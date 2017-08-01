|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|BV
|$21,972,000
|-55.7%
|4,157
|-
|$5,286
|$477,273,354
|$200
|4
|2
|17
|Hidden Figures
|Fox
|$21,800,000
|+2,440.1%
|2,471
|+2,446
|$8,822
|$24,754,178
|$25
|3
|3
|2
|Sing
|Uni.
|$19,573,670
|-54.4%
|3,955
|-74
|$4,949
|$213,373,315
|$75
|3
|4
|N
|Underworld: Blood Wars
|SGem
|$13,100,000
|-
|3,070
|-
|$4,267
|$13,100,000
|$35
|1
|5
|7
|La La Land
|LG/S
|$10,000,000
|+4.7%
|1,515
|+765
|$6,601
|$51,656,587
|$30
|5
|6
|3
|Passengers (2016)
|Sony
|$8,800,000
|-45.5%
|3,400
|-78
|$2,588
|$80,893,043
|$110
|3
|7
|5
|Why Him?
|Fox
|$6,500,000
|-35.3%
|2,904
|-104
|$2,238
|$48,559,553
|$38
|3
|8
|4
|Moana
|BV
|$6,413,000
|-41.6%
|2,549
|-226
|$2,516
|$225,394,182
|-
|7
|9
|6
|Fences
|Par.
|$4,700,000
|-53.2%
|2,368
|+67
|$1,985
|$40,663,264
|$24
|4
|10
|8
|Assassin's Creed
|Fox
|$3,800,000
|-56.2%
|2,642
|-354
|$1,438
|$49,505,783
|$125
|3
|11
|9
|Manchester by the Sea
|RAtt.
|$2,473,985
|-41.7%
|1,054
|-152
|$2,347
|$33,814,342
|-
|8
|12
|13
|Lion
|Wein.
|$2,021,000
|-11.1%
|600
|+75
|$3,368
|$9,813,719
|-
|7
|13
|47
|A Monster Calls
|Focus
|$2,019,350
|+9,485.4%
|1,523
|+1,519
|$1,326
|$2,110,842
|-
|3
|14
|11
|Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
|WB
|$1,925,000
|-53.2%
|1,188
|-654
|$1,620
|$229,181,573
|$180
|8
|15
|10
|Collateral Beauty
|WB (NL)
|$1,340,000
|-67.8%
|1,402
|-1,343
|$956
|$29,895,265
|$36
|4
|16
|15
|Jackie
|FoxS
|$1,000,000
|-35.7%
|353
|-6
|$2,833
|$9,196,551
|-
|6
|17
|16
|Arrival
|Par.
|$815,000
|-40.0%
|381
|-164
|$2,139
|$94,077,522
|$47
|9
|18
|12
|Office Christmas Party
|Par.
|$790,000
|-78.0%
|953
|-1,394
|$829
|$54,052,351
|$45
|5
|19
|30
|Silence (2016)
|Par.
|$480,000
|+476.2%
|51
|+47
|$9,412
|$862,423
|-
|3
|20
|18
|Trolls
|Fox
|$430,000
|-35.8%
|332
|-86
|$1,295
|$151,277,527
|$125
|10
|21
|21
|Moonlight (2016)
|A24
|$358,225
|+15.0%
|135
|-2
|$2,654
|$13,262,486
|-
|12
|22
|19
|Doctor Strange
|BV
|$330,000
|-49.0%
|263
|-203
|$1,255
|$230,920,918
|$165
|10
|23
|20
|Hacksaw Ridge
|LGF
|$205,000
|-48.5%
|222
|-130
|$923
|$65,092,345
|-
|10
|24
|29
|20th Century Women
|A24
|$142,824
|+28.4%
|10
|+6
|$14,282
|$395,412
|-
|2
|25
|N
|Railroad Tigers
|WGUSA
|$127,600
|-
|42
|-
|$3,038
|$127,600
|-
|1
|26
|25
|The Eagle Huntress
|SPC
|$113,297
|-25.1%
|94
|-19
|$1,205
|$2,459,555
|-
|10
|27
|37
|Julieta
|SPC
|$107,968
|+105.4%
|17
|+10
|$6,351
|$353,788
|-
|3
|28
|26
|Patriots Day
|LGF
|$105,000
|-29.0%
|7
|-
|$15,000
|$870,414
|$45
|3
|29
|23
|Nocturnal Animals
|Focus
|$88,760
|-53.7%
|73
|-85
|$1,216
|$10,429,064
|-
|8
|30
|24
|Allied
|Par.
|$80,000
|-49.9%
|121
|-42
|$661
|$39,800,190
|$85
|7
|31
|35
|Paterson
|BST
|$70,268
|+1.3%
|7
|+3
|$10,038
|$221,960
|-
|2
|32
|36
|Elle
|SPC
|$50,492
|-21.9%
|36
|+1
|$1,403
|$1,018,387
|-
|9
|33
|31
|Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
|Par.
|$48,000
|-39.5%
|113
|-20
|$425
|$58,675,114
|$60
|12
|34
|33
|Loving
|Focus
|$46,330
|-36.8%
|65
|-16
|$713
|$7,591,432
|-
|10
|35
|41
|Toni Erdmann
|SPC
|$34,737
|-13.4%
|3
|-
|$11,579
|$161,128
|-
|3
|36
|44
|Neruda
|Orch.
|$32,183
|-2.3%
|9
|+4
|$3,576
|$203,524
|-
|4
|37
|43
|Live By Night
|WB
|$28,000
|-24.2%
|4
|-
|$7,000
|$169,490
|-
|3
|TOTAL (37 MOVIES):
|$131,921,689
|-29.3%
|38,089
|+1,182
|$3,464
