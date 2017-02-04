|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|The Boss Baby
|Fox
|$49,000,000
|-
|3,773
|-
|$12,987
|$49,000,000
|-
|1
|2
|1
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|BV
|$47,543,000
|-47.4%
|4,210
|-
|$11,293
|$395,459,842
|$160
|3
|3
|N
|Ghost in the Shell (2017)
|Par.
|$19,000,000
|-
|3,440
|-
|$5,523
|$19,000,000
|$110
|1
|4
|2
|Power Rangers (2017)
|LGF
|$14,500,000
|-64.0%
|3,693
|-
|$3,926
|$65,062,170
|$100
|2
|5
|3
|Kong: Skull Island
|WB
|$8,800,000
|-40.0%
|3,141
|-525
|$2,802
|$147,848,204
|$185
|4
|6
|5
|Logan
|Fox
|$6,200,000
|-40.0%
|2,323
|-840
|$2,669
|$211,867,637
|$97
|5
|7
|6
|Get Out
|Uni.
|$5,813,715
|-34.3%
|1,844
|-630
|$3,153
|$156,887,675
|$4.5
|6
|8
|4
|Life (2017)
|Sony
|$5,625,000
|-55.0%
|3,146
|-
|$1,788
|$22,369,239
|$58
|2
|9
|7
|CHiPs
|WB
|$4,055,000
|-47.5%
|2,464
|-
|$1,646
|$14,367,366
|$25
|2
|10
|N
|The Zookeeper's Wife
|Focus
|$3,349,475
|-
|541
|-
|$6,191
|$3,349,475
|-
|1
|11
|8
|The Shack
|LG/S
|$2,170,000
|-43.8%
|1,430
|-900
|$1,517
|$53,085,007
|-
|5
|12
|9
|The LEGO Batman Movie
|WB
|$800,000
|-61.9%
|812
|-826
|$985
|$172,726,563
|$80
|8
|13
|10
|The Belko Experiment
|BH Tilt
|$561,740
|-70.1%
|473
|-868
|$1,188
|$9,023,930
|$5
|3
|14
|18
|T2: Trainspotting
|TriS
|$400,000
|+2.7%
|140
|+81
|$2,857
|$1,177,507
|$18
|3
|15
|N
|The Devotion of Suspect X
|CL
|$330,000
|-
|43
|-
|$7,674
|$330,000
|-
|1
|16
|15
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|BV
|$240,000
|-46.3%
|224
|-43
|$1,071
|$531,712,496
|$200
|16
|17
|14
|John Wick: Chapter Two
|LG/S
|$230,000
|-49.7%
|210
|-193
|$1,095
|$91,295,921
|-
|8
|18
|13
|The Last Word
|BST
|$212,527
|-60.3%
|289
|-91
|$735
|$1,482,667
|-
|5
|19
|17
|Lion
|Wein.
|$211,980
|-46.3%
|175
|-145
|$1,211
|$51,131,032
|-
|19
|20
|26
|Kedi
|Osci.
|$165,500
|-20.2%
|105
|-2
|$1,576
|$2,040,544
|-
|8
|21
|23
|Personal Shopper
|IFC
|$159,450
|-25.7%
|150
|+43
|$1,063
|$791,973
|-
|4
|22
|24
|Sing
|Uni.
|$142,945
|-31.8%
|202
|-26
|$708
|$269,932,140
|$75
|15
|23
|28
|La La Land
|LG/S
|$142,000
|-27.3%
|143
|-69
|$993
|$150,468,591
|$30
|17
|24
|22
|A Dog's Purpose
|Uni.
|$124,980
|-51.6%
|189
|-110
|$661
|$63,658,165
|$22
|10
|25
|25
|Moana
|BV
|$117,000
|-44.0%
|175
|-37
|$669
|$248,564,777
|-
|19
|26
|19
|Wilson
|FoxS
|$115,000
|-65.8%
|311
|+1
|$370
|$592,329
|-
|2
|27
|29
|Split
|Uni.
|$89,850
|-52.6%
|141
|-121
|$637
|$137,415,325
|$9
|11
|28
|30
|A United Kingdom
|FoxS
|$87,000
|-53.5%
|86
|-73
|$1,012
|$3,702,965
|-
|8
|29
|42
|Frantz
|MBox
|$85,250
|+79.2%
|37
|+27
|$2,304
|$184,461
|-
|3
|30
|20
|The Sense of an Ending
|CBS
|$80,000
|-71.1%
|88
|-147
|$909
|$1,236,000
|-
|4
|31
|21
|Phillauri
|FIP
|$76,000
|-70.9%
|65
|-9
|$1,169
|$421,812
|-
|2
|32
|37
|Raw (2017)
|FCW
|$70,435
|-8.6%
|42
|+15
|$1,677
|$303,573
|-
|4
|33
|40
|Rock Dog
|LG/S
|$70,000
|+14.8%
|133
|+11
|$526
|$9,342,666
|-
|6
|34
|36
|The Great Wall
|Uni.
|$61,140
|-35.7%
|104
|-54
|$588
|$45,119,755
|$150
|7
|35
|32
|Song to Song
|BG
|$58,747
|-57.0%
|95
|+15
|$618
|$325,909
|-
|3
|36
|N
|Donnie Darko (2017 Re-Release)
|Arrow Films
|$53,200
|-
|21
|-
|$2,533
|$53,200
|-
|1
|37
|39
|Moonlight (2016)
|A24
|$48,000
|-33.9%
|69
|+7
|$696
|$27,774,612
|-
|24
|38
|27
|Before I Fall
|ORF
|$36,247
|-81.7%
|98
|-253
|$370
|$12,045,847
|-
|5
|39
|41
|Paterson
|BST
|$33,782
|-31.0%
|31
|-5
|$1,090
|$2,114,806
|-
|14
|40
|43
|The Salesman
|Cohen
|$30,220
|-35.6%
|37
|+2
|$817
|$2,348,507
|-
|10
|41
|48
|The Founder
|Wein.
|$20,460
|-31.6%
|31
|-26
|$660
|$12,749,072
|-
|11
|42
|54
|I Called Him Morgan
|SD
|$20,437
|+44.4%
|5
|+4
|$4,087
|$40,546
|-
|2
|43
|N
|David Lynch: The Art Life
|Jan.
|$12,126
|-
|1
|-
|$12,126
|$12,126
|-
|1
|44
|89
|Tim Timmerman, Hope of America
|Purd.
|$120
|-80.9%
|1
|-1
|$120
|$87,768
|-
|5
|TOTAL (44 MOVIES):
|$170,942,326
|-15.4%
|34,731
|-828
|$4,922
|