355,000
|+7.0%
|291
|+14
|$1,220
|$71,759,237
|-
|8
|17
|12
|The Beguiled (2017)
|Focus
|$251,600
|-72.7%
|331
|-395
|$760
|$10,155,034
|-
|5
|18
|14
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|BV
|$250,000
|-49.6%
|229
|-219
|$1,092
|$170,620,200
|$230
|9
|19
|16
|The Mummy (2017)
|Uni.
|$196,820
|-45.7%
|214
|-187
|$920
|$79,380,625
|$125
|7
|20
|19
|The Little Hours
|G&S
|$162,530
|-44.3%
|114
|+9
|$1,426
|$971,637
|-
|4
|21
|18
|The Hero
|Orch.
|$145,214
|-55.2%
|191
|-124
|$760
|$3,705,015
|-
|7
|22
|25
|A Ghost Story
|A24
|$141,438
|+4.4%
|43
|+23
|$3,289
|$480,478
|-
|3
|23
|32
|Lady Macbeth
|RAtt.
|$123,140
|+90.8%
|40
|+35
|$3,079
|$219,420
|-
|2
|24
|21
|Beatriz At Dinner
|RAtt.
|$114,342
|-49.3%
|116
|-89
|$986
|$6,706,185
|-
|7
|25
|26
|Baywatch
|Par.
|$78,000
|-42.0%
|125
|-31
|$624
|$58,007,344
|$69
|9
|26
|29
|Lost in Paris
|Osci.
|$61,500
|-23.4%
|42
|+2
|$1,464
|$242,176
|-
|6
|27
|22
|Paris Can Wait
|SPC
|$53,784
|-64.3%
|66
|-111
|$815
|$5,448,570
|-
|11
|28
|N
|Landline
|Magn.
|$52,336
|-
|4
|-
|$13,084
|$52,336
|-
|1
|29
|27
|Megan Leavey
|BST
|$41,049
|-60.2%
|87
|-75
|$472
|$12,904,574
|-
|7
|30
|23
|All Eyez on Me
|LG/S
|$30,800
|-78.5%
|62
|-133
|$497
|$44,825,760
|$40
|6
|31
|N
|The Midwife
|MBox
|$20,250
|-
|3
|-
|$6,750
|$20,250
|-
|1
|32
|39
|City of Ghosts
|IFC
|$18,216
|-21.4%
|18
|+7
|$1,012
|$73,216
|-
|3
|33
|46
|Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge
|Society
|$16,341
|+10.6%
|11
|+2
|$1,486
|$97,653
|-
|4
|34
|45
|The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography
|Neon
|$16,265
|-11.7%
|25
|+10
|$651
|$94,584
|-
|4
|35
|53
|13 Minutes
|SPC
|$11,984
|+18.5%
|19
|+10
|$631
|$74,540
|-
|4
|36
|42
|Love, Kennedy
|Purd.
|$11,796
|-41.3%
|14
|+1
|$843
|$305,129
|-
|8
|37
|N
|The Fencer
|CFI
|$5,400
|-
|2
|-
|$2,700
|$5,400
|-
|1
|38
|52
|Churchill
|Cohen
|$4,150
|-59.6%
|8
|-5
|$519
|$1,255,480
|-
|8
|39
|55
|False Confessions
|BWP
|$3,828
|-48.0%
|3
|+1
|$1,276
|$20,228
|-
|2
|40
|80
|The Bad Batch
|Neon
|$1,735
|+10.4%
|3
|-2
|$578
|$181,061
|-
|5
|41
|72
|My Journey Through French Cinema
|Cohen
|$594
|-80.1%
|3
|-
|$198
|$46,428
|-
|5
|TOTAL (41 MOVIES):
|$177,530,321
|+8.8%
|36,176
|+720
|$4,907
|