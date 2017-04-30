|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|The Fate of the Furious
|Uni.
|$19,389,780
|-49.5%
|4,077
|-252
|$4,756
|$192,721,355
|$250
|3
|2
|N
|How to be a Latin Lover
|PNT
|$12,018,500
|-
|1,118
|-
|$10,750
|$12,018,500
|-
|1
|3
|N
|Baahubali 2: The Conclusion
|GrtIndia
|$10,138,189
|-
|425
|-
|$23,855
|$10,138,189
|-
|1
|4
|N
|The Circle (2017)
|STX
|$9,320,000
|-
|3,163
|-
|$2,947
|$9,320,000
|$18
|1
|5
|2
|The Boss Baby
|Fox
|$9,050,000
|-28.8%
|3,739
|+42
|$2,420
|$148,465,584
|-
|5
|6
|3
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|BV
|$6,400,000
|-33.8%
|3,155
|-160
|$2,029
|$480,100,233
|$160
|7
|7
|4
|Going in Style (2017)
|WB (NL)
|$3,580,000
|-27.1%
|2,761
|-277
|$1,297
|$37,319,770
|$25
|4
|8
|5
|Smurfs: The Lost Village
|Sony
|$3,315,000
|-32.1%
|2,554
|-183
|$1,298
|$37,734,501
|$60
|4
|9
|8
|Gifted
|FoxS
|$3,300,000
|-27.6%
|2,215
|+229
|$1,490
|$15,830,025
|-
|4
|10
|7
|Unforgettable (2017)
|WB
|$2,345,000
|-51.0%
|2,417
|-
|$970
|$8,883,819
|$12
|2
|11
|6
|Born in China
|BV
|$2,243,000
|-53.2%
|1,508
|-
|$1,487
|$8,677,031
|-
|2
|12
|10
|The Lost City of Z
|BST
|$1,732,559
|-18.3%
|866
|+252
|$2,001
|$4,839,005
|-
|3
|13
|12
|Get Out
|Uni.
|$1,716,250
|+2.9%
|1,563
|+598
|$1,098
|$172,540,260
|$4.5
|10
|14
|N
|Sleight
|BH Tilt
|$1,690,085
|-
|565
|-
|$2,991
|$1,690,085
|$0.25
|1
|15
|9
|The Promise (2017)
|ORF
|$1,411,814
|-65.5%
|2,251
|-
|$627
|$7,035,832
|$90
|2
|16
|15
|The Zookeeper's Wife
|Focus
|$997,225
|-28.7%
|997
|-32
|$1,000
|$14,813,420
|-
|5
|17
|13
|The Case for Christ
|PFR
|$950,000
|-40.0%
|1,050
|-197
|$905
|$13,015,165
|-
|4
|18
|16
|Power Rangers (2017)
|LGF
|$870,000
|-36.3%
|889
|-403
|$979
|$84,248,508
|$100
|6
|19
|18
|Logan
|Fox
|$760,000
|-21.8%
|614
|-140
|$1,238
|$224,496,711
|$97
|9
|20
|20
|Colossal
|Neon
|$502,130
|-13.3%
|326
|+102
|$1,540
|$2,071,715
|-
|4
|21
|21
|Their Finest
|STX
|$500,000
|-6.2%
|330
|+154
|$1,515
|$1,815,046
|-
|4
|22
|19
|Ghost in the Shell (2017)
|Par.
|$430,000
|-51.3%
|456
|-457
|$943
|$39,941,668
|$110
|5
|23
|22
|Life (2017)
|Sony
|$315,000
|-29.7%
|503
|-227
|$626
|$29,835,328
|$58
|6
|24
|17
|Free Fire
|A24
|$287,818
|-71.1%
|817
|-253
|$352
|$1,700,850
|-
|2
|25
|30
|Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer
|SPC
|$235,627
|+89.8%
|47
|+29
|$5,013
|$540,585
|-
|3
|26
|N
|Battle of Memories
|CL
|$210,000
|-
|42
|-
|$5,000
|$210,000
|-
|1
|27
|25
|The Shack
|LG/S
|$180,000
|-34.8%
|285
|-89
|$632
|$57,011,714
|-
|9
|28
|28
|Split
|Uni.
|$105,740
|-23.4%
|103
|-16
|$1,027
|$138,121,905
|$9
|15
|29
|26
|Hidden Figures
|Fox
|$95,000
|-48.3%
|124
|-36
|$766
|$169,000,613
|$25
|19
|30
|36
|A Quiet Passion
|MBox
|$86,683
|+23.0%
|40
|+27
|$2,167
|$267,141
|-
|3
|31
|34
|A Dog's Purpose
|Uni.
|$68,060
|-10.0%
|123
|+1
|$553
|$64,224,775
|$22
|14
|32
|43
|The Belko Experiment
|BH Tilt
|$40,970
|+29.1%
|83
|+36
|$494
|$9,693,915
|$5
|7
|33
|32
|Tommy's Honour
|RAtt.
|$40,500
|-49.1%
|60
|-29
|$675
|$491,756
|-
|3
|34
|41
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|BV
|$38,000
|-5.3%
|43
|-28
|$884
|$532,180,904
|$200
|20
|35
|51
|Jeremiah Tower
|Orch.
|$36,258
|+78.9%
|16
|+14
|$2,266
|$64,913
|-
|2
|36
|35
|Frantz
|MBox
|$34,589
|-51.9%
|43
|-29
|$804
|$798,474
|-
|7
|37
|39
|Lion
|Wein.
|$32,000
|-33.7%
|65
|-17
|$492
|$51,678,498
|-
|23
|38
|38
|Kedi
|Osci.
|$31,000
|-38.3%
|39
|-10
|$795
|$2,521,698
|-
|12
|39
|48
|Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
|Abr.
|$30,907
|+34.6%
|16
|+13
|$1,932
|$94,164
|-
|3
|40
|44
|Citizen Jane
|IFC
|$30,120
|-4.2%
|6
|+4
|$5,020
|$79,120
|-
|2
|41
|45
|Sing
|Uni.
|$29,340
|-3.9%
|188
|+99
|$156
|$270,319,460
|$75
|19
|42
|42
|Truman
|FR
|$25,000
|-26.7%
|22
|+4
|$1,136
|$141,392
|-
|4
|43
|N
|One Week and a Day
|Osci.
|$9,500
|-
|3
|-
|$3,167
|$9,500
|-
|1
|44
|N
|Buster's Mal Heart
|WGUSA
|$7,800
|-
|1
|-
|$7,800
|$7,800
|-
|1
|45
|72
|Finding Oscar
|FR
|$5,500
|+40.1%
|16
|+12
|$344
|$14,635
|-
|3
|46
|N
|Bang! The Bert Berns Story
|Abr.
|$4,227
|-
|1
|-
|$4,227
|$8,875
|-
|1
|47
|77
|Neruda
|Orch.
|$2,318
|-19.3%
|3
|-5
|$773
|$935,790
|-
|20
|48
|-
|Saving Banksy
|PDF
|$1,200
|-
|1
|-
|$1,200
|$47,940
|-
|11
|49
|83
|The Eyes
|PDF
|$1,012
|-41.2%
|2
|-1
|$506
|$6,360
|-
|4
|50
|78
|All These Sleepless Nights
|Orch.
|$846
|-66.5%
|3
|-1
|$282
|$18,900
|-
|4
|51
|92
|The Dark Below
|PDF
|$495
|-40.0%
|2
|+1
|$248
|$7,100
|-
|7
|52
|94
|Donald Cried
|Orch.
|$117
|-81.9%
|1
|-6
|$117
|$60,918
|-
|9
|53
|105
|The Student
|UTMW
|$51
|-
|1
|-
|$51
|$138
|-
|3
|TOTAL (53 MOVIES):
|$94,645,210
|-12.1%
|39,738
|-523
|$2,382
|