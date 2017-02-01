Adjuster:

December 30-January 1, 2017
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 1 Rogue One: A Star Wars Story BV $49,539,000 -22.6% 4,157 - $11,917 $424,917,705 $200 3
2 2 Sing Uni. $42,820,000 +21.4% 4,029 +7 $10,628 $166,421,490 $75 2
3 3 Passengers (2016) Sony $16,150,000 +7.3% 3,478 - $4,643 $61,450,201 $110 2
4 6 Moana BV $10,974,000 +42.3% 2,775 +88 $3,955 $210,033,039 - 6
5 4 Why Him? Fox $10,600,000 -3.7% 3,008 +91 $3,524 $34,618,587 $38 2
6 7 Fences Par. $10,045,000 +50.2% 2,301 +68 $4,365 $29,747,144 $24 3
7 8 La La Land LG/S $9,530,000 +65.7% 750 +16 $12,707 $34,245,199 $30 4
8 5 Assassin's Creed Fox $8,600,000 -16.3% 2,996 +26 $2,870 $39,643,518 $125 2
9 13 Manchester by the Sea RAtt. $4,239,250 +53.1% 1,206 -7 $3,515 $28,463,901 - 7
10 10 Collateral Beauty WB (NL) $4,150,000 -2.9% 2,745 -283 $1,512 $25,791,500 $36 3
11 12 Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them WB $4,100,000 +40.2% 1,842 -124 $2,226 $224,120,251 $180 7
12 9 Office Christmas Party Par. $3,572,000 -30.5% 2,441 - $1,463 $51,118,675 $45 4
13 16 Lion Wein. $2,265,000 +152.0% 525 +25 $4,314 $6,097,503 - 6
14 14 Jackie FoxS $1,550,000 +25.1% 359 +11 $4,318 $7,026,006 - 5
15 15 Arrival Par. $1,363,000 +26.5% 545 +89 $2,501 $92,195,332 $47 8
16 18 Hidden Figures Fox $858,230 +66.5% 25 - $34,329 $2,324,625 - 2
17 19 Trolls Fox $680,000 +76.7% 418 -81 $1,627 $150,346,628 $125 9
18 17 Doctor Strange BV $665,000 -8.0% 466 -72 $1,427 $230,126,310 $165 9
19 20 Hacksaw Ridge LGF $395,000 +25.2% 352 -76 $1,122 $64,603,845 - 9
20 22 Moonlight (2016) A24 $322,774 +44.6% 137 +13 $2,356 $12,621,101 - 11
21 21 Nocturnal Animals Focus $191,895 -21.3% 158 -34 $1,215 $10,185,463 - 7
22 25 Allied Par. $158,000 -1.8% 163 +6 $969 $39,597,205 $85 6
23 27 The Eagle Huntress SPC $153,749 +46.8% 113 +8 $1,361 $2,243,362 - 9
24 24 Patriots Day LGF $147,820 -8.4% 7 - $21,117 $628,790 $45 2
25 N 20th Century Women A24 $112,705 - 4 - $28,176 $180,081 - 1
26 26 Silence (2016) Par. $83,000 -36.6% 4 - $20,750 $310,374 - 2
27 32 Jack Reacher: Never Go Back Par. $79,000 +68.6% 133 -7 $594 $58,574,151 $60 11
28 28 Loving Focus $72,275 +7.6% 81 +6 $892 $7,481,616 - 9
29 N Paterson BST $69,334 - 4 - $17,334 $100,825 - 1
30 31 Elle SPC $64,629 +19.0% 35 -2 $1,847 $916,407 - 8
31 29 Julieta SPC $58,173 -9.2% 7 +1 $8,310 $208,964 - 2
32 41 Toni Erdmann SPC $40,131 +151.3% 3 - $13,377 $96,893 - 2
33 39 Bad Santa 2 BG $39,136 +55.4% 116 +64 $337 $17,725,711 $26 6
34 35 Live By Night WB $37,000 +12.1% 4 - $9,250 $111,000 - 2
35 40 Neruda Orch. $32,952 +59.6% 5 +1 $6,590 $140,451 - 3
36 36 A Monster Calls Focus $21,065 -31.8% 4 - $5,266 $72,616 - 2
TOTAL (36 MOVIES):$183,779,118+1.5%35,396-1,207$5,192 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


