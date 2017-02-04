Help us improve the site by taking this survey!
Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


March 31-April 2, 2017
Weekend

<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N The Boss Baby Fox $49,000,000 - 3,773 - $12,987 $49,000,000 - 1
2 1 Beauty and the Beast (2017) BV $47,543,000 -47.4% 4,210 - $11,293 $395,459,842 $160 3
3 N Ghost in the Shell (2017) Par. $19,000,000 - 3,440 - $5,523 $19,000,000 $110 1
4 2 Power Rangers (2017) LGF $14,500,000 -64.0% 3,693 - $3,926 $65,062,170 $100 2
5 3 Kong: Skull Island WB $8,800,000 -40.0% 3,141 -525 $2,802 $147,848,204 $185 4
6 5 Logan Fox $6,200,000 -40.0% 2,323 -840 $2,669 $211,867,637 $97 5
7 6 Get Out Uni. $5,813,715 -34.3% 1,844 -630 $3,153 $156,887,675 $4.5 6
8 4 Life (2017) Sony $5,625,000 -55.0% 3,146 - $1,788 $22,369,239 $58 2
9 7 CHiPs WB $4,055,000 -47.5% 2,464 - $1,646 $14,367,366 $25 2
10 N The Zookeeper's Wife Focus $3,349,475 - 541 - $6,191 $3,349,475 - 1
11 8 The Shack LG/S $2,170,000 -43.8% 1,430 -900 $1,517 $53,085,007 - 5
12 9 The LEGO Batman Movie WB $800,000 -61.9% 812 -826 $985 $172,726,563 $80 8
13 10 The Belko Experiment BH Tilt $561,740 -70.1% 473 -868 $1,188 $9,023,930 $5 3
14 18 T2: Trainspotting TriS $400,000 +2.7% 140 +81 $2,857 $1,177,507 $18 3
15 N The Devotion of Suspect X CL $330,000 - 43 - $7,674 $330,000 - 1
16 15 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story BV $240,000 -46.3% 224 -43 $1,071 $531,712,496 $200 16
17 14 John Wick: Chapter Two LG/S $230,000 -49.7% 210 -193 $1,095 $91,295,921 - 8
18 13 The Last Word BST $212,527 -60.3% 289 -91 $735 $1,482,667 - 5
19 17 Lion Wein. $211,980 -46.3% 175 -145 $1,211 $51,131,032 - 19
20 26 Kedi Osci. $165,500 -20.2% 105 -2 $1,576 $2,040,544 - 8
21 23 Personal Shopper IFC $159,450 -25.7% 150 +43 $1,063 $791,973 - 4
22 24 Sing Uni. $142,945 -31.8% 202 -26 $708 $269,932,140 $75 15
23 28 La La Land LG/S $142,000 -27.3% 143 -69 $993 $150,468,591 $30 17
24 22 A Dog's Purpose Uni. $124,980 -51.6% 189 -110 $661 $63,658,165 $22 10
25 25 Moana BV $117,000 -44.0% 175 -37 $669 $248,564,777 - 19
26 19 Wilson FoxS $115,000 -65.8% 311 +1 $370 $592,329 - 2
27 29 Split Uni. $89,850 -52.6% 141 -121 $637 $137,415,325 $9 11
28 30 A United Kingdom FoxS $87,000 -53.5% 86 -73 $1,012 $3,702,965 - 8
29 42 Frantz MBox $85,250 +79.2% 37 +27 $2,304 $184,461 - 3
30 20 The Sense of an Ending CBS $80,000 -71.1% 88 -147 $909 $1,236,000 - 4
31 21 Phillauri FIP $76,000 -70.9% 65 -9 $1,169 $421,812 - 2
32 37 Raw (2017) FCW $70,435 -8.6% 42 +15 $1,677 $303,573 - 4
33 40 Rock Dog LG/S $70,000 +14.8% 133 +11 $526 $9,342,666 - 6
34 36 The Great Wall Uni. $61,140 -35.7% 104 -54 $588 $45,119,755 $150 7
35 32 Song to Song BG $58,747 -57.0% 95 +15 $618 $325,909 - 3
36 N Donnie Darko (2017 Re-Release) Arrow Films $53,200 - 21 - $2,533 $53,200 - 1
37 39 Moonlight (2016) A24 $48,000 -33.9% 69 +7 $696 $27,774,612 - 24
38 27 Before I Fall ORF $36,247 -81.7% 98 -253 $370 $12,045,847 - 5
39 41 Paterson BST $33,782 -31.0% 31 -5 $1,090 $2,114,806 - 14
40 43 The Salesman Cohen $30,220 -35.6% 37 +2 $817 $2,348,507 - 10
41 48 The Founder Wein. $20,460 -31.6% 31 -26 $660 $12,749,072 - 11
42 54 I Called Him Morgan SD $20,437 +44.4% 5 +4 $4,087 $40,546 - 2
43 N David Lynch: The Art Life Jan. $12,126 - 1 - $12,126 $12,126 - 1
44 89 Tim Timmerman, Hope of America Purd. $120 -80.9% 1 -1 $120 $87,768 - 5
TOTAL (44 MOVIES):$170,942,326-15.4%34,731-828$4,922 
<<Last Weekend <Last YearView Index: By Year | By Weekend 

* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


back to
Weekend Index Page