|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|The Fate of the Furious
|Uni.
|$100,181,640
|-
|4,310
|-
|$23,244
|$100,181,640
|$250
|1
|2
|1
|The Boss Baby
|Fox
|$15,540,000
|-41.1%
|3,743
|-86
|$4,152
|$116,323,907
|-
|3
|3
|2
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|BV
|$13,634,000
|-42.4%
|3,592
|-377
|$3,796
|$454,649,751
|$160
|5
|4
|3
|Smurfs: The Lost Village
|Sony
|$6,500,000
|-50.8%
|3,610
|-
|$1,801
|$24,728,326
|$60
|2
|5
|4
|Going in Style (2017)
|WB (NL)
|$6,350,000
|-46.8%
|3,076
|+15
|$2,064
|$23,376,352
|$25
|2
|6
|16
|Gifted
|FoxS
|$3,000,000
|+572.1%
|1,146
|+1,090
|$2,618
|$4,369,910
|-
|2
|7
|8
|Get Out
|Uni.
|$2,917,865
|-28.1%
|1,424
|-150
|$2,049
|$167,547,880
|$4.5
|8
|8
|6
|Power Rangers (2017)
|LGF
|$2,850,000
|-54.0%
|2,171
|-807
|$1,313
|$80,563,748
|$100
|4
|9
|10
|The Case for Christ
|PFR
|$2,720,000
|-31.4%
|1,386
|+212
|$1,962
|$8,447,704
|-
|2
|10
|7
|Kong: Skull Island
|WB
|$2,670,000
|-52.1%
|2,018
|-735
|$1,323
|$161,246,181
|$185
|6
|11
|5
|Ghost in the Shell (2017)
|Par.
|$2,400,000
|-67.2%
|2,135
|-1,305
|$1,124
|$37,023,283
|$110
|3
|12
|11
|The Zookeeper's Wife
|Focus
|$2,064,945
|-23.1%
|1,057
|+251
|$1,954
|$10,667,900
|-
|3
|13
|9
|Logan
|Fox
|$1,910,000
|-52.5%
|1,415
|-534
|$1,350
|$221,628,647
|$97
|7
|14
|15
|The Shack
|LG/S
|$700,000
|-35.9%
|1,048
|-60
|$668
|$56,124,060
|-
|7
|15
|12
|Life (2017)
|Sony
|$610,000
|-74.3%
|605
|-1,183
|$1,008
|$28,568,064
|$58
|4
|16
|29
|Colossal
|Neon
|$462,869
|+285.0%
|98
|+94
|$4,723
|$616,344
|-
|2
|17
|33
|Their Finest
|STX
|$360,000
|+372.5%
|52
|+48
|$6,923
|$470,000
|-
|2
|18
|34
|Split
|Uni.
|$272,550
|+299.9%
|128
|+7
|$2,129
|$137,818,960
|$9
|13
|19
|18
|T2: Trainspotting
|TriS
|$230,000
|-14.2%
|331
|+174
|$695
|$1,975,715
|$18
|5
|20
|N
|Tommy's Honour
|RAtt.
|$218,920
|-
|167
|-
|$1,311
|$218,920
|-
|1
|21
|22
|John Wick: Chapter Two
|LG/S
|$153,000
|-1.6%
|208
|+46
|$736
|$91,751,134
|-
|10
|22
|19
|Hidden Figures
|Fox
|$145,000
|-45.3%
|194
|-94
|$747
|$168,547,380
|$25
|17
|23
|N
|The Lost City of Z
|BST
|$112,633
|-
|4
|-
|$28,158
|$112,633
|-
|1
|24
|N
|Spark: A Space Tail
|ORF
|$112,352
|-
|365
|-
|$308
|$112,352
|-
|1
|25
|N
|Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer
|SPC
|$103,664
|-
|5
|-
|$20,733
|$103,664
|-
|1
|26
|21
|La La Land
|LG/S
|$100,000
|-38.6%
|219
|-5
|$457
|$150,880,838
|$30
|19
|27
|28
|A Dog's Purpose
|Uni.
|$87,352
|-33.4%
|149
|-26
|$586
|$64,008,900
|$22
|12
|28
|23
|Lion
|Wein.
|$81,000
|-47.9%
|147
|-56
|$551
|$51,520,226
|-
|21
|29
|20
|The Belko Experiment
|BH Tilt
|$73,805
|-63.9%
|88
|-98
|$839
|$9,586,700
|$5
|5
|30
|24
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|BV
|$72,000
|-53.0%
|121
|-56
|$595
|$532,074,947
|$200
|18
|31
|27
|Personal Shopper
|IFC
|$63,750
|-52.9%
|85
|-56
|$750
|$1,185,427
|-
|6
|32
|31
|Sing
|Uni.
|$62,440
|-39.7%
|132
|-47
|$473
|$270,229,770
|$75
|17
|33
|25
|The Devotion of Suspect X
|CL
|$40,000
|-73.2%
|21
|-25
|$1,905
|$658,188
|-
|3
|34
|37
|Moana
|BV
|$33,000
|-44.4%
|65
|-55
|$508
|$248,722,114
|-
|21
|35
|53
|Truman
|FR
|$27,000
|+47.9%
|8
|+5
|$3,375
|$53,214
|-
|2
|36
|35
|Before I Fall
|ORF
|$22,265
|-66.3%
|70
|-198
|$318
|$12,192,580
|-
|7
|37
|40
|Raw (2017)
|FCW
|$21,765
|-59.0%
|31
|-14
|$702
|$455,349
|-
|6
|38
|60
|Graduation
|IFC
|$19,530
|+89.5%
|7
|+5
|$2,790
|$37,384
|-
|2
|39
|N
|Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
|Abr.
|$15,880
|-
|1
|-
|$15,880
|$15,880
|-
|1
|40
|N
|My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea
|GK
|$15,215
|-
|3
|-
|$5,072
|$15,215
|-
|1
|41
|-
|The Salesman
|Cohen
|$11,067
|-
|16
|-
|$692
|$3,402,067
|-
|12
|42
|59
|Neruda
|Orch.
|$8,699
|-28.6%
|11
|+2
|$791
|$924,908
|-
|18
|43
|-
|All These Sleepless Nights
|Orch.
|$5,204
|-
|5
|+2
|$1,041
|$12,239
|-
|2
|44
|N
|Heal the Living
|Cohen
|$3,176
|-
|2
|-
|$1,588
|$3,176
|-
|1
|45
|N
|Finding Oscar
|FR
|$3,000
|-
|1
|-
|$3,000
|$3,000
|-
|1
|46
|69
|Donald Cried
|Orch.
|$1,966
|-71.8%
|7
|+1
|$281
|$59,200
|-
|7
|TOTAL (46 MOVIES):
|$166,987,552
|+39.3%
|35,477
|-2,313
|$4,707
|