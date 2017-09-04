|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|The Boss Baby
|Fox
|$26,300,000
|-47.6%
|3,829
|+56
|$6,869
|$89,373,318
|-
|2
|2
|2
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|BV
|$25,022,000
|-44.9%
|3,969
|-241
|$6,304
|$432,316,034
|$160
|4
|3
|N
|Smurfs: The Lost Village
|Sony
|$14,015,000
|-
|3,610
|-
|$3,882
|$14,015,000
|$60
|1
|4
|N
|Going in Style (2017)
|WB (NL)
|$12,500,000
|-
|3,061
|-
|$4,084
|$12,500,000
|$25
|1
|5
|3
|Ghost in the Shell (2017)
|Par.
|$7,350,000
|-60.6%
|3,440
|-
|$2,137
|$31,573,450
|$110
|2
|6
|4
|Power Rangers (2017)
|LGF
|$6,215,200
|-56.2%
|2,978
|-715
|$2,087
|$75,111,442
|$100
|3
|7
|5
|Kong: Skull Island
|WB
|$5,825,000
|-32.2%
|2,753
|-388
|$2,116
|$156,554,724
|$185
|5
|8
|6
|Logan
|Fox
|$4,050,000
|-33.7%
|1,949
|-374
|$2,078
|$218,057,408
|$97
|6
|9
|7
|Get Out
|Uni.
|$4,020,485
|-29.0%
|1,574
|-270
|$2,554
|$162,853,135
|$4.5
|7
|10
|N
|The Case for Christ
|PFR
|$3,900,000
|-
|1,174
|-
|$3,322
|$3,900,000
|-
|1
|11
|10
|The Zookeeper's Wife
|Focus
|$2,888,440
|-12.2%
|806
|+265
|$3,584
|$7,602,965
|-
|2
|12
|8
|Life (2017)
|Sony
|$2,435,000
|-56.1%
|1,788
|-1,358
|$1,362
|$27,004,487
|$58
|3
|13
|N
|Your Name.
|FUN
|$1,600,000
|-
|303
|-
|$5,281
|$1,600,000
|-
|1
|14
|9
|CHiPs
|WB
|$1,430,000
|-63.9%
|1,351
|-1,113
|$1,058
|$17,167,933
|$25
|3
|15
|11
|The Shack
|LG/S
|$1,102,200
|-46.0%
|1,108
|-322
|$995
|$54,961,078
|-
|6
|16
|N
|Gifted
|FoxS
|$476,000
|-
|56
|-
|$8,500
|$476,000
|-
|1
|17
|14
|Hidden Figures
|Fox
|$275,000
|-33.6%
|288
|-64
|$955
|$168,286,064
|$25
|16
|18
|15
|T2: Trainspotting
|TriS
|$275,000
|-27.2%
|157
|+17
|$1,752
|$1,612,332
|$18
|4
|19
|13
|The Belko Experiment
|BH Tilt
|$199,080
|-62.3%
|186
|-267
|$1,070
|$9,421,670
|$5
|4
|20
|20
|Lion
|Wein.
|$167,215
|-15.9%
|203
|+28
|$824
|$51,375,398
|-
|20
|21
|17
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|BV
|$167,000
|-33.0%
|177
|-47
|$944
|$531,971,875
|$200
|17
|22
|18
|John Wick: Chapter Two
|LG/S
|$163,800
|-24.7%
|162
|-48
|$1,011
|$91,544,397
|-
|9
|23
|24
|La La Land
|LG/S
|$156,300
|+17.5%
|224
|+81
|$698
|$150,680,356
|$30
|18
|24
|31
|Frantz
|MBox
|$151,000
|+85.8%
|81
|+44
|$1,864
|$363,398
|-
|4
|25
|16
|The Devotion of Suspect X
|CL
|$146,000
|-54.8%
|46
|+3
|$3,174
|$569,000
|-
|2
|26
|21
|Personal Shopper
|IFC
|$134,232
|-16.9%
|141
|-12
|$952
|$1,007,442
|-
|5
|27
|25
|A Dog's Purpose
|Uni.
|$131,140
|-0.9%
|175
|-14
|$749
|$63,868,375
|$22
|11
|28
|N
|Colossal
|Neon
|$125,809
|-
|4
|-
|$31,452
|$125,809
|-
|1
|29
|23
|Kedi
|Osci.
|$116,000
|-22.8%
|93
|-15
|$1,247
|$2,216,306
|-
|9
|30
|22
|Sing
|Uni.
|$103,675
|-32.8%
|179
|-23
|$579
|$270,121,685
|$75
|16
|31
|N
|Their Finest
|STX
|$77,000
|-
|4
|-
|$19,250
|$77,000
|-
|1
|32
|29
|Split
|Uni.
|$65,285
|-27.3%
|121
|-20
|$540
|$137,514,555
|$9
|12
|33
|44
|Before I Fall
|ORF
|$65,169
|+83.0%
|268
|+170
|$243
|$12,131,382
|-
|6
|34
|27
|Moana
|BV
|$63,000
|-42.9%
|120
|-55
|$525
|$248,665,284
|-
|20
|35
|19
|The Last Word
|BST
|$60,158
|-71.5%
|120
|-169
|$501
|$1,650,264
|-
|6
|36
|35
|Raw (2017)
|FCW
|$50,710
|-32.1%
|45
|+3
|$1,127
|$400,714
|-
|5
|37
|37
|Rock Dog
|LG/S
|$41,700
|-38.4%
|106
|-27
|$393
|$9,406,841
|-
|7
|38
|N
|Truman
|FR
|$25,000
|-
|3
|-
|$8,333
|$25,000
|-
|1
|39
|51
|I Called Him Morgan
|SD
|$14,491
|-27.1%
|11
|+6
|$1,317
|$64,447
|-
|3
|40
|N
|Graduation
|IFC
|$11,040
|-
|2
|-
|$5,520
|$11,040
|-
|1
|41
|N
|The Eyes
|PDF
|$2,100
|-
|1
|-
|$2,100
|$2,100
|-
|1
|TOTAL (41 MOVIES):
|$121,916,229
|-28.1%
|36,666
|+938
|$3,325
|