Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


April 7-9, 2017
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 The Boss Baby Fox $26,300,000 -47.6% 3,829 +56 $6,869 $89,373,318 - 2
2 2 Beauty and the Beast (2017) BV $25,022,000 -44.9% 3,969 -241 $6,304 $432,316,034 $160 4
3 N Smurfs: The Lost Village Sony $14,015,000 - 3,610 - $3,882 $14,015,000 $60 1
4 N Going in Style (2017) WB (NL) $12,500,000 - 3,061 - $4,084 $12,500,000 $25 1
5 3 Ghost in the Shell (2017) Par. $7,350,000 -60.6% 3,440 - $2,137 $31,573,450 $110 2
6 4 Power Rangers (2017) LGF $6,215,200 -56.2% 2,978 -715 $2,087 $75,111,442 $100 3
7 5 Kong: Skull Island WB $5,825,000 -32.2% 2,753 -388 $2,116 $156,554,724 $185 5
8 6 Logan Fox $4,050,000 -33.7% 1,949 -374 $2,078 $218,057,408 $97 6
9 7 Get Out Uni. $4,020,485 -29.0% 1,574 -270 $2,554 $162,853,135 $4.5 7
10 N The Case for Christ PFR $3,900,000 - 1,174 - $3,322 $3,900,000 - 1
11 10 The Zookeeper's Wife Focus $2,888,440 -12.2% 806 +265 $3,584 $7,602,965 - 2
12 8 Life (2017) Sony $2,435,000 -56.1% 1,788 -1,358 $1,362 $27,004,487 $58 3
13 N Your Name. FUN $1,600,000 - 303 - $5,281 $1,600,000 - 1
14 9 CHiPs WB $1,430,000 -63.9% 1,351 -1,113 $1,058 $17,167,933 $25 3
15 11 The Shack LG/S $1,102,200 -46.0% 1,108 -322 $995 $54,961,078 - 6
16 N Gifted FoxS $476,000 - 56 - $8,500 $476,000 - 1
17 14 Hidden Figures Fox $275,000 -33.6% 288 -64 $955 $168,286,064 $25 16
18 15 T2: Trainspotting TriS $275,000 -27.2% 157 +17 $1,752 $1,612,332 $18 4
19 13 The Belko Experiment BH Tilt $199,080 -62.3% 186 -267 $1,070 $9,421,670 $5 4
20 20 Lion Wein. $167,215 -15.9% 203 +28 $824 $51,375,398 - 20
21 17 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story BV $167,000 -33.0% 177 -47 $944 $531,971,875 $200 17
22 18 John Wick: Chapter Two LG/S $163,800 -24.7% 162 -48 $1,011 $91,544,397 - 9
23 24 La La Land LG/S $156,300 +17.5% 224 +81 $698 $150,680,356 $30 18
24 31 Frantz MBox $151,000 +85.8% 81 +44 $1,864 $363,398 - 4
25 16 The Devotion of Suspect X CL $146,000 -54.8% 46 +3 $3,174 $569,000 - 2
26 21 Personal Shopper IFC $134,232 -16.9% 141 -12 $952 $1,007,442 - 5
27 25 A Dog's Purpose Uni. $131,140 -0.9% 175 -14 $749 $63,868,375 $22 11
28 N Colossal Neon $125,809 - 4 - $31,452 $125,809 - 1
29 23 Kedi Osci. $116,000 -22.8% 93 -15 $1,247 $2,216,306 - 9
30 22 Sing Uni. $103,675 -32.8% 179 -23 $579 $270,121,685 $75 16
31 N Their Finest STX $77,000 - 4 - $19,250 $77,000 - 1
32 29 Split Uni. $65,285 -27.3% 121 -20 $540 $137,514,555 $9 12
33 44 Before I Fall ORF $65,169 +83.0% 268 +170 $243 $12,131,382 - 6
34 27 Moana BV $63,000 -42.9% 120 -55 $525 $248,665,284 - 20
35 19 The Last Word BST $60,158 -71.5% 120 -169 $501 $1,650,264 - 6
36 35 Raw (2017) FCW $50,710 -32.1% 45 +3 $1,127 $400,714 - 5
37 37 Rock Dog LG/S $41,700 -38.4% 106 -27 $393 $9,406,841 - 7
38 N Truman FR $25,000 - 3 - $8,333 $25,000 - 1
39 51 I Called Him Morgan SD $14,491 -27.1% 11 +6 $1,317 $64,447 - 3
40 N Graduation IFC $11,040 - 2 - $5,520 $11,040 - 1
41 N The Eyes PDF $2,100 - 1 - $2,100 $2,100 - 1
TOTAL (41 MOVIES):$121,916,229-28.1%36,666+938$3,325 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


