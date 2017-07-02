|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Despicable Me 3
|Uni.
|$72,434,025
|-
|4,529
|-
|$15,993
|$72,434,025
|$80
|1
|2
|N
|Baby Driver
|Sony
|$20,553,320
|-
|3,226
|-
|$6,371
|$29,582,425
|$34
|1
|3
|1
|Transformers: The Last Knight
|Par.
|$16,880,555
|-62.2%
|4,132
|+63
|$4,085
|$101,983,906
|$217
|2
|4
|2
|Wonder Woman
|WB
|$15,706,011
|-36.9%
|3,404
|-529
|$4,614
|$346,235,486
|$149
|5
|5
|3
|Cars 3
|BV
|$9,689,279
|-59.8%
|3,576
|-680
|$2,710
|$120,879,378
|-
|3
|6
|N
|The House
|WB (NL)
|$8,724,795
|-
|3,134
|-
|$2,784
|$8,724,795
|-
|1
|7
|4
|47 Meters Down
|ENTMP
|$4,517,143
|-36.3%
|2,250
|-221
|$2,008
|$32,426,597
|-
|3
|8
|22
|The Beguiled (2017)
|Focus
|$3,163,472
|+1,279.7%
|674
|+670
|$4,694
|$3,482,920
|-
|2
|9
|5
|The Mummy (2017)
|Uni.
|$3,013,395
|-50.3%
|1,760
|-1,220
|$1,712
|$74,730,235
|$125
|4
|10
|7
|Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
|BV
|$2,525,546
|-53.2%
|1,674
|-779
|$1,509
|$165,581,133
|$230
|6
|11
|6
|All Eyez on Me
|LG/S
|$1,824,631
|-68.6%
|1,258
|-1,213
|$1,450
|$42,677,094
|-
|3
|12
|18
|The Big Sick
|LGF
|$1,651,958
|+291.9%
|71
|+66
|$23,267
|$2,207,948
|-
|2
|13
|10
|Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
|BV
|$1,539,519
|-49.1%
|966
|-502
|$1,594
|$383,383,494
|$200
|9
|14
|8
|Rough Night
|Sony
|$1,275,124
|-72.9%
|1,657
|-1,505
|$770
|$20,340,771
|$20
|3
|15
|9
|Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
|Fox
|$1,114,612
|-74.0%
|1,452
|-876
|$768
|$69,260,405
|-
|5
|16
|11
|Beatriz At Dinner
|RAtt.
|$1,057,021
|-39.9%
|683
|+192
|$1,548
|$4,711,505
|-
|4
|17
|21
|The Hero
|Orch.
|$839,239
|+181.7%
|401
|+320
|$2,093
|$1,520,586
|-
|4
|18
|12
|Megan Leavey
|BST
|$484,110
|-60.2%
|433
|-538
|$1,118
|$11,807,237
|-
|4
|19
|13
|The Book of Henry
|Focus
|$270,145
|-71.5%
|363
|-287
|$744
|$3,870,052
|-
|3
|20
|17
|Paris Can Wait
|SPC
|$263,580
|-54.0%
|214
|-194
|$1,232
|$4,704,374
|-
|8
|21
|16
|Baywatch
|Par.
|$248,335
|-66.8%
|196
|-284
|$1,267
|$57,271,082
|$69
|6
|22
|20
|The Boss Baby
|Fox
|$220,587
|-33.3%
|215
|-26
|$1,026
|$173,531,392
|-
|14
|23
|19
|Alien: Covenant
|Fox
|$172,131
|-49.6%
|213
|-81
|$808
|$73,653,439
|$97
|7
|24
|26
|The Fate of the Furious
|Uni.
|$159,825
|+10.2%
|144
|-15
|$1,110
|$225,450,695
|$250
|12
|25
|15
|It Comes At Night
|A24
|$150,698
|-81.2%
|174
|-645
|$866
|$13,536,229
|-
|4
|26
|31
|King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
|WB
|$120,185
|+34.4%
|172
|+39
|$699
|$38,851,518
|$175
|8
|27
|33
|Maudie
|SPC
|$102,714
|+15.7%
|23
|-5
|$4,466
|$2,934,974
|-
|7
|28
|27
|The Exception
|A24
|$89,848
|-29.9%
|48
|-
|$1,872
|$380,998
|-
|5
|29
|25
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|BV
|$77,493
|-47.9%
|156
|-35
|$497
|$503,860,035
|$160
|16
|30
|28
|Snatched
|Fox
|$75,173
|-32.4%
|143
|-30
|$526
|$45,719,421
|$42
|8
|31
|29
|Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
|Fox
|$68,212
|-35.5%
|135
|-25
|$505
|$20,478,702
|$22
|7
|32
|30
|The Woman's Balcony
|Men.
|$66,223
|-29.0%
|28
|-6
|$2,365
|$740,929
|-
|18
|33
|N
|The Little Hours
|G&S
|$61,560
|-
|2
|-
|$30,780
|$61,560
|-
|1
|34
|23
|My Cousin Rachel
|FoxS
|$55,216
|-72.1%
|61
|-102
|$905
|$2,585,037
|-
|4
|35
|N
|Reset (Ni Shi Ying Jiu)
|WGUSA
|$54,276
|-
|20
|-
|$2,714
|$54,276
|-
|1
|36
|38
|A Beautiful Planet
|Imax
|$50,404
|+18.9%
|17
|-
|$2,965
|$11,113,416
|-
|62
|37
|34
|Smurfs: The Lost Village
|Sony
|$47,561
|-34.2%
|103
|-18
|$462
|$44,820,941
|$60
|13
|38
|37
|Gifted
|FoxS
|$41,403
|-25.1%
|56
|-20
|$739
|$24,600,750
|-
|13
|39
|24
|Everything, Everything
|WB
|$40,326
|-73.7%
|88
|-89
|$458
|$33,718,252
|$10
|7
|40
|36
|Going in Style (2017)
|WB (NL)
|$37,445
|-43.6%
|77
|-46
|$486
|$44,944,380
|$25
|13
|41
|35
|Churchill
|Cohen
|$29,745
|-57.9%
|26
|-29
|$1,144
|$1,181,463
|-
|5
|42
|60
|The Lost City of Z
|BST
|$26,639
|+157.9%
|50
|+40
|$533
|$8,512,896
|-
|12
|43
|32
|The Bad Batch
|Neon
|$25,344
|-71.6%
|46
|+16
|$551
|$144,418
|-
|2
|44
|40
|Letters from Baghdad
|Vita.
|$19,518
|-39.5%
|20
|+2
|$976
|$176,414
|-
|5
|45
|N
|Marie Curie: The Courage of Knowledge
|Society
|$18,600
|-
|6
|-
|$3,100
|$18,600
|-
|1
|46
|46
|Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
|Abr.
|$14,762
|-24.4%
|7
|-
|$2,109
|$363,061
|-
|12
|47
|N
|The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography
|Neon
|$12,035
|-
|3
|-
|$4,012
|$12,035
|-
|1
|48
|N
|13 Minutes
|SPC
|$11,750
|-
|3
|-
|$3,917
|$11,750
|-
|1
|49
|41
|Born in China
|BV
|$11,395
|-63.2%
|43
|-22
|$265
|$13,861,554
|-
|11
|50
|49
|Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer
|SPC
|$8,961
|-38.8%
|33
|+9
|$272
|$3,781,893
|-
|12
|51
|58
|Journey to the South Pacific
|Imax
|$8,286
|-21.4%
|1
|-1
|$8,286
|$7,333,180
|-
|188
|52
|42
|The Wedding Plan
|RAtt.
|$8,174
|-71.2%
|18
|-16
|$454
|$1,372,194
|-
|8
|53
|63
|Your Name.
|FUN
|$7,505
|-20.2%
|9
|-
|$834
|$5,000,181
|-
|13
|54
|56
|Love, Kennedy
|Purd.
|$7,411
|-33.1%
|7
|-3
|$1,059
|$224,954
|-
|5
|55
|71
|The Ornithologist
|Strand
|$7,365
|+20.1%
|5
|+3
|$1,473
|$18,012
|-
|2
|56
|44
|Score: A Film Music Documentary
|Grav.
|$7,000
|-66.2%
|2
|-
|$3,500
|$42,786
|-
|3
|57
|N
|Le Trou (2017 re-release)
|Rialto
|$6,756
|-
|1
|-
|$6,756
|$8,950
|-
|1
|58
|59
|Dawson City: Frozen Time
|KL
|$6,656
|-36.4%
|6
|-
|$1,109
|$59,266
|-
|40
|59
|N
|The Reagan Show
|Grav.
|$5,500
|-
|2
|-
|$2,750
|$5,500
|-
|1
|60
|67
|The Lovers
|A24
|$5,480
|-21.4%
|10
|-5
|$548
|$2,179,191
|-
|9
|61
|65
|Stalker (2017 re-release)
|Jan.
|$5,211
|-33.6%
|3
|-1
|$1,737
|$206,888
|-
|9
|62
|76
|Under the Sea 3D
|WB
|$5,016
|+16.0%
|4
|-3
|$1,254
|$35,475,308
|-
|438
|63
|57
|My Journey Through French Cinema
|Cohen
|$4,979
|-53.2%
|2
|-1
|$2,490
|$26,762
|-
|2
|64
|64
|Obit.
|KL
|$4,637
|-44.4%
|10
|-
|$464
|$295,309
|-
|26
|65
|43
|A Quiet Passion
|MBox
|$4,242
|-80.3%
|7
|-27
|$606
|$1,855,666
|-
|12
|66
|-
|Mali Blues
|Icar.
|$4,107
|-
|4
|-
|$1,027
|$7,233
|-
|7
|67
|81
|Maurice (2017 reissue)
|Cohen
|$4,084
|+56.7%
|4
|+1
|$1,021
|$45,926
|-
|7
|68
|69
|Il Boom (2017 re-release)
|Rialto
|$3,744
|-42.1%
|1
|-
|$3,744
|$29,006
|-
|3
|69
|87
|Hidden Figures
|Fox
|$3,720
|+116.7%
|21
|+16
|$177
|$169,350,492
|$25
|28
|70
|N
|Pop Aye
|KL
|$3,598
|-
|1
|-
|$3,598
|$12,300
|-
|1
|71
|53
|Manifesto (2017)
|FR
|$3,577
|-73.5%
|6
|+1
|$596
|$120,946
|-
|8
|72
|72
|Logan
|Fox
|$3,208
|-43.6%
|11
|-11
|$292
|$226,273,160
|$97
|18
|73
|62
|All The Rage: Saved by Sarno
|TFC
|$2,910
|-70.2%
|1
|-
|$2,910
|$15,926
|-
|2
|74
|80
|Food Evolution
|Abr.
|$2,744
|-3.8%
|2
|+1
|$1,372
|$7,057
|-
|2
|75
|75
|Born to Be Wild (IMAX)
|WB
|$2,678
|-40.8%
|6
|-8
|$446
|$25,435,774
|-
|326
|76
|84
|Jasmine
|Indic.
|$2,204
|-
|1
|-2
|$2,204
|$15,658
|-
|3
|77
|89
|Like Crazy (2017)
|Strand
|$1,823
|+32.2%
|5
|+2
|$365
|$104,383
|-
|9
|78
|73
|A Beginner's Guide to Snuff
|Indic.
|$1,794
|-65.5%
|2
|-1
|$897
|$8,710
|-
|2
|79
|-
|Colossal
|Neon
|$1,783
|-
|4
|-3
|$446
|$3,027,086
|-
|13
|80
|70
|Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan
|Abr.
|$1,534
|-76.2%
|2
|-3
|$767
|$129,143
|-
|6
|81
|-
|The Death of Louis XIV
|CGld
|$1,417
|-
|1
|-
|$1,417
|$41,938
|-
|14
|82
|92
|Slack Bay
|KL
|$1,282
|+28.6%
|3
|-3
|$427
|$57,773
|-
|17
|83
|-
|Donnie Darko (2017 Re-Release)
|Arrow
|$1,132
|-
|1
|-
|$1,132
|$202,279
|-
|14
|84
|N
|The Skyjacker's Tale
|Strand
|$1,097
|-
|1
|-
|$1,097
|$1,097
|-
|1
|85
|66
|Hare Krishna! The Mantra, the Movement and the Swami Who Started it All
|Abr.
|$1,011
|-87.1%
|2
|-
|$506
|$43,430
|-
|3
|86
|-
|Sacred
|Argo.
|$760
|-
|1
|-
|$760
|$16,992
|-
|8
|87
|99
|Risk
|Neon
|$756
|+67.6%
|2
|+1
|$378
|$200,075
|-
|9
|88
|79
|Harmonium
|FM
|$665
|-76.9%
|1
|-2
|$665
|$10,267
|-
|3
|89
|-
|Hermia & Helena
|KL
|$558
|-
|2
|-
|$279
|$35,371
|-
|6
|90
|105
|Afterimage
|FM
|$496
|+146.8%
|1
|-
|$496
|$30,589
|-
|7
|91
|102
|Buster's Mal Heart
|WGUSA
|$444
|+72.1%
|1
|-
|$444
|$72,082
|-
|10
|92
|N
|2:22
|Magn.
|$294
|-
|3
|-
|$98
|$294
|-
|1
|93
|103
|Glory (2017)
|FM
|$252
|+3.3%
|1
|-
|$252
|$17,945
|-
|11
|94
|97
|Scum (2017 re-release)
|KL
|$175
|-66.2%
|1
|-
|$175
|$3,936
|-
|3
|95
|-
|Soul on a String
|FM
|$74
|-
|1
|-
|$74
|$3,629
|-
|7
|96
|85
|Our President
|CJ
|$72
|-96.6%
|2
|-
|$36
|$37,485
|-
|5
|97
|77
|Champion
|AAE
|$64
|-98.3%
|1
|-3
|$64
|$174,978
|-
|7
|98
|-
|Hubble 3D
|WB
|$30
|-
|2
|-3
|$15
|$51,855,457
|-
|381
|TOTAL (98 MOVIES):
|$169,794,149
|+20.6%
|38,350
|+1,670
|$4,427
|