December 16-18, 2016
TWLWTitle (click to view)StudioWeekend Gross% ChangeTheater Count / ChangeAverageTotal GrossBudget*Week #
1 N Rogue One: A Star Wars Story BV $155,081,681 - 4,157 - $37,306 $155,081,681 $200 1
2 1 Moana BV $12,726,232 -31.3% 3,587 -288 $3,548 $162,920,977 - 4
3 2 Office Christmas Party Par. $8,587,528 -49.2% 3,210 - $2,675 $31,655,795 $45 2
4 N Collateral Beauty WB (NL) $7,102,085 - 3,028 - $2,345 $7,102,085 $36 1
5 3 Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them WB $5,071,323 -51.3% 3,036 -590 $1,670 $207,722,418 $180 5
6 7 Manchester by the Sea RAtt. $4,244,014 +33.8% 1,206 +840 $3,519 $14,104,319 - 5
7 15 La La Land LG/S $4,102,091 +365.6% 200 +195 $20,510 $5,342,257 $30 2
8 4 Arrival Par. $2,972,958 -46.8% 2,157 -958 $1,378 $86,666,325 $47 6
9 5 Doctor Strange BV $2,210,912 -51.3% 1,930 -833 $1,146 $226,260,939 $165 7
10 8 Nocturnal Animals Focus $1,407,088 -55.5% 1,246 -16 $1,129 $8,828,454 - 5
11 9 Trolls Fox $1,370,880 -54.6% 1,714 -1,072 $800 $147,426,817 $125 7
12 6 Allied Par. $1,323,176 -66.6% 1,625 -1,393 $814 $38,532,093 $85 4
13 10 Hacksaw Ridge LGF $956,516 -58.2% 1,341 -936 $713 $62,854,620 - 7
14 12 Almost Christmas Uni. $608,555 -55.8% 720 -538 $845 $41,208,485 $17 6
15 20 Jackie FoxS $573,645 +16.5% 84 +58 $6,829 $1,616,380 - 3
16 11 Miss Sloane EC $448,555 -75.7% 1,463 -185 $307 $3,188,191 - 4
17 18 Moonlight (2016) A24 $378,081 -30.4% 305 -144 $1,240 $11,479,757 - 9
18 13 Bad Santa 2 BG $236,765 -80.8% 414 -1,620 $572 $17,544,512 $26 4
19 16 Loving Focus $217,182 -65.7% 396 -176 $548 $7,111,424 - 7
20 14 Incarnate HTR $184,105 -82.9% 318 -1,419 $579 $4,723,514 $5 3
21 21 The Accountant WB $155,617 -64.6% 252 -203 $618 $85,320,070 $44 10
22 25 Storks WB $146,951 -20.2% 235 -32 $625 $71,888,169 $70 13
23 24 The Eagle Huntress SPC $141,633 -29.3% 112 -10 $1,265 $1,714,912 - 7
24 26 Lion Wein. $132,511 -21.3% 16 +1 $8,282 $703,585 - 4
25 N Fences Par. $129,462 - 4 - $32,366 $129,462 $24 1
26 23 Jack Reacher: Never Go Back Par. $111,152 -46.1% 235 -55 $473 $58,274,229 $60 9
27 17 The Edge of Seventeen STX $110,824 -82.0% 221 -711 $501 $14,260,193 $9 5
28 N The Wasted Times CL $95,514 - 20 - $4,776 $95,514 - 1
29 27 Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children Fox $88,288 -34.7% 181 -31 $488 $86,690,641 $110 12
30 37 Boo! A Madea Halloween LGF $76,327 +59.1% 136 +10 $561 $73,159,525 $20 9
31 - The Polar Express (2016 re-issue) WB $67,544 - 65 - $1,039 $651,957 - 6
32 30 The Secret Life of Pets Uni. $56,590 -35.9% 165 -18 $343 $368,223,370 $75 24
33 31 The Girl on the Train (2016) Uni. $41,380 -49.3% 112 -42 $369 $75,311,445 $45 11
34 33 Sully WB $41,076 -43.2% 103 -74 $399 $124,830,087 $60 15
35 38 Elle SPC $37,044 -21.5% 24 -3 $1,544 $697,740 - 6
36 40 A Beautiful Planet Imax $36,793 -16.7% 31 - $1,187 $7,895,708 - 34
37 39 Things To Come IFC $36,246 -21.7% 21 +7 $1,726 $157,246 - 3
38 N Neruda Orch. $29,402 - 3 - $9,801 $29,402 - 1
39 47 Shut In EC $24,302 +10.9% 78 +25 $312 $6,864,649 - 6
40 41 The Magnificent Seven (2016) Sony $19,833 -53.0% 59 -40 $336 $93,381,044 $90 13
41 52 The Brand New Testament MBox $19,812 +90.1% 17 +11 $1,165 $35,845 - 2
42 44 The Handmaiden Magn. $18,848 -46.0% 23 -17 $819 $1,814,981 - 9
43 36 A Man Called Ove MBox $18,547 -62.5% 33 -27 $562 $3,288,622 - 12
44 35 Inferno Sony $17,115 -72.4% 64 -64 $267 $34,097,076 $75 8
45 46 Keeping Up with the Joneses Fox $13,285 -46.0% 35 -43 $380 $14,883,425 $40 9
46 29 Believe (2016) Free $12,477 -89.9% 42 -345 $297 $874,184 - 3
47 45 Don't Breathe SGem $11,321 -64.7% 37 -37 $306 $89,210,468 $9.9 17
48 42 Sword Master WGUSA $8,570 -78.6% 7 -22 $1,224 $70,031 - 2
49 51 Seasons MBox $8,171 -24.8% 22 +4 $371 $94,211 - 4
50 60 Denial BST $7,832 +46.0% 48 +35 $163 $4,072,226 - 12
51 48 Mifune: The Last Samurai Strand $6,198 -58.2% 9 +1 $689 $44,431 - 4
52 57 Best Worst Thing That Ever Could Have Happened Abr. $5,606 -19.7% 7 +2 $801 $93,050 - 5
53 N The Lion in Winter (2016 re-release) Rialto $5,339 - 2 - $2,670 $5,339 - 1
54 43 Rules Don't Apply Fox $5,112 -86.3% 44 -134 $116 $3,647,836 $25 4
55 22 The Bounce Back VPD $3,667 -98.4% 22 -593 $167 $320,676 - 2
56 53 The Love Witch Osci. $3,139 -68.6% 5 -11 $628 $152,035 - 6
57 63 The Eyes of My Mother Magn. $2,855 -35.1% 9 -5 $317 $24,425 - 3
58 75 Hubble 3D WB $2,748 +36.9% 5 +1 $550 $51,758,571 - 353
59 58 Gimme Danger Magn. $2,686 -57.3% 3 -7 $895 $438,391 - 8
60 N Chosen MDL $2,471 - 1 - $2,471 $2,471 - 1
61 55 Sky on Fire WGUSA $2,448 -75.1% 1 -6 $2,448 $77,639 - 3
62 56 I Am Not Madame Bovary WGUSA $2,326 -75.0% 1 -5 $2,326 $435,387 - 5
63 50 Tampopo (2016 re-release) Jan. $2,065 -84.2% 4 +1 $516 $156,776 - 9
64 62 Harry Benson: Shoot First Magn. $1,846 -61.5% 6 +3 $308 $8,231 - 2
65 N The Bad Kids FR $1,564 - 1 - $1,564 $1,564 - 1
66 85 The Fiance Indic. $1,412 +44.7% 2 - $706 $12,551 - 6
67 64 Harry & Snowman FR $1,369 -62.0% 3 -2 $456 $540,859 - 12
68 89 The Black Dove Indic. $1,351 +79.7% 3 +1 $450 $20,925 - 16
69 54 Queen of Katwe BV $1,294 -86.9% 6 -13 $216 $8,786,975 $15 13
70 68 Under the Sea 3D WB $1,198 -58.0% 5 +1 $240 $35,119,250 - 410
71 84 Born to Be Wild (IMAX) WB $1,074 +0.3% 8 +1 $134 $25,114,459 - 298
72 N A Kind of Murder Magn. $978 - 3 - $326 $978 - 1
73 61 The Dressmaker BG $883 -82.8% 6 -9 $147 $2,021,399 - 13
74 98 Never Indic. $804 +65.4% 1 -1 $804 $18,548 - 16
75 77 Christine (2016) Orch. $775 -59.1% 5 -8 $155 $296,070 - 10
76 - Kiki, Love to Love Strand $662 - 1 - $662 $11,892 - 6
77 99 New World Order Indic. $605 +50.5% 1 - $605 $16,158 - 13
78 95 Love Me True Indic. $555 -3.1% 1 -1 $555 $19,325 - 16
79 71 No Pay, Nudity Mont. $553 -74.9% 2 -4 $277 $20,017 - 6
80 86 The Romans Indic. $550 -37.9% 2 -1 $275 $16,135 - 16
81 103 NightLights Indic. $525 +50.0% 2 +1 $263 $20,988 - 16
82 105 Search Engines Indic. $500 +81.8% 2 +1 $250 $17,908 - 10
83 - Space Station 3-D (IMAX) Imax $458 - 3 - $153 $93,231,060 - 738
84 - The Witness FR $423 - 1 - $423 $157,379 - 18
85 104 Peter and the Farm Magn. $409 +35.0% 3 +1 $136 $17,059 - 7
86 70 A Bit of Bad Luck Indic. $350 -85.5% 1 -1 $350 $17,585 - 16
87 - National Bird FR $343 - 1 - $343 $10,019 - 6
88 79 The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years Abr. $340 -81.0% 3 - $113 $2,903,332 - 14
89 107 Gridiron Heroes Indic. $300 +9.1% 1 - $300 $22,787 - 18
90 - La Notte (2016 re-release) Rialto $290 - 1 - $290 $39,236 - 14
91 90 Kill Me, Deadly Indic. $275 -63.3% 1 -2 $275 $29,384 - 16
92 88 Coming Up Roses (2014 re-release) Indic. $275 -67.6% 1 -2 $275 $20,139 - 17
93 106 This Last Lonely Place Indic. $250 -9.1% 1 - $250 $19,560 - 16
94 82 Elevator to the Gallows (2016 re-issue) Rialto $185 -84.0% 1 -1 $185 $109,257 - 20
95 100 Priceless (2016) RAtt. $159 -59.1% 2 -3 $80 $1,499,127 - 10
TOTAL (95 MOVIES):$211,587,054+152.8%34,731-5,166$6,092 
* Production Budget in millions. On average, studios earn approximately 55 percent of the final gross.


