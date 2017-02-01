|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|BV
|$49,539,000
|-22.6%
|4,157
|-
|$11,917
|$424,917,705
|$200
|3
|2
|2
|Sing
|Uni.
|$42,820,000
|+21.4%
|4,029
|+7
|$10,628
|$166,421,490
|$75
|2
|3
|3
|Passengers (2016)
|Sony
|$16,150,000
|+7.3%
|3,478
|-
|$4,643
|$61,450,201
|$110
|2
|4
|6
|Moana
|BV
|$10,974,000
|+42.3%
|2,775
|+88
|$3,955
|$210,033,039
|-
|6
|5
|4
|Why Him?
|Fox
|$10,600,000
|-3.7%
|3,008
|+91
|$3,524
|$34,618,587
|$38
|2
|6
|7
|Fences
|Par.
|$10,045,000
|+50.2%
|2,301
|+68
|$4,365
|$29,747,144
|$24
|3
|7
|8
|La La Land
|LG/S
|$9,530,000
|+65.7%
|750
|+16
|$12,707
|$34,245,199
|$30
|4
|8
|5
|Assassin's Creed
|Fox
|$8,600,000
|-16.3%
|2,996
|+26
|$2,870
|$39,643,518
|$125
|2
|9
|13
|Manchester by the Sea
|RAtt.
|$4,239,250
|+53.1%
|1,206
|-7
|$3,515
|$28,463,901
|-
|7
|10
|10
|Collateral Beauty
|WB (NL)
|$4,150,000
|-2.9%
|2,745
|-283
|$1,512
|$25,791,500
|$36
|3
|11
|12
|Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
|WB
|$4,100,000
|+40.2%
|1,842
|-124
|$2,226
|$224,120,251
|$180
|7
|12
|9
|Office Christmas Party
|Par.
|$3,572,000
|-30.5%
|2,441
|-
|$1,463
|$51,118,675
|$45
|4
|13
|16
|Lion
|Wein.
|$2,265,000
|+152.0%
|525
|+25
|$4,314
|$6,097,503
|-
|6
|14
|14
|Jackie
|FoxS
|$1,550,000
|+25.1%
|359
|+11
|$4,318
|$7,026,006
|-
|5
|15
|15
|Arrival
|Par.
|$1,363,000
|+26.5%
|545
|+89
|$2,501
|$92,195,332
|$47
|8
|16
|18
|Hidden Figures
|Fox
|$858,230
|+66.5%
|25
|-
|$34,329
|$2,324,625
|-
|2
|17
|19
|Trolls
|Fox
|$680,000
|+76.7%
|418
|-81
|$1,627
|$150,346,628
|$125
|9
|18
|17
|Doctor Strange
|BV
|$665,000
|-8.0%
|466
|-72
|$1,427
|$230,126,310
|$165
|9
|19
|20
|Hacksaw Ridge
|LGF
|$395,000
|+25.2%
|352
|-76
|$1,122
|$64,603,845
|-
|9
|20
|22
|Moonlight (2016)
|A24
|$322,774
|+44.6%
|137
|+13
|$2,356
|$12,621,101
|-
|11
|21
|21
|Nocturnal Animals
|Focus
|$191,895
|-21.3%
|158
|-34
|$1,215
|$10,185,463
|-
|7
|22
|25
|Allied
|Par.
|$158,000
|-1.8%
|163
|+6
|$969
|$39,597,205
|$85
|6
|23
|27
|The Eagle Huntress
|SPC
|$153,749
|+46.8%
|113
|+8
|$1,361
|$2,243,362
|-
|9
|24
|24
|Patriots Day
|LGF
|$147,820
|-8.4%
|7
|-
|$21,117
|$628,790
|$45
|2
|25
|N
|20th Century Women
|A24
|$112,705
|-
|4
|-
|$28,176
|$180,081
|-
|1
|26
|26
|Silence (2016)
|Par.
|$83,000
|-36.6%
|4
|-
|$20,750
|$310,374
|-
|2
|27
|32
|Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
|Par.
|$79,000
|+68.6%
|133
|-7
|$594
|$58,574,151
|$60
|11
|28
|28
|Loving
|Focus
|$72,275
|+7.6%
|81
|+6
|$892
|$7,481,616
|-
|9
|29
|N
|Paterson
|BST
|$69,334
|-
|4
|-
|$17,334
|$100,825
|-
|1
|30
|31
|Elle
|SPC
|$64,629
|+19.0%
|35
|-2
|$1,847
|$916,407
|-
|8
|31
|29
|Julieta
|SPC
|$58,173
|-9.2%
|7
|+1
|$8,310
|$208,964
|-
|2
|32
|41
|Toni Erdmann
|SPC
|$40,131
|+151.3%
|3
|-
|$13,377
|$96,893
|-
|2
|33
|39
|Bad Santa 2
|BG
|$39,136
|+55.4%
|116
|+64
|$337
|$17,725,711
|$26
|6
|34
|35
|Live By Night
|WB
|$37,000
|+12.1%
|4
|-
|$9,250
|$111,000
|-
|2
|35
|40
|Neruda
|Orch.
|$32,952
|+59.6%
|5
|+1
|$6,590
|$140,451
|-
|3
|36
|36
|A Monster Calls
|Focus
|$21,065
|-31.8%
|4
|-
|$5,266
|$72,616
|-
|2
|TOTAL (36 MOVIES):
|$183,779,118
|+1.5%
|35,396
|-1,207
|$5,192
