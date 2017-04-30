Help us improve the site by taking this survey!
Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


April 28-30, 2017
Weekend

<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 The Fate of the Furious Uni. $19,389,780 -49.5% 4,077 -252 $4,756 $192,721,355 $250 3
2 N How to be a Latin Lover PNT $12,018,500 - 1,118 - $10,750 $12,018,500 - 1
3 N Baahubali 2: The Conclusion GrtIndia $10,138,189 - 425 - $23,855 $10,138,189 - 1
4 N The Circle (2017) STX $9,320,000 - 3,163 - $2,947 $9,320,000 $18 1
5 2 The Boss Baby Fox $9,050,000 -28.8% 3,739 +42 $2,420 $148,465,584 - 5
6 3 Beauty and the Beast (2017) BV $6,400,000 -33.8% 3,155 -160 $2,029 $480,100,233 $160 7
7 4 Going in Style (2017) WB (NL) $3,580,000 -27.1% 2,761 -277 $1,297 $37,319,770 $25 4
8 5 Smurfs: The Lost Village Sony $3,315,000 -32.1% 2,554 -183 $1,298 $37,734,501 $60 4
9 8 Gifted FoxS $3,300,000 -27.6% 2,215 +229 $1,490 $15,830,025 - 4
10 7 Unforgettable (2017) WB $2,345,000 -51.0% 2,417 - $970 $8,883,819 $12 2
11 6 Born in China BV $2,243,000 -53.2% 1,508 - $1,487 $8,677,031 - 2
12 10 The Lost City of Z BST $1,732,559 -18.3% 866 +252 $2,001 $4,839,005 - 3
13 12 Get Out Uni. $1,716,250 +2.9% 1,563 +598 $1,098 $172,540,260 $4.5 10
14 N Sleight BH Tilt $1,690,085 - 565 - $2,991 $1,690,085 $0.25 1
15 9 The Promise (2017) ORF $1,411,814 -65.5% 2,251 - $627 $7,035,832 $90 2
16 15 The Zookeeper's Wife Focus $997,225 -28.7% 997 -32 $1,000 $14,813,420 - 5
17 13 The Case for Christ PFR $950,000 -40.0% 1,050 -197 $905 $13,015,165 - 4
18 16 Power Rangers (2017) LGF $870,000 -36.3% 889 -403 $979 $84,248,508 $100 6
19 18 Logan Fox $760,000 -21.8% 614 -140 $1,238 $224,496,711 $97 9
20 20 Colossal Neon $502,130 -13.3% 326 +102 $1,540 $2,071,715 - 4
21 21 Their Finest STX $500,000 -6.2% 330 +154 $1,515 $1,815,046 - 4
22 19 Ghost in the Shell (2017) Par. $430,000 -51.3% 456 -457 $943 $39,941,668 $110 5
23 22 Life (2017) Sony $315,000 -29.7% 503 -227 $626 $29,835,328 $58 6
24 17 Free Fire A24 $287,818 -71.1% 817 -253 $352 $1,700,850 - 2
25 30 Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer SPC $235,627 +89.8% 47 +29 $5,013 $540,585 - 3
26 N Battle of Memories CL $210,000 - 42 - $5,000 $210,000 - 1
27 25 The Shack LG/S $180,000 -34.8% 285 -89 $632 $57,011,714 - 9
28 28 Split Uni. $105,740 -23.4% 103 -16 $1,027 $138,121,905 $9 15
29 26 Hidden Figures Fox $95,000 -48.3% 124 -36 $766 $169,000,613 $25 19
30 36 A Quiet Passion MBox $86,683 +23.0% 40 +27 $2,167 $267,141 - 3
31 34 A Dog's Purpose Uni. $68,060 -10.0% 123 +1 $553 $64,224,775 $22 14
32 43 The Belko Experiment BH Tilt $40,970 +29.1% 83 +36 $494 $9,693,915 $5 7
33 32 Tommy's Honour RAtt. $40,500 -49.1% 60 -29 $675 $491,756 - 3
34 41 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story BV $38,000 -5.3% 43 -28 $884 $532,180,904 $200 20
35 51 Jeremiah Tower Orch. $36,258 +78.9% 16 +14 $2,266 $64,913 - 2
36 35 Frantz MBox $34,589 -51.9% 43 -29 $804 $798,474 - 7
37 39 Lion Wein. $32,000 -33.7% 65 -17 $492 $51,678,498 - 23
38 38 Kedi Osci. $31,000 -38.3% 39 -10 $795 $2,521,698 - 12
39 48 Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary Abr. $30,907 +34.6% 16 +13 $1,932 $94,164 - 3
40 44 Citizen Jane IFC $30,120 -4.2% 6 +4 $5,020 $79,120 - 2
41 45 Sing Uni. $29,340 -3.9% 188 +99 $156 $270,319,460 $75 19
42 42 Truman FR $25,000 -26.7% 22 +4 $1,136 $141,392 - 4
43 N One Week and a Day Osci. $9,500 - 3 - $3,167 $9,500 - 1
44 N Buster's Mal Heart WGUSA $7,800 - 1 - $7,800 $7,800 - 1
45 72 Finding Oscar FR $5,500 +40.1% 16 +12 $344 $14,635 - 3
46 N Bang! The Bert Berns Story Abr. $4,227 - 1 - $4,227 $8,875 - 1
47 77 Neruda Orch. $2,318 -19.3% 3 -5 $773 $935,790 - 20
48 - Saving Banksy PDF $1,200 - 1 - $1,200 $47,940 - 11
49 83 The Eyes PDF $1,012 -41.2% 2 -1 $506 $6,360 - 4
50 78 All These Sleepless Nights Orch. $846 -66.5% 3 -1 $282 $18,900 - 4
51 92 The Dark Below PDF $495 -40.0% 2 +1 $248 $7,100 - 7
52 94 Donald Cried Orch. $117 -81.9% 1 -6 $117 $60,918 - 9
53 105 The Student UTMW $51 - 1 - $51 $138 - 3
TOTAL (53 MOVIES):$94,645,210-12.1%39,738-523$2,382 
<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 

* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


back to
Weekend Index Page