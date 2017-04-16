Help us improve the site by taking this survey!
Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


April 14-16, 2017
Weekend

<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N The Fate of the Furious Uni. $100,181,640 - 4,310 - $23,244 $100,181,640 $250 1
2 1 The Boss Baby Fox $15,540,000 -41.1% 3,743 -86 $4,152 $116,323,907 - 3
3 2 Beauty and the Beast (2017) BV $13,634,000 -42.4% 3,592 -377 $3,796 $454,649,751 $160 5
4 3 Smurfs: The Lost Village Sony $6,500,000 -50.8% 3,610 - $1,801 $24,728,326 $60 2
5 4 Going in Style (2017) WB (NL) $6,350,000 -46.8% 3,076 +15 $2,064 $23,376,352 $25 2
6 16 Gifted FoxS $3,000,000 +572.1% 1,146 +1,090 $2,618 $4,369,910 - 2
7 8 Get Out Uni. $2,917,865 -28.1% 1,424 -150 $2,049 $167,547,880 $4.5 8
8 6 Power Rangers (2017) LGF $2,850,000 -54.0% 2,171 -807 $1,313 $80,563,748 $100 4
9 10 The Case for Christ PFR $2,720,000 -31.4% 1,386 +212 $1,962 $8,447,704 - 2
10 7 Kong: Skull Island WB $2,670,000 -52.1% 2,018 -735 $1,323 $161,246,181 $185 6
11 5 Ghost in the Shell (2017) Par. $2,400,000 -67.2% 2,135 -1,305 $1,124 $37,023,283 $110 3
12 11 The Zookeeper's Wife Focus $2,064,945 -23.1% 1,057 +251 $1,954 $10,667,900 - 3
13 9 Logan Fox $1,910,000 -52.5% 1,415 -534 $1,350 $221,628,647 $97 7
14 15 The Shack LG/S $700,000 -35.9% 1,048 -60 $668 $56,124,060 - 7
15 12 Life (2017) Sony $610,000 -74.3% 605 -1,183 $1,008 $28,568,064 $58 4
16 29 Colossal Neon $462,869 +285.0% 98 +94 $4,723 $616,344 - 2
17 33 Their Finest STX $360,000 +372.5% 52 +48 $6,923 $470,000 - 2
18 34 Split Uni. $272,550 +299.9% 128 +7 $2,129 $137,818,960 $9 13
19 18 T2: Trainspotting TriS $230,000 -14.2% 331 +174 $695 $1,975,715 $18 5
20 N Tommy's Honour RAtt. $218,920 - 167 - $1,311 $218,920 - 1
21 22 John Wick: Chapter Two LG/S $153,000 -1.6% 208 +46 $736 $91,751,134 - 10
22 19 Hidden Figures Fox $145,000 -45.3% 194 -94 $747 $168,547,380 $25 17
23 N The Lost City of Z BST $112,633 - 4 - $28,158 $112,633 - 1
24 N Spark: A Space Tail ORF $112,352 - 365 - $308 $112,352 - 1
25 N Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer SPC $103,664 - 5 - $20,733 $103,664 - 1
26 21 La La Land LG/S $100,000 -38.6% 219 -5 $457 $150,880,838 $30 19
27 28 A Dog's Purpose Uni. $87,352 -33.4% 149 -26 $586 $64,008,900 $22 12
28 23 Lion Wein. $81,000 -47.9% 147 -56 $551 $51,520,226 - 21
29 20 The Belko Experiment BH Tilt $73,805 -63.9% 88 -98 $839 $9,586,700 $5 5
30 24 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story BV $72,000 -53.0% 121 -56 $595 $532,074,947 $200 18
31 27 Personal Shopper IFC $63,750 -52.9% 85 -56 $750 $1,185,427 - 6
32 31 Sing Uni. $62,440 -39.7% 132 -47 $473 $270,229,770 $75 17
33 25 The Devotion of Suspect X CL $40,000 -73.2% 21 -25 $1,905 $658,188 - 3
34 37 Moana BV $33,000 -44.4% 65 -55 $508 $248,722,114 - 21
35 53 Truman FR $27,000 +47.9% 8 +5 $3,375 $53,214 - 2
36 35 Before I Fall ORF $22,265 -66.3% 70 -198 $318 $12,192,580 - 7
37 40 Raw (2017) FCW $21,765 -59.0% 31 -14 $702 $455,349 - 6
38 60 Graduation IFC $19,530 +89.5% 7 +5 $2,790 $37,384 - 2
39 N Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary Abr. $15,880 - 1 - $15,880 $15,880 - 1
40 N My Entire High School Sinking Into the Sea GK $15,215 - 3 - $5,072 $15,215 - 1
41 - The Salesman Cohen $11,067 - 16 - $692 $3,402,067 - 12
42 59 Neruda Orch. $8,699 -28.6% 11 +2 $791 $924,908 - 18
43 - All These Sleepless Nights Orch. $5,204 - 5 +2 $1,041 $12,239 - 2
44 N Heal the Living Cohen $3,176 - 2 - $1,588 $3,176 - 1
45 N Finding Oscar FR $3,000 - 1 - $3,000 $3,000 - 1
46 69 Donald Cried Orch. $1,966 -71.8% 7 +1 $281 $59,200 - 7
TOTAL (46 MOVIES):$166,987,552+39.3%35,477-2,313$4,707 
<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 

* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


back to
Weekend Index Page