January 6-8, 2017
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story BV $21,972,000 -55.7% 4,157 - $5,286 $477,273,354 $200 4
2 17 Hidden Figures Fox $21,800,000 +2,440.1% 2,471 +2,446 $8,822 $24,754,178 $25 3
3 2 Sing Uni. $19,573,670 -54.4% 3,955 -74 $4,949 $213,373,315 $75 3
4 N Underworld: Blood Wars SGem $13,100,000 - 3,070 - $4,267 $13,100,000 $35 1
5 7 La La Land LG/S $10,000,000 +4.7% 1,515 +765 $6,601 $51,656,587 $30 5
6 3 Passengers (2016) Sony $8,800,000 -45.5% 3,400 -78 $2,588 $80,893,043 $110 3
7 5 Why Him? Fox $6,500,000 -35.3% 2,904 -104 $2,238 $48,559,553 $38 3
8 4 Moana BV $6,413,000 -41.6% 2,549 -226 $2,516 $225,394,182 - 7
9 6 Fences Par. $4,700,000 -53.2% 2,368 +67 $1,985 $40,663,264 $24 4
10 8 Assassin's Creed Fox $3,800,000 -56.2% 2,642 -354 $1,438 $49,505,783 $125 3
11 9 Manchester by the Sea RAtt. $2,473,985 -41.7% 1,054 -152 $2,347 $33,814,342 - 8
12 13 Lion Wein. $2,021,000 -11.1% 600 +75 $3,368 $9,813,719 - 7
13 47 A Monster Calls Focus $2,019,350 +9,485.4% 1,523 +1,519 $1,326 $2,110,842 - 3
14 11 Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them WB $1,925,000 -53.2% 1,188 -654 $1,620 $229,181,573 $180 8
15 10 Collateral Beauty WB (NL) $1,340,000 -67.8% 1,402 -1,343 $956 $29,895,265 $36 4
16 15 Jackie FoxS $1,000,000 -35.7% 353 -6 $2,833 $9,196,551 - 6
17 16 Arrival Par. $815,000 -40.0% 381 -164 $2,139 $94,077,522 $47 9
18 12 Office Christmas Party Par. $790,000 -78.0% 953 -1,394 $829 $54,052,351 $45 5
19 30 Silence (2016) Par. $480,000 +476.2% 51 +47 $9,412 $862,423 - 3
20 18 Trolls Fox $430,000 -35.8% 332 -86 $1,295 $151,277,527 $125 10
21 21 Moonlight (2016) A24 $358,225 +15.0% 135 -2 $2,654 $13,262,486 - 12
22 19 Doctor Strange BV $330,000 -49.0% 263 -203 $1,255 $230,920,918 $165 10
23 20 Hacksaw Ridge LGF $205,000 -48.5% 222 -130 $923 $65,092,345 - 10
24 29 20th Century Women A24 $142,824 +28.4% 10 +6 $14,282 $395,412 - 2
25 N Railroad Tigers WGUSA $127,600 - 42 - $3,038 $127,600 - 1
26 25 The Eagle Huntress SPC $113,297 -25.1% 94 -19 $1,205 $2,459,555 - 10
27 37 Julieta SPC $107,968 +105.4% 17 +10 $6,351 $353,788 - 3
28 26 Patriots Day LGF $105,000 -29.0% 7 - $15,000 $870,414 $45 3
29 23 Nocturnal Animals Focus $88,760 -53.7% 73 -85 $1,216 $10,429,064 - 8
30 24 Allied Par. $80,000 -49.9% 121 -42 $661 $39,800,190 $85 7
31 35 Paterson BST $70,268 +1.3% 7 +3 $10,038 $221,960 - 2
32 36 Elle SPC $50,492 -21.9% 36 +1 $1,403 $1,018,387 - 9
33 31 Jack Reacher: Never Go Back Par. $48,000 -39.5% 113 -20 $425 $58,675,114 $60 12
34 33 Loving Focus $46,330 -36.8% 65 -16 $713 $7,591,432 - 10
35 41 Toni Erdmann SPC $34,737 -13.4% 3 - $11,579 $161,128 - 3
36 44 Neruda Orch. $32,183 -2.3% 9 +4 $3,576 $203,524 - 4
37 43 Live By Night WB $28,000 -24.2% 4 - $7,000 $169,490 - 3
TOTAL (37 MOVIES):$131,921,689-29.3%38,089+1,182$3,464 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


