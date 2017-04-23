|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|The Fate of the Furious
|Uni.
|$38,682,095
|-60.8%
|4,329
|+19
|$8,936
|$163,578,315
|$250
|2
|2
|2
|The Boss Baby
|Fox
|$12,750,000
|-20.4%
|3,697
|-46
|$3,449
|$136,991,870
|-
|4
|3
|3
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|BV
|$9,973,000
|-27.2%
|3,315
|-277
|$3,008
|$471,097,384
|$160
|6
|4
|N
|Born in China
|BV
|$5,147,000
|-
|1,508
|-
|$3,413
|$5,147,000
|-
|1
|5
|5
|Going in Style (2017)
|WB (NL)
|$5,005,000
|-20.4%
|3,038
|-38
|$1,647
|$31,765,843
|$25
|3
|6
|4
|Smurfs: The Lost Village
|Sony
|$4,850,000
|-27.8%
|2,737
|-873
|$1,772
|$33,387,985
|$60
|3
|7
|N
|Unforgettable (2017)
|WB
|$4,805,000
|-
|2,417
|-
|$1,988
|$4,805,000
|$12
|1
|8
|6
|Gifted
|FoxS
|$4,500,000
|+45.6%
|1,986
|+840
|$2,266
|$10,714,792
|-
|3
|9
|N
|The Promise (2017)
|ORF
|$4,064,860
|-
|2,251
|-
|$1,806
|$4,064,860
|$90
|1
|10
|28
|The Lost City of Z
|BST
|$2,147,379
|+1,849.1%
|614
|+610
|$3,497
|$2,296,792
|-
|2
|11
|N
|Phoenix Forgotten
|CLF
|$2,000,006
|-
|1,592
|-
|$1,256
|$2,000,006
|$2.8
|1
|12
|7
|Get Out
|Uni.
|$1,692,710
|-43.3%
|965
|-459
|$1,754
|$170,330,855
|$4.5
|9
|13
|9
|The Case for Christ
|PFR
|$1,580,000
|-42.7%
|1,247
|-139
|$1,267
|$11,356,709
|-
|3
|14
|10
|Kong: Skull Island
|WB
|$1,510,000
|-44.2%
|1,203
|-815
|$1,255
|$163,933,946
|$185
|7
|15
|12
|The Zookeeper's Wife
|Focus
|$1,471,990
|-27.3%
|1,029
|-28
|$1,431
|$13,236,140
|-
|4
|16
|8
|Power Rangers (2017)
|LGF
|$1,380,000
|-51.0%
|1,292
|-879
|$1,068
|$83,067,052
|$100
|5
|17
|N
|Free Fire
|A24
|$1,039,612
|-
|1,070
|-
|$972
|$1,039,612
|-
|1
|18
|13
|Logan
|Fox
|$950,000
|-51.0%
|754
|-661
|$1,260
|$223,378,262
|$97
|8
|19
|11
|Ghost in the Shell (2017)
|Par.
|$900,000
|-63.5%
|913
|-1,222
|$986
|$39,131,504
|$110
|4
|20
|17
|Colossal
|Neon
|$584,461
|+28.7%
|224
|+126
|$2,609
|$1,357,566
|-
|3
|21
|19
|Their Finest
|STX
|$555,000
|+60.0%
|176
|+124
|$3,153
|$1,139,334
|-
|3
|22
|16
|Life (2017)
|Sony
|$475,000
|-24.9%
|730
|+125
|$651
|$29,348,510
|$58
|5
|23
|15
|The Shack
|LG/S
|$275,000
|-58.0%
|374
|-674
|$735
|$56,705,689
|-
|8
|24
|25
|Hidden Figures
|Fox
|$185,000
|+19.3%
|160
|-34
|$1,156
|$168,832,514
|$25
|18
|25
|30
|Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer
|SPC
|$136,818
|+37.9%
|18
|+13
|$7,601
|$272,253
|-
|2
|26
|20
|Split
|Uni.
|$122,615
|-56.4%
|119
|-9
|$1,030
|$137,975,995
|$9
|14
|27
|24
|John Wick: Chapter Two
|LG/S
|$111,000
|-32.3%
|181
|-27
|$613
|$91,957,388
|-
|11
|28
|29
|La La Land
|LG/S
|$88,000
|-16.2%
|148
|-71
|$595
|$151,047,530
|$30
|20
|29
|22
|T2: Trainspotting
|TriS
|$80,000
|-65.9%
|160
|-171
|$500
|$2,211,870
|$18
|6
|30
|39
|A Quiet Passion
|MBox
|$78,000
|+70.2%
|13
|+7
|$6,000
|$155,417
|-
|2
|31
|23
|Tommy's Honour
|RAtt.
|$75,500
|-63.9%
|89
|-78
|$848
|$406,605
|-
|2
|32
|31
|A Dog's Purpose
|Uni.
|$73,765
|-21.0%
|122
|-27
|$605
|$64,132,815
|$22
|13
|33
|26
|Frantz
|MBox
|$55,500
|-59.9%
|58
|-48
|$957
|$706,107
|-
|6
|34
|32
|Kedi
|Osci.
|$51,000
|-42.1%
|48
|-39
|$1,063
|$2,461,468
|-
|11
|35
|33
|Lion
|Wein.
|$49,600
|-39.7%
|82
|-65
|$605
|$51,621,470
|-
|22
|36
|36
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|BV
|$41,000
|-38.7%
|71
|-50
|$577
|$532,132,909
|$200
|19
|37
|43
|Truman
|FR
|$40,000
|+31.2%
|18
|+9
|$2,222
|$109,579
|-
|3
|38
|N
|Citizen Jane
|IFC
|$33,760
|-
|2
|-
|$16,880
|$33,760
|-
|1
|39
|35
|The Belko Experiment
|BH Tilt
|$32,275
|-55.1%
|47
|-41
|$687
|$9,645,020
|$5
|6
|40
|38
|Sing
|Uni.
|$29,105
|-52.9%
|89
|-43
|$327
|$270,281,425
|$75
|18
|41
|N
|Jeremiah Tower
|Orch.
|$24,068
|-
|2
|-
|$12,034
|$24,068
|-
|1
|42
|53
|Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
|Abr.
|$23,989
|+44.3%
|3
|+2
|$7,996
|$50,485
|-
|2
|43
|48
|Before I Fall
|ORF
|$23,959
|+4.5%
|70
|-
|$342
|$12,231,003
|-
|8
|44
|41
|Moana
|BV
|$20,000
|-39.6%
|37
|-28
|$541
|$248,754,321
|-
|22
|45
|51
|Graduation
|IFC
|$19,992
|+11.2%
|14
|+7
|$1,428
|$66,902
|-
|3
|46
|34
|Personal Shopper
|IFC
|$17,160
|-76.3%
|33
|-52
|$520
|$1,225,468
|-
|7
|47
|47
|Raw (2017)
|FCW
|$12,065
|-47.9%
|17
|-15
|$710
|$485,834
|-
|7
|48
|27
|Spark: A Space Tail
|ORF
|$11,713
|-90.0%
|85
|-280
|$138
|$187,386
|-
|2
|49
|-
|I Called Him Morgan
|SD
|$8,544
|-
|9
|-
|$949
|$97,711
|-
|5
|50
|75
|Finding Oscar
|FR
|$4,000
|+69.1%
|4
|+3
|$1,000
|$6,467
|-
|2
|51
|65
|All These Sleepless Nights
|Orch.
|$3,231
|-21.5%
|4
|-1
|$808
|$17,314
|-
|3
|52
|60
|Neruda
|Orch.
|$2,753
|-67.7%
|6
|-8
|$459
|$932,311
|-
|19
|53
|83
|The Eyes
|PDF
|$1,690
|+30.0%
|3
|+1
|$563
|$5,230
|-
|3
|54
|81
|Donald Cried
|Orch.
|$994
|-25.4%
|7
|-2
|$142
|$60,816
|-
|8
|55
|-
|The Dark Below
|PDF
|$900
|-
|1
|-
|$900
|$6,200
|-
|5
|56
|78
|Tim Timmerman, Hope of America
|Purd.
|$380
|-77.7%
|1
|-
|$380
|$97,649
|-
|8
|TOTAL (56 MOVIES):
|$107,796,489
|-36.0%
|39,182
|+2,117
|$2,751
