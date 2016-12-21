|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|N
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|BV
|$155,081,681
|-
|4,157
|-
|$37,306
|$155,081,681
|$200
|1
|2
|1
|Moana
|BV
|$12,726,232
|-31.3%
|3,587
|-288
|$3,548
|$162,920,977
|-
|4
|3
|2
|Office Christmas Party
|Par.
|$8,587,528
|-49.2%
|3,210
|-
|$2,675
|$31,655,795
|$45
|2
|4
|N
|Collateral Beauty
|WB (NL)
|$7,102,085
|-
|3,028
|-
|$2,345
|$7,102,085
|$36
|1
|5
|3
|Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them
|WB
|$5,071,323
|-51.3%
|3,036
|-590
|$1,670
|$207,722,418
|$180
|5
|6
|7
|Manchester by the Sea
|RAtt.
|$4,244,014
|+33.8%
|1,206
|+840
|$3,519
|$14,104,319
|-
|5
|7
|15
|La La Land
|LG/S
|$4,102,091
|+365.6%
|200
|+195
|$20,510
|$5,342,257
|$30
|2
|8
|4
|Arrival
|Par.
|$2,972,958
|-46.8%
|2,157
|-958
|$1,378
|$86,666,325
|$47
|6
|9
|5
|Doctor Strange
|BV
|$2,210,912
|-51.3%
|1,930
|-833
|$1,146
|$226,260,939
|$165
|7
|10
|8
|Nocturnal Animals
|Focus
|$1,407,088
|-55.5%
|1,246
|-16
|$1,129
|$8,828,454
|-
|5
|11
|9
|Trolls
|Fox
|$1,370,880
|-54.6%
|1,714
|-1,072
|$800
|$147,426,817
|$125
|7
|12
|6
|Allied
|Par.
|$1,323,176
|-66.6%
|1,625
|-1,393
|$814
|$38,532,093
|$85
|4
|13
|10
|Hacksaw Ridge
|LGF
|$956,516
|-58.2%
|1,341
|-936
|$713
|$62,854,620
|-
|7
|14
|12
|Almost Christmas
|Uni.
|$608,555
|-55.8%
|720
|-538
|$845
|$41,208,485
|$17
|6
|15
|20
|Jackie
|FoxS
|$573,645
|+16.5%
|84
|+58
|$6,829
|$1,616,380
|-
|3
|16
|11
|Miss Sloane
|EC
|$448,555
|-75.7%
|1,463
|-185
|$307
|$3,188,191
|-
|4
|17
|18
|Moonlight (2016)
|A24
|$378,081
|-30.4%
|305
|-144
|$1,240
|$11,479,757
|-
|9
|18
|13
|Bad Santa 2
|BG
|$236,765
|-80.8%
|414
|-1,620
|$572
|$17,544,512
|$26
|4
|19
|16
|Loving
|Focus
|$217,182
|-65.7%
|396
|-176
|$548
|$7,111,424
|-
|7
|20
|14
|Incarnate
|HTR
|$184,105
|-82.9%
|318
|-1,419
|$579
|$4,723,514
|$5
|3
|21
|21
|The Accountant
|WB
|$155,617
|-64.6%
|252
|-203
|$618
|$85,320,070
|$44
|10
|22
|25
|Storks
|WB
|$146,951
|-20.2%
|235
|-32
|$625
|$71,888,169
|$70
|13
|23
|24
|The Eagle Huntress
|SPC
|$141,633
|-29.3%
|112
|-10
|$1,265
|$1,714,912
|-
|7
|24
|26
|Lion
|Wein.
|$132,511
|-21.3%
|16
|+1
|$8,282
|$703,585
|-
|4
|25
|N
|Fences
|Par.
|$129,462
|-
|4
|-
|$32,366
|$129,462
|$24
|1
|26
|23
|Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
|Par.
|$111,152
|-46.1%
|235
|-55
|$473
|$58,274,229
|$60
|9
|27
|17
|The Edge of Seventeen
|STX
|$110,824
|-82.0%
|221
|-711
|$501
|$14,260,193
|$9
|5
|28
|N
|The Wasted Times
|CL
|$95,514
|-
|20
|-
|$4,776
|$95,514
|-
|1
|29
|27
|Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
|Fox
|$88,288
|-34.7%
|181
|-31
|$488
|$86,690,641
|$110
|12
|30
|37
|Boo! A Madea Halloween
|LGF
|$76,327
|+59.1%
|136
|+10
|$561
|$73,159,525
|$20
|9
|31
|-
|The Polar Express (2016 re-issue)
|WB
|$67,544
|-
|65
|-
|$1,039
|$651,957
|-
|6
|32
|30
|The Secret Life of Pets
|Uni.
|$56,590
|-35.9%
|165
|-18
|$343
|$368,223,370
|$75
|24
|33
|31
|The Girl on the Train (2016)
|Uni.
|$41,380
|-49.3%
|112
|-42
|$369
|$75,311,445
|$45
|11
|34
|33
|Sully
|WB
|$41,076
|-43.2%
|103
|-74
|$399
|$124,830,087
|$60
|15
|35
|38
|Elle
|SPC
|$37,044
|-21.5%
|24
|-3
|$1,544
|$697,740
|-
|6
|36
|40
|A Beautiful Planet
|Imax
|$36,793
|-16.7%
|31
|-
|$1,187
|$7,895,708
|-
|34
|37
|39
|Things To Come�
|IFC
|$36,246
|-21.7%
|21
|+7
|$1,726
|$157,246
|-
|3
|38
|N
|Neruda
|Orch.
|$29,402
|-
|3
|-
|$9,801
|$29,402
|-
|1
|39
|47
|Shut In
|EC
|$24,302
|+10.9%
|78
|+25
|$312
|$6,864,649
|-
|6
|40
|41
|The Magnificent Seven (2016)
|Sony
|$19,833
|-53.0%
|59
|-40
|$336
|$93,381,044
|$90
|13
|41
|52
|The Brand New Testament
|MBox
|$19,812
|+90.1%
|17
|+11
|$1,165
|$35,845
|-
|2
|42
|44
|The Handmaiden
|Magn.
|$18,848
|-46.0%
|23
|-17
|$819
|$1,814,981
|-
|9
|43
|36
|A Man Called Ove
|MBox
|$18,547
|-62.5%
|33
|-27
|$562
|$3,288,622
|-
|12
|44
|35
|Inferno
|Sony
|$17,115
|-72.4%
|64
|-64
|$267
|$34,097,076
|$75
|8
|45
|46
|Keeping Up with the Joneses
|Fox
|$13,285
|-46.0%
|35
|-43
|$380
|$14,883,425
|$40
|9
|46
|29
|Believe (2016)
|Free
|$12,477
|-89.9%
|42
|-345
|$297
|$874,184
|-
|3
|47
|45
|Don't Breathe
|SGem
|$11,321
|-64.7%
|37
|-37
|$306
|$89,210,468
|$9.9
|17
|48
|42
|Sword Master
|WGUSA
|$8,570
|-78.6%
|7
|-22
|$1,224
|$70,031
|-
|2
|49
|51
|Seasons
|MBox
|$8,171
|-24.8%
|22
|+4
|$371
|$94,211
|-
|4
|50
|60
|Denial
|BST
|$7,832
|+46.0%
|48
|+35
|$163
|$4,072,226
|-
|12
|51
|48
|Mifune: The Last Samurai
|Strand
|$6,198
|-58.2%
|9
|+1
|$689
|$44,431
|-
|4
|52
|57
|Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened
|Abr.
|$5,606
|-19.7%
|7
|+2
|$801
|$93,050
|-
|5
|53
|N
|The Lion in Winter (2016 re-release)
|Rialto
|$5,339
|-
|2
|-
|$2,670
|$5,339
|-
|1
|54
|43
|Rules Don't Apply
|Fox
|$5,112
|-86.3%
|44
|-134
|$116
|$3,647,836
|$25
|4
|55
|22
|The Bounce Back
|VPD
|$3,667
|-98.4%
|22
|-593
|$167
|$320,676
|-
|2
|56
|53
|The Love Witch
|Osci.
|$3,139
|-68.6%
|5
|-11
|$628
|$152,035
|-
|6
|57
|63
|The Eyes of My Mother
|Magn.
|$2,855
|-35.1%
|9
|-5
|$317
|$24,425
|-
|3
|58
|75
|Hubble 3D
|WB
|$2,748
|+36.9%
|5
|+1
|$550
|$51,758,571
|-
|353
|59
|58
|Gimme Danger
|Magn.
|$2,686
|-57.3%
|3
|-7
|$895
|$438,391
|-
|8
|60
|N
|Chosen
|MDL
|$2,471
|-
|1
|-
|$2,471
|$2,471
|-
|1
|61
|55
|Sky on Fire
|WGUSA
|$2,448
|-75.1%
|1
|-6
|$2,448
|$77,639
|-
|3
|62
|56
|I Am Not Madame Bovary
|WGUSA
|$2,326
|-75.0%
|1
|-5
|$2,326
|$435,387
|-
|5
|63
|50
|Tampopo (2016 re-release)
|Jan.
|$2,065
|-84.2%
|4
|+1
|$516
|$156,776
|-
|9
|64
|62
|Harry Benson: Shoot First
|Magn.
|$1,846
|-61.5%
|6
|+3
|$308
|$8,231
|-
|2
|65
|N
|The Bad Kids
|FR
|$1,564
|-
|1
|-
|$1,564
|$1,564
|-
|1
|66
|85
|The Fiance
|Indic.
|$1,412
|+44.7%
|2
|-
|$706
|$12,551
|-
|6
|67
|64
|Harry & Snowman
|FR
|$1,369
|-62.0%
|3
|-2
|$456
|$540,859
|-
|12
|68
|89
|The Black Dove
|Indic.
|$1,351
|+79.7%
|3
|+1
|$450
|$20,925
|-
|16
|69
|54
|Queen of Katwe
|BV
|$1,294
|-86.9%
|6
|-13
|$216
|$8,786,975
|$15
|13
|70
|68
|Under the Sea 3D
|WB
|$1,198
|-58.0%
|5
|+1
|$240
|$35,119,250
|-
|410
|71
|84
|Born to Be Wild (IMAX)
|WB
|$1,074
|+0.3%
|8
|+1
|$134
|$25,114,459
|-
|298
|72
|N
|A Kind of Murder
|Magn.
|$978
|-
|3
|-
|$326
|$978
|-
|1
|73
|61
|The Dressmaker
|BG
|$883
|-82.8%
|6
|-9
|$147
|$2,021,399
|-
|13
|74
|98
|Never
|Indic.
|$804
|+65.4%
|1
|-1
|$804
|$18,548
|-
|16
|75
|77
|Christine (2016)
|Orch.
|$775
|-59.1%
|5
|-8
|$155
|$296,070
|-
|10
|76
|-
|Kiki, Love to Love
|Strand
|$662
|-
|1
|-
|$662
|$11,892
|-
|6
|77
|99
|New World Order
|Indic.
|$605
|+50.5%
|1
|-
|$605
|$16,158
|-
|13
|78
|95
|Love Me True
|Indic.
|$555
|-3.1%
|1
|-1
|$555
|$19,325
|-
|16
|79
|71
|No Pay, Nudity
|Mont.
|$553
|-74.9%
|2
|-4
|$277
|$20,017
|-
|6
|80
|86
|The Romans
|Indic.
|$550
|-37.9%
|2
|-1
|$275
|$16,135
|-
|16
|81
|103
|NightLights
|Indic.
|$525
|+50.0%
|2
|+1
|$263
|$20,988
|-
|16
|82
|105
|Search Engines
|Indic.
|$500
|+81.8%
|2
|+1
|$250
|$17,908
|-
|10
|83
|-
|Space Station 3-D (IMAX)
|Imax
|$458
|-
|3
|-
|$153
|$93,231,060
|-
|738
|84
|-
|The Witness
|FR
|$423
|-
|1
|-
|$423
|$157,379
|-
|18
|85
|104
|Peter and the Farm
|Magn.
|$409
|+35.0%
|3
|+1
|$136
|$17,059
|-
|7
|86
|70
|A Bit of Bad Luck
|Indic.
|$350
|-85.5%
|1
|-1
|$350
|$17,585
|-
|16
|87
|-
|National Bird
|FR
|$343
|-
|1
|-
|$343
|$10,019
|-
|6
|88
|79
|The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years
|Abr.
|$340
|-81.0%
|3
|-
|$113
|$2,903,332
|-
|14
|89
|107
|Gridiron Heroes
|Indic.
|$300
|+9.1%
|1
|-
|$300
|$22,787
|-
|18
|90
|-
|La Notte (2016 re-release)
|Rialto
|$290
|-
|1
|-
|$290
|$39,236
|-
|14
|91
|90
|Kill Me, Deadly
|Indic.
|$275
|-63.3%
|1
|-2
|$275
|$29,384
|-
|16
|92
|88
|Coming Up Roses (2014 re-release)
|Indic.
|$275
|-67.6%
|1
|-2
|$275
|$20,139
|-
|17
|93
|106
|This Last Lonely Place
|Indic.
|$250
|-9.1%
|1
|-
|$250
|$19,560
|-
|16
|94
|82
|Elevator to the Gallows (2016 re-issue)
|Rialto
|$185
|-84.0%
|1
|-1
|$185
|$109,257
|-
|20
|95
|100
|Priceless (2016)
|RAtt.
|$159
|-59.1%
|2
|-3
|$80
|$1,499,127
|-
|10
|TOTAL (95 MOVIES):
|$211,587,054
|+152.8%
|34,731
|-5,166
|$6,092
|