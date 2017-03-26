Help us improve the site by taking this survey!
Adjuster:

Weekend Box Office


March 24-26, 2017
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Beauty and the Beast (2017) BV $88,347,000 -49.4% 4,210 - $20,985 $316,952,887 $160 2
2 N Power Rangers (2017) LGF $40,500,000 - 3,693 - $10,967 $40,500,000 $100 1
3 2 Kong: Skull Island WB $14,425,000 -48.2% 3,666 -180 $3,935 $133,502,238 $185 3
4 N Life (2017) Sony $12,600,000 - 3,146 - $4,005 $12,600,000 $58 1
5 3 Logan Fox $10,145,000 -43.1% 3,163 -524 $3,207 $201,455,596 $97 4
6 4 Get Out Uni. $8,681,010 -35.4% 2,474 -505 $3,509 $147,499,045 $4.5 5
7 N CHiPs WB $7,600,000 - 2,464 - $3,084 $7,600,000 $25 1
8 5 The Shack LG/S $3,785,000 -37.0% 2,330 -495 $1,624 $49,072,044 - 4
9 6 The LEGO Batman Movie WB $1,970,000 -57.2% 1,638 -1,097 $1,203 $170,841,252 $80 7
10 7 The Belko Experiment BH Tilt $1,807,025 -56.3% 1,341 - $1,348 $7,577,590 $5 2
11 N Slamma Jamma RivR $1,687,000 - 502 - $3,361 $1,687,000 - 1
12 8 Hidden Figures Fox $785,000 -46.8% 640 -522 $1,227 $167,046,872 $25 14
13 27 The Last Word BST $520,802 +163.3% 380 +286 $1,371 $971,866 - 4
14 14 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story BV $469,000 -6.7% 267 +88 $1,757 $531,336,499 $200 15
15 9 John Wick: Chapter Two LG/S $465,000 -60.7% 403 -662 $1,154 $90,859,007 - 7
16 11 Lion Wein. $383,000 -47.8% 320 -301 $1,197 $50,724,840 - 18
17 29 T2: Trainspotting TriS $380,000 +122.8% 59 +54 $6,441 $612,274 $18 2
18 N Wilson FoxS $330,000 - 310 - $1,065 $330,000 - 1
19 15 The Sense of an Ending CBS $270,000 -43.8% 235 -47 $1,149 $1,024,474 - 3
20 N Phillauri FIP $265,000 - 74 - $3,581 $265,000 - 1
21 16 A Dog's Purpose Uni. $232,940 -51.3% 299 -295 $779 $63,372,170 $22 9
22 30 Personal Shopper IFC $225,235 +47.7% 107 +72 $2,105 $553,980 - 3
23 20 Moana BV $221,000 -35.5% 212 -52 $1,042 $248,380,355 - 18
24 21 Sing Uni. $212,815 -33.8% 228 -50 $933 $269,691,125 $75 14
25 24 Kedi Osci. $205,000 -28.6% 107 -23 $1,916 $1,759,625 - 7
26 12 La La Land LG/S $200,000 -62.4% 212 -373 $943 $150,233,687 $30 16
27 10 Before I Fall ORF $198,518 -79.9% 351 -1,200 $566 $11,906,308 - 4
28 13 Split Uni. $188,340 -62.7% 262 -342 $719 $137,254,130 $9 10
29 22 A United Kingdom FoxS $185,000 -39.1% 159 -98 $1,164 $3,519,172 - 7
30 19 Badrinath Ki Dulhania FIP $150,000 -64.1% 93 -63 $1,613 $1,898,558 - 3
31 38 Song to Song BG $142,005 +180.9% 80 +76 $1,775 $213,580 - 2
32 18 Fifty Shades Darker Uni. $132,085 -70.9% 189 -418 $699 $114,377,010 $55 7
33 23 The Great Wall Uni. $88,470 -70.5% 158 -281 $560 $45,002,750 $150 6
34 26 Moonlight (2016) A24 $82,200 -66.2% 62 -218 $1,326 $27,694,670 - 23
35 34 Fences Par. $75,000 +15.4% 111 +17 $676 $57,641,868 $24 15
36 39 Raw (2017) FCW $74,000 +52.7% 27 +18 $2,741 $186,709 - 3
37 25 Rock Dog LG/S $56,000 -77.6% 122 -322 $459 $9,230,344 - 5
38 51 Frantz MBox $50,000 +166.7% 10 +8 $5,000 $82,241 - 2
39 40 Paterson BST $48,647 +1.0% 36 -3 $1,351 $2,055,878 - 13
40 32 The Salesman Cohen $46,485 -52.0% 35 -40 $1,328 $2,295,569 - 9
41 43 Land of Mine SPC $34,283 -9.6% 26 -12 $1,319 $298,567 - 15
42 56 The Red Turtle SPC $31,032 +119.2% 127 +105 $244 $826,807 - 10
43 41 The Founder Wein. $28,000 -40.6% 57 -45 $491 $12,708,542 - 10
44 50 Neruda Orch. $20,943 +2.9% 15 -5 $1,396 $867,013 - 15
45 N I Called Him Morgan SD $14,154 - 1 - $14,154 $14,154 - 1
46 45 Manchester by the Sea RAtt. $11,150 -61.0% 23 -24 $485 $47,658,644 - 19
47 58 Donald Cried Orch. $5,613 -55.6% 8 -9 $702 $43,623 - 4
48 79 The Dark Below PDF $1,345 -37.3% 1 -2 $1,345 $5,758 - 3
49 73 Tim Timmerman, Hope of America Purd. $658 -77.5% 2 -5 $329 $87,220 - 4
TOTAL (49 MOVIES):$198,375,755-23.9%34,435+999$5,761 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


