|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Beauty and the Beast (2017)
|BV
|$170,000,000
|-
|4,210
|-
|$40,380
|$170,000,000
|$160
|1
|2
|1
|Kong: Skull Island
|WB
|$28,850,000
|-52.7%
|3,846
|-
|$7,501
|$110,125,294
|$185
|2
|3
|2
|Logan
|Fox
|$17,500,000
|-54.1%
|3,687
|-384
|$4,746
|$184,026,885
|$97
|3
|4
|3
|Get Out
|Uni.
|$13,249,475
|-36.1%
|2,979
|-164
|$4,448
|$133,117,620
|$4.5
|4
|5
|4
|The Shack
|LG/S
|$6,130,000
|-38.7%
|2,825
|-63
|$2,170
|$42,614,630
|-
|3
|6
|5
|The LEGO Batman Movie
|WB
|$4,700,000
|-38.3%
|2,735
|-568
|$1,718
|$167,423,352
|$80
|6
|7
|N
|The Belko Experiment
|BH Tilt
|$4,051,000
|-
|1,341
|-
|$3,021
|$4,051,000
|$5
|1
|8
|7
|Hidden Figures
|Fox
|$1,500,000
|-45.7%
|1,162
|-259
|$1,291
|$165,559,069
|$25
|13
|9
|8
|John Wick: Chapter Two
|LG/S
|$1,200,000
|-55.1%
|1,065
|-966
|$1,127
|$89,790,804
|-
|6
|10
|6
|Before I Fall
|ORF
|$1,034,425
|-65.5%
|1,551
|-795
|$667
|$11,295,102
|-
|3
|11
|11
|Lion
|Wein.
|$784,000
|-40.8%
|621
|-339
|$1,262
|$50,050,614
|-
|17
|12
|9
|La La Land
|LG/S
|$530,000
|-70.1%
|585
|-993
|$906
|$149,764,184
|$30
|15
|13
|14
|Split
|Uni.
|$511,740
|-59.2%
|604
|-377
|$847
|$136,870,965
|$9
|9
|14
|25
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|BV
|$503,000
|+139.9%
|179
|+13
|$2,810
|$530,748,532
|$200
|14
|15
|15
|A Dog's Purpose
|Uni.
|$487,825
|-55.5%
|594
|-428
|$821
|$62,942,855
|$22
|8
|16
|45
|The Sense of an Ending
|CBS
|$475,000
|+1,096.7%
|282
|+278
|$1,684
|$527,598
|-
|2
|17
|10
|Fifty Shades Darker
|Uni.
|$466,590
|-71.8%
|607
|-891
|$769
|$114,043,075
|$55
|6
|18
|12
|Fist Fight
|WB (NL)
|$460,000
|-64.7%
|533
|-752
|$863
|$31,537,748
|-
|5
|19
|18
|Badrinath Ki Dulhania
|FIP
|$420,000
|-51.3%
|156
|+4
|$2,692
|$1,586,509
|-
|2
|20
|22
|Moana
|BV
|$359,000
|-16.6%
|264
|-12
|$1,360
|$248,060,698
|-
|17
|21
|20
|A United Kingdom
|FoxS
|$320,000
|-39.8%
|257
|-60
|$1,245
|$3,178,253
|-
|6
|22
|21
|Sing
|Uni.
|$309,390
|-30.2%
|278
|-122
|$1,113
|$269,347,740
|$75
|13
|23
|13
|The Great Wall
|Uni.
|$300,295
|-76.3%
|439
|-1,153
|$684
|$44,757,935
|$150
|5
|24
|23
|Kedi
|Osci.
|$275,000
|-13.3%
|120
|+6
|$2,292
|$1,408,450
|-
|6
|25
|17
|Moonlight (2016)
|A24
|$270,740
|-70.0%
|280
|-707
|$967
|$27,523,213
|-
|22
|26
|16
|Rock Dog
|LG/S
|$242,000
|-76.5%
|444
|-932
|$545
|$9,083,353
|-
|4
|27
|34
|The Last Word
|BST
|$191,294
|+133.7%
|94
|+69
|$2,035
|$345,588
|-
|3
|28
|N
|T2: Trainspotting
|TriS
|$180,000
|-
|5
|-
|$36,000
|$180,000
|$18
|1
|29
|35
|Personal Shopper
|IFC
|$158,515
|+100.2%
|35
|+31
|$4,529
|$269,920
|-
|2
|30
|19
|Table 19
|FoxS
|$130,000
|-84.5%
|202
|-666
|$644
|$3,505,156
|-
|3
|31
|27
|The Salesman
|Cohen
|$105,593
|-37.2%
|72
|-33
|$1,467
|$2,216,318
|-
|8
|32
|29
|Fences
|Par.
|$65,000
|-58.1%
|94
|-95
|$691
|$57,535,712
|$24
|14
|33
|44
|Rings
|Par.
|$60,000
|+45.8%
|116
|+40
|$517
|$27,764,688
|$25
|7
|34
|N
|Song to Song
|BG
|$53,945
|-
|4
|-
|$13,486
|$53,945
|-
|1
|35
|40
|The Founder
|Wein.
|$46,000
|-6.6%
|102
|+45
|$451
|$12,650,304
|-
|9
|36
|38
|Land of Mine
|SPC
|$41,814
|-24.1%
|38
|-2
|$1,100
|$245,755
|-
|14
|37
|37
|Paterson
|BST
|$41,357
|-35.5%
|39
|-12
|$1,060
|$1,974,211
|-
|12
|38
|39
|My Life as a Zucchini
|GK
|$27,234
|-50.3%
|38
|-14
|$717
|$219,625
|-
|4
|39
|36
|Manchester by the Sea
|RAtt.
|$24,300
|-63.9%
|47
|-66
|$517
|$47,617,139
|-
|18
|40
|48
|Neruda
|Orch.
|$22,741
|-23.2%
|20
|-8
|$1,137
|$837,647
|-
|14
|41
|N
|Frantz
|MBox
|$18,500
|-
|2
|-
|$9,250
|$34,723
|-
|1
|42
|46
|Toni Erdmann
|SPC
|$18,369
|-52.2%
|21
|-24
|$875
|$1,390,172
|-
|13
|43
|42
|Bitter Harvest
|RAtt.
|$17,870
|-59.0%
|21
|-11
|$851
|$545,483
|-
|4
|44
|47
|The Red Turtle
|SPC
|$13,472
|-55.3%
|22
|-20
|$612
|$787,712
|-
|9
|45
|64
|Donald Cried
|Orch.
|$12,926
|+165.7%
|17
|+13
|$760
|$31,536
|-
|3
|46
|50
|Everybody Loves Somebody
|PNT
|$12,900
|-55.5%
|35
|+2
|$369
|$1,902,622
|-
|5
|47
|58
|Tim Timmerman, Hope of America
|Purd.
|$2,871
|-77.5%
|7
|-5
|$410
|$84,093
|-
|3
|48
|69
|Chapter & Verse
|Pala.
|$2,277
|-26.4%
|1
|-
|$2,277
|$84,147
|-
|7
|TOTAL (48 MOVIES):
|$256,176,458
|+56.5%
|32,676
|-6,483
|$7,840
|