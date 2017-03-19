Help us improve the site by taking this survey!
March 17-19, 2017
Weekend

TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Beauty and the Beast (2017) BV $170,000,000 - 4,210 - $40,380 $170,000,000 $160 1
2 1 Kong: Skull Island WB $28,850,000 -52.7% 3,846 - $7,501 $110,125,294 $185 2
3 2 Logan Fox $17,500,000 -54.1% 3,687 -384 $4,746 $184,026,885 $97 3
4 3 Get Out Uni. $13,249,475 -36.1% 2,979 -164 $4,448 $133,117,620 $4.5 4
5 4 The Shack LG/S $6,130,000 -38.7% 2,825 -63 $2,170 $42,614,630 - 3
6 5 The LEGO Batman Movie WB $4,700,000 -38.3% 2,735 -568 $1,718 $167,423,352 $80 6
7 N The Belko Experiment BH Tilt $4,051,000 - 1,341 - $3,021 $4,051,000 $5 1
8 7 Hidden Figures Fox $1,500,000 -45.7% 1,162 -259 $1,291 $165,559,069 $25 13
9 8 John Wick: Chapter Two LG/S $1,200,000 -55.1% 1,065 -966 $1,127 $89,790,804 - 6
10 6 Before I Fall ORF $1,034,425 -65.5% 1,551 -795 $667 $11,295,102 - 3
11 11 Lion Wein. $784,000 -40.8% 621 -339 $1,262 $50,050,614 - 17
12 9 La La Land LG/S $530,000 -70.1% 585 -993 $906 $149,764,184 $30 15
13 14 Split Uni. $511,740 -59.2% 604 -377 $847 $136,870,965 $9 9
14 25 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story BV $503,000 +139.9% 179 +13 $2,810 $530,748,532 $200 14
15 15 A Dog's Purpose Uni. $487,825 -55.5% 594 -428 $821 $62,942,855 $22 8
16 45 The Sense of an Ending CBS $475,000 +1,096.7% 282 +278 $1,684 $527,598 - 2
17 10 Fifty Shades Darker Uni. $466,590 -71.8% 607 -891 $769 $114,043,075 $55 6
18 12 Fist Fight WB (NL) $460,000 -64.7% 533 -752 $863 $31,537,748 - 5
19 18 Badrinath Ki Dulhania FIP $420,000 -51.3% 156 +4 $2,692 $1,586,509 - 2
20 22 Moana BV $359,000 -16.6% 264 -12 $1,360 $248,060,698 - 17
21 20 A United Kingdom FoxS $320,000 -39.8% 257 -60 $1,245 $3,178,253 - 6
22 21 Sing Uni. $309,390 -30.2% 278 -122 $1,113 $269,347,740 $75 13
23 13 The Great Wall Uni. $300,295 -76.3% 439 -1,153 $684 $44,757,935 $150 5
24 23 Kedi Osci. $275,000 -13.3% 120 +6 $2,292 $1,408,450 - 6
25 17 Moonlight (2016) A24 $270,740 -70.0% 280 -707 $967 $27,523,213 - 22
26 16 Rock Dog LG/S $242,000 -76.5% 444 -932 $545 $9,083,353 - 4
27 34 The Last Word BST $191,294 +133.7% 94 +69 $2,035 $345,588 - 3
28 N T2: Trainspotting TriS $180,000 - 5 - $36,000 $180,000 $18 1
29 35 Personal Shopper IFC $158,515 +100.2% 35 +31 $4,529 $269,920 - 2
30 19 Table 19 FoxS $130,000 -84.5% 202 -666 $644 $3,505,156 - 3
31 27 The Salesman Cohen $105,593 -37.2% 72 -33 $1,467 $2,216,318 - 8
32 29 Fences Par. $65,000 -58.1% 94 -95 $691 $57,535,712 $24 14
33 44 Rings Par. $60,000 +45.8% 116 +40 $517 $27,764,688 $25 7
34 N Song to Song BG $53,945 - 4 - $13,486 $53,945 - 1
35 40 The Founder Wein. $46,000 -6.6% 102 +45 $451 $12,650,304 - 9
36 38 Land of Mine SPC $41,814 -24.1% 38 -2 $1,100 $245,755 - 14
37 37 Paterson BST $41,357 -35.5% 39 -12 $1,060 $1,974,211 - 12
38 39 My Life as a Zucchini GK $27,234 -50.3% 38 -14 $717 $219,625 - 4
39 36 Manchester by the Sea RAtt. $24,300 -63.9% 47 -66 $517 $47,617,139 - 18
40 48 Neruda Orch. $22,741 -23.2% 20 -8 $1,137 $837,647 - 14
41 N Frantz MBox $18,500 - 2 - $9,250 $34,723 - 1
42 46 Toni Erdmann SPC $18,369 -52.2% 21 -24 $875 $1,390,172 - 13
43 42 Bitter Harvest RAtt. $17,870 -59.0% 21 -11 $851 $545,483 - 4
44 47 The Red Turtle SPC $13,472 -55.3% 22 -20 $612 $787,712 - 9
45 64 Donald Cried Orch. $12,926 +165.7% 17 +13 $760 $31,536 - 3
46 50 Everybody Loves Somebody PNT $12,900 -55.5% 35 +2 $369 $1,902,622 - 5
47 58 Tim Timmerman, Hope of America Purd. $2,871 -77.5% 7 -5 $410 $84,093 - 3
48 69 Chapter & Verse Pala. $2,277 -26.4% 1 - $2,277 $84,147 - 7
TOTAL (48 MOVIES):$256,176,458+56.5%32,676-6,483$7,840 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


