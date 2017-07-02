Adjuster:

June 30-July 2, 2017
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Despicable Me 3 Uni. $72,434,025 - 4,529 - $15,993 $72,434,025 $80 1
2 N Baby Driver Sony $20,553,320 - 3,226 - $6,371 $29,582,425 $34 1
3 1 Transformers: The Last Knight Par. $16,880,555 -62.2% 4,132 +63 $4,085 $101,983,906 $217 2
4 2 Wonder Woman WB $15,706,011 -36.9% 3,404 -529 $4,614 $346,235,486 $149 5
5 3 Cars 3 BV $9,689,279 -59.8% 3,576 -680 $2,710 $120,879,378 - 3
6 N The House WB (NL) $8,724,795 - 3,134 - $2,784 $8,724,795 - 1
7 4 47 Meters Down ENTMP $4,517,143 -36.3% 2,250 -221 $2,008 $32,426,597 - 3
8 22 The Beguiled (2017) Focus $3,163,472 +1,279.7% 674 +670 $4,694 $3,482,920 - 2
9 5 The Mummy (2017) Uni. $3,013,395 -50.3% 1,760 -1,220 $1,712 $74,730,235 $125 4
10 7 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales BV $2,525,546 -53.2% 1,674 -779 $1,509 $165,581,133 $230 6
11 6 All Eyez on Me LG/S $1,824,631 -68.6% 1,258 -1,213 $1,450 $42,677,094 - 3
12 18 The Big Sick LGF $1,651,958 +291.9% 71 +66 $23,267 $2,207,948 - 2
13 10 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 BV $1,539,519 -49.1% 966 -502 $1,594 $383,383,494 $200 9
14 8 Rough Night Sony $1,275,124 -72.9% 1,657 -1,505 $770 $20,340,771 $20 3
15 9 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie Fox $1,114,612 -74.0% 1,452 -876 $768 $69,260,405 - 5
16 11 Beatriz At Dinner RAtt. $1,057,021 -39.9% 683 +192 $1,548 $4,711,505 - 4
17 21 The Hero Orch. $839,239 +181.7% 401 +320 $2,093 $1,520,586 - 4
18 12 Megan Leavey BST $484,110 -60.2% 433 -538 $1,118 $11,807,237 - 4
19 13 The Book of Henry Focus $270,145 -71.5% 363 -287 $744 $3,870,052 - 3
20 17 Paris Can Wait SPC $263,580 -54.0% 214 -194 $1,232 $4,704,374 - 8
21 16 Baywatch Par. $248,335 -66.8% 196 -284 $1,267 $57,271,082 $69 6
22 20 The Boss Baby Fox $220,587 -33.3% 215 -26 $1,026 $173,531,392 - 14
23 19 Alien: Covenant Fox $172,131 -49.6% 213 -81 $808 $73,653,439 $97 7
24 26 The Fate of the Furious Uni. $159,825 +10.2% 144 -15 $1,110 $225,450,695 $250 12
25 15 It Comes At Night A24 $150,698 -81.2% 174 -645 $866 $13,536,229 - 4
26 31 King Arthur: Legend of the Sword WB $120,185 +34.4% 172 +39 $699 $38,851,518 $175 8
27 33 Maudie SPC $102,714 +15.7% 23 -5 $4,466 $2,934,974 - 7
28 27 The Exception A24 $89,848 -29.9% 48 - $1,872 $380,998 - 5
29 25 Beauty and the Beast (2017) BV $77,493 -47.9% 156 -35 $497 $503,860,035 $160 16
30 28 Snatched Fox $75,173 -32.4% 143 -30 $526 $45,719,421 $42 8
31 29 Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul Fox $68,212 -35.5% 135 -25 $505 $20,478,702 $22 7
32 30 The Woman's Balcony Men. $66,223 -29.0% 28 -6 $2,365 $740,929 - 18
33 N The Little Hours G&S $61,560 - 2 - $30,780 $61,560 - 1
34 23 My Cousin Rachel FoxS $55,216 -72.1% 61 -102 $905 $2,585,037 - 4
35 N Reset (Ni Shi Ying Jiu) WGUSA $54,276 - 20 - $2,714 $54,276 - 1
36 38 A Beautiful Planet Imax $50,404 +18.9% 17 - $2,965 $11,113,416 - 62
37 34 Smurfs: The Lost Village Sony $47,561 -34.2% 103 -18 $462 $44,820,941 $60 13
38 37 Gifted FoxS $41,403 -25.1% 56 -20 $739 $24,600,750 - 13
39 24 Everything, Everything WB $40,326 -73.7% 88 -89 $458 $33,718,252 $10 7
40 36 Going in Style (2017) WB (NL) $37,445 -43.6% 77 -46 $486 $44,944,380 $25 13
41 35 Churchill Cohen $29,745 -57.9% 26 -29 $1,144 $1,181,463 - 5
42 60 The Lost City of Z BST $26,639 +157.9% 50 +40 $533 $8,512,896 - 12
43 32 The Bad Batch Neon $25,344 -71.6% 46 +16 $551 $144,418 - 2
44 40 Letters from Baghdad Vita. $19,518 -39.5% 20 +2 $976 $176,414 - 5
45 N Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge Society $18,600 - 6 - $3,100 $18,600 - 1
46 46 Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary Abr. $14,762 -24.4% 7 - $2,109 $363,061 - 12
47 N The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography Neon $12,035 - 3 - $4,012 $12,035 - 1
48 N 13 Minutes SPC $11,750 - 3 - $3,917 $11,750 - 1
49 41 Born in China BV $11,395 -63.2% 43 -22 $265 $13,861,554 - 11
50 49 Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer SPC $8,961 -38.8% 33 +9 $272 $3,781,893 - 12
51 58 Journey to the South Pacific Imax $8,286 -21.4% 1 -1 $8,286 $7,333,180 - 188
52 42 The Wedding Plan RAtt. $8,174 -71.2% 18 -16 $454 $1,372,194 - 8
53 63 Your Name. FUN $7,505 -20.2% 9 - $834 $5,000,181 - 13
54 56 Love, Kennedy Purd. $7,411 -33.1% 7 -3 $1,059 $224,954 - 5
55 71 The Ornithologist Strand $7,365 +20.1% 5 +3 $1,473 $18,012 - 2
56 44 Score: A Film Music Documentary Grav. $7,000 -66.2% 2 - $3,500 $42,786 - 3
57 N Le Trou (2017 re-release) Rialto $6,756 - 1 - $6,756 $8,950 - 1
58 59 Dawson City: Frozen Time KL $6,656 -36.4% 6 - $1,109 $59,266 - 40
59 N The Reagan Show Grav. $5,500 - 2 - $2,750 $5,500 - 1
60 67 The Lovers A24 $5,480 -21.4% 10 -5 $548 $2,179,191 - 9
61 65 Stalker (2017 re-release) Jan. $5,211 -33.6% 3 -1 $1,737 $206,888 - 9
62 76 Under the Sea 3D WB $5,016 +16.0% 4 -3 $1,254 $35,475,308 - 438
63 57 My Journey Through French Cinema Cohen $4,979 -53.2% 2 -1 $2,490 $26,762 - 2
64 64 Obit. KL $4,637 -44.4% 10 - $464 $295,309 - 26
65 43 A Quiet Passion MBox $4,242 -80.3% 7 -27 $606 $1,855,666 - 12
66 - Mali Blues Icar. $4,107 - 4 - $1,027 $7,233 - 7
67 81 Maurice (2017 reissue) Cohen $4,084 +56.7% 4 +1 $1,021 $45,926 - 7
68 69 Il Boom (2017 re-release) Rialto $3,744 -42.1% 1 - $3,744 $29,006 - 3
69 87 Hidden Figures Fox $3,720 +116.7% 21 +16 $177 $169,350,492 $25 28
70 N Pop Aye KL $3,598 - 1 - $3,598 $12,300 - 1
71 53 Manifesto (2017) FR $3,577 -73.5% 6 +1 $596 $120,946 - 8
72 72 Logan Fox $3,208 -43.6% 11 -11 $292 $226,273,160 $97 18
73 62 All The Rage: Saved by Sarno TFC $2,910 -70.2% 1 - $2,910 $15,926 - 2
74 80 Food Evolution Abr. $2,744 -3.8% 2 +1 $1,372 $7,057 - 2
75 75 Born to Be Wild (IMAX) WB $2,678 -40.8% 6 -8 $446 $25,435,774 - 326
76 84 Jasmine Indic. $2,204 - 1 -2 $2,204 $15,658 - 3
77 89 Like Crazy (2017) Strand $1,823 +32.2% 5 +2 $365 $104,383 - 9
78 73 A Beginner's Guide to Snuff Indic. $1,794 -65.5% 2 -1 $897 $8,710 - 2
79 - Colossal Neon $1,783 - 4 -3 $446 $3,027,086 - 13
80 70 Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan Abr. $1,534 -76.2% 2 -3 $767 $129,143 - 6
81 - The Death of Louis XIV CGld $1,417 - 1 - $1,417 $41,938 - 14
82 92 Slack Bay KL $1,282 +28.6% 3 -3 $427 $57,773 - 17
83 - Donnie Darko (2017 Re-Release) Arrow $1,132 - 1 - $1,132 $202,279 - 14
84 N The Skyjacker's Tale Strand $1,097 - 1 - $1,097 $1,097 - 1
85 66 Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started it All Abr. $1,011 -87.1% 2 - $506 $43,430 - 3
86 - Sacred Argo. $760 - 1 - $760 $16,992 - 8
87 99 Risk Neon $756 +67.6% 2 +1 $378 $200,075 - 9
88 79 Harmonium FM $665 -76.9% 1 -2 $665 $10,267 - 3
89 - Hermia & Helena KL $558 - 2 - $279 $35,371 - 6
90 105 Afterimage FM $496 +146.8% 1 - $496 $30,589 - 7
91 102 Buster's Mal Heart WGUSA $444 +72.1% 1 - $444 $72,082 - 10
92 N 2:22 Magn. $294 - 3 - $98 $294 - 1
93 103 Glory (2017) FM $252 +3.3% 1 - $252 $17,945 - 11
94 97 Scum (2017 re-release) KL $175 -66.2% 1 - $175 $3,936 - 3
95 - Soul on a String FM $74 - 1 - $74 $3,629 - 7
96 85 Our President CJ $72 -96.6% 2 - $36 $37,485 - 5
97 77 Champion AAE $64 -98.3% 1 -3 $64 $174,978 - 7
98 - Hubble 3D WB $30 - 2 -3 $15 $51,855,457 - 381
TOTAL (98 MOVIES):$169,794,149+20.6%38,350+1,670$4,427 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


